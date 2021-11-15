Magic Secrets Revealed – Master Mentalism Review

Share Pin 0 Shares

Introduction:

I just got this manual a while ago and was quite surprised with the content. Normally, internet magic e-books are filled with fluff and useless filler material that don’t reveal any valuable information. Master Mentalism, however, contains tons of relevant, valuable magic secrets. I have been performing magic for quite a number of years now, and have learned many new magic effects from this guide.

Content:

Master Mentalism is a pdf ebook with a total of 223 pages. The book is divided into six major sections:

1. Mentalism, Mind Reading and Psychological Illusions (the “meat” of the book)

2. Interviews with Criss Angel and David Blaine

3. David Copperfield secrets

4. Levitation techniques

5. Card tricks

6. Hypnosis

Ryan Even does a fantastic job of thoroughly covering each of the sections, although the bulk of the book is in first chapter of mentalism. The magic tricks are of different skill levels; some of the tricks can be learned instantly while others will definitely take time perfect. The majority of the magic tricks involve more than one spectator. If you intend to perform for one particular person, you might not get as much out of this book. But if you’re the type who wants to impress and entertain groups at parties and other social events, then Master Mentalism if definitely right for you.

My favorite mental effect was “Drunk on Water.” Ryan teaches you how to make a volunteer feel and act drunk after drinking plain water! There is absolutely no alcohol involved, just good old H20.

Section three is of Master Mentalism shocking; it reveals David Copperfield’s most notable illusions. You can search all over the world for these secrets, but Chapter 3 of Master Mentalism is the only place you’re going to find them. As I said before, I have been a magician for a long time, but the first place I learned how David Copperfield managed to make the Statue of Liberty disappear was in Master Mentalism. I think this chapter on David Copperfield’s secrets alone is worth the price of the entire book.

Ryan mentions that a world renowned magic consultant, “Mr. X” to reveal the secrets. This might just be hype, or it might be true. Either way, the secrets are pretty darn good.

Pros:

1. Quality of the magic tricks

2. Easy to understand

3. Hypnosis section (very interesting material)

4. Copperfield secrets

5. Covers subtleties and psychological secrets

Cons:

1. More pictures could have helped

2. Could have included more card tricks

3. Expert magicians will know how some of the tricks are done

Overall:

Master Mentalism is perfect for beginners who know little about magic. Amateurs and professional magicians will already know a few of the secrets, but will still find gems here and there. Even if you’re not into magic, and you’re just looking for a way to impress friends or meet girls, then Master Mentalism will give you many powerful resources to improve your social life. If you must put a score on it, I’d give it a 9.5/ 10.