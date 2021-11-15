HEALTH
Mixing Alcohol and Prescription Drugs – The Big Gamble
Many people with a drinking problem are also using pills for an array of reasons. It is a good idea to know the risks involved from mixing alcohol with these drugs. Here is a list of some of the results that can be expected when mixing drinking with pills.
Antibiotics
Antibiotics as we know are used to treat infectious diseases. In combination with acute alcohol consumption, some antibiotics can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, and in more extreme cases convulsions. At the very least, alcohol consumption decreases or nullifies the effects of the antibiotic. In other words, there is no point in taking antibiotics if you are drinking because the antibiotic won’t work and you won’t experience any of the benefits of the antibiotic.
Antidepressants
Alcoholism and depression frequently go hand in hand, leading to a very good chance of alcohol-antidepressant interactions. Alcohol increases the sedative effect of tricyclic antidepressants such as Elavil and other similar drugs, impairing the mental skills required for say, driving. This is because acute (drinking on a regular basis) alcohol consumption increases the availability of some tricyclics, potentially increasing their sedative effects. Also there is a chemical called tyramine, found in some beers and wine that will interact with some anti-depressants, resulting in a dangerous rise in blood pressure, and if it goes high enough can result in stroke. Even just one drink can set the stage for an interaction like this.
Anti-diabetic Medication
Oral hypoglycemic drugs are prescribed to help lower blood sugar levels in some patients with diabetes. Chronic alcohol consumption decreases the availability of these needed drugs in your system. Alcohol also interacts with some drugs of this class to produce symptoms of nausea and headache. In addition to the potential drug interaction, while moderate amounts of alcohol can cause blood sugar to rise, excess alcohol can actually decrease your blood sugar level — sometimes causing it to drop into dangerous levels.
When diabetics run into serious departures from the correct blood sugar levels, it results in organic degeneration.
Antihistamines
Drugs like Benadryl and similar drugs in this family are available without prescription to treat allergic symptoms and insomnia. Alcohol can intensify the sedation caused by some antihistamines, causing slower reactions and poor judgment. These drugs may cause excessive dizziness and sedation more intensely in older people.
Antipsychotic Medications
Drugs such as Thorazine for example are used to diminish psychotic symptoms such as delusions and hallucinations. Acute alcohol consumption increases the sedative effect of these drugs resulting in impaired coordination and potentially fatal breathing problems. Further, the combination of chronic alcohol ingestion and antipsychotic drugs can accelerate liver damage.
Antiseizure Drugs
These drugs are prescribed mainly to treat epilepsy. Chronic drinking can significantly reduce the patient’s protection against the epileptic seizures, even during a period of abstinence.
Cardiovascular medications
These drugs include a variety of medications prescribed to treat heart problems and issues with the circulatory system. Acute alcohol consumption interacts with some of these drugs to cause dizziness or fainting when attempting to standing up. These drugs include nitroglycerin used for angina, and most of the medications used to treat high blood pressure.
Chronic alcohol consumption decreases the high blood pressure medication in your system reducing its effect and leaving you more vulnerable to the problem the drug has been taken to alleviate.
Narcotic Pain Medication
These drugs are prescribed for pain. They include the opiates morphine, codeine, Darvon, and Demerol. The combination of opiates and alcohol enhances the sedative effect of both substances, increasing the risk of death from an overdose.
Non-narcotic Pain Prescriptions
Aspirin and this type of nonprescription pain reliever, on their own some of these drugs cause stomach bleeding and inhibit blood from clotting. Mixed with alcohol can increase these effects. This can result in episodes of gastric bleeding. In addition, aspirin may increase the potency of the alcohol, increasing the effects of drinking.
Chronic alcohol ingestion activates enzymes that transform acetaminophen type drugs like Tylenol and others into chemicals that can cause liver damage, even when acetaminophen is used in commonly used (or lower) amounts.
Sedatives – Sleeping Pills/Tranquilizers
Benzodiazepines such as Valium are used to treat anxiety and insomnia. Doses of benzodiazepines can cause severe drowsiness in the presence of alcohol, increasing the risk of household and car accidents, and in the right combination, can result in depressed heart and breathing functions. Low doses of Dalmane interact with low doses of alcohol to impair driving ability, even when alcohol is ingested the morning after actually taking the Dalmane. Since many alcoholics often suffer from anxiety and insomnia, and since many of them take morning drinks, this interaction may be dangerous.
The benzodiazepine Ativan is used for anti-anxiety and sedative effects. The combination of alcohol and Ativan can result in depressed heart and breathing functions.
