Lizzo, Leonardo DiCaprio, & Ellen Among Star-Studded Guest List At Adele’s ‘One Night Only’
The guest list for Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ concert was a who’s who of A-listers. Selena Gomez, Lizzo, and more celebrities got front row seats to Adele’s comeback.
There were more stars in the aisles of Adele‘s CBS special than there are in the skies over Los Angeles. Adele One Night Only saw the 33-year-old singer take the stage at L.A’s. Griffith Observatory, performing for a crowd that includes such A-list celebrities like Gabrielle Union, her husband Dwyane Wade, and James Corden, just to name a few. “I flew all across the country just to be here,” said Tyler Perry in Entertainment Weekly’s preview special. The Late Late Show host also marveled over the experience. “What an incredible evening,” said Corden. But that was just the beginning
You’re invited… pic.twitter.com/Qeqku6eBnR
— Adele Access (@AdeleAccess) November 10, 2021
As the special progressed, it was clear that all of Hollywood had literally emptied and hiked up to the Griffith Observatory to see Adele performed. The guest list was a mile long: Seth Rogen was in the front row; bestie Nicole Richie was there, along with Selena Gomez ,Gayle King, Ellen DeGeneres, Gordon Ramsay, Sarah Paulson, Melissa McCarthy, Donald Glover, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ava DuVernay, and yes, you did see Leonardo DiCaprio!
Before the show aired, we knew there was even another powerhouse performer in the audience. There’s a moment in the preview where Lizzo is on her feet, dressed in an elegant smoke-colored feathery outfit. “Also, get you, Lizzo,” Adele tells the “Rumors” singer. “You’re going to outshine me, babes.” Adele promises there will be plenty of witty banter and some of her trademark humor. “It will look really elegant, and then I will tell a load of filthy jokes. It will be sort of whiplash for them,” Adele told Oprah Winfrey, who interviewed Lizzo for the two-hour special.
Adele One Night Only saw the “Hello” singer dip into her discography while also giving viewers a taste of her upcoming album, 30. “You’ll hear a lot of older songs and then four new songs,” Adele told Oprah. She also discussed how the Griffith Observatory was the perfect place for this “comeback” concert. “Being in LA as well, where I sort of had to recover from everything that happened in my life the last few years. It was the perfect show.”
The “everything that happened in my life” Adele speaks of? She likely means the breakdown of her marriage with Simon Konecki. The couple announced their split in April 2019 after three years of marriage. “It was overdue,” Adele said of her divorce. “It was exhausting, it was really hard work, but I was able to take the time that I needed, which isn’t a given for everyone. I’m very aware of that.” Adele, who shares a son, Angelo Adkins, 9, with Simon, said that her new album would reflect “my side” of the story. “I’ve done a lot of learning over the last few years, more than ever,” she said. 30 arrives on Nov. 19.
Adele Admits She Lives ‘Across The Street’ From Her Ex After Divorce To Oprah
In a candid conversation with Oprah, Adele explained how her 2019 divorce from Simon Konecki influenced her new album, but that their relationship status is surprisingly happy.
Adele‘s first primetime concert special since 2015 was a not to be missed moment for fans of the global superstar. Not only did she perform a selection of her greatest and soon-to-be hits from her new album during the CBS special, ‘Adele: One Night Only,’ but she also sat down with Oprah Winfrey to get personal about her very private life. Though she’s spoken before about how her divorce from ex Simon Konecki influence the album 30 before, she went into much greater detail during their interview, admitting that despite ending their marriage, the pair are still on very good terms.
“We live across the street from each other,” Adele shared with Oprah with a smile. Apparently, though they could not make their marriage work, Adele still has “100%” love for her ex and the father of her son, Angelo, 9. “I respect him more than anyone.” This may come to some surprise to those who listen to her newest album, with Oprah initially dubs the artist’s “divorce” album. But Adele is quick to explain that the pain is more about her own journey, than anything that happened with Simon.
