Novavax coronavirus vaccine: When can I get it and how does it work?
Maryland-based biotech company Novavax could soon bring a new coronavirus vaccine into the market about a year after Americans first rolled up their sleeves.
The following include reader questions about the vaccine along with a few others compiled by the Herald and/or Novavax.
When can I get a Novavax coronavirus vaccine?
The vaccine, called NVX-CoV2373, is not currently available in the United States. The company expects to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the year. Once authorization is requested, a rigorous review process will take place before the shot is cleared for use in the general public.
What makes this coronavirus vaccine different from the ones we already have?
The Novavax vaccine is protein-based and uses the same platform as shots for shingles and hepatitis. The proteins deliver immune stimulation directly into a person’s cells as opposed to a fragment of genetic code. It is not an mRNA as is the case with Moderna and Pfizer, or an adenovirus vector, such as the Johnson & Johnson vax.
How does it work?
The Novavax coronavirus vaccine is engineered from the genetic sequence of coronavirus with nanoparticle technology. The technology binds with human receptors targeted by virus which is critical for effective protection. When the vaccine is injected, it stimulates the immune system to produce antibodies.
Is it safe and effective?
Clinical trials for the Novavax shot have shown an overall 90% efficacy against coronavirus and 100% protection against moderate and severe disease. Most common side effects include injection site pain and tenderness, fatigue, headache and muscle pain. No single adverse reaction was reported by more than 1% of trial participants.
Can foreign travelers show proof of the Novavax vaccine to enter the United States?
Yes. Novavax clinical trial participants from sites outside the U.S. are considered fully vaccinated if they received the same product that was administered in the U.S. clinical trials. It is one of the vaccines already approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for air travel in the U.S., giving the 30,000 in the trial for the jab a passport to move around, whereas other shots haven’t made the cut.
Could children get this vaccine?
The vaccine is not yet authorized for use in the United States, but Novavax initiated a pediatric expansion of a phase 3 clinical trial in May 2021 for children ages 12-17. The company intends to pursue authorization in that age group and younger age groups.
How is it administered?
Two doses are given three weeks apart.
Coffee talk: Heat’s Duncan Robinson has the affordable java, as competitor and confidant Jimmy Butler works the high end
Duncan Robinson is smart enough to know the high end is beyond his means. So he has ceded that position to Miami Heat teammate Jimmy Butler.
At least when it comes to coffee.
With Butler set on nothing short of world domination with his Big Face Coffee brand, having shut down a challenge by the Little Face Coffee competitor started by Heat trainer Brandon Gilliam during the Disney pandemic bubble in 2020, Robinson is charting an alternate java path: coffee man of the people.
“I’m just more about providing some sustenance, some fuel to keep going,” Robinson said with a laugh to the Sun Sentinel during the Heat’s five-game western swing, as they move on to Monday night’s trip finale against the Oklahoma City Thunder. “I think he’s got something on his website that’s like $200,000 or something like that, and like $40 cups. Not everybody can afford that.”
To that end, Robinson is upping his partnership with Dunkin’ Donuts. For every 3-pointer Robinson converts this season, Dunkin’ Donuts will donate three pounds of coffee to Miami’s local food bank, Feeding South Florida.
“Dunkin Donuts and Duncan, myself, is about getting coffee to people who work their butt off,” Robinson said, “do what they’ve got to do to put food on the table.”
For Robinson, there again is an opportunity to exhale and enjoy the perks (and percolating) of NBA life, after scoring 22 points and shooting 6 of 11 on 3-pointers in Saturday’s 111-105 victory over the Utah Jazz.
Robinson, who signed a five-year, $90 million free-agent contract during the offseason, said while there is a marketing element to the partnership with his namesake coffee, he appreciates the outreach, which will include donations to various groups.
“Mostly because not anything necessarily that I could gain from it, but just the opportunity to give back to various groups that have helped me along the way,” he said. “We did some stuff with the league office and league employees this past week, as well as first responders.”
Supporting Feeding South Florida also stirred his interest. In 2020, the food bank distributed over 176 million pounds of food to over one million people.
“My goal,” Robinson said, “is to try and surpass last season’s totals to help benefit food-insecure families in South Florida.”
As for Butler’s emerging enterprise, Robinson said there is nothing wrong with a team fielding dual baristas.
