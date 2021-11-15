Business
How to choose the right tradesman online for gas or boiler work
Finding decent tradesmen is tough through online trade directories. A trusted tradesman can look exactly like a risky option, so how do you find a tradesman worth using?
Here are a few top tips to make sure that you do not get caught off guard with a recommendation from a family member or a random search online. Your search for a tradesman can be an annoying one, but you want to get somebody that you can rely on, even if it takes longer to find a trustworthy option.
Focus on certain criteria for that trade body
Quality service comes from experts. Look at key criteria: botched job reviews about cowboy builders from previous customers, anything that can provide references, hidden extra cost info, Trustmark website scores, examples of finished work, or suspiciously low prices.
Even something like a mobile number or personal websites can prove that they are real. An example of a big job done well will also help, as will recent figures for their estimated costs, initial individual costs, and a final figure for a whole project. Also, most professionals do not cold-call random people.
Look for appropriate qualifications
A professional tradesman should have gone through a full registration process, earned at least two or three references, be safety certified on building site work, and ideally have gone through a government endorsed scheme or other trusted for-profit organisation.
Any evidence that they have taken part in larger jobs and succeeded with other customers is vital. There is not a better idea than simply checking to see what groups they are members of, the services they offer, their company name and quality, or the latest news on the work that they have done.
Finding a reputable tradesman
A lot of sites have reviews for local tradesmen who ruin the labour involved. Local trades and trade associations can be full of ‘rogue traders,’ people who claim to be master builders who take money for a project upfront, leave a large project unfinished, and vanish.
Personal recommendations can help a lot, but a good friend can’t choose workmen for you. Trustmark is a useful resource, but Trustmark relies on user reports to find non-reliable tradesmen.
Check a site’s own dispute service
Reports and disputes help. Look for reports about poor on-site inspections, bad work ethics, awful dispute resolution, unfair payment terms, having to pay extra milestone payments, missed deadline dates, or a low estimate initially that skyrocketed suddenly.
Anything like an extremely unfair penalty clause or a completely nonexistent organisation offers more evidence that a worker might be lying about their credentials. If they are members of a group that dose not exist or a business that is not actually a real company, be suspicious. Tread carefully.
Remember previous reputable tradesmen
You can always go back to people that you have used in the past if they are still around and part of their trade. However, even a simple Checkatrade review can be helpful, so you should always look for the best tradesman possible, even if you have other options on standby.
Advantages of Desktop as a Service For Individuals
As an individual worker, do you often crave the feasibility of taking your work anywhere without carrying your heavy laptop around?
Most individual workers and freelancers choose this lifestyle for better work-life balance. However, this also means that they need to cater to immediate requirements by clients without delay. For this reason, there’s a need to carry a laptop or similar device everywhere.
Isn’t that hectic?
To resolve this issue, you can use Desktop as a Service (DaaS). Desktop as a Service for individuals helps you manage your work remotely from any device. Below we have explained how. Read on:
Why An Individual Should Use Desktop as a Service
Desktop as a Service for individuals is a smart way to allow freelancers and individual workers to operate remotely without any glitch. Everything is streamlined and managed by a Cloud Service Provider (CSP), from backup support to data security.
Remote Feasibility
When you don’t have remote access to data and desktops, your work can become troublesome. What will you do if you are out with family and a client calls to make a small change? If you use DaaS, you can simply open the document and respond to the client on your phone or tablet.
This remote accessibility is feasible for individual workers or freelancers in every manner. From accessing important apps and data to invoice details, you can access your virtual desktop and check everything without any hassle.
Data Accessibility
With Desktop as a Service for individuals, you would have the power to secure and save all your data in one place. This means you can manage your data centrally from any location. At any given point, you get access to the latest data.
For example, if you have shared access to a data file with your client and the client made some changes, you would be able to check those changes in real-time.
Amazingly, you can access your virtual desktop from the device of your choice, such as a desktop, laptop, tablet, or mobile phone. Just an internet connection will help you open your desktop and modify its data at any time.
Enjoy your impromptu trips or outings without the hassle of carrying your laptop around. Just take your tablet or phone with you to stay updated with important tasks.
Backup Support
Backup for any individual worker or freelancer is imperative. They have one instance of the entire data, and they can’t afford to lose it. If your PC crashes and you have no backup, you would end up losing your client’s data, sensitive files, and the progress of the project. This is both damaging to your brand as well as it is time-consuming because you may have to do the project again.