“I’ve been obsessed with having a nuclear family, because I never had one,” Adele added, saying that her she’s really “embarrassed” she couldn’t make her marriage work. “[Simon} and Angelo are angels,” she said, calling her ex the most “stable person” in her life. “He saved my life.”
So then it begs the question, which Oprah thankfully asked, what he thinks of Adele’s new album that puts out for the world everything they went through in their divorce. “He knows what kind of artist I am,” she explained. “I have to dig deep and tell my stories.”
“It was overdue,” Adele said of her divorce in an interview with iHeart Radio back in October. “It was exhausting, it was really hard work but I was able to take the time that I needed, which isn’t a given for everyone, I’m very aware of that.” And this was after the songstress recently shared details about the split in an interview with Vogue, revealing that she was “just going through the motions” and “wasn’t happy” in her marriage. Clearly, it was time for her to move on — and so she has with new man and sports agent Rich Paul.
When she wasn’t spilling the tea with O, the 15-time Grammy winner was delighting a star-studded crowd in front of the Griffith Observatory in LA with epic performances. Stars like Selena Gomez, Leonardo Dicaprio, Lizzo, Tyler Perry, James Corden, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade could be seen in the special singing along as Adele crooned out her hits like Skyfall, Someone Like You, and Rolling in the Deep.
But the real treat was when she sang four of her new songs off the new album for the first time anywhere, including her smash single, Easy On Me. Adele performed three soon to be hits called Love Is A Game, Hold On, and I Drink Wine — because of course she wrote a song about wine! Got to love her!
‘Yellowstone’ Recap: Monica Shocks Kayce With A Stunning Confession
The November 14 episode of ‘Yellowstone’ was all about tough lessons and revenge. Monica and Tate returned but they are forever changed, and John took matters into his own hands when it came to vengeance.
Rip, Lloyd, and Kayce don’t waste any time taking out the men who have wronged them. One by one, they hunt down the militia. They take care of business and refuse to let another attack on the family happen again.
Jimmy is headed to a new ranch in Texas with Travis. He tells Mia that he doesn’t have a choice in the matter. He screws up by saying he has “no one” in his life. She walks away from him after that. In her eyes, he could have chosen her. She’s been by his side every step of the way throughout his recovery.
Jimmy Leaves Yellowstone
Later, John has one last talk with Jimmy. He tells Jimmy that this isn’t a punishment, it’s an opportunity. Jimmy is more than welcome to come back when he’s ready. This is some tough love from John, but he knows it’s the right thing to do. He tells Jimmy that if Mia really loves him, then she’ll be waiting for him when he gets back. Jimmy is headed to 6666 with Travis, which alludes to the other Yellowstone series in the works.
Beth lets Rip know that she’s taking Carter shopping for some new clothes. Rip doesn’t think this is a good idea, but he lets her go ahead since Carter is her “pet.” At the clothing store, Carter decides he wants a nice shirt rather than boots. Beth refuses and Carter pitches a fit. When she tries to force the shirt off of Carter, a woman says what she’s doing is child abuse. She begins recording Beth, who then takes her phone and destroys it.
Beth walks out after the scene in the store. Carter soon follows and apologizes. She gives him some words of advice when it comes to wanting nice things. She says to never let anyone outwork you — ever.
Joseph Spears is still alive and being held by Mo. Rainwater calls up John to let him know that he’s found out who ordered the attack on John’s family. He has a picture of the man, but John doesn’t recognize him. The man is currently in state prison. Rainwater hopes this helps John and the Duttons get to the bottom of what happened.
Mo brings Joseph out and tells John this is the man who helped put the hit together. Mo leaves Joseph in John’s hands now.
Kayce & Monica Have A Shocking Fight
Kayce returns to the house for dinner, but Monica and Tate haven’t come down. He brings the food up to them, and Monica is sitting on the floor by the bed. Tate is under the bed and refuses to come out. Kayce thinks Tate should see a doctor and drags him out from under the bed. Tate screams as Kayce tries to settle him down.
