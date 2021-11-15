News
Kiszla: After Teddy Bridgewater quit on the Broncos, team needs to find QB that will go down kicking and screaming
Wave bye-bye to Teddy B.
If kicking and screaming is the minimum standard for effort around here, he’s the wrong quarterback for Broncos Country.
OK, I get it. NFL quarterbacks aren’t paid to tackle.
But didn’t the Broncos bring in Teddy Bridgewater to lead?
On a disastrous play that flushed all hope from the stadium and doomed Denver to the stinkiest defeat of a season with too many putrid losses, Bridgewater stood there and waved bye-bye to Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay as he returned a fumble 83 yards for a touchdown on the final snap of the third quarter.
After this humiliating 30-13 loss, there was only one question I wanted to ask. It was directed at Bridgewater.
Me: “In a lot of years covering this league, I’ve been told that a quarterback’s job is not to tackle. Did you make a business decision not to try for that tackle on the fumble?”
“No,” Bridgewater replied.
Maybe his explanation will make more sense to you than it did to me.
“I just tried to force the ball back” to the middle of the field, Bridgewater said. “When you sit in a team meeting and watch Coach put up plays throughout the league and two-minute situations and different things, our defense has guys running toward the sideline. We always say: ‘The sideline is your friend.’ I tried to force the ball back. That’s all I tried to do right there.”
Sorry, Mr. Bridgewater. I ain’t buying it. I’m calling balderdash.
If the Broncos fail to make the playoffs, this one play will define Bridgewater’s time in Denver.
Bridgewater is the wrong guy for this job in this town. No offense.
And now that I mention it, Bridgewater hasn’t sparked nearly enough offense for a team averaging 20 points per game. He is not an improvement over the other imposters the Broncos have tried to prop up at QB since Peyton Manning retired.
Trailing by a touchdown in the second half, but with a chance to get even with a bad Philadelphia team, the Broncos went for it on fourth down, needing to gain only a yard to keep their drive alive within 25 yards of the end zone.
Bridgewater took the snap and handed the rock to Melvin Gordon, who fumbled it on a hit by linebacker Davion Taylor.
Then all heck broke loose. Slay picked up the ball inside the 20-yard line, dropped it, picked it back up, swerved toward the middle of the field, then spun outside, finding daylight near the Eagles sideline, eluded a tackle from Denver tight end Eric Saubert and was off to the races. As Slay approached midfield, he cut back inside. Bridgewater not only had Slay in his sights, at a good angle but was within a stride of him.
And what did Bridgewater do? He barely said boo.
Bridgewater dropped his shoulder and stopped in his tracks, letting the runaway Slay roll downhill, sledding untouched to the end zone to put Philadelphia ahead 27-13 and remind us all that these Broncos are made of more wannabe than grit. Even Ted Lasso would say Teddy B. failed to meet the standard of a lame soccer flop.
“I didn’t see it,” coach Vic Fangio said. “It was on the other sideline, so I didn’t see it.”
Well, I saw it, Uncle Vic. Through the miracle of videotape, I’ve watched the play at least a dozen times. Although it pains me, it’s hard to conclude anything except when given a chance to bring down Slay, Bridgewater quit on the play.
Russell Wilson would’ve tried to make the tackle. Maybe he never possessed half the QB skills that Bridgewater brings to the Denver huddle, but Tim Tebow would’ve never stood there and feigned effort as a game, and maybe a team’s season, started swirling down the drain. Heck, even 37-year-old Aaron Rodgers might’ve tried to get in Slay’s way, provided he got the OK from Joe Rogan.
This is what happens when rather than drafting and developing a quarterback, a team treats leadership as a position that can be out-sourced.
There is no questioning the toughness of Bridgewater. He has stood in the fight as his beloved mother battled cancer and has come back from a career-threatening leg injury suffered in 2016 that was so grotesque his surgeon likened it to a war wound.
But after acquiring him in a trade from Carolina, Bridgewater is working on a salary worth slightly more than $4 million for Denver, with no guarantee he will be employed here next season. He’s temporary help passing through town in a sport that treats almost every player like a disposable part.
So I get why Bridgewater didn’t make the tackle. But isn’t it also about time the Broncos at least consider giving Drew Lock a chance to play?
