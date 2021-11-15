News
Lucas: Obama the climate warrior has a big carbon footprint
I miss being lectured to by Barack Obama.
I was reminded of that the other day when he gave his long-winded speech at the UN climate change summit in Glasgow.
I mean, the man as president was full of it, for sure. He still is. But unlike the incumbent president, Obama could at least put a couple of sentences together.
Sometimes he soared, like when he won the Democratic nomination for president in 2008 and called it “the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow, and our planet began to heal.”
It must have worked. Otherwise, he would never have spent $12 million to buy his secluded, 30-acre oceanside home on Martha’s Vineyard. It has seven bedrooms, 8 1/2 baths, and a swimming pool. It also has a private beach where he commands the rising tides to slow.
In an aside, Obama also spoke to a session of Pacific Island nations worried about rising tides enveloping their islands because of climate change. As an island dweller himself, Obama no doubt had some tips on how to tame rising tides.
One tip is to have a house elsewhere, like the one he has in Washington, if the rising ocean comes calling. Should Martha’s Vineyard sink, Obama can always move to his $8 million mansion in the exclusive Kalorama section of Washington. The 8,200 square foot home has nine bedrooms, 8 ½ baths and Jeff Bezos as a neighbor.
No wonder he was a key speaker at the conference, even though he referred to Scotland as the “Emerald Isle,” which is the country next door.
He has all the soft and soothing words that sends tingles down the spines of John Kerry and Greta Thunberg.
Which is why when he stepped on the stage to open his speech, he was greeted with what was described as “rapturous applause.”
So, there was good reason for Obama not to mention the 800 old growth trees he had cut down in Jackson Park. They were cut down to make way for construction of his presidential library and museum in Chicago which looks like something Ramses II would have built in Egypt.
It was just not the place to field potential questions of the destruction of public park land or concern about displaced wildlife including a wrecked sanctuary for migratory birds.
Nevertheless, they loved him in Glasgow because he was the president who paved the way for the 2015 Paris climate deal, a toothless anti-pollution agreement that Trump thrashed, but that Joe Biden restored.
And even if you never understood what Obama was talking about, he delivered his remarks so eloquently, as he did in Glasgow, that you figured it was your fault not his.
In Joe Biden’s case, if you don’t understand what he is talking about, it is his fault not yours.
Barack Obama is the first president in modern times to talk his way into the White House. Joe Biden is the first president talking himself out.
You did not fall asleep during a Barack Obama speech. Joe Biden puts you to sleep, if he is not dozing off himself.
The popular Obama was in office for just nine months when he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2009.
The unpopular Joe Biden was in office for just nine months when he was awarded the Plunging Polls Prize in November 2021.
But it is nevertheless interesting to be lectured to by Obama because he knows who to blame for everything, including those destroying the planet, and it is not him or the Democrats. They’re the good guys.
The bad guys are the Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping and America’s Donald Trump, none of whom attended the conference, and of course, the Republicans who so far have been blocking Joe Biden’s $555 billion climate change boondoggle.
Since it was an Obama lecture, the former president talked about “images of dystopia” creeping into his dreams if climate change were to go unchallenged.
Dystopia is the opposite of utopia, which the Democrats are always promising.
A dystopian entity is a totalitarian society where there is injustice and great suffering.
It is like what the citizens of the U.S. will face this cold winter under Joe Biden– inflation, pipeline shutdowns, skyrocketing home heating fuel costs, high gas prices, food prices through the roof, mandates and the breakdown of the supply chain.
Welcome to dystopia.
Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.
Novavax coronavirus vaccine: When can I get it and how does it work?
Maryland-based biotech company Novavax could soon bring a new coronavirus vaccine into the market about a year after Americans first rolled up their sleeves.
The following include reader questions about the vaccine along with a few others compiled by the Herald and/or Novavax.
When can I get a Novavax coronavirus vaccine?
The vaccine, called NVX-CoV2373, is not currently available in the United States. The company expects to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the year. Once authorization is requested, a rigorous review process will take place before the shot is cleared for use in the general public.
What makes this coronavirus vaccine different from the ones we already have?
The Novavax vaccine is protein-based and uses the same platform as shots for shingles and hepatitis. The proteins deliver immune stimulation directly into a person’s cells as opposed to a fragment of genetic code. It is not an mRNA as is the case with Moderna and Pfizer, or an adenovirus vector, such as the Johnson & Johnson vax.
How does it work?
The Novavax coronavirus vaccine is engineered from the genetic sequence of coronavirus with nanoparticle technology. The technology binds with human receptors targeted by virus which is critical for effective protection. When the vaccine is injected, it stimulates the immune system to produce antibodies.
Is it safe and effective?
Clinical trials for the Novavax shot have shown an overall 90% efficacy against coronavirus and 100% protection against moderate and severe disease. Most common side effects include injection site pain and tenderness, fatigue, headache and muscle pain. No single adverse reaction was reported by more than 1% of trial participants.
Can foreign travelers show proof of the Novavax vaccine to enter the United States?
Yes. Novavax clinical trial participants from sites outside the U.S. are considered fully vaccinated if they received the same product that was administered in the U.S. clinical trials. It is one of the vaccines already approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for air travel in the U.S., giving the 30,000 in the trial for the jab a passport to move around, whereas other shots haven’t made the cut.
