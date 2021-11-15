HEALTH
If I Get My RCFE Certification Will I Have to Also Know About Pandemics?
Currently, there are a couple of questions on the RCFE Certification test about epidemics and pandemics. There are also questions testing your knowledge about MRSA, and various safety protocols for the influenza virus. There aren’t any questions, at least not yet, about the CoronaVirus or how to prevent its spread within a Residential Care Facility for the Elderly. However, this knowledge will be mandatory soon if you are to receive your RCFE Certification.
Residential Care Facilities and Nursing Homes were amongst the hardest hit during the CoronaVirus crisis. This of course is due to the fact that our most vulnerable, the elderly, reside there. As folks reach old age and have health issues and they are unable to care for themselves – many end up in residential care facilities for the elderly. That makes sense because if they could care for themselves, they’d be doing that already. Those with underlying health challenges made up the lion’s share of the CoronaVrius deaths, which is not surprising, but it is very serious.
This is why you can expect that, very soon, the RCFE Certification test and the required education will include much about dealing with epidemics and pandemics, like the CoronaVirus. You can bet your bottom dollar that the State of California will see to it that no one becomes RCFE Certified without first understanding how viruses spread, how to prevent their spread, and how to not become the human-vector spreading the virus from room to room in a residential care facility.
There is probably not a more serious or more important thing to learn to get the RCFE Certification. It’s literally a matter of life and death. And, it should be, right? RCFE Certified staff and facilities will have to prove they are following all the proper procedures to prevent the spread of a pandemic virus. It cannot be allowed to enter the facility and must be kept at bay if it does.
How soon will the CoronaVirus crisis change the way RCFE’s run? Well, things are already changing. Industry professionals are creatively coming up with new ways to get through these challenges and sharing their best management practices online with other facilities. The RCFE Certification will soon change too, and there is already talk about it.
The State of California will put into place temporary measures now, and many of those practical procedures will become required regulatory mandates, ones which every RCFE nurse and every staff member will know and follow each day so that this kind of thing never happens again.
Top Summer Fashions for Women
Beauty is the most important thing for women and they want to look fashionable all the time. However, as the season changes throughout the year, fashion trends also change. In case you are looking for a fashionable summer dress to wear for next year, here are some of the most popular fashion trends of this year’s summer clothing.
Nude Colours
Summer clothes that come in nude colours are still trending today. If you want to wear clothes that have a nude setup then you should focus on choosing dresses that come with reduced boldness of colour and concentrate on the neutral and nude tones. Clothes that come with nude colours create a superb blending. In fact, Fendi and Stella McCartney displayed these outfits in a popular fashion show.
Jumpsuits
Jumpsuits also known as Playsuits are another ideal type of summer clothes. This type of outfit is rapidly gaining fame, although they are still not comparable to the popularity of the usual summer catwalk dress. However, with the huge number of people who wear jumpsuits last summer, many expect that jumpsuit will be a big boom next year.
Bold Tribal
Bold tribal is the exact opposite of nude-coloured dresses. Tribal dresses concentrate on bolder colours that come in tribal designs. Choosing tribal clothes will give you an escape from the traditional British designs, since these clothes closely resemble the styles of the traditional dress of Africa and India. These clothes are very fashionable to wear, especially if you are going to the beach.
Trench Coats
Trench Coats are becoming popular again. Although this type of clothes has been silent for a while, trench coats become trending last summer. The reason for their popularity is its versatility. You can dress them up or down and it does not matter, since they look good in either way. If you are planning to wear trench coats this coming summer, it is advisable for you wear the ones that are in nude colours.
Hot Pants
They are pants and they are hot! As their name indicates hot pants became one of the most fashionable dresses to wear last summer. They are the shortest pants that you can have and they are not classified as pants, but it is more appropriate to call them short shorts. If you have nothing to be ashamed of your legs, then you can wear hot pants this upcoming summer. Pair it with kikois and you will look fab. They will make you look sexier throughout the season and enable you to grab the watchful eyes of men. However, if you decide to wear them, you should make sure that you wear matching underwear, since they are very short.
Blazers
Since 2009, blazers have never been out of fashion. They are so versatile and are one of the most popular clothes worn every summer. They can act as a warm jacket during the cool night and serve as a fashionable accessory to your summer dress during the day. With the sleeves rolled up, your blazers will look perfect if it is accompanied with washed out denim dress. For several years, blazers have been the epitome of summer fashion, no matter which way you wear them.
