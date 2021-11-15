Tech
Magic Secrets Revealed – Master Mentalism Review
Introduction:
I just got this manual a while ago and was quite surprised with the content. Normally, internet magic e-books are filled with fluff and useless filler material that don’t reveal any valuable information. Master Mentalism, however, contains tons of relevant, valuable magic secrets. I have been performing magic for quite a number of years now, and have learned many new magic effects from this guide.
Content:
Master Mentalism is a pdf ebook with a total of 223 pages. The book is divided into six major sections:
1. Mentalism, Mind Reading and Psychological Illusions (the “meat” of the book)
2. Interviews with Criss Angel and David Blaine
3. David Copperfield secrets
4. Levitation techniques
5. Card tricks
6. Hypnosis
Ryan Even does a fantastic job of thoroughly covering each of the sections, although the bulk of the book is in first chapter of mentalism. The magic tricks are of different skill levels; some of the tricks can be learned instantly while others will definitely take time perfect. The majority of the magic tricks involve more than one spectator. If you intend to perform for one particular person, you might not get as much out of this book. But if you’re the type who wants to impress and entertain groups at parties and other social events, then Master Mentalism if definitely right for you.
My favorite mental effect was “Drunk on Water.” Ryan teaches you how to make a volunteer feel and act drunk after drinking plain water! There is absolutely no alcohol involved, just good old H20.
Section three is of Master Mentalism shocking; it reveals David Copperfield’s most notable illusions. You can search all over the world for these secrets, but Chapter 3 of Master Mentalism is the only place you’re going to find them. As I said before, I have been a magician for a long time, but the first place I learned how David Copperfield managed to make the Statue of Liberty disappear was in Master Mentalism. I think this chapter on David Copperfield’s secrets alone is worth the price of the entire book.
Ryan mentions that a world renowned magic consultant, “Mr. X” to reveal the secrets. This might just be hype, or it might be true. Either way, the secrets are pretty darn good.
Pros:
1. Quality of the magic tricks
2. Easy to understand
3. Hypnosis section (very interesting material)
4. Copperfield secrets
5. Covers subtleties and psychological secrets
Cons:
1. More pictures could have helped
2. Could have included more card tricks
3. Expert magicians will know how some of the tricks are done
Overall:
Master Mentalism is perfect for beginners who know little about magic. Amateurs and professional magicians will already know a few of the secrets, but will still find gems here and there. Even if you’re not into magic, and you’re just looking for a way to impress friends or meet girls, then Master Mentalism will give you many powerful resources to improve your social life. If you must put a score on it, I’d give it a 9.5/ 10.
World of Warcraft – Heavy Leather Farming From Elder Mistvale Gorillas in Stranglethorn Vale
My new Druid, Allanona, is now level 50, and as I tend to follow my own advice, has 2 gathering professions: Herbalism, and Skinning.
As such, she must farm leather for my Hunter, Carienne, to make her armor our of the leather she collects. I know the best place to gather Rugger Leather, but last night I decided I was going to make a little Heavy Leather run.
The place I selected is Stranglethorn Vale, and the mobs, Elder Mistvale Gorillas. They can be found at around coordinates (32, 66). They range in level from 35 to 42, with most being 40-41.
Being level 50, I was not getting experience, but that was not the aim of the exercise. The Heavy Leather drop rate from skinning is pretty constant, about 85%. The rest goes to Thick Leather, which is a bonus of a sort.
In 30 minutes of farming Elder Mistvale Gorillas, I managed to gather:
- 62 Heavy Leather
- 16 Thick Leather
- 1 Green Item (Gothic Plate Helm)
- 2 Aquamarines
- 1 Citrine
I also gathered a whole bunch Gorilla Fangs, Coarse Gorilla Hairs as well as Large Fangs, and I did manage to make time for a little Herbalism here and there.
Of course, the Gorillas being beasts, they dropped neither Cloth not cash loot, but in terms of Heavy Leather farming, the Elder Mistvale Gorillas turned out a pretty decent return on the time investment.
