Patrick Beverley remains calm, positive amid Timberwolves’ struggles
The Timberwolves were fresh off an embarrassing performance against his former team in his return to Staples Center on Saturday night, and yet the often-fiery Patrick Beverley sat down for his postgame press conference and again exuded the positivity he has carried himself with all season.
Beverley was brought in to bring intensity and accountability to a team that has had little of that in recent years, and teammates credited him for doing as much early in the season before things fell off the tracks in recent games.
Losses such as Minnesota’s faceplant on Saturday in Los Angeles generally would seem to bring a calling out of the team and a demand to do better.
But Beverley went the opposite route. In the past, he would touted the way the Wolves had built leads and contended in games. They didn’t do that Saturday. Yet Beverley said he wasn’t disappointed.
Instead, he started reading through the quarter-by-quarter results, noting the Wolves were only badly beaten in the second quarter — for whatever that’s worth in a 27-point loss.
“That said, we still got a lot of work,” Beverley said. “Our first back to back (games), and we’ll learn from it.”
It’s clear Beverley considers positivity as a leadership tactic in turbulent times.
“I think that’s a part of anything, right?” he said. “You get into it with your wife or anything, you’re not going to be (yelling at) her all the time. It’s all about positivity.”
Beverley noted he was a part of a long growing process with the Clippers, who finally reached the Western Conference Finals last season.
“So it takes a long time, but with any process, you have to be patient with it,” Beverley said. “I put a lot of pressure on myself to get the most out of every team I play for, so that won’t change here.”
But it’s fair to question if a team with two of its best players — D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns — who are in their seventh NBA seasons and have made all-star appearances should be experiencing such growing pains. They, like Beverley, have been through growing pains in the past, and likely should have such issues in the rearview mirrors of their careers.
But consistent effort continues to be an issue, starting with the team’s stars. It’s hard to think that won’t rub Beverley the wrong way eventually. But it doesn’t appear to be now.
“I have my days, but for the most part, I try to stay as positive as possible,” Beverley said. “It’s a long season. I don’t how many games left … 68, 69, 70, whatever. So long season, and we’re trying to build a nice house, brick by brick. And you’ve got to take some L’s with it. It’s a learning process.”
Justin Jefferson comes up big as Vikings end two-game losing streak with 27-20 win over Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Vikings rediscovered Justin Jefferson as well as a way to win Sunday.
After two straight losses, both of which featured limited usage of their star, second-year receiver, the Vikings defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 in their first visit to SoFi Stadium.
After Jefferson caught just five passes for 90 yards in losses to Dallas and Baltimore, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said they would look for him more on Sunday. He responded with nine catches for 143 yards.
The Vikings (4-5) found a way to win after blowing a fourth-quarter lead in a 20-16 loss to the Cowboys and backup quarterback Cooper Rush on Oct. 31 and after blowing a 14-point third-quarter lead in a 34-31 overtime loss Nov. 7 at Baltimore. As usual, though, this one was an adventure.
Minnesota lost all of a 13-3 second-quarter lead as the Chargers went ahead 17-13 with a touchdown on the first possession of the second half. But the Vikings regained control on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Tyler Conklin on fourth down with 2:33 left in the third quarter and a 1-yard TD run by Dalvin Cook with 9:29 left in the game for a 27-17 lead.
The Chargers (5-4) cut the deficit to 27-20 on a 24-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins with 4:36 left in the game. But the Vikings were then able to run out the clock
Conklin had two touchdowns. He had entered the game with just two touchdowns in his four-year career.
It marked the fourth time in the past five games, the Vikings lost all of a double-digit lead. But on three of those four occasions, the Vikings have been able to win. They beat Detroit 19-17 on Oct. 10 and Carolina 34-28 in overtime on Oct. 17.
Cousins completed 25 of 37 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns. Cook carried 22 times for 94 yards.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had an up-and-down game, completing 20 of 34 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. This despite going against a Minnesota defense that was missing five top starters — defensive end Danielle Hunter (out for season with shoulder injury), safety Harrison Smith (COVID-19 reserve list), cornerback Patrick Peterson (on injured reserve with hamstring injury), nose tackle Michael Pierce (on injured reserve with elbow injury) and linebacker Anthony Barr (knee).
After a scoreless first quarter, the Vikings got going. They took a 13-3 lead thanks to field goals of 46 and 30 yards by Greg Joseph and Conklin’s first score, a 5-yard grab with 3:26 left in the first half.
But the Chargers then mounted their comeback. They got a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:30 left in the first half by Larry Rountree to cut the deficit to 13-10, and that was the score at halftime.
The Chargers then began the second half by marching 75 yards to take a 17-13 lead on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to Austin Ekeler. But the Vikings came back to take the lead for good at 20-17 on Cousins’ second touchdown pass to Conklin.
Broncos up-down drill: Highs and lows for Denver against the Eagles
Up: The “D” returns. If it were our call, the Broncos’ current flying horse head logo would go the way of the dodo and the team would rock its Elway-era “D” helmets in perpetuity. For now, we’ll take this one week.
Down: Orange overload. As glorious as it was to see those helmets glistening at Mile High, pairing them with all-orange pajamas is an abomination. The “D” deserves better, Broncos. The “D” deserves better.
