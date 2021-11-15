Connect with us

Celebrities

Jashyah Moore’s mother charged with child endangerment, physical abuse

Published

47 seconds ago

on

Photo may have been deleted
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

NYPD

The mother of a New Jersey runaway has been arrested and charged with child abuse, endangerment and negligence.

14-year-old Jashyah Moore went missing after visiting an East Orange deli in October. Her family assumed she had been taken against her will.

The family took to Facebook to spread the word about her disappearance. The news media picked up the story and Jashyah was soon trending on Twitter.com.

$20,000 in reward money was raised, and some activists even blocked traffic in East Orange to get the word out.

Her mother Jamie A. Moore refused to consider that Jashyah had run away from home.

The intense media coverage on Jashyah’s case worked and Jashyah was found safe on a New York City street on Thursday. When police approached her, she denied being Jashyah.

After the NYPD interviewed Jashyah, Jamie Moore was arrested and charged with child endangerment. A teenage daughter and 3-year-old son were removed from her East Orange, NJ home.

Moore, 39, faces two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, officials said in a statement.

While on the run, Jashyah cut off her braids extensions and changed her name to hide her identity. She had spent part of her time in a Brooklyn shelter and living on the streets. The FBI were among the law enforcement agencies searching for her.

“The young lady appears to have run away,” Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said. “Obviously, she was an extremely resilient and resourceful young lady. And she decided that she wanted be someplace other than where she was.”

Stephens had previously said CPS did not have an active file on Moore and her children.

Jashyah’s father, an East Orange cop, had been arrested for assault previously. Jashyah was due to testify against him in court when she went missing.
 

Posted in Crime

Tags: arrest, child abuse, crime news, Jashyah Moore, runaways, video

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news [give_form id="136891"]
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia, 4, Match In Black Bodysuits At ‘King Richard’ Premiere

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

Serena Williams
google news

Serena Williams was joined by her husband and mini-me daughter at the premiere of ‘King Richard,’ which tells the story of the Williams’ sisters rise to tennis fame under the leadership of their dad.

The King Richard red carpet premiere on Nov. 14 was a family affair for Serena Williams. The tennis pro, 40, brought along her husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian to the event, which took place outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. Serena and her daughter decided to match for the occasion in black bodysuits with a pair of thigh-high boots, one of which was decked out in silver jewels. The duo’s chest was also covered in jewels, and they both wore fancy black footwear as they posed with Alexis, 38, for some cute family photos.

Serena Williams with her husband and daughter at the ‘King Richard’ premiere on Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Speaking of Alexis, the Reddit co-founder looked dapper in a white-button down suit and matching black jacket and pants. He looked so proud to be supporting his wife of nearly four years. In the photo that can be seen below, Alexis held his daughter in his arm as he and Serena both lovingly stared at the mini fashionista. This trio really is the most adorable family of three ever!

Serena Williams
Serena Williams with her husband and daughter at the ‘King Richard’ premiere on Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The King Richard premiere was quite the star-studded affair. Serena’s sister Venus Williams was there, and the siblings got together for photos on the carpet. Serena and Venus are among the producers on the film, which tells the story of how their father Richard Williams coached them in tennis at a young age to become two of the greatest athletes of all time. Will Smith plays Richard, and he was in attendance for the premiere alongside his wife Jada Pinkettt Smith and their kids Willow and Jaden. Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, who play the young Venus and Serena, respectively, were also at the event.

Want to learn more about Serena and Venus’ rise to tennis fame? King Richard premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on Nov. 19.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Celebrities

PHOTO: Lisa Vanderpump’s Daughter Pandora Welcomes Son Theodore Sabo, See Pics as RHOBH Alum Says She’s “in Love”

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

PHOTOS: Lisa Vanderpump's Daughter Pandora Welcomes Son Theodore Sabo, See Pics of Baby Boy as RHOBH Alum Says She's "in Love"
google news

Lisa Vanderpump officially became “Nanny Pinky” over the weekend.

Just three months after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and current Vanderpump Rules star’s daughter, Pandora Sabo, announced she was expecting her first child with husband Jason Sabo, Lisa took to her Instagram page, where she expressed joy over their baby boy’s arrival.

“Obsessively in love with baby Theodore,” Lisa wrote in the caption of a November 13 photo, which featured her holding the child as she shielded him from germs with a sequined mask. “Thank you Pandy and Jason for making me a Nanny Pinky!!”

Lisa Vanderpump grandson Theodore Sabo photo

“Obsessively in love with baby Theodore 🧸💙 Thank you Pandy and Jason for making me a Nanny Pinky!! @pandoravt,” wrote Lisa Vanderpump as she held her new grandson Theodore Sabo.

Lisa also shared a second image of Theodore, describing the baby as “utter perfection.”

Meanwhile, on her own Instagram page, Pandora, who married Jason in 2011, announced the arrival of her son with a photo of his tiny hand inside of hers and his dad’s.

“Theodore. 6lb 7oz of pure delicious joy. Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy,” Pandora wrote in the caption of the image. “You are so loved little Teddy!”

She then posted another pic of the boy, along with a message to her child.