On another topic, over the last weekend, I decided to clean out my Bank Alt’s banks slots and overflowing mailboxes, and squeezed out over 2000 WoW Gold from the effort. I must say that the current – and certainly temporary – obscene prices of Herbs on the Auction House certainly contributed to the effort!
Whether you are looking to level a crafting skill, or simply to make some WoW Gold at the Auction House, crafting materials are always the way to go, and Heavy Leather is no exception.
Finding The Best Casino UK
Most of the famous gamblers always head to casino UK to be able to have the best gambling experience. One of the most famous is the Aspinall’s in London. It is a private casino that was founded in 1960s. John Aspinall is the person known to establish the facility. In the past, only aristocrats are seen to gamble in this place. Now, it still continues to hold its elite grandeur and is now being managed by John’s son Damian. The Aspinall’s casino was able to perfectly preserve the atmosphere that members love about the place since it started because of the help which the original worker has been lovingly providing to the place.
Now, with all the advancement, even the historic Aspinall’s has ventured in an online casino to serve their members even outside of London. They can still continue to enjoy gambling with their group even if they are on a different country. The members are not worried of sharing important information because it is under a well trusted name, the Aspinall’s.
Aside from real casinos, people can also enjoy the same gambling experience in visiting an actual casino UK without leave the comforts of their own home. There are several online casinos UK available which are very fast and reliable. There are also some which can prove that you are betting against real players than playing against a computer. There are a number of online casinos which are getting popular and making their name on the gambling world. Many good players were known by playing online.
Don’t Pad WoW Gold Farmers’ Pockets – 2 Noob Ways to Make Gold in World of Warcraft
If you start to buy WoW Gold your setting yourself up to become dependent on it. Instead why not learn to make your own Gold fast and never have to give your money to gold farmers again. Making Gold in world of Warcraft is not rocket science but if your a complete noob to the game it can be frustrating to not have enough gold to buy the best gear or even needed repairs and spells.
Your don’t have to Pad Gold farmers pockets here are a few tips to get you started making your OWN WoW gold:
How to Make Gold in World of Warcraft
1) If you are less than level 10 and a total noob just starting out – pick up skinning and mining as soon as you can. The blood elf starting area is perfect for this. Just outside of Silvermoon City there are tons of those flying birds all over the place. Kill them and collect all the small eggs they drop ( they usually drop 2 at a time), you can also skin them afterwards and collect the skins. I made 50 gold in less than 1 hour by selling these eggs and skins in the auction house. You can also mine copper ore and sell the bars in the auction house. You want to make sure you have at least one character on your account that has his mining skill maxed at each level as you will use this skill in later levels to make a lot of WoW Gold.
2) Levels 20 – 40 – WoW Wool Cloth + Mining. Wool cloth is not as abundant as silk and sells GOOD on most servers I have been on. I have gotten as much as 20 Gold a stack for wool. If you put it on the auction house at the right time you can make a a lot of gold off this stuff! If your WoW character is high enough level the best place to farm wool cloth in WoW is Stormwind Stockades. Keep all the greens and blues you get too, some level 19 twink items can bring in a nice price!
You can Usually get double the price for wool on the horde side so if don’t want to mess with bringing a horde character into stormwind you can just farm it using an alliance character then put it for sale in the booty bay neutral auction house and use one of your horde characters to buy it out (you will need 2 different WoW accounts to use this method). You cannot bid on your own auction if your using 2 characters on the same account, they must be on different accounts, I found this out the hard way!
After the transfer just slap the wool cloth up for sale on the horde auction house and get double the Gold! I also find this helpful to move Gold between my characters on alliance and horde sides, the greedy Booty Bay Goblins will take their share but you just have to live with it if you need Gold moved to one side or the other.
If you are horde you can also farm for wool cloth in ShadowFang Keep although you won’t get as much wool cloth an hour you do have the chance to get one of the oh so rare shadowfang or assassins blades!
These are just a few tips to help you get started making gold in WoW. It’s always better to make your own so you don’t get dependent on having to buy WoW gold and pad those gold farmers pockets!
Learn even more Noob Ways to Make World of Warcraft Gold
