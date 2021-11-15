News
Patriots-Browns inactives: Rhamondre Stevenson active, Jonnu Smith out
FOXBORO — The Patriots received a major boost to their backfield Sunday.
Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson is officially active, despite missing all three practices this week while in concussion protocol. Stevenson’s return helps offset the loss of Damien Harris, who was ruled out Saturday. Harris is also dealing with a concussion.
The Pats also returned offensive tackle Trent Brown. The 6-foot-8, 380-pounder hasn’t played since the team’s opener on Sept. 12, when he suffered a calf injury.
The Browns are down starting running back Nick Chubb (COVID-19 protocol) and defensive end Takkarist McKinley.
Both teams’ complete inactives lists are below.
PATRIOTS
RB Damien Harris
TE Jonnu Smith
WR Gunner Olszewski
QB Jarrett Stidham
LB Ronnie Perkins
CB Shaun Wade
OL Yasir Durant
BROWNS
CB Greedy Williams
S Richard LeCounte III
LB Tony Fields II
WR Ja’Marcus Bradley
DT Sheldon Day
DE Takkarist McKinley
Business People: Chris Galvin to take over as president at window-maker Andersen Corp.
OF NOTE – MANUFACTURING
Andersen Corp., a Bayport-based window and door manufacturer for residences and business, announced the promotion of Chris Galvin to president and chief operating officer, effective Jan. 1. Galvin will become the company’s 11th president in its 118-year history.
ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS
Colle McVoy, Minneapolis, announced that Laurel Osman has joined the agency in the new position of vice president director of integrated production.
CONSTRUCTION
Knutson Construction, St. Louis Park, announced the appointment of John C. Curry as president; he succeeds James Benning, who recently left to pursue a new opportunity.
DEVELOPMENT
Dominium, a Plymouth-based national apartment developer and manager, announced the hire of Michael Voss as director of communications.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Bremer Bank, St. Paul, announced the opening of its St. Paul Midway branch at 427 Snelling Ave. N. … Thrivent, a Minneapolis-based diversified financial services organization, announced that Mike DeKoning has joined as senior vice president of Insurance Solutions. … Player’s Health, a Minneapolis-based insurance company covering sports organizations, announced the hire of Jennifer Urmston Lowe as head of Business Development. … Bell Bank announced the following Twin Cities-based promotions and hires: Jon Aase to senior vice president/Twin Cities commercial banking manager; Hailey Margetta and Rob Deuth as senior vice presidents/Twin Cities commercial banking team leads; Keith Crep as senior vice president/commercial banker, and Tim O’Callaghan as vice president/commercial portfolio manager.
GAMBLING
Canterbury Park, a Shakopee horse race track and card casino, announced an organizational restructuring and the following promotions: Randy J. Dehmer, senior vice president of finance; John Groen, assistant general manager and senior vice president of strategy; Mike Montross, senior vice president of innovation and growth, and Andrew Offerman, senior vice president of racing operations.
HEALTH CARE
Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, a Twin Cities-based substance use disorder treatment and recovery program for youth, has announced that Tom Truszinski will become its next CEO. Truszinski has worked as center director of the organization’s Rochester, Minn., campus for the past eight years.
HONORS
Hormel Foods, Austin, Minn., announced it has ranked No. 32 on Military Times’ Best for Vets: Employers 2021 list. This is the ninth consecutive year the company has made the list. The announcement was made in conjunction with last week’s Veterans Day holiday. … Sandra Pulles, vice president of equity and inclusion at ServeMinnesota, Minneapolis, was recognized with the Outstanding Commission Staff Award by America’s Service Commissions, the professional organization of all 52 state service commissions. ServeMinnesota is the hub for AmeriCorps programs in Minnesota. … Merchant & Gould, a Minneapolis-based intellectual property law firm, announced it was honored by the Children’s Law Center of Minnesota with the Distinguished Service Award, presented annually to a law firm or corporation for pro bono representation or services on behalf of CLC’s clients.
LAW
Maslon, Minneapolis, announced the addition of attorneys Nathan Howe and Alina Yasis to the firm’s Corporate and Securities Group and attorneys Carly Johnson and Gabriel Ramirez-Hernandez to the firm’s Litigation Group.
MARKETING
Bloomington-based marketing and communications agency Tunheim announced that Paula Wright has been promoted to vice president of Client Services. … IWCO Direct, a Chanhassen-based provider of data-driven marketing, announced Mark Pritchard as chief financial officer.
ORGANIZATIONS
The National Federation of Independent Business announced John Reynolds as its state director in Minnesota. Reynolds previously was with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce as director of energy and telecommunications policy.
REAL ESTATE
Meritex, a Minneapolis-based commercial-industrial real estate company, announced the promotions of Tom Hotovec to president, from CFO, and Mark Spotts to CFO from vice president of finance and capital markets.
SERVICES
Skyline Displays, an Edina-based provider of displays, exhibits and related services for trade shows and corporate events, announced that Anthony Floreano has been named chief executive officer.
