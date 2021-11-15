Celebrities
Kourtney Kardashian Posts Birthday Tribute For ‘Baby’ Travis Barker After Steamy Celebratory Kiss
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker packed on the PDA outside the ritzy Hotel Bel-Air on Nov. 14 as they celebrated his 46th birthday!
Kourtney Kardashian, 42, gave her fiancé Travis Barker a steamy 46th birthday kiss! The reality star and Blink 182 drummer didn’t hold back on PDA as they locked lips in a car outside of the Hotel Bel-Air on Sunday, Nov. 14. The two looked so in love as they happily displayed their romance just a day after attending friend Simon Huck‘s wedding.
The Poosh founder also marked Travis’ birthday with a sweet Instagram post. “I f***ing love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!” she declared, alongside several cute photos of them holding hands and kissing backstage ahead of his Saturday Night Live performance a couple weeks ago. Travis responded back to Kourt in the comments, writing, “You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU.”
The birthday celebrations come hot off their festive weekend celebrating the nuptials of Simon and his husband Phil Riportella. Kourtney was in attendance at the couple’s star-studded wedding on Nov. 13, where a wedding attendee also grabbed a video of the Poosh founder dancing on Travis’ lap to “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers.
“Going to the chapel @simonhuck @piptherip,” Kourt wrote over a post showing the couple’s black tie outfits for the evening, as Travis hinted that perhaps their own wedding day will be sometime soon. “Our turn next,” he commented back with a rose, perhaps a reference to his ultra-romantic Santa Barbara proposal!
The musician had florist Jeff Leatham arrange a massive red rose display with candles on the beach as he popped the question with a gorgeous oval shaped diamond ring. “Forever,” Kourtney wrote on social media shortly after, as she enjoyed a private celebratory dinner with friends and family at the hotel.
Lisa Barlow Talks Having “PTSD” After Feds Arrested Jen Shah Amid Filming on RHOSLC
The Vida tequila owner is a close friend to Jen, who was arrested for money laundering and wire fraud. Jen pleaded not guilty to the charges, and will go to trial in March of 2022.
On the latest episode of RHOSLC, Jen was shown in a van with the other women as they prepared to embark on a trip. After receiving a call, Jen asked a cast member to unplug her mic. Then she stepped out of the vehicle to hold a private conversation. Jen eventually told the women that she needed to leave because her husband was internally bleeding. A few minutes after her departure, a swarm of federal agents arrived on the scene, surrounded the van, and asked for Jen’s whereabouts.
In an interview with Insider, Lisa said the experience made her feel “emotionally traumatized.” The 46-year-old shared that she “literally had PTSD for weeks from it.” After law enforcement left, the other women tried to decide if they should cancel the trip or continue filming. Lisa stated that the entire experience was “intense.”
According to Lisa’s interview, many agents were present at the scene, including “Homeland Security, FBI” and “NYPD.” Lisa said the agents were also carrying guns, and the castmates’ reactions were “raw, in-the-moment.” It was, as Lisa explained it, an “insane situation.”
In the episode, the federal agents did not give a reason why they were searching for Jen. Instead, they simply expressed that they wanted “to make sure she’s safe.” After Jen’s legal woes hit the headlines, however, an old colleague of Lisa’s informed her of “some awful allegations about Jen Shah.”
At the time of the recording, Whitney Rose assumed it was all a prank, before the reality settled in. Producers of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City used the scene as a cold opening for the season. In Jen’s tagline, the 48-year-old expressed, “The only thing I’m guilty of is being Shah-mazing.”
After Jen unplugged her mic and drove away, no one could see what transpired. Viewers, just like the cast members, were left in suspense.
RHOSLC Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for tonight’s all-new episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two, so feel free to share your thoughts below as the episode airs at 9/8c on Bravo.
Adele Feels She’s Met Her ‘Soulmate’ With BF Rich Paul: How They’ve Connected
Adele is ‘having an amazing time’ with BF Rich Paul several months into their relationship, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
Adele, 33, may have met her soulmate with boyfriend Rich Paul. “Adele has been in her fair share of relationships and this one is different; she feels that she can throw around the soul mate card for Rich because it just feels that right,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The musician and sports talent manager (who reps names like LeBron James) were set up on a blind date earlier this year after her divorce from Simon Konecki.
The insider adds that Rich and Adele are have “really connected” in the few months they’ve been dating. “Adele is having such an amazing time with Rich, they really have connected over each’s sense of humor, and they really admire each other’s work ethic. They allow time to spend together and also give each other plenty of space so they are not overbearing with each other,” they spilled.
With Christmas just around the corner — surely a big deal for Adele’s son Angelo, 7 — the singer has even more plans with Rich. “Coming into the holiday season, she is really looking forward to making more and more memories with Rich. It is not a honeymoon phase type of situation; it is two people that have clearly found the right person and it genuinely just works,” the insider said.
Before their blind date, which happened after her divorce from Simon Konecki, Adele admitted that she was apprehensive. “You can’t set me up on a f***ing blind date! I’m like, ‘How’s that going to work?’” she remembered saying to her friend in an interview with Rolling Stone. The couple made their first joint public outing in July 2021 at Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but didn’t go Instagram official until two months later at NBA star Anthony Davis‘ wedding to Marlen P.
In another interview, Adele revealed that the pair had been in each other’s orbits via mutual friends. “He was always there, I just didn’t see him,” she said to Vogue, noting the moment was a “couple years” before their date. “He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away,” she recalled.
Adele’s divorce is front and center on her album 30, which details the demise of her longterm relationship and eventual marriage to Simon. “It made me really sad,” she said of the split to Rolling Stone. “Then having so many people that I don’t know know that I didn’t make that work … it f—ing devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn’t do a good job,” she added of her emotional split.
Tom Holland & Zendaya Step Out For Rare Date Night In Beverly Hills — Photos
Tom Holland and Zendaya were photographed trying to keep a low profile while leaving Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, where they enjoyed food together.
Tom Holland, 25, and Zendaya, 25, got attention when they stepped out for a recent date night! The reported new lovebirds appeared to try and stay discreet while leaving Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills, CA but were photographed separately in their casual outfits. The actor wore a dark t-shirt and brown baseball cap while the actress wore a white top and a black face mask.
The outing comes shortly after Tom gushed over Zendaya when he shared a gorgeous pic of her posing at the recent Council of Fashion Designers of America event, where she was honored. “Naaa stop it 😍. An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this,” he wrote in the caption for the pic, which was posted on Nov. 11.
Tom isn’t the only one gushing, however. Zendaya has also spoke highly of her Spider-Man co-star and rumored boyfriend in past interviews. “In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well,” she told InStyle about Tom in Oct.
Tom and Zendaya first sparked romance rumors back in July when they were seen sharing a steamy kiss. It came years after they denied being more than friends and ever since, they’ve gushed over each other numerous times. Their chemistry has also been apparent whenever they pose together on red carpets and look happier than ever.
In addition to having a great relationship, Tom and Zendaya have a great career in which they often get to work together. Their next film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which they’ll reprise their roles as the title character and MJ, is set to come out in Dec.