Therefore, it is necessary to secure your data from broken devices and cyberattacks. For this, DaaS providers offer data backup and disaster recovery. So, even when your device breaks, you can recover your progress on any computer or laptop.
For example, if a disaster affects your city, such as a flood or earthquake, you can immediately retrieve your data and start working as soon as you are ready. This is true even when you accidentally delete business-critical data. This feature helps you deliver important work to the clients without any delay.
Data Security
One of the most crucial benefits of using Desktop as a Service for individuals is data security. Think about it, individual workers and freelancers work with a range of customers. They store essential company details relevant to these clients and businesses. Securing this data is imperative for both you as well as your customer. If you suffer a cyberattack, you will lose your credibility amongst your clients and suffer monetary consequences if included in your contract.
DaaS is in-built with security. Let’s explore how:
In DaaS, CSPs host your data on the cloud and offer a virtual image of the same to you through an internet connection. So, regardless of the endpoint you use to access your virtual desktop, this endpoint is not sharing or keeping any data from your virtual desktop. This means that you can even take anyone’s laptop and access your data on it without putting your data at risk.
This security of DaaS is strengthened using various other security controls. Some of these are:
- Multi-factor or two-factor authentication. This ensures that you authenticate yourself at least twice before accessing the virtual desktop.
- The provider monitors your cloud instance to keep attackers at bay. They use Intrusion Detection and Prevention systems to monitor your data and cloud instance continuously.
- You can decide who can access what data based on role-based access.
- Every time you share data from your cloud desktop, it is encrypted before being transmitted, using TLS 1.3 and 256-bit encryption.
Cost-Effectiveness
Are you wondering how Desktop as a Service for individuals is cost-effective?
DaaS virtualizes your desktops. This means that you can keep using the same laptop unit to work for years without updating hardware configuration. Simply improve the config of the cloud desktop and save your hardware expenses.
Further, there are no upfront costs for setting up DaaS, and you don’t need to spend money on the backup and security of your device. It is all-inclusive!
Quick Scaling
When you are trying to scale and cater to the requirements of more clients, you can quickly improve your resources (performance and storage) on the cloud. For this, you don’t need to purchase new hardware, which can be extremely costly if you decide to de-scale later. On the cloud, this on-demand scaling comes at a nominal charge as all you need to do is contact your service provider, and they will do the rest.
Conclusion
As an individual worker or freelancer, DaaS services can improve your operational efficiency. You can travel the world with your iPad and still cater to user requirements. If you are a graphic designer, you can keep using the same desktop or laptop for the long term by upgrading the configuration of your cloud desktop. There are so many benefits attached to using a Desktop as a Service for individuals. Start exploring how it can benefit you and find the right provider to start using DaaS now.
Why Should You Maximize Use Of LED Screens For Hire For Advertising
Advertising is a key aspect when it comes to product marketing. Advertisements allow you to inform and educate the viewers about the quality and properties of your products. However, advertising is not a one-time process. You need to do it continuously if you want to stay in business. And that’s where the tricky part lies.
With traditional methods like posters, flyers, and TV ads, you need to invest a large sum every time you want to make changes. And over the long run, it all becomes quite expensive. Therefore, you need a solid solution that has maximum impact while staying within your budget. And that’s where LED screens for hire come into the picture. Using LED screens for advertising has many benefits over other methods.
Here’s why you should maximize the use of LED screens for product marketing.
Eye-catching
The purpose of advertising is to catch the attention of the public. And with LED screens, this becomes quite easy. With high-quality screens, you can use interesting videos and animation to create eye-catching advertisements. Any person who sees the big screen will take a moment to watch what’s being displayed on it. And that’s your engagement right there.
Informative
With posters and banners, you have to keep the words extremely limited, or else it will be too difficult to read. However, LED screens allow you to display a larger amount of information in a shorter period of time. In a matter of minutes, you can give out all the details about your products and features, and the viewers get to see it all in an attractive and engaging way.
Best for Product Launch
If you are launching a new product, you must surely hire quality LED screens for promotion purposes. For maximum impact, it is important to display all the catchy factors about your new product. And LED screens are the best option for it. You can use big screens on product launch events and put up a few out-of-home digital billboards to generate awareness about the new launch. For events and conferences, you can also get indoor screens to boost the engagement of the presentations.