“Theodore. You are my everything, I love you so much, thank you for making me a mummy!” she wrote.

After confirming her pregnancy news in August, Pandora attended a gender reveal party with her husband, her mom, and other family members and friends, in October, during which it was revealed, by way of blue confetti, that they were expecting a boy.

Following the sharing of her pics of her grandson, Lisa was met with congratulatory messages from her Pump Rules cast mates and former RHOBH co-stars.

“So precious!!! Congrats Nanny Pinky,” Katie Maloney wrote.

“So cute!” shared James Kennedy. “Congratulations.”

Camille Grammer left not one, but two comments, one of which said “Congratulations!!!,” and a second that said, “So adorable!”

“Nanny Pinky!!! Omg too cute to handle!” Raquel Leviss gushed as Joyce Giraud posted a series of heart-eyed emoji.

Pump Rules and RHOBH Stars React to Lisa Vanderpump Grandson

Garcelle Beauvais also weighed in with four angel emoji as Heather Dubrow told Lisa, “He’s beautiful! Congrats!”

RHOBH Garcelle Beauvais and Heather Dubrow React to Lisa Vanderpump Grandson

In August, while attending the 5th Annual World Dog Day in West Hollywood, California, Lisa said she was “overjoyed” about becoming a grandmother and noted that rather than “grandma,” she’d be called “Nanny Pinky.”

“[Ken Todd] and I are overjoyed and are so happy for Pandora and Jason,” she told the Daily Mail. “It’s such wonderful news and has been such a difficult secret to keep. We can’t wait for the new baby to arrive and I’m so excited to become Nanny Pinky.”

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Adele Tells Oprah That THIS Was The Moment She Decided To File For Divorce, Details Rich Paul Swirlship

Published

26 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

Adele Tells Oprah That THIS Was The Moment She Decided To File For Divorce, Details Rich Paul Swirlship
google news

Adele shared intimate details about herself during CBS’ Adele One Night Only special with help from a media icon.

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

On Sunday, viewers watched Adele chat with Oprah about a number of topics including her divorce from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

 

According to the “Easy On Me” songstress, she’s always longed for a nuclear family that included two parents and children, so when her marriage didn’t work out she was especially disappointed.

 

The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

“I’ve been obsessed with the nuclear family my whole life because I never came from one,” Adele told Oprah. In all these movies and all these books, when you grow up reading them, that’s what it should be. I just, from a very young age, promised myself that when I had kids, that we’d stay together. We would be that united family. And I tried for a really, really long time.”

“I was just so disappointed for my son. I was so disappointed for myself, and I thought I was gonna be the one that stopped doing those bloody patterns all the time,” she added.

The 33-year-old also expressed when she realized that she wanted a divorce, and said the revelation came when she was spending time with her girlfriends.

“We were all answering these questions in this very bougie magazine, and it was something like, ‘What’s something that no one would ever know about you?’ And I just said it in front of three of my friends, I was like, ‘I’m really not happy. I’m not living, I’m just plodding along,’” she said.

“And I remember a lyric that I wrote that I put on a song on 25, which is ‘I want to live and not just survive.’ I definitely felt like that. And it was when I admitted to my own friends who thought I was really happy that actually I’m really unhappy, and they were all aghast. I felt like it was sort of from there that I was like, what am I doing it for?” she said.

Adele and Simon began dating in 2011 and welcomed their son, Angelo, in October 2012. Six years later, the two got married in 2018 but announced their separation the following year.

Now, of course, Adele has moved on to her sports agent sweetie Rich Paul and she couldn’t be happier.

2021 NBA Finals - Game Five

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

 

The two first sparked relationship rumors in July and went public with their sweet swirlship in September.

“He’s just hilarious,” Adele told Oprah about the Klutch Sports Group founder that she met at a birthday party.  “Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does. He’s making it easy on me,” she added playing into the name of her single.

“[It’s] the first time I’ve loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else,” said Adele. “Yeah, by arriving and turning up. Maybe I’m getting a different version of him as well. It’s just timing.”

In addition to chatting with Oprah, the 15-time Grammy award-winner returned to the stage for the first time in over four years.

During the concert at Los Angeles’ picturesque Griffith Observatory…

 

 

 

Adele also helped a man named Quentin propose to his longtime love Ashley.

Quentin brought Ashley onstage while wearing a blindfold and noise-canceling headphones before dropping to one knee.

“I want to thank you for being so patient with me. I am extremely proud of you,” said Quentin. “And, I mean, every day you blow my mind. There’s absolutely nothing that you cannot do. And I just know that you’re going to be an amazing mother to our kids one day.”

 

After Quentin asked Ashley to marry him in “real life”, Adele appeared onstage and gave Ashley an even bigger shock.

“Hi, Quentin. You all right? Go sit front row. Go sit down and enjoy the show,” said the songstress before performing “Make You Feel My Love. “Thank God she said yes, ’cause I didn’t know who I was going to have to sing this song to next, you or him. Oh, my God, look at her she’s so in shock,” she added while Ashley and Quentin sat beside Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy.

Watch the sweet moment for yourself below.

Did YOU watch Adele’s CBS special?

What was your favorite part?

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Trending