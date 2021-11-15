National Public Radio books editor Petra Mayer dies at 46

Offense — F

The play-caller changes, but not the first-drive struggles. Mike Shula was in for Pat Shurmur (COVID-19); the Broncos went three and out and soon found themselves down 10-0. Overall, this game was about missed opportunities. Three plays from inside the Eagles’ 5 gains one yard (field goal). Reached the 10-yard line (blocked field goal). Drove to the 11-yard line (field goal). And after Justin Simmons’ interception, a fourth-down run that turned into an 82-yard fumble return touchdown by Philadelphia. Melvin Gordon has two lost fumbles in the last three games. And where were the receivers overall? Courtland Sutton had no catches in the first half. Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy had little impact. Another bad day for the offense.

Defense — F

What happened to the defense that put Dallas in a vice grip last week? Philadelphia rolled up 270 first-half yards in building a 20-10 lead and then grinded out 214 yards rushing (most allowed by the Broncos this year). The Eagles had plays of 10, 17, 16 and 18 yards on their opening drive (field goal). The defense had no answer for rookie receiver DeVonta Smith; his 36-yard touchdown was against tight man coverage by cornerback Pat Surtain II, but his second touchdown (five yards) was easy pickings against cornerback Kyle Fuller, who might have expected safety help on the crossing route. The only bright spot was safety Justin Simmons’ fourth interception of the year. Quarterback Jalen Hurts (16 of 23) was sacked only one time.

Special teams — F

Punter Sam Martin had net kicks of 56 (out of bounds) and 60 (plus 15 for an Eagles penalty) in the first half to help the Broncos’ field position. And Diontae Spencer had a 19-yard punt return. But the Broncos are back to making a major special teams gaffe in every game. Last week, it was the blocked punt. Sunday, it was a 22-yard field goal attempt by Brandon McManus (which would have made it 17-13 Eagles). The Eagles’ K’Von Wallace was unblocked when he split between Dre’Mont Jones and Calvin Anderson. Entering the bye week, coach Vic Fangio should tell embattled coordinator Tom McMahon to get multiple fake punt and field goal attempts ready for the season’s stretch run.

Coaching — F

Well, Broncos fans can’t blame offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur for the latest offensive debacle. Quarterbacks coach Mike Shula took over the play-calling because of Shurmur’s positive COVID-19 test on Friday, but Shula can’t keep the players from committing penalties. The play-calling should have involved the receivers more than it did. On defense, this loss takes the shine off Fangio’s semi-masterpiece against the Cowboys (Dallas was scoreless until garbage time). It appeared Fangio went with a mostly four-man pass rush, which allowed Hurts to stay in the pocket and throw confidently. If this season falls apart and Fangio is replaced, he will point to this loss.