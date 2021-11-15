Man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in north St. Louis City

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway in north St. Louis city.
Police said a man in his mid-to-late 40’s was found shot around 1:30 p.m. Sunday near North Broadway and Jackson.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. No word yet on a suspect.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
BANGKOK — American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar and was facing a sentence of 11 years of hard labor, was freed Monday and on his way home.
Fenster was handed over to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate the release, and the two flew out of the Southeast Asian country together.
Fenster, the managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was convicted Friday of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations. He is one of more than 100 journalists, media officials or publishers who have been detained since the military ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February, and his was the harshest sentence yet.
“This is the day that you hope will come when you do this work,” Richardson, a former governor of New Mexico and past ambassador to the U.N., said in a statement emailed by his office. “We are so grateful that Danny will finally be able to reconnect with his loved ones, who have been advocating for him all this time, against immense odds.”
Fenster will return to the U.S. via Qatar over the next day and a half, according to the statement. He has been in detention since he was arrested at Yangon International Airport on May 24 as he was headed to the Detroit area in the United States to see his family.
“We are overjoyed that Danny has been released and is on his way home — we cannot wait to hold him in our arms,” his family said in a statement. “We are tremendously grateful to all the people who have helped secure his release, especially Ambassador Richardson, as well as our friends and the public who have expressed their support and stood by our sides as we endured these long and difficult months.”
It was never exactly clear what Fenster was alleged to have done, but much of the prosecution’s case appeared to hinge on proving that he was employed by another online news site that was ordered closed this year during a crackdown on the media following the military’s seizure of power. Fenster used to work for the site but left that job last year.
According to the United Nations, at least 126 journalists, media officials or publishers have been detained by the military since the takeover and 47 remain in custody, though not all of them have been charged.
Of seven journalists known to have been convicted, six are Myanmar nationals and four were released in a mass amnesty in October.
“We welcome the release of American journalist Daniel Fenster from prison in Burma, where he was wrongfully detained for almost six months,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, using an old name for the country. “We are glad that Danny will soon be reunited with his family as we continue to call for the release of others who remain unjustly imprisoned in Burma.”
Frontier Myanmar Editor-in-Chief Thomas Kean echoed those sentiments.
“Danny is one of many journalists in Myanmar who have been unjustly arrested simply for doing their job since the February coup,” he said.
In a statement broadcast on state TV, the military said that Fenster had been released at the request of Richardson and the chairman of the Japan-Myanmar Friendship Association. Japan, unlike the United States and the European Union, does not take a publicly confrontational stance with the military-installed government, and would like to see improved relations between Myanmar and the West.
“The Burmese generals were convinced that it wasn’t worth it to hang on to Danny,” U.S. Rep. Andy Levin of Michigan told Detroit radio station WWJ. “He was innocent and he was just an annoyance for them. If they kept him and anything really happened to him, we would never forget it. We would never forgive them.”
Richardson said he discussed Fenster’s release during a recent visit to Myanmar when he held face-to-face negotiations with Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the country’s ruler.
Richardson is best known for traveling to nations with which Washington has poor, if any, relations — such as North Korea — to obtain the freedom of detained Americans. Recently he has been involved in seeking freedom for U.S. citizens detained in Venezuela.
He also has a long history of involvement with Myanmar, starting in 1994 when as a member of the U.S. Congress he met Suu Kyi at her home, where she had been under house arrest ordered by a previous military government.
In an interview with The Associated Press after his most recent visit to Myanmar, Richardson said his talks there had focused on facilitating humanitarian assistance to the country, particularly the provision of COVID-19 vaccines. That mission also resulted in the release from jail of Aye Moe, a young woman who used to work for Richardson’s center on women’s empowerment issues.
When asked by the AP if there was hope for Fenster’s release, he replied: “There’s always hope. Don’t ask any more.”
Shawn Crispin, Southeast Asia representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists, said Fenster “never should have been jailed or sentenced on bogus charges in the first place.”
