Mastrodonato: For Red Sox rotation, Justin Verlander a more intriguing option than Eduardo Rodriguez
Sometime this week and no later than Wednesday evening, the Red Sox will learn if Eduardo Rodriguez has accepted his qualifying offer of one year, $18.4 million, and will thus take up about 10% of the team’s payroll in 2022.
Let that sink in.
On a Red Sox team that still has a handful of star players, the possibility exists that their No. 3 or No. 4 starter, one who had a 4.75 ERA in 2021 and a career 4.16 ERA, would be the fourth-highest paid player on the roster.
Even for a big-market team, that seems extreme. And while the Sox looked at this decision as a no-brainer (if Rodriguez declines and signs elsewhere, they’ll receive a draft pick just before the third round), they also run the risk of him accepting the offer and bringing their payroll way too close to the luxury tax threshold for comfort.
Now, if the threshold doesn’t matter and the Sox plan on spending freely this winter regardless — which they should — then sure, Rodriguez accepting the offer and returning to Boston on a salary meant to average those of the best 125 players in baseball isn’t a bad thing.
He’s more talented than the 4.75 ERA he posted this season, and the Red Sox feel strongly that his high strikeout rate was a better indicator than all those runs he allowed. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said last week he thought the Sox’ defense failed Rodriguez at times during the 2021 season. It remains unclear if the defense will be upgraded heading into 2022.
Bloom also said he’s negotiating with Rodriguez on a deal that would keep him in Boston longer than one year.
“If it lines up for everybody,” Bloom said. “It’s fair to expect that is something we’re going to explore simultaneously.”
MLB Trade Rumors predicts Rodriguez will receive $70 million over five years if he declines the offer and tests free agency.
How about spending that money on Justin Verlander, who will be more than 18 months removed from Tommy John surgery and entering his age-39 season with a brand new elbow? The caveat is that Verlander was also issued a qualifying offer, so the Red Sox would forfeit a draft pick at the end of the second round.
The future Hall of Famer is fresh, having thrown just six innings since 2019, when he won the Cy Young Award with a 2.58 ERA and 300 strikeouts in 223 innings at 36 years old.
Age is just a number when it comes to elite pitchers, especially those who have learned how to reinvent themselves later in their career. Velocity hasn’t been an issue for Verlander, who reportedly hit 97 mph in a workout last week.
If you had to bet on one player on a short-term contract for around $20 million a year, it’s hard to argue Rodriguez is a better choice than Verlander.
If you’re choosing Rodriguez because you need reliable, consistent innings, that’s not exactly him. His performance has fluctuated wildly over his career. He made a habit of getting hurt in his first few years. He missed the entire 2020 season with myocarditis, a condition that needs continued monitoring. And while he surprised a lot of people by staying healthy all year in 2021, reliable is not a word that comes to mind.
If you’re choosing Rodriguez because he has the most upside, that’s not him, either. He was a solid No. 2 starter-type in 2019, when he won 19 games with a 3.81 ERA. He also led the league in walks. He’s been more of a No. 3 or No. 4 starter for most of his career.
What you get with Rodriguez is familiarity. Alex Cora is like a father to him, Xander Bogaerts is like a brother and Christian Vazquez has been behind the plate for 72% of his major league career.
He represents semi-reliable innings with semi-decent upside. But teams will fall in love with his advanced metrics and it’s fair to assume he’ll get more money than he’ll end up being worth.
The Sox need innings, there’s no question. But they might be better off adding a few pitchers with that money and piecing it together with relievers while getting Cora some more bullpen options to work with.
Or go after Verlander, who could give the Sox the scariest one-two-three in baseball if he, Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi are pitching to their abilities.
Imagine that rotation in a playoff series. Scary.
This isn’t to say Rodriguez is a bad pitcher, not a good fit in Boston or anything like that. He’s been a valuable piece to this roster, as he has proven in the postseason.
He’s a charismatic guy who got scolded for pointing to his imaginary watch after retiring Carlos Correa in the ’21 American League Championship Series and threw his glove onto the mound in a fit after allowing a homer to Yasiel Puig in the ’18 World Series.
If he’s back in Boston next year, the Sox will be better for it.
But this is a team that unquestionably needs to find additional pitching talent. And if paying Rodriguez stops them from paying someone better, perhaps it’s not the best use of their resources.
Minneapolis school bus drivers say they’re ready to strike
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — School bus drivers and dispatchers for Minneapolis Public Schools voted unanimously Saturday to go on strike if they can’t get what they want through mediation, the union said in a release.