Acute alcohol consumption increases the potency of the barbiturates in the bloodstream, prolonging the sedative effect. Further, acute or chronic alcohol consumption enhances the sedative effect of barbiturates at their site of action in the brain, sometimes leading to coma or even fatal respiratory depression.
Anticoagulants
Coumadin is prescribed to retard the blood’s ability to clot. Acute alcohol consumption along with taking the anticoagulant increases the user’s risk for life-threatening hemorrhages. And chronic alcohol consumption reduces the Coumadin benefits therefore lessening the patient’s protection from the consequences of blood-clotting disorders.
Anesthetics
As we all know, anesthetics are administered prior to surgery to render a patient unconscious and oblivious to pain. Chronic alcohol consumption increases the dose of anesthetics required to induce loss of consciousness. Chronic alcohol consumption also increases the risk of liver damage that can be caused by the anesthetic gases.
If you have a drinking problem and have an upcoming surgery, this would be the time when being completely honest with your doctor about your drinking habits will really pay off.
Beauty
A Short ZetaClear Review: How Intrinsic A Treatment It Is?
It is claimed by the manufacturers of ZetaClear that it is the most effective homeopathic nail fungus treatment and it is further claimed that it cures nail fungus intrinsically. There are two parts of this unique formula. One is the topical clear nail solution that you have to apply directly on the nails affected so that it works on the nail and the skin around it. This will make the nail soft and smooth. The other is the nail fungus solution that you need to take orally and it helps to cure the fungal infection along with providing relief from several other symptoms like brittle, discolored and painful nails.
Ingredients: essential oils and herbs
ZetaClear contains different essential oils and homeopathic herbs. The Oral spray ingredients include:
- Antimonium crudum: This treats the dry skin to increase the skin’s sensitivity and to reduce redness around the nail fungus.
- Arsenicum album: This has the power property to inhibit fungal growth and promote healing power to the wounds.
- Sulfur: This is known for its antiseptic properties that provide relief from itching.
- Mancinella: It restores the original appearance of your nail changing it from yellow to white.
- Thuja Ocidentalis: This ingredient combats with warts and other chronic infections in the soft nails.
- Nitricum Acidum: This acts as the painkiller in the supplement to promote proper circulation to the nail beds.
Ingredients of topical nail solution include:
- Undecylenic acid: This is a castor oil derivative that treats nail fungus with its anti-fungal and anti-microbial properties.
- Tree tea oil: This is a useful fungus fighting agent.
- Citronella oil: This also has anti-fungal properties to prevent unnecessary erosion of skin moisture.
- Jojoba Oil: This is easy to absorb and act as a natural moisturizer. It also nourishes the skin.
- Clove oil: This oil has fungicidal property to relieve the infection.
- Lavender oil: Used in the purest form this can heal fungal infection quickly.
- Almond Oil: This acts as a moisturizer and also enhances blood circulation by penetrating inside the tissues.
- Vitamin E Oil: This diminishes nail fungus scars.
Benefits: effective as desired
The benefits of using ZetaClear include:
The Pros:
- It kills nail fungus
- It clears yellow keratin debris
- It is easy to apply with the topical brush
- It is natural, safe and effective
- It has no side effects
- It is tested and FDA registered
- It is a cost-effective alternative to laser treatments and surgeries
- It prevents re-occurrence
- It has no smell
Cons:
- It takes time to show results
- Depending on your condition it may take e longer than 4 weeks which is the usual time to show results
- It can be a bit tedious as it is oily in nature
Does ZetaClear Work: from the roots
The initial local treatment penetrates deep into the nail and stimulates healthy progress, moisturizes and smoothen the skin.
In the second stage, the delivers the fungus fighting ingredients directly into the bloodstream. This will work from inside out.
How To Use: thrice daily
When you use the oral spray of ZetaClear you must spray it twice under your tongue for three times a day. The topical solution will have an applicator brush. You will need to apply three brush strokes three times a day on the affected areas.
Beauty
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
Hydrotherapy is an ancient form of healing and rejuvenation, used during the history by the yogis, Romans, Turks, Japanese, and many others. Bathing in mineral spas and taking cold showers had been an often recommended medical practice to cure all sorts of ailments. Of course, public baths were also the places where more than one love affair, or political conspiracy, began.
Healing with water is still popular today! You don’t need to head to the nearest spa to enjoy the benefits of hydrotherapy – you can do it in your own bathroom, or – if you’re lucky enough to own an outdoor spa – under the open sky!