“Myanmar’s military regime must stop using journalists as pawns in their cynical games and release all the other reporters still languishing behind bars on spurious charges,” Crispin added.
During Fenster’s trial, prosecution witnesses testified that they were informed by a letter from the Information Ministry that its records showed that Fenster continued to be employed this year by the online news site Myanmar Now — one of dozens of outlets ordered shut in the press crackdown.
Both his former and current employers issued public statements that Fenster had left Myanmar Now last year, and his lawyer said defense testimony, as well as income tax receipts, established that he works for Frontier Myanmar. But without a government official’s testimony to that effect, the judge only took into account the letter from the Information Ministry.
This story has been corrected to reflect that the mass amnesty did not take place on Oct. 21. It was carried out on Oct. 19-20.
Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.
A violent day of shootings and stabbings in the Denver metro on Sunday killed at least one person, with many others facing serious injures.
Local police reported eight incidents from dinner time on Sunday into the wee hours of the morning on Monday. The lone fatal one came in Aurora at 9:25 p.m, the Aurora Police Department said.
APD says they arrived at a shooting scene in the 13000 block of East 33rd Place, where they found that a man had already been brought to a hospital. Authorities say that an 18-year-old man died from a gunshot wound.
There are few details on the shooting death of this 18 year old, but Aurora police are investigating. Police are asking those with information to reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 with a reward possibly attached. The Adams County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity after he is positively identified and the next-of-kin is notified.
The first shooting on Sunday was reported after 4 p.m. by Denver police in the 11100 block of East Dartmouth Avenue. The southeast Denver shooting injured one person seriously.
Denver police reported a shooting an hour later in the 2800 block of West 10th Avenyue. Officials were unsure of the severity of the injures. The shooting happened near Mile High Stadium around the time the Broncos game was finishing.
A stabbing on the southside of town that police reported at 7:26 p.m. seriously injured one person. Police say the injuries suffered at the stabbing at East Warren Avenue and South Jasmine Street are non-life-threatening for one person.
Less than an hour later, DPD said they were investigating a shooting in southwest Denver. One person was seriously injured in the 1700 block of West Mississippi Avenue before 8:18 p.m. on Sunday.
Denver Police tweeted at 8:32 p.m. that a shooting in the 15500 block of East 53rd Avenue had seriously injured one person.
After midnight, officials said there was a shooting downtown in the 800 block of the 16th Street Mall. One man was seriously injured.
Finally, Aurora police said they had a big presence in the 18000 block of East Colfax Avenue after one person was shot. The condition of the person is unknown. Police reported the shooting at 1:36 a.m. Monday morning.
WASHINGTON — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, surrendered to federal authorities on Monday to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Bannon was taken into custody Monday morning and is expected to appear in court later in the afternoon. The 67-year-old was indicted on Friday on two counts of criminal contempt – one for refusing to appear for a congressional deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.
The indictment came as a second expected witness, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, defied his own subpoena from the committee on Friday and as Trump has escalated his legal battles to withhold documents and testimony about the insurrection.
If the House votes to hold Meadows in contempt, that recommendation would also be sent to the Justice Department for a possible indictment.
Officials in both Democratic and Republican administrations have been held in contempt by Congress, but criminal indictments for contempt are exceedingly rare.
The indictment against Bannon comes after a slew of Trump administration officials – including Bannon – defied requests and demands from Congress over the past five years with little consequence, including during an impeachment inquiry. President Barack Obama’s administration also declined to charge two of its officials who defied congressional demands.
The indictment says Bannon didn’t communicate with the committee in any way from the time he received the subpoena on Sept. 24 until Oct. 7 when his lawyer sent a letter, seven hours after the documents were due.
Bannon, who worked at the White House at the beginning of the Trump administration and currently serves as host of the conspiracy-minded “War Room” podcast, is a private citizen who “refused to appear to give testimony as required by a subpoena,” the indictment says.
When Bannon declined to appear for his deposition in October, his attorney said the former Trump adviser had been directed by a lawyer for Trump citing executive privilege not to answer questions.