Could children get this vaccine?
The vaccine is not yet authorized for use in the United States, but Novavax initiated a pediatric expansion of a phase 3 clinical trial in May 2021 for children ages 12-17. The company intends to pursue authorization in that age group and younger age groups.
How is it administered?
Two doses are given three weeks apart.
Coffee talk: Heat’s Duncan Robinson has the affordable java, as competitor and confidant Jimmy Butler works the high end
Duncan Robinson is smart enough to know the high end is beyond his means. So he has ceded that position to Miami Heat teammate Jimmy Butler.
At least when it comes to coffee.
With Butler set on nothing short of world domination with his Big Face Coffee brand, having shut down a challenge by the Little Face Coffee competitor started by Heat trainer Brandon Gilliam during the Disney pandemic bubble in 2020, Robinson is charting an alternate java path: coffee man of the people.
“I’m just more about providing some sustenance, some fuel to keep going,” Robinson said with a laugh to the Sun Sentinel during the Heat’s five-game western swing, as they move on to Monday night’s trip finale against the Oklahoma City Thunder. “I think he’s got something on his website that’s like $200,000 or something like that, and like $40 cups. Not everybody can afford that.”
To that end, Robinson is upping his partnership with Dunkin’ Donuts. For every 3-pointer Robinson converts this season, Dunkin’ Donuts will donate three pounds of coffee to Miami’s local food bank, Feeding South Florida.
“Dunkin Donuts and Duncan, myself, is about getting coffee to people who work their butt off,” Robinson said, “do what they’ve got to do to put food on the table.”
For Robinson, there again is an opportunity to exhale and enjoy the perks (and percolating) of NBA life, after scoring 22 points and shooting 6 of 11 on 3-pointers in Saturday’s 111-105 victory over the Utah Jazz.
Robinson, who signed a five-year, $90 million free-agent contract during the offseason, said while there is a marketing element to the partnership with his namesake coffee, he appreciates the outreach, which will include donations to various groups.
“Mostly because not anything necessarily that I could gain from it, but just the opportunity to give back to various groups that have helped me along the way,” he said. “We did some stuff with the league office and league employees this past week, as well as first responders.”
Supporting Feeding South Florida also stirred his interest. In 2020, the food bank distributed over 176 million pounds of food to over one million people.
“My goal,” Robinson said, “is to try and surpass last season’s totals to help benefit food-insecure families in South Florida.”
As for Butler’s emerging enterprise, Robinson said there is nothing wrong with a team fielding dual baristas.
“I think Jimmy will be all right,” Robinson said. “I think his business is booming, I’m pretty sure. It’s more so of the fact that not everybody can afford his coffee.”
As for his own game, Robinson finds himself again well positioned, after recent uneven moments against the Lakers and Clippers.
“I mean I always try to stay even keel,” he said. “The reality is when we lost those two in L.A., that hurts because we lost. It’s one thing to miss shots. But it’s another thing to miss shots and feel like doing something different could have changed the outcome of the game.
“To be honest with you, after going through those two, part of me is just impervious to missing. Just go out there and let it fly. Just kind of how I’m built. I do get negative on myself, but it’s a competitive kind of like, ‘expect more.’ But that’s when I kind of lean on other people to pull me out of there and I got some great people in my corner, but also great teammates.”
Included in that group, he said, is his high-end coffee competitor.
“Jimmy didn’t even play [Saturday],” Robinson said, with Butler out with an ankle sprain, “but the impact he had on the game, just for me, between my ears, meant a lot.”
Coming to a St. Paul alley this winter: An ice-enclosed greenhouse
Somewhere in a St. Paul alley this winter, an ice-enclosed greenhouse will have hundreds of plants. Living plants. Inside ice.
The greenhouse, which will be part of the 2022 Great Northern Festival, will celebrate Black life and anchor the annual festival, which includes performances, food events, site-specific art and highlights ongoing Twin Cities winter events, including the St. Paul Winter Carnival, City of Lakes Loppet and U.S. Pond Hockey Championships. The 2022 festival will be Jan. 27-Feb. 6.
Titled “Conservatory,” the functioning greenhouse will be created by artists Jovan C. Speller and Andy DuCett and will “nurture black plant life, including black coneflowers, velvet petunias, mondo grass, coleus and more,” according to a Great Northern announcement on Nov. 15.
According to a news release, “Visitors inside will hear the amplified cracks and thuds of the otherwise imperceptibly shifting environment around them, thanks to contact microphones placed in the ice. This physically immersive and visually captivating experience is designed to center and preserve Black life.” The artists say the installation’s message is centered on survival and life flourishing on oppressive climates and the common need for warmth, community and comfort.
“Most of all,” Speller and DuCett said in a statement, “it’s about elevating and making visible the resilience of marginalized communities.” It’s It is also a response to the racial reckoning that began in Minneapolis during the summer of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd.
The Great Northern will partner with Street Factory Media, a local experiential marketing firm,
Artists from Minnesota who identify as Black will be invited to submit work created during the uprisings “to further highlight methods of survival and show how innovation and creativity can thrive.” Those submissions, as well as a virtual experience of the greenhouse, will be shared online.
It’s the largest project for the Great Northern and funded by a $250,000 grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, as well as support from the City of St. Paul Cultural STAR program.
For more info: thegreatnorthernfestival.com.