Up: Fuller edge. One of the few highlights from the Denver defense during a forgettable first quarter? Kyle Fuller’s corner blitz that produced a form tackle for loss. Of course, he whiffed on a similar play in the second, so …. short lived.
Down: LB injuries. It took all of 11 minutes for a Broncos inside linebacker to hobble off the field, with Baron Browning exiting with a back injury. At this point, anyone who agrees to be a Denver ILB clearly has a death wish.
Up: Off center. All credit to the ThunderStorm Skydiving Team. It is, and always will be, exhilarating watching them parachute into Empower Field as part of the pregame ceremony. That said, we’ve got one request: Can someone land on the Broncos logo just once?
Down: Slow starts. Maybe we’ve been taking offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur for granted this whole time. The first three plays without Shurmur holding the play card? A total of minus-1 yards gained.
Up: Javonte rumbles. What changed on the second offensive drive for the Broncos? A good place to start might be Javonte Williams carrying the ball two straight plays and bullying his way for 22 yards. If it feels like that happens at least once a week, it’s because it does.
Down: Strike a pose. Heisman Trophy-winning receiver DeVonta Smith doubled his season touchdown total in just one half vs. Denver, leaping over former Bama teammate Pat Surtain II on a 36-yard grab, then beating Fuller across the back of the end zone for a five-yard catch.
Up: Mile High Hop. Lambeau Leap meet your distant cousin: The Mile High Hop, introduced to Empower Field on Sunday by running back Melvin Gordon after his 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Long may it live.
Down: Albert O-No. QB Teddy Bridgewater threaded the needle beautifully on Albert Okwuegbunam’s 64-yard catch-and-run… only to nearly take Jerry Jeudy’s head off on a short pass the very next play. Two snaps later, the Broncos were forced to settle for a field goal.
Down: Especially poor. Weeks without a disastrous Broncos special teams play: 0. For the second week in a row, the Broncos gave up a blocked punt/kick. Unlike last week, however, there was no bizarre fumble to save them. And this one cost them three points.
Down: Tight end blocking. Not one, but two Javonte Williams runs were negated by penalties on tight ends on the same drive. The first, an Eric Saubert hold, brought back a 20-yard touchdown. The second, an Albert O block in the back, killed what would’ve been second-and-4 at the Eagles 5.
Up: Pressure play. Justin Simmons got the third-quarter interception — marking the third straight year with four INTs for the safety — but give defensive lineman Shelby Harris the assist. Without his pressure up the middle, that turnover doesn’t happen.
Down: Teddy Ole. Amid the mass confusion that was Darius Slay’s 82-yard fumble return touchdown, there were a lot of tackling efforts that could be called into question. None moreso that Bridgewater’s meek “attempt.” We call that a “business decision,” kids.
Up: Someone caring. If there is one Broncos hero to emerge from the four-ring circus that was that fumble return TD, it’s receiver Tim Patrick, who pursued Slay all the way to the end zone. Granted, effort is a bare-minimum requirement, but we’ll recognize it here.
How Wild winger Rem Pitlick developed his breakaway move
Wild winger Rem Pitlick lived rent free in the mind of Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
It wasn’t so much that the 24-year-old Pitlick netted a hat trick in the game as it was the manner in which he did it.
After scoring the first goal of his career by finishing off a perfect pass from teammate Ryan Hartman, Pitlick decided he wasn’t done. He scored the second goal by beating Grubauer on a breakaway, then the third goal with the same exact move.
The breakaway move itself is something Pitlick has been working on since he was a kid.
He races into the offensive zone with a full head of steam, fakes to his backhand, then immediately brings the puck to his forehand before firing a shot on net. He used that move a couple of weeks ago, beating Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko only to fire his shot off the post.
Needless to say, Pitlick didn’t miss against Grubauer. He beat him 1-on-1 twice with very little resistance.
Career goal No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3… congrats to Rem Pitlick on the @Enterprise hatty❗ pic.twitter.com/4yIeE3uEdJ
— NHL (@NHL) November 14, 2021
Asked about beating him the first time, Pitlick admitted he almost went with a different breakaway move on Grubauer the second time.
“I didn’t,” Pitlick said with a smile. “I look at it a little bit like rock, paper, scissors.”
In that same breath, Pitlick told a story about his good friend Evan Robert, who played goaltender at Shattuck-St. Mary’s when the two of them attended the Faribault, Minn., high school together.
“He always knew the move was coming and it kind of turned into a mind game,” Pitlick said. “He knew it was coming and that I was going to be doing it again. I think of it when I’m out there. I’m just like, ‘I don’t know. I’m just going to try it again, I guess.’ ”
As someone who goes against Pitlick in practice, goaltender Cam Talbot understands how tough it can be to stop his breakaway move.
“When he comes down with that much speed, and he makes that quick move, it’s pretty tough,” Talbot said. “He can beat guys in a lot of different ways when he’s in alone like that. Just give him a ton of credit for him. He went out there and did his thing.”
As Hartman noted, Pitlick would be 3-for-3 with that breakaway move this season if it wasn’t for that pesky post.
“You have to be moving fast because the goaltender has to respect the fake,” Hartman said. “He’s got it down pat right now. He knows how to score goals, and we’re happy he was able to contribute.”
Those contributions from Pitlick helped the Wild (10-4-0) finish off a 2-1-0 road trip to the West Coast. They return to the Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday night for a home game against the San Jose Sharks.