Athleticism
If you do not want a typical maiden look, then the summer fashion them for you is athleticism. Athleticism emphasizes the tomboy look. You can follow this theme by wearing slightly oversized jumpers and pairing them with boy shorts, and knee socks fitted with heels. However, you should refrain from wearing tracksuits, since they are already out of fashion.
Party Dress
Summer is the time for relaxation of course it will never be complete without the parties. Even though you already have a set of clothes reserved for parties, it is still better to look for dresses that you can add into your wardrobe. If you hate wearing hot pants and blazers during summer, since it makes you feel uncomfortable, then you can settle for party dresses. Still, the fashionable party dress to wear in summer comes in neutral colours, but you must go for unique designs that will enhance the curves of your hips. This will enable you to grab the attention of the guys attending the party.
These are some of the most popular trends last summer. There is a huge possibility that these types of clothes will be the trending summer fashion for next year. Since summer is over, it is time for you to prepare for next year and start filling your wardrobe with fashionable summer dress today, while the their price is still low.
How To Maintain Your Respiratory Health And Beat The Heat Waves In Summer
Due to climate change, we have been experiencing extreme weather changes, especially when heat waves strike. This can cause heat strokes and death in some cases. People who are more prone to these health issues include the elderly, kids, people who are weight and suffer from chronic diseases, such as hepatic, kidney disease and diabetes, to name a few. In this article, we have shared some tips that will help you deal with extreme temperatures and maintain your health. Read on to find out more.
Drink Plenty of Liquids
First of all, you may want to drink plenty of liquids excluding carbonated, sugary and alcoholic drinks. It’s important to keep in mind that young kids and the elderly won’t feel thirsty. Therefore, you may want to encourage them to drink a lot of water.
Eat Lighter Meals
It’s better to eat several light meals rather than one or two heavy meals. It’s better to avoid spicy foods as well.
Sit in an Air-Conditioned Room
It’s better that you spend most of your time in an air-conditioned room. If you don’t have an AC in your home, you may go to nearby supermarkets, shopping centers, museums, and cinemas.
Avoid Prolonged Exposure to the Sun
It’s not a good idea to spend a lot of time in the sun, especially between 10 am and 8 pm. However, if you have to get out during this time of the day, make sure you put on your protective gear, such as sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunscreen, to name a few.
Don’t go to the Beach in the Middle of the Day
If you are over the age of 60, you should not go to the beach. The same goes for kids under the age of three. It’s better to go there in the morning or later afternoon.
Get Lukewarm Baths
If possible, you should get lukewarm baths on a daily basis. This is important to normalize your body temperature and keep yourself free of bodily odors all day long.
Avoid Physical Outdoor Activities
It’s not a good idea to engage in outdoor activities that need you to spend a lot of physical effort. This includes gardening and sports like cycling or basketball.
Use an Air Purifier
Close shutters to prevent heat from getting into your home. However, you can open the windows in the evening when the sun is about to set. This is important if you want fresh air to get in and make your indoor environment healthier. It’s a good idea to use a good air purifier as well.
Check on your Loved Ones
Don’t forget to check on your family, friends, and neighbors. You should ask about their health status, especially the ones who are isolated, elderly, dependent or mentally fragile. You should help them over their difficulties during the hot days.
Long story short, we suggest that you follow these simple tips to beat the heat waves and avoid a lot of respiratory health issues. This way you can be on the safe side and get through the summer months safe and sound.
10 Best Anti-Aging Tips for Youthful Skin
Skin is the largest organ of the human body and functions to protect internal organs from severe damage, which may result from the external environment. As aging advances, skin goes through many changes that affect its overall health, appearance as well as the complexion.
It has been found that environment and lifestyle choices contribute majorly towards premature skin aging. This has led to the introduction of numerous methods of eliminating aging signs such as surgical procedure and makeups, which might cause adverse effects on our general health.
Besides, facial appearance matters a lot, especially when defining one’s hygiene hence it is essential to pay extra attention while attending to it.
Some of the best anti-aging tips for youthful skin include:
1. Eating Healthy Food Rich in Antioxidants
According to dermatologists, just as healthy diet does wonders for the entire body, fruits and veggies that are comprised of antioxidants such as vitamins B and E are mainly great for skin. They play a significant role in protecting the skin from free radicals in the environment, which causes severe damages to skin cells.