EMAIL ITEMS to
Mastrodonato: For Red Sox rotation, Justin Verlander a more intriguing option than Eduardo Rodriguez
Sometime this week and no later than Wednesday evening, the Red Sox will learn if Eduardo Rodriguez has accepted his qualifying offer of one year, $18.4 million, and will thus take up about 10% of the team’s payroll in 2022.
Let that sink in.
On a Red Sox team that still has a handful of star players, the possibility exists that their No. 3 or No. 4 starter, one who had a 4.75 ERA in 2021 and a career 4.16 ERA, would be the fourth-highest paid player on the roster.
Even for a big-market team, that seems extreme. And while the Sox looked at this decision as a no-brainer (if Rodriguez declines and signs elsewhere, they’ll receive a draft pick just before the third round), they also run the risk of him accepting the offer and bringing their payroll way too close to the luxury tax threshold for comfort.
Now, if the threshold doesn’t matter and the Sox plan on spending freely this winter regardless — which they should — then sure, Rodriguez accepting the offer and returning to Boston on a salary meant to average those of the best 125 players in baseball isn’t a bad thing.
He’s more talented than the 4.75 ERA he posted this season, and the Red Sox feel strongly that his high strikeout rate was a better indicator than all those runs he allowed. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said last week he thought the Sox’ defense failed Rodriguez at times during the 2021 season. It remains unclear if the defense will be upgraded heading into 2022.
Bloom also said he’s negotiating with Rodriguez on a deal that would keep him in Boston longer than one year.
“If it lines up for everybody,” Bloom said. “It’s fair to expect that is something we’re going to explore simultaneously.”
MLB Trade Rumors predicts Rodriguez will receive $70 million over five years if he declines the offer and tests free agency.
How about spending that money on Justin Verlander, who will be more than 18 months removed from Tommy John surgery and entering his age-39 season with a brand new elbow? The caveat is that Verlander was also issued a qualifying offer, so the Red Sox would forfeit a draft pick at the end of the second round.
The future Hall of Famer is fresh, having thrown just six innings since 2019, when he won the Cy Young Award with a 2.58 ERA and 300 strikeouts in 223 innings at 36 years old.
Age is just a number when it comes to elite pitchers, especially those who have learned how to reinvent themselves later in their career. Velocity hasn’t been an issue for Verlander, who reportedly hit 97 mph in a workout last week.
If you had to bet on one player on a short-term contract for around $20 million a year, it’s hard to argue Rodriguez is a better choice than Verlander.
If you’re choosing Rodriguez because you need reliable, consistent innings, that’s not exactly him. His performance has fluctuated wildly over his career. He made a habit of getting hurt in his first few years. He missed the entire 2020 season with myocarditis, a condition that needs continued monitoring. And while he surprised a lot of people by staying healthy all year in 2021, reliable is not a word that comes to mind.
If you’re choosing Rodriguez because he has the most upside, that’s not him, either. He was a solid No. 2 starter-type in 2019, when he won 19 games with a 3.81 ERA. He also led the league in walks. He’s been more of a No. 3 or No. 4 starter for most of his career.
What you get with Rodriguez is familiarity. Alex Cora is like a father to him, Xander Bogaerts is like a brother and Christian Vazquez has been behind the plate for 72% of his major league career.
He represents semi-reliable innings with semi-decent upside. But teams will fall in love with his advanced metrics and it’s fair to assume he’ll get more money than he’ll end up being worth.
The Sox need innings, there’s no question. But they might be better off adding a few pitchers with that money and piecing it together with relievers while getting Cora some more bullpen options to work with.
Or go after Verlander, who could give the Sox the scariest one-two-three in baseball if he, Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi are pitching to their abilities.
Imagine that rotation in a playoff series. Scary.
This isn’t to say Rodriguez is a bad pitcher, not a good fit in Boston or anything like that. He’s been a valuable piece to this roster, as he has proven in the postseason.
He’s a charismatic guy who got scolded for pointing to his imaginary watch after retiring Carlos Correa in the ’21 American League Championship Series and threw his glove onto the mound in a fit after allowing a homer to Yasiel Puig in the ’18 World Series.
If he’s back in Boston next year, the Sox will be better for it.
But this is a team that unquestionably needs to find additional pitching talent. And if paying Rodriguez stops them from paying someone better, perhaps it’s not the best use of their resources.
Minneapolis school bus drivers say they’re ready to strike
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — School bus drivers and dispatchers for Minneapolis Public Schools voted unanimously Saturday to go on strike if they can’t get what they want through mediation, the union said in a release.
About 100 Minneapolis Public Schools bus employees represented by Teamsters Local 320 say they are not being paid enough and are worried about safety and retention because of a shortage of drivers.
“If the District doesn’t increase its economic offer and address the other significant issues we’ve put on the bargaining table we have been authorized to engage in a full-scale work stoppage with active picket lines and ambulatory pickets at the schools,” union spokesman Brian Aldes said in a statement.
The workers cannot legally go on strike until 45 days after that first mediation session, which is scheduled for Dec. 1.
Minneapolis Public Schools officials say they are committed to reaching an agreement through mediation and will make sure that bus service for students is not interrupted.
