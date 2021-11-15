News
List: Cold cases solved by Suffolk, Middlesex cold case units
Since 2019, both Suffolk and Middlesex Counties have had dedicated cold case units working some of the state’s most stubborn, and decades-old, cold cases. Here’s a list of the ones they’ve cracked:
Suffolk County
- Jorge Medina: The 20-year-old was a bouncer at a Dorchester party in 1995 when he was allegedly shot and killed by William Sanchez of the Dominican Republic, whom Medina had kicked out of the party minutes earlier. He was arraigned in November 2019.
- Wendy Dansereau: She was 19 in March 1980 when she was raped and killed in a South End hotel room. Suffolk used DNA evidence and police reports to charge Steven Fike with the rape and homicide in December 2019. Fike is currently serving a sentence in Alabama for a 1982 rape and murder.
- Judy Chamberlain: The 21-year-old was sexually assaulted and murdered in 1988 in the basement of the former Fargo building in Boston. DNA, as well as new evidence that allegedly placed Richard Vega in the building at the time, led to his charge with her murder in October 2021. Vega is civilly committed in the state from a 1987 attack on an elderly Revere woman.
Middlesex County
- Jane Britton: She was 23 and a Harvard graduate student when she was sexually assaulted and killed in her Cambridge apartment in 1969. Middlesex used DNA evidence to charge “career criminal” Michael Sumpter with her death in November 2018. Since his 2001 death, DNA has linked him to five sexual assaults, three of which ended in murder.
- Patricia Moreno: Moreno, 17, was living in Malden with her foster family when she was shot in the head and killed. Rodney Daniels, her foster mother’s daughter’s boyfriend, was arrested in September 2021 for her death after a neighbor who was re-interviewed described seeing him that night.
- Judy Chartier: Chartier was 17 when she disappeared after a Billerica party in 1982. Earlier this month, civilian experts used sonar technology to locate her remains, car and other personal items deep in the Concord River in Billerica. The DA’s office is now working to determine her cause of death.
Broncos Briefs: More special teams issues as field goal is blocked in loss to Philadelphia
Remember when the Broncos’ special teams appeared to be turning a type of consistent corner?
Scratch that. They’re back to being a liability.
In last week’s win over Dallas, the Broncos had a punt blocked (although they recovered) and missed one field goal and point-after attempt apiece.
In Sunday’s 30-13 loss to Philadelphia, Brandon McManus had his 22-yard field goal attempt blocked.
“I don’t think we were solid in our technique between the tight end and the wing on that side,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio.
On the play, the Eagles’ K’Von Wallace lined up as the second defender on the left side. At the snap, Broncos end man Dre’Mont Jones kicked out to block Zech McPhearson. The Broncos’ Calvin Anderson, lined up inside of Jones, blocked Shaun Bradley.
Wallace had a clear path and didn’t even need to leave his feet to record the block, which kept the Eagles’ lead at 17-10.
Browning exits early. Broncos inside linebacker Baron Browning, who missed only two snaps and made 15 tackles in two games since becoming a starter, exited in the first quarter with a back injury.
Browning was added to the injury report on Thursday, when he did not practice.
“He had an issue during the week and came back to practice well on Friday and in Saturday’s walk-through, he was fine,” Fangio said. “After pregame, he said he didn’t know if he could go. He gave it a try and didn’t last long.”
Rookie Curtis Robinson, a game-day practice squad call up, replaced Browning alongside Kenny Young, who had to take over the defensive communication duties. Justin Strnad was unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19 during the week.
Virus distractions. The Broncos were without three players (Strnad, quarterback Drew Lock and cornerback Michael Ojemudia) and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur due to positive coronavirus tests, forcing them to return to some of their 2020 protocols.
“It’s a distraction, there’s no two ways about that,” Fangio said. “We went nine weeks of basically being back to normal and then all of a sudden, we were into last year’s mode. But that’s what this league is — it’s full of distractions and you have to overcome them.”
Guard Netane Muti and tight end Noah Fant were active after missing two and one games, respectively, after positive tests.
Fangio said the Broncos will meet virtually on Monday as a precaution.
Briefly. Safety Kareem Jackson (left shoulder) was injured making a first-half tackle, but returned to the game. … Practice squad offensive linemen Quinn Bailey and Drew Himmelman were active for the first time this year. … The Eagles have won eight of their last 12 games against the Broncos.
Suffolk, Middlesex prosecutors crack some of the state’s oldest crimes
If you think you noticed a lot of cold cases being solved recently, it’s not your imagination.