About 100 Minneapolis Public Schools bus employees represented by Teamsters Local 320 say they are not being paid enough and are worried about safety and retention because of a shortage of drivers.
“If the District doesn’t increase its economic offer and address the other significant issues we’ve put on the bargaining table we have been authorized to engage in a full-scale work stoppage with active picket lines and ambulatory pickets at the schools,” union spokesman Brian Aldes said in a statement.
The workers cannot legally go on strike until 45 days after that first mediation session, which is scheduled for Dec. 1.
Minneapolis Public Schools officials say they are committed to reaching an agreement through mediation and will make sure that bus service for students is not interrupted.
Residents seek role in federal probe into Minneapolis police
By MOHAMED IBRAHIM
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Terrance Jackson remembers driving down Lake Street in 2002 when he saw police arresting his cousin for driving with an invalid license. When he pulled over and offered to take his cousin’s car home to keep it from being towed, things went badly.
One officer grabbed his hand and bent it back “to try to get me to react,” Jackson said. When his shoe came off as he was being restrained, another officer threw it across the parking lot.
Jackson, 63, is one of more than a thousand people who have recounted their run-ins with Minneapolis police to activist groups that plan to share their stories with U.S. Justice Department officials conducting a civil rights investigation into the police force. The effort is aimed at making sure community members have a say in the probe launched the day after former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd.
Investigators are looking into whether Minneapolis police have shown a “pattern or practice” of policing that is unlawful or unconstitutional. They are also examining the police department’s use of force, including against protesters, its treatment of people suffering from behavioral health issues, its systems of accountability and whether officers have engaged in discriminatory policing.
The inquiry could lead to a consent decree under which the department would be legally required to make certain changes.
A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment on the civil rights probe’s progress or say how much weight investigators might place on the civilian accounts that groups provide them, because the probe is ongoing.
But a former Justice Department official, Christy Lopez, said such accounts can help steer investigations. And those helping gather the civilian accounts say they think the stories will make it hard for investigators to ignore the abuse.
“It’s one thing to see things in a document. It’s another thing for someone to tell you, ‘This is what happened to me,’ or ’This is what the police did to me,’” said Michelle Gross, a member of one of the groups, Communities United Against Police Brutality.
“That kind of information puts a face to the problem and it also shows the pattern,” she said.
The Associated Press submitted a records request to the police department seeking information on Jackson’s 2002 encounter with officers, but a spokesman said the department had no record of the event.
The Justice Department investigation wasn’t affected by the campaign for a ballot initiative that Minneapolis voters rejected in early November to replace the city’s police department with a reimagined public safety agency that would have relied less on armed officers. And a state investigation remains ongoing.
Pattern-or-practice investigations became a tool to combat police misconduct in the 1990s, when the acquittal of four Los Angeles police officers in the beating of Rodney King sparked riots in the city and protests across the country. After an independent commission determined King’s assault was ultimately due to institutional failure within the Los Angeles Police Department, Congress authorized the attorney general to investigate whether “a pattern or practice of conduct by law enforcement officers” was violating people’s civil rights.
From the first such investigation in Pittsburgh in 1997, through 2016, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division conducted nearly 70 formal probes of police departments nationwide resulting in 40 reform agreements, according to agency data.
The Minneapolis probe was the first of three Justice Department investigations of local law enforcement launched during the Biden administration. It is also investigating policing in Louisville, Kentucky, following the death of Breonna Taylor and in Phoenix over excessive force allegations.
If investigators find a pattern or practice of unconstitutional policing in Minneapolis, federal and city officials will negotiate required changes, or a consent decree. A federally appointed monitor oversees progress and reports to a federal judge. Insufficient progress or failure to follow the decree could result in the federal government taking control of the department.
It could look similar to the agreement between the Justice Department and the city of Ferguson, Missouri, that followed the 2014 killing of Michael Brown, a Black teenager, by a white police officer. The agreement changed the Ferguson police force’s policies on the use of force, body-worn cameras, searches and seizures, and responses to protests.
Lopez, who led the group within the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division that conducted pattern-or-practice investigations from 2010 to 2017, said stories from community members can help direct investigators toward particular officers, units, tactics or types of interactions. The number of complaints and consistency between them can alert investigators to patterns of unlawful policing that only community members would experience, and they can then go verify those accounts with documentation from the city such as arrest records and police bodycam footage, she said.