Affordable Advertising
When you consider the number of benefits you get with LED screens for product promotions, you will find it the most affordable and effective advertising tool. Especially when you hire from a reliable service provider, you will get the right screens on time for every promotion and event. And the prices are highly reasonable too.
You Can Get Top Quality Screens for Hire
Another benefit of hiring LED screens from a reliable service provider is that you always get the best quality. Professional service providers house a wide range of modern screens to suit your needs. You can also get custom screens for your events like conferences, product launches, concerts, etc.
How to Find Quality Service Providers?
Well, this is the easiest part. Just run an online search, and you can find the top service providers in your area. Experienced professionals have full-fledged websites with all the information about the various products and services they provide. So, you just need to check them out and give them a call and enquire about the services.
Conclusion
As you can see, LED screens can boost the performance of your product launch events and other advertisements. And with professional service providers and LED Screens for Hire, you can enable this option without busting up your budget. Now that’s a win-win for you.
So don’t wait anymore. Contact professionals and get LED screens to promote your business now.
SMS Marketing and the Super Bowl
The Super Bowl and other huge television viewing events, like the Oscars, offer great opportunities for advertisers and mobile marketers. Many of the major Super Bowl advertisers, such as Audi, are expected to incorporate social media and SMS marketing in their ads this year, acknowledging how important these two channels have become for engaging consumers and extending traditional media’s capabilities. Even if you haven’t plopped down $3 million for a 30-second spot during the big game, though, you can still capitalize on the enormous reach of these high profile television events (the Super Bowl was viewed by over 100 million people last year, and more than 41 million viewers tuned into the Academy Awards).
The Opportunity
Most people when watching television have their mobile phones or smartphones with them, and they use their mobile devices to connect with friends or do mobile Web searches. (This is part of the reason why advertising text message marketing campaigns on television is so effective.) The Super Bowl may be the quintessential representative of how the mobile phone has become an integral part of our television viewing experience. A report from Mobile Marketer indicates that smartphone usage during the Super Bowl could be more than double that of computer usage, and 59 percent of smartphone users will be sending mobile emails or text messages about the game, 32 percent updating their status on social networks, 18 percent checking out online ads, and another 18 percent visiting advertiser web sites (yes, nearly 1 out of ever 5 respondents actually plans to engage with advertising at this time).
Targeting Your SMS and Mobile Ads During High Profile Events
Super Bowl spots — and even a commercial during the Oscars, estimated at around $1.4 million — are incredibly expensive, though. Mobile campaigns, by contrast, not only reach more devices (3 billion phones worldwide versus 1.5 television sets), but cost significantly less; whether you use a self-serve platform or have a dedicated mobile agency, you can choose to spend as much or as little as you want, e.g., $20,000 for a simple SMS marketing campaign. And you can target specific locations or demographics, in addition to advertising nationally with SMS marketing. Promote your product or service during the high profile event and your message is likely to be read and — if the offer is of value to the recipient — passed around. If you can tie in your offer or product/service to the show, even better.
For example:
- Before the Super Bowl, other major sports event, the Academy Awards, or other television show which people tend to watch together, send a special offer to your SMS marketing subscribers for a discount off of your related product (e.g., party supplies, beverage or snack, sports gear, etc.)
- You could also do a quick SMS voting campaign where subscribers can choose their favorite television ad or which team or actor, etc., will win, and drive voters to your mobile website for the results (and more information about your brand).
- SMS contests or sweepstakes should see a lot of uptake at these times too: users can enter the “Your Widgets Super Bowl Sweepstakes”, for example, for a chance for a free widget. As sports sponsorship today proves (e.g., the “T-Mobile NBA Half Time Report”), most types of products can be associated with sports events just in title alone..
Not all messages need to be related to the particular show, however. You can promote a seasonal offer, such as a winter car tune-up or Valentine’s Day dinner special, during these prime mobile usage times as well. The main idea is that when people are watching television, there’s a high likelihood that they’ll be using their mobile phones or ready to pick up a targeted text message.
Great TV and Mobile Usage Events
Besides the Super Bowl (first week in Feb.) and the Academy Awards (Feb. 27 this year), other high profile television events include:
- The MLB World Series
- Olympics
- FIFA World Cup
- The New Years’ Eve ball drop
- Thanksgiving Day parade
- Special television performances, premieres, or series finales
You can finely plan your mobile marketing to take advantage of these high viewership events, as well as specific programming that makes the most sense for your brand or client.