When immersed in the water, your body weight is reduced by ninety percent, which relieves pressure on your joints and muscles, while at the same time giving you the sense of weightlessness that can be very relaxing. Hot water causes blood vessels to dilate, which gets the blood and lymph closer to the surface of the skin, and promotes circulation when that process is reversed by applying cold water. Improved circulation in turn boosts your immune system and provides other health benefits. This is useful for detoxifying the organism, supplying nutrients and oxygen to the body’s tissues while removing the waste products and impurities. It is effective with cellulite and swelling in the feet and legs.
If your hot tub comes with focused whirlpool jets, use the hydrostatic pressure to massage your body. Not only will this relax your tight muscles, but the natural feel-good chemicals, endorphins, will flood your body. The release of endorphins is known to reduce inflammation, fortify your immune system, and help you heal. If you do it in the evening, it will help you sleep better.
Hydrotherapy can reduce the symptoms of respiratory infections, including asthma, pneumonia, bronchitis, influenza and the common cold. It can provide some relief with the arthritis pain. It is effective in easing, and preventing, tension headaches associated with stress. Hydrotherapy is beneficial for problems with constipation, menstrual cramps, menopausal hot flashes, and emotional agitation.
While the water therapy is as natural as it gets, it is not recommended for pregnant women, diabetics, those who suffer from either high or low pressure, multiple sclerosis, or Reynaud’s disease. Of course, while soaking in the hot bath can be so pleasant that you’d want it to last forever, do not stay in the hot water too long, and endure the heat only for as long as is comfortable.
Beauty
Sri Lanka Spa Hotels
Indulge in a relaxing vacation of a lifetime at Sri Lanka’s exquisite spa hotels offering the best respite and restorative treatments. Sri Lanka is a haven to an appealing variety of health, beauty and therapeutic spas some of which are located in luxury hotels and many others located in various parts of the country. A few renowned Spa Hotels in Sri Lanka include:
o Saman Villas in Bentota
o Eden Resort and Spa, Beruwala
o Jetwing Lighthouse, Galle
o Jetwing Ayurweda Pavilions
o Taj Exotica Bentota
o Amaya Lake, Dambulla
o The Sanctuary Spa, Colombo
o Dikwella Resort
o Heritance Kandalama Six Senses Spa
Saman Villas, the pioneer hotel to open a spa in Sri Lanka has in store a unique range of wellness facilities at its ‘Sahana Spa’. Ranging from breathtaking water gardens to open-air pavilions it is a unique venue for rest and respite. This luxury hotel is popular among the tourists for its excellent spa therapies. One can get Aromatherapy, mud baths, reflexology, massaging therapies, healing baths and use sauna and jacuzzi facilities. In addition a separate wellness area provides pedicure, manicure and reflexology.
Covered with lush greenery overlooking the beautiful ocean, Eden Resort and Spa offers all that is required for a pampered holiday. Ideal for honeymooning couples, families or leisure travellers, this ideal spa hotel in Sri Lanka features soothing treatments, massaging facilities and healing remedies.
Jetwing Ayurweda Pavilions located on the west coast is popular for its ideal atmosphere for meditation tranquillity. It also offers the services of experienced and well-trained medical professionals who are skilled enough to put your body at perfect relaxation.
If booking a hotel in Sri Lanka, an ideal choice will be Taj Exotica Bentota. Guests will always come back to experience the finest services and treatment offered at this unique place. Guests can experience Ayurveda therapy which uses local ingredients.
Boasting a fine range of warm oils and fragrant herbs, Amaya lake in Dambulla is a popular Spa Hotel in Sri Lanka. Visitors can indulge into a world of relax through its herbal steam baths.
A diversion from the common experience, Heritance Kandalama Six Senses Spa is another remarkable place which is focused on providing the ultimate relaxation to its visitors. Treatment methods are up to international standards and guests can be assured of both mental and physical respite.
Adding to the popular number of spa outlets in Sri Lanka is the Sanctuary Spa in Colombo rejuvenating the body and soul with its outstanding treatments. It offers the exclusive services of a well trained staff. Having its branch outlets at Dickwella Resort and a few other places, The Sanctuary Spa assures a whole variety of scrubs, massaging services, pedicure and various other facial treatments which are worth experiencing. Sanctuary Spa is an ideal outlet for those interested beauty treatments as well.
Every year a large number of tourists book Sri Lankan spa hotels since they are assured of the best relaxing holidays at an affordable price.
Blessed by breathtaking sceneries and perfect climatic conditions throughout the year the ideal way to spend your vacation will be to book a spa hotel in Sri Lanka which will definitely be a memorable time.
