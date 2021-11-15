Tech
How To Deal With Rejection As An Actor
Rejection is part and parcel of being an actor, even the very best have dealt with it. Being able to deal with rejection is an important skill you must master in this extremely competitive environment. You should understand that rejections are normal and it’s how you come back fighting after that can shape your career.
To help you move forward through rejection, here are a few handy tips to consider:
1. Don’t take things personally.
Acting is a serious business. No matter how trained or experienced you are as an actor, you should always come to an audition prepared. Remember, you can’t just come to an audition room and sit pretty. You have to act and perform to the best of your ability.
In the event that you don’t get a callback, it does not mean that the casting director does not like you. It could probably be because there is a candidate who better suits the role. Just accept the situation and focus your energy on other auditions.
2. Look at things from another perspective.
Casting directors often have a pre-defined idea of a character’s traits. They already know what the character looks like, how they act, and how they behave. This is why you should try to bring the character to life in a way the director had imagined.
3. Talk to a friend.
Rejection may sting and that is completely normal. So, if you are having a hard time getting rid of negative thoughts, do not hesitate to talk to a family member or a friend. Make sure you are surrounded with positivity and a good support network that can help bring you back up.
4. Ask for feedback.
Regardless of whether it’s positive or negative, feedback is always good. Not only does it give you a better idea about yourself. It also allows you to learn more about your strengths and weaknesses. After your audition, ask the casting director or producer for feedback. This way, you know what aspects of your acting needs improvement.
5. Enroll in an acting course.
Enrolling in an acting course will give you an edge over other actors in an audition. It does not matter if you are a seasoned actor already. A little education and hands-on experience will help increase your chances of landing that dream role.
Therefore, we always know that rejection is not easy. Being confident is not enough. Take your time and slow. There is a best time for everything and for every situation. Enhance skills first before anything else, in that way being an actor will be at your doorstep.
What Makes the Chinese Series Stand Out From the Rest?
Though Chinese series is often criticized as a knock-off or cheap reproduction of Taiwanese, Japanese and Korean series, shows like Yanxi Palace and The Legend of Fuyao are some of the most popular Chinese series watched worldwide thanks to global streaming sites. Despite their criticism, the series offers compelling reasons for viewers to watch them and even invest their feelings into the series.
Considerations during Production
Production companies of Chinese series ensure that they produce the highest quality dramas or C-Dramas as they are called. Increasing demand for premiere viewing content, especially in mainland China tightens the competition to the extent that production companies focus more on the details, ensuring that no stone is left unturned in terms of the set’s designs and the actors’ costumes. There is visible elegance and exuberance in the depictions of the characters in these dramas, making the viewers crave such a flawless appearance.
Production companies themselves do not always choose actors with a huge fan base but with good acting skills. The cast members of some of the series are a perfect fit for the role they play. Several actors of C-dramas like Yang Mi, Deng Lun, Song Wei Long, and others have established their reputation through their acting skills, which is equated with their brand.
Stories with real-life reflections
Given that China is a traditionally patriarchal society, it is hard to imagine women being more than subservient, helpless characters, let alone the character driving the story. However, series offers a different picture and cast strong, empowered female characters in both period and contemporary series. Series like Mulan, The Yanxi Palace, The Legend of Fuyao, and Princess Agents are filled with empowered women driving the story’s narrative.
Chinese series are highly relatable for an average viewer, portraying and weaving family ties as important. Given that China was a feudal country in the past, concepts of honor and heroism run deep in these stories. Honor and the thirst for heroism often serve as the motivation for the protagonist to achieve something. Moreover, a story where goodness finally prevails is loved by all.
Given the importance production companies of series give to the slightest of details, viewers get to experience life in China as it was in the time the story is set in. Viewers are guaranteed to be transferred to the realm of China and will experience it through its customs, cuisine, architecture, and others.
How the series progresses
While Korean series concludes after 16 episodes, series are more likely to last longer, going beyond 40 episodes, which allows them to expand the story and the characters providing a product with the finest details. The viewers would be engrossed in the story characterized by the right pacing, that they may not realize time has flown by, by the time they finish a series. China is a vast land and brings diverse experiences spread across time, which provide an endless stream of materials and stories to make a gripping series from.
Acrylic Painting and Prints For Sale
Take pleasure in the painting that you do. Painting with acrylics is a great option for a beginning painter. If you wish to make your painting interesting you must offer enough of variety so the viewer is curious and wants to come back to observe it. Begin with an accurate drawing of the subject you intend on painting. Portrait painting is deemed fine art.