That proved true in Ferguson when accounts from members of the public helped Lopez’s team identify issues within the municipal court system, which was also part of the ensuing agreement.
“In Ferguson, if you had gone in there and just looked at lethal shootings and use of force, because that was what happened to Michael Brown, you would have focused on that,” she said. “But in talking with people, that’s where we really learned about the depth of the concern about fines and fees, and how they were using the courts to violate people’s rights. We would have missed that entirely if we hadn’t talked to people and heard their stories.”
Iris Roley, a founder of the Cincinnati Black United Front, said her community played a significant role in crafting the agreement between their city and federal officials after the killings of Jeffrey Irons and Roger Ownesby Jr. by Cincinnati officers in 2000. Roley said her group collected more than 400 accounts of police brutality and misconduct from members of the community who were brave enough to come forward despite fearing retaliation.
“What we did when we listened to our community — the Black community — we took complaints and turned complaints into training, and we took training and turned that into policy,” she said.
Roley said the agreement brought changes to police department policies, including on its officers’ use of force. But she said the document hasn’t been a cure-all, and that policing continues to evolve and requires constant oversight.
Lopez said investigators aim to complete inquiries and issue findings within a year, but that it varies from case to case, with Ferguson taking six months but others taking years. Though it may take another year to negotiate the consent decree with Minneapolis and get it entered into court, Lopez said investigators are always aware of the urgency to deliver their findings and kickstart the improvement process.
“There’s always tension between the fierce urgency of now — which is a very, very real thing — and wanting to use this opportunity you have to learn everything you can about a department because you know that’s how you develop the best remedy to fix the problem,” she said.
Gross’ group in Minneapolis has gathered more than 1,400 citizen accounts. In some cases, activists are asking people to share their stories directly with investigators.
Jackson said he hopes his story and others will help bring much-needed change to the city’s police force.
“When I was growing up in north Minneapolis, we had officers in our community and we played with their kids, they got nothing but respect. They knew everybody’s family, they were from the neighborhood,” he said. “It’s a whole different thing now.”
___
Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
30 ‘Starship’ robots now delivering food around South Dakota State University campus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Thirty small, tub-shaped, six-wheeled robots are now trundling around South Dakota State University’s campus, delivering food and drinks, making the school the first in the state to implement a robot food delivery service.
The white and gray autonomous robots, which are about 2 feet square and each topped by small orange flag, are made by San Francisco-based Starship Technologies. The company recently deployed a fleet to inaugurate food delivery on the Brookings, South Dakota, campus.
The robot food delivery service works in conjunction with the student meal plan and is accessed through Starship’s food delivery smartphone app. Each robot can carry up to 20 pounds in deliveries to the 14,000 students and faculty at the university. The robots currently deliver from three campus eateries: Grille Works, Papa John’s and Starbucks, with more locations to come.
Those who order food via the robots can make their order, direct the robot to a dropped pin on a virtual map in the app, follow the robot’s trip, then use a code in the app to open the robot and retrieve their items.
The Collegian, the independent, student-run newspaper at the university, reported some mixed feelings about the robots among students on campus, as logged by their anonymous posts on the app Yik Yak, which allows users within 5 miles of each other to start conversations.
“One user said, ‘I’m going to steal one of those robots and keep it as a pet.’ Another user said, ‘If you saw me kicking the robot, no you didn’t,’” the Collegian’s Brina Sturm reported.
Starship Technologies says the robots use machine learning, artificial intelligence and sensors to travel on sidewalks and navigate around obstacles.
“The computer vision-based navigation helps the robots to map their environment to the nearest inch. The robots can cross streets, climb curbs, travel at night and operate in both rain and snow,” the company said.
While the robots use sensors to drive autonomously, they’re monitored by humans who can take control at any time.
“We are excited about this partnership, the robotics technology and the student employment opportunities Starship will bring to our campus,” Doug Wermedal, associate vice president for student affairs at SDSU, said in a news release.
Starship Technologies said they’re already on a variety of campuses around the country including Arizona State University, Purdue University, George Mason University and Northern Arizona University.
“We’re excited to make our South Dakota debut at SDSU,” said Ryan Tuohy, senior vice president of business development and sales at Starship Technologies, in a statement. “The winters can be tough here so we know the students, faculty and staff will appreciate the robots delivering their food and drink orders. We look forward to providing this convenient service and becoming a part of the campus community.”