“I think Jimmy will be all right,” Robinson said. “I think his business is booming, I’m pretty sure. It’s more so of the fact that not everybody can afford his coffee.”
As for his own game, Robinson finds himself again well positioned, after recent uneven moments against the Lakers and Clippers.
“I mean I always try to stay even keel,” he said. “The reality is when we lost those two in L.A., that hurts because we lost. It’s one thing to miss shots. But it’s another thing to miss shots and feel like doing something different could have changed the outcome of the game.
“To be honest with you, after going through those two, part of me is just impervious to missing. Just go out there and let it fly. Just kind of how I’m built. I do get negative on myself, but it’s a competitive kind of like, ‘expect more.’ But that’s when I kind of lean on other people to pull me out of there and I got some great people in my corner, but also great teammates.”
Included in that group, he said, is his high-end coffee competitor.
“Jimmy didn’t even play [Saturday],” Robinson said, with Butler out with an ankle sprain, “but the impact he had on the game, just for me, between my ears, meant a lot.”
Coming to a St. Paul alley this winter: An ice-enclosed greenhouse
Somewhere in a St. Paul alley this winter, an ice-enclosed greenhouse will have hundreds of plants. Living plants. Inside ice.
The greenhouse, which will be part of the 2022 Great Northern Festival, will celebrate Black life and anchor the annual festival, which includes performances, food events, site-specific art and highlights ongoing Twin Cities winter events, including the St. Paul Winter Carnival, City of Lakes Loppet and U.S. Pond Hockey Championships. The 2022 festival will be Jan. 27-Feb. 6.
Titled “Conservatory,” the functioning greenhouse will be created by artists Jovan C. Speller and Andy DuCett and will “nurture black plant life, including black coneflowers, velvet petunias, mondo grass, coleus and more,” according to a Great Northern announcement on Nov. 15.
According to a news release, “Visitors inside will hear the amplified cracks and thuds of the otherwise imperceptibly shifting environment around them, thanks to contact microphones placed in the ice. This physically immersive and visually captivating experience is designed to center and preserve Black life.” The artists say the installation’s message is centered on survival and life flourishing on oppressive climates and the common need for warmth, community and comfort.
“Most of all,” Speller and DuCett said in a statement, “it’s about elevating and making visible the resilience of marginalized communities.” It’s It is also a response to the racial reckoning that began in Minneapolis during the summer of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd.
The Great Northern will partner with Street Factory Media, a local experiential marketing firm,
Artists from Minnesota who identify as Black will be invited to submit work created during the uprisings “to further highlight methods of survival and show how innovation and creativity can thrive.” Those submissions, as well as a virtual experience of the greenhouse, will be shared online.
It’s the largest project for the Great Northern and funded by a $250,000 grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, as well as support from the City of St. Paul Cultural STAR program.
For more info: thegreatnorthernfestival.com.
Record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September
An unprecedented number of Americans quit their jobs in September, highlighting how persistent churn is undercutting employers’ efforts to fill a near-record level of vacancies.
A record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September, the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed late last week. Meanwhile, the number of available positions eased to 10.4 million.
Incentivized by record wage gains and other attractive terms offered by employers desperate for talent, Americans are leaving their jobs in droves. That’s made it even more challenging for employers to fill positions while also driving up compensation and inflation.
The quits rate, or the number of quits in the month as a percent of total employment, increased to 3% in September, also a record in data back to 2000.
Quits increased across several industries, notably in arts, entertainment and recreation as well as other services and state and local government education. The number of people who quit their jobs in the leisure and hospitality, manufacturing and health care sectors rose to record highs.
Total hires were little changed in September at 6.5 million, driven by strength in health care and social assistance. The hires rate was unchanged at 4.4%. Layoffs and discharges were little changed at 1.4 million.
A separate report showed U.S. consumer sentiment fell to a decade-low in early November, reflecting growing fears of the impact of inflation on their finances.
The number of available jobs has topped 10 million for four consecutive months. The record before the pandemic was 7.5 million. There were more job openings in September than the 7.7 million unemployed, illustrating the difficulties so many companies have had finding workers.
Quitting has risen particularly sharply in industries that are mostly made up of in-person service jobs, such as restaurants, hotels, and retail, and factories where people work in close proximity.