With a 5-5 record in a year when dominant NFL teams are harder to find than a $3 gallon of gasoline, Denver remains mathematically alive in the playoff race as the Broncos head into a bye week that gives us a break for feeling like fools for trusting this team.
“Everybody needs to be all-in,” safety Justin Simmons said. “No if’s, and’s or but’s.”
How can anybody in Broncos Country look at the way Bridgewater waved at Slay and believe this journeyman QB is really and truly all-in with this Denver team?
Don’t know about you, but he’s Teddy Bye-Bye to me.
Bones Hyland, defense lead Nuggets to blowout win over Blazers
‘Dem Bones is rolling. And so are the Nuggets.
With rookie guard Bones Hyland providing the spark, and the defense bearing its teeth, the Nuggets ran away from Portland Sunday night at Ball Arena for a 124-95 victory. Denver won its fifth straight game and finished off a perfect homestand.
The Nuggets have won 33 of their last 43 home games vs. Portland.
Hyland finished with a career-high 18 points, and shot 4-for-8 from behind the arc. All told, the Nuggets bench poured in 63 points and the Nuggets sank 19 3-pointers (19-for-40, 47.5%)
Nikola Jokic, muscling up inside and draining shots from outside, almost notched his third consecutive triple-double. He would have had it, too, except that he spent much of the second half watching his teammates dismantle the Blazers. He finished with 28 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in just 28 minutes.
The Blazers entered the game having scored 100 points or more in 10 consecutive games. The Nuggets put a halt to that.
The Nuggets improved to 9-1 when they hold the opposition to under 100 points. They have held all eight opponents at home to under 100 points (7-1) to start the season. It is the longest such streak at home since 2005.
Both teams played short-handed. The Blazers were without star guard Damian Lillard, who sat out with lower abdominal pain and is considered day-to-day, according to coach Chauncey Billups.
Denver, already missing Jamal Murry (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (back), played without guard Will Barton. Barton, a major force behind Denver’s winning streak, felt lower-back discomfort during pregame warmups Sunday and was held out of the game.
It didn’t matter.
The Nuggets hinted a blowout from the beginning, racing out to a 21-6 lead on JaMychal Green’s 3-pointer from the baseline, getting the feed from Jokic. Jokic dished out seven assists in the first quarter.
With 7:30 left in the first half, Hyland, quickly turning into a fan favorite, drained a 3-pointer to put Denver ahead, 48-32. The Blazers whittled Denver’s lead to 58-49 on a 3-pointer by CJ McCollum with 2:27 left.
Then Jokic went to work. He bullied his way inside for two baskets and then drained a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to put Denver up 67-53 at the half.
The Nuggets, 2-3 on the road, travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Monday night.
Welcome home. Billups returned home to his native Denver for the first time as an NBA head coach.
“This is very special,” Billups said before the game. “I never, ever thought I’d come back here as a head coach of a team to face the Nuggets. It brings back memories.”
The Denver native grew up in Park Hill and starred at George Washington High School. Billups led the University of Colorado to the NCAA Tournament and he teamed up with Carmelo Anthony to lead the Nuggets to the Western Conference Finals in 2009.
The Nuggets beat Portland in the first round of the playoffs last year, leading to the firing of head coach Terry Stotts, who was replaced by Billups.
Ex-CU Buffs LB Davion Taylor, Eagles CB Darius Slay ruin Broncos Country’s afternoon
A CU Buff helped to do the Broncos in. And, at first, he didn’t even know it.
“I didn’t even feel it, to be honest,” Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Davion Taylor, who played linebacker and safety at CU in 2018 and ’19, said of the Melvin Gordon fumble he forced that sank the home team, and the home crowd, at Empower Field on Sunday.
“I didn’t even know until after the play. I looked up at the (jumbotron) screen and the ball was on the ground, and (Darius) Slay (took) it back for a touchdown.”
As the Broncos trailed 20-13 with 14 seconds left in the third quarter, Denver coach Vic Fangio elected to run it on fourth-and-1 at the Eagles 23.
At that point, the football gods took over. And threw Broncos Country the mother of all screwballs.
Gordon, the Broncos’ tailback, appeared to gain the yard he needed as he slammed into a pile of bodies along the line of scrimmage. But somewhere in the middle of that mass of humanity, Taylor was trying to get a grip on the Denver runner when Gordon lost his grasp on the football.