The sorts of varnish utilized for acrylic paintings often aren’t the exact same coatings applied to oil paintings. Water-based varnishes are usually clear, quick-drying and extremely durable coatings. Acrylic polymer varnishes are created with a synthetic compound like the emulsion found in acrylic paint.
Most brushes include a protective plastic sleeve. Or you may use an additional brush dipped in water. An affordable brush gives you a painting which will appear cheap too. You should buy a simple brush set that isn’t from the bargain bin and that has a variety of brush sizes. First of all, you require paint brushes.
In theory it is possible to select any color. For best results it’s important to understand how colors interact, that usually means that some experimentation can be an enjoyable and useful activity. When you squeeze out the colors, get into the practice of organizing them the exact way on the palette to earn color mixing faster and simpler. On the front part of the color wheel (top photo), all over the edge, you discover the primary and secondary colours. Classic base colors incorporate yellow ochre or burnt siennaathey are highly advisable for beginners because of their versatility.
Most bottled craft acrylics are going to have just the ideal creamy consistency right from the bottle. Because acrylics dry rapidly, it’s necessary for you to work fast in the event that you desire to mix shades. Remember that with acrylics you’re working fast. If you’re using tube acrylics and they’re very thick you may need to thin them with a tiny bit of water or acrylic painting medium.
Wipe the extra water out of the bristles when you’re prepared to paint again so that you don’t dilute your paint. Acrylic paints do dry rather quickly and you’ll waste paint if you don’t use this up quickly. They are known for their bright, strong colors. They offer an extensive variety of hues in an easy-to-use form. They have a specific look and even though they may be able to somewhat mimic watercolors or oil paint, when acrylics are used it is usually a very distinguishable look. It can be applied to a huge variety of surfaces. Acrylic paints utilize water as a thinning medium that makes them simple to clean up and simple to create transparent.
When you’re mixing paint by means of your palette knife, work from many sides. Make sure that you do not put an excessive amount of paint on the canvas or else it will take days to dry and might also crack off the canvas if it’s too thick. You shouldn’t have to thin the paint. Just like palettes, which container you select is dependent on your paint and hence whichever medium or solvent you want to use with this. Don’t scrub the paint on the canvas or you are going to end up with staining in place of painting.
Art For Sale Right Here!
What is a Forex Expert Advisor?
One would usually think that the foreign exchange trading would be a complicated field which only institutional investors and large banks participated in. Big numbers only run by big companies. However, individuals nowadays can put there hand in and get involved in the trading of foreign currencies. This more so made simple by a new tool called the foreign expert advisor system.
Also known in the business world as EA, the forex expert advisor is an automated system software built by experts on the field of currency trading who have had the experience inside and out. From the name itself, individuals who make use of the EA are given the option to choose their trade parameters and are advised by the system which part of the trade would be beneficial and which could potentially make you lose your money. The programmer’s expertise on the forex systems and strategies, even those considered as “secret” tricks of the trade, are embedded on the software. Since the trading itself is automatically executed by the system, it saves an individual a great deal from emotional stress and the physical strains of trading. Once having set the parameters that involve factors like types of orders, the limit orders, and the stop orders, one can minimize acting upon impulse and instinct alone, although both undeniably work on certain occasions. These forex expert advisor systems run on Meta Trade 4 platform which protects the individual with a highly developed security, interfaces that a user can customize and set the parameters with, flexibility, multilingual support and historical data. The last part refers to a previous success in the trading industry, that once the system detects the same winning condition, can send you an advice and make the trade. However, some may view the use of robots and forex expert advisors as ineffective.
Since the foreign exchange is a fast moving market, the first reason why people doubt it is due to inability to point out new circumstances which arise from a combination of different elements. A new development in the market, which the program is not acquainted or programmed with, may throw off the system from considering other options and alternatives. This goes completely in contrast with the flexibility offered by the Meta Trade 4 platform. Another closely related to this are the news releases. Changes in the government policies, economy fluctuation, and other such factors significantly affect the foreign currency trading market. Since these are conflicting advantages and disadvantages, individuals who wish to succeed in the business of trading should be careful and indentify the ratings objectively. Although the forex expert advisors may seem to do everything for you and help increase those dollar signs, a sound decision should come directly from you. If others deem that there are disadvantages against using these systems, then negate them by doing the actions yourself. Compare the features of different systems and make sure that the programmers are reliable and are known names in the business. Then, you can start enjoying the trade of forex.