Kayce tells Monica that Tate isn’t scared. He thinks she is the one making Tate scared. Monica and Kayce fight, with Monica calling this place “evil.” Things escalate and Monica stuns Tate with a confession. “I hate you,” she says to Kayce. She pleads with Kayce to let her go home.
Before Jimmy leaves, Walker reveals that he’s headed to one of the best cattle ranches out there. Walker says that he wouldn’t even come back here. “The biggest regret of my life is leaving the place you’re going to,” Walker admits.
John Dutton Kills Again
Beth lets Rip have the parenting win with Carter. She tells Rip that he was right. Carter tricked her. Rip says he’ll work on the boy for a while. He thinks there’s a man in there somewhere.
John brings Joseph out to the middle of nowhere in Wyoming. Instead of just killing him instantly, he lets Joseph have a fair shot at killing him. They have a shootout, but John wins in the end. As he always does.
A Humbling Experience: Jonathan Majors Jokes About Starring Along The Handsome Idris Elba In Monologue For “SNL”
This is Major(s)!
If you’re a fan of Jonathan Majors then you’re accustomed to seeing him play roles that are dramatic. Saturday he debuted his comedic side to fans on “Saturday Night Live.” Majors, joined musical guest Taylor Swift in his first appearance on the popular late night show.
To start the show off Jonathan joked about working alongside Idris Elba in the new Western film The Harder They Fall, in his opening monologue.
“It was fun filming that movie, but if you ever want to feel bad about how you look, definitely spend two months standing right next to Idris Elba! It humbles you!” he said.
He then went into detail about his life growing up and what shaped him into the man he is today.
“Growing up, I was a military brat. My father was in the Air Force, my mother was a pastor, so hallelujah, and I moved around a lot. I like to say I was born in California, raised in Texas, educated in North Carolina, roughed up in New York City, and re-educated in New Haven, Connecticut, which I guess is my roundabout way of saying, yeah, I went to Yale.”
He authentically related to a lot of viewers in America who like him, have worked numerous jobs, slept in their cars due to being homeless all to pursue the American dream.
“When I was 17, I was homeless living in my car, working at Red Lobster and Olive Garden,” Majors said. “But you know what? I learned from that experience. You know, I learned that Red Lobster and Olive Garden are owned by the same parent company, so you can work at both places with no problem! That experience, it taught me a lot,” he added. “It taught me that work hard, if you trust the plan great things can happen. I’ve got a beautiful daughter. I’m going to be the next Marvel, Ant-Man movie, or as the Black community likes to call it ‘Not Black Panther.’”
The full monologue is below:
Here are a few additional skits :
During the skits, viewers saw “The Lovecraft Country” actor alongside SNL favorite Kenan Thompson, series regular Chris Redd and newer addition Ego Nwodim.
We won’t overload you with the reactions, but let’s just say we prefer his dramatic performances!
Also yes – T-Swizzy definitely got a more prominent role on this episode. That much is undeniable.
If you’re unfamiliar with Jonathan Majors, he got his start in the role of Ken Jones, an activist in the four-part ABC limited series “When We Rise,” which followed the gay rights movement in 1970s San Francisco.
During this time he was still studying to receive his MFA from Yale School of Drama. He then went on to star in 2019’s ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco,’ which was one of the most acclaimed independent movies of that year.
He ascended to stardom with his role on HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” which earned him an Emmy Award nomination for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. He has also starred in Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ and Marvel’s “Loki” on Disney+.
His latest project was ‘The Harder They Fall’ showing on Netflix now and his upcoming projects include ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and
‘Creed III.’
Did you tune in to SNL? Let us know your thoughts below!
Adele Admits She Lives 'Across The Street' From Her Ex After Divorce To Oprah
'Yellowstone' Recap: Monica Shocks Kayce With A Stunning Confession