It wasn’t so much poked. Or prodded. Or karate-chopped. It sort of happened — and Slay, an Eagles cornerback, wound up with the rock at the Philadelphia 17. He then set himself and took off the other way for an 83-yard score that put the visitors up 26-13.
The Philly defender went largely untouched on his path to the end zone, either because some Broncos seemed to be confused as to what was going on, or because of questionable effort, in the case of Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who let Slay pass him by without offering any resistance.
“I was hoping Teddy didn’t try to (tackle) me, because I’d have probably given him a good sticking,” Slay said. “But that’s my dawg, though. Teddy’s my dude, man. Been playing against him for a long time.
“I went up to him after the game, I said, ‘Bro, were you trying to tackle me?’ He said, ‘Slay, you know I can’t tackle you.’ Because I was out there really rolling.”
Taylor joked after the game that Slay was “making so many moves, I didn’t know who to block.” It was the second scoop-and-score in three games for the 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back, who’d run a fumble back for a 33-yard touchdown at Detroit on Oct. 31.
“I was going because of the fact that I knew it was like ‘13’ personnel, so (the Broncos) had nothing but fat guys out there,” Slay said with a grin, referring to Denver’s extra tight ends on the fourth-and-1.
“It’s like, I got the ball, they got (13) personnel, they can’t catch me. I’m going. I’m going to return it every time.”
Taylor’s forced fumble turned into, potentially, a 14-point swing against the Broncos, whose record slipped to 5-5 heading into their Week 11 bye. It also sent the Denver faithful, who’d hoped the Week 9 win at Dallas had turned around the season, home in a lousy mood.
“That’d take the air out of anybody,” Slay said. “Shoot, a turnover (when) you’re going for it on fourth down, clutch possession — shoot, it’d take the air out of anybody.
“That was our goal, man, to try and out-physical them. Shoot, that was the nail in the coffin, right there.”
It was the Eagles’ first visit to Mile High since 2013, but it was the third time Taylor had played here over the last four years. The former Buffs defender was 2-0 in two Rocky Mountain Showdowns at Empower Field, with CU clubbing CSU 45-13 in 2018 and then 52-31 the year after that.
Taylor has almost half as many wins at Empower Field (three) since 2018 as Broncos coach Vic Fangio (eight). And in three games to Fangio’s 21.
“I was just trying to stop (Gordon) from getting that first down,” said Taylor, who finished with seven tackles and two fumbles forced. “I didn’t know what was going on.”
Tyler Conklin’s two TD catches help add up to Vikings victory. ‘It’s a good feeling.’
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin had never had a multi-touchdown game in his NFL career before Sunday.
He added that to his bucket list with two touchdown catches in the 27-20 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Conklin caught a 5-yard touchdown late in the first half to give Minnesota its first 10-point lead at 13-3.
The Vikings were trailing 17-13 late in the third quarter and faced a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line when coach Mike Zimmer decided to keep the offense on the field. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins found Conklin open in the back of the end zone for the go-ahead score.
“It’s a good feeling,” Conklin said. “First multi-touchdown game, so that’s a good feeling. Any time you can help your team win, that’s always a good feeling of what you want to do.”
The Vikings faced another crucial fourth-and-2 from the Los Angeles 36-yard line on the final drive of the game. On that occasion, the Vikings handed the ball off to running back Dalvin Cook, who gained four yards around the right side to clinch the win.
“We had that sense of urgency that we needed to end it,” Conklin said. “I think that’s how we felt as an offense, that we were going to put this game in our hands and close it out.”
Two Los Angeles defenders ran into each other on Conklin’s second touchdown, which may have enabled him to get wide open.
“That kind of just happened,” Conklin said. “It’s sort of like a crossing play, so there’s a good possibility something like that happens.”
Conklin caught just three passes total for 11 yards on Sunday, but his contributions played a big part in Minnesota getting into a long-awaited victory formation
“It’s the best formation in football,” Conklin said. “Every week, you have your Saturday walk-through and you get in victory formation, and that’s what you want to be in at the end of the day on Sunday.”
Eight of the nine Vikings games this season have been settled by seven points or fewer, including the past six.
“You lose some and you win some, but as a team you want to get hot at the right time,” Conklin said. “You want to learn how to win these games, so the fact that we’re in them a lot and we’re learning how to win them and overcome adversity and winning the tough ones, I think is really going to be beneficial for us in the long run.’’