Renewed efforts by the Middlesex and Suffolk DA’s to solve some of the state’s most stubborn crimes have led to breakthroughs in a half-dozen decades-old cold cases in the past two years.
“What I said I was going to do was clean up my house as the DA,” said Suffolk County DA Rachael Rollins of cold case initiative by her office. “I said, ‘We are going to get all hands on deck, we are going to have every employee in my office invested in potentially doing an administrative review of older unsolved homicides.’”
Prosecutors in Suffolk and Middlesex DA’s offices have achieved major breakthroughs in six cold cases in the past two years, with each office marking major progress in 3 cases since launching renewed efforts in 2019.
Rollins reallocated resources toward PUSH, which stands for Project for Unsolved Suffolk Homicides, in early 2019, after hearing stories on the campaign trail from families who had lost a loved one in a case that had gone cold.
“Knocking on doors in certain neighborhoods, there were too many people, overwhelmingly moms, sometimes widows, telling me that their loved one was murdered, and they hadn’t heard anything from my office in five, 10, 15, sometimes 20 or more years,” she said. “It just seemed awful to have experienced a homicide, and to go through that trauma, and then not to ever hear from our office again.”
The Suffolk DA directed her staff to begin a review of over 1,300 cases on file since 1960, taking them up in batches over a few months, and then present their findings to an internal committee.
So far, the staff has reviewed over 200 cases and made indictments in three, with at least 10 others in advanced investigative stages.
“We are dealing with people that believe they got away with this. And we will never forget, we will never stop,“ Rollins said.
Staff achieved breakthroughs in three cases including Wendy Dansereau, who was killed in Boston in 1980; Jorge Medina, who was killed in Dorchester in 1995; and, most recently, Judy Chamberlain, who’s body was discovered in a Seaport basement in 1988.
Middlesex DA Marian Ryan also recently achieved a major breakthrough, announcing earlier this month that Judy Chartier’s remains and car had been found in the Concord River in Billerica after 39 years, using sonar technology.
Her office also created a Cold Case Unit in 2019. The unit has also recently had breakthroughs in the 1991 Malden case of Patricia Moreno and the 1969 Cambridge murder of Jane Britton, among others.
Ryan credited the breakthroughs to three factors: technology including advances in DNA and sonar; a change in circumstances over time, like a divorce allowing someone to come forward with new information; and fresh eyes, allowing people to look at existing information in new ways.
A big part of her unit’s work, she said, was poring over old handwritten police reports, searching for new ways to analyze the case.
“If we were looking at this today … was there some blood typing, which is what used to be the limit of what we could do, that we could expand on and we might be able to get DNA from now?” she said.
Given that the area is “one of the greatest technology hubs in the world,” she said, “we should be taking advantage of everything that is out there.”
Ryan’s office has partnered with MIT and other universities to experiment with technological advances that could crack old cases.
She acknowledged that the process is difficult, with hundreds more dead ends than conclusions.
“We’re always thinking and looking and conscious of families’ desire … to come to a conclusion,” she said. “Sometimes those efforts are not successful, but that does not mean we are not making (progress) at those efforts, because we understand how critical that is.”
Rollins credits much of the success in her office to the decision to reallocate resources away from low-level, nonviolent crimes, which took up 80% of prosecutors’ time. Many times, she said, the people charged with those crimes, which are often dismissed, are the same people who have been impacted by cold cases.
“I heard what people wanted, and they wanted their unsolved homicides solved, and I knew that that would take resources and time,” she said.
National Public Radio books editor Petra Mayer dies at 46
WASHINGTON — Petra Mayer, books editor for National Public Radio, died Saturday of what’s believed to be a pulmonary embolism, the news organization said. She was 46.
Mayer is remembered for her reporting at Comic-Con and helping put together NPR’s Book Concierge, an annual interactive guide that filters titles based on interest to recommend to readers. She was an occasional guest on “Pop Culture Happy Hour” podcast episodes, and her colleagues said she was a proud nerd who loved science fiction and comics.
NPR’s senior vice president for news, Nancy Barnes, said in an email to staff that she died suddenly at Holy Cross Hospital in Maryland.
“Petra was NPR through and through,” Barnes wrote.
Mayer joined NPR Books team in 2012 after working as an associate producer and director for “All Things Considered” on the weekends, handling the show’s books coverage.
Her biography on NPR’s website said she first joined as an engineering assistant in 1994 while attending Amherst College, but left a few years later for a news writing job at Boston’s WBUR and for a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. She returned to NPR in 2000.