Further, this prevents breaking down of collagen and elastin thereby avoiding the formation of fine lines and wrinkles. Individuals who stick to this diet throughout usually attain a youthful, vibrant and healthier skin irrespective of their skin type and background.
2. Avoid Smoking and Drinking of Alcohol
Smoking is known to destroy collagen and elastin that keeps the skin firm and strong. It subjects the skin to sagging thereby contributing to premature skin aging. On the other hand, excess alcohol consumption accelerates inflammation in the bloodstream, which can boost sagging over time.
Therefore, individuals who refrain from smoking and alcohol consumption are in a better position for retaining a healthy and youthful skin throughout their lives.
3. Manage Your Stress
Stressful situations affect not only mental health but also general skin health. Research suggests that stress associated hormones have aging effects, which starts at a cellular level. Moreover, when an individual is psychologically distressed, there is a likelihood of a substantial detrimental impact on the wear and tear of the body that leads to increased biological aging. To prevent facial wrinkles, it is advisable to take steps to get de-stressed to avoid ruining skin health and the appearance.
4. Exfoliate the Right Way
Exfoliation methods depend mainly on the skin type. Therefore, it is essential to consult a dermatologist to be sure of the best way to maintain a healthy, firm and youthful skin.
Most of the exfoliators aim at sloughing off dead skin thus leaving a smoother and glowing complexion. Further, regular and correct use of the right exfoliation help to build a strong and firm skin that cannot collapse easily.
5. Drink Plenty of Water
Estrogen is the hormone responsible for inducing oil and collagen production in the skin. As the aging advances, it tends to decline thereby resulting in drier and saggy skin. People are encouraged to drink plenty of water to maximize moisture level in their skin. This will help to nourish skin cells, which results in supple, smooth and youthful skin. Also, you can add particular fruits, beverages as well as vegetables to your daily routine.
6. Wash the Face Before Bed
At the end of the day, the face collects dirt and impurities, which may clog pores thus altering the normal functioning of the skin. Skin usually regenerates during the night thereby leading to more youthful and healthy skin.
Dermatologists insist that it is also important to observe quality sleep since it helps to prevent the skin from becoming loose. Suitable ingredients should be applied after washing the face gently.
7. Embracing Sunscreen
Wearing sunscreen is considered the best anti-aging thing that can be done for the skin. Sun exposure causes discoloration that appears in the form of dark spots. Also, UV rays and free radicals usually cause damage to the skin and also speeds up the rate of aging. Therefore, incorporation of sunscreen can be helpful in maintaining youthful and healthy skin all through.
8. Consult a Dermatologist Regularly
Visiting a dermatologist frequently will ensure that you are up-to-date on the latest and suitable anti-aging skincare developments. Also, the dermatologist can recommend treatments for more desirable outcomes which results in youthful skin.
Further, one can gain knowledge on how to handle their skin once they identify their type. Always purpose to consult a dermatologist before taking any step since the skin is very sensitive.
9. Manage your Weight
Excess weight usually causes numerous health complications. It has been found to increase the levels of insulin and cortisol in the body, which later breaks down collagen leading to increased sagging of the skin.
In addition, gaining and losing weight has an adverse effect on skin elasticity, leaving behind undesirable stretch marks. Therefore, keeping the body fit will help to promote youthful and healthy skin.
10. Incorporate Healthy Fats in your Diet
Most fats, such as omega-3 fatty acids, enable the body to absorb essential vitamins that contribute to a super-healthy skin. They help by reducing inflammatory skin conditions thus leading to younger-looking skin and improved appearance. They are available at an affordable price and the user may consider consulting a medical professional before consumption.
Conclusion
Aging is inevitable, and it comes with various changes that interfere with the normal functioning of the body. It leads to the formation of aging signs although they can be addressed as soon as they appear. When the above tips are practiced regularly, it is possible to achieve healthy and youthful skin.
Skins are treated differently depending on the skin type. Research suggests that if the skin is well taken care of routinely, it functions magically to promote healthy and youthful skin. Always eat healthy to prevent any form of health complications. Also, sticking to the dermatologist’s guidelines may help to avoid signs of aging entirely while heightening skin health and the appearance.
