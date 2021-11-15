News
Patriots S Kyle Dugger breaks down disguise that led to his interception
FOXBORO — For the third straight week, a long interception return broke open a Patriots win.
While Kyle Dugger didn’t race his second-quarter pick to the end zone Sunday, a la Adrian Phillips in Los Angeles and J.C. Jackson at Carolina, it foreshadowed a dominant defensive effort over the final 40 minutes.
After Dugger picked off Baker Mayfield’s pass intended for Browns tight end David Njoku on an out route, the Pats outscored the Browns 38-0. On the play, a third-and-9 snap taken in Cleveland territory, the Patriots pulled off a basic trick that also aided their wins over the Chargers and Panthers: showing man-to-man before dropping into zone.
“We were in Cover 2, made it look like man (coverage),” Dugger said. “And I just did my job and just jumped it.”
Dugger returned the pass back to the Browns’ 5-yard line, where Rhamondre Stevenson took a pitch left for a touchdown on the very next play. It was Dugger’s third interception of the season. The young safety also leads the Pats in tackles.
“When I turned my head around and saw the ball, I was like, ‘bingo,’” Dugger said.
Mayfield broke the play down post-game and credited the Patriots for their disguise.
“It’s kind of a mix,” he said. “It’s a combo coverage, somewhat Cover 2, somewhat man coverage on the inside. And 23 just made a good play on it. Can I put the ball outside a little more? Yes. But he made a good play on it.”
The ability to disguise coverage will continue to be pivotal for the Pats moving forward, with upcoming games against former MVP Matt Ryan, the AFC-leading Titans and two dates with Josh Allen’s Bills. Bill Belichick’s defense has grabbed at least one interception in five straight games.
“Just to have that camaraderie, it gives us a huge advantage when we’re out here executing,” Dugger said. “A lot of quarterbacks struggle pre-snap when they see one thing and then post-snap it’s a completely different thing.”
News
Patriots TE Hunter Henry: Beating Browns felt like a playoff game
FOXBORO — Part of the reason Hunter Henry signed with the Patriots in free agency was to compete in the postseason.
On Sunday, Henry said he got a taste.
The Pats’ veteran tight end, who caught two touchdowns in their 45-7 blowout of the Browns, described the buildup to kickoff as feeling like a playoff game. Both teams entered at 5-4, aware that a loss would undercut their postseason hopes. The stakes seemed to heighten their focus.
“This was a big game. It was kind of a playoff atmosphere and feel, going against a team that’s fighting for the playoffs, too, so you could feel how big of a game it was,” Henry said. “But we were locked in all week, and ready to go once kickoff came.”
Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown, who returned after missing two months with a calf injury, agreed with Henry. Brown contended he knew as far back as Monday that the Pats would thrive offensively, based on how they were preparing. The Patriots ultimately scored on seven of eight drives, excluding a game-ending kneeldown.
“We had a great week of practice. We put three good, solid days together, along with a good Saturday and last night in the hotel. You just feel the energy,” Brown said. “We walked in here today for a squad meeting and felt the energy once again.”
Though, because a loss Thursday to Atlanta could also send the Pats’ playoff odds reeling, Henry said beating a second AFC playoff contender doesn’t mean the team’s sense of urgency is going away any time soon. A few of Henry’s teammates said their preparation for the Falcons would start later Sunday night.
“Oh yeah. We’ve gotta just keep attacking each week,” he said. “It’s good to be in the position that we’re in but at the same time, there’s a lot more football ahead of us.”
News
Patriots celebrate Jakobi Meyers’ long-awaited first career receiving TD: ‘Highlight of the game’
FOXBORO — Jakobi Meyers turned after breaking a tackle at the 10, and with nothing but open field in front of him, raced to the end zone, with a full dive for good measure.
Finally, the Patriots wide receiver could celebrate his own touchdown.
Then, the real celebration began. When Meyers stood up, Nelson Agholor was there first to greet him, then N’Keal Harry. Before Meyers knew it, essentially all of his teammates, including those from the sideline, had run over to mob him, pushing cameramen out of the way in the back of the end zone to commemorate his big moment.
“It was the highlight of the game,” Kendrick Bourne said.
Meyers’ touchdown wasn’t the defining play of the Patriots’ win over the Cleveland Browns — the game was well out of reach when the receiver’s score made it 45-7 late in the fourth — but it was certainly one to remember. In his 39th career game, and with his 135th career reception, Meyers finally had his first career receiving touchdown in the NFL.
The game was so lopsided that backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, not Mac Jones, was the one who threw the TD. But Jones was one of those who ran to the end zone to celebrate the score. The rookie actually called it, but not in the way he envisioned.
“I told him today, I was like, ‘You’re going to score,’ before the game,” Jones said. “I didn’t know it was going to come from Hoyer. It was great. I was super excited. We were out together and the ball — I was so concerned about the ball. I was like, ‘we’ve got to find the ball.’ I guess they found it. That was good.
“But I think Jakobi is a great teammate and he’s a great team player and that’s much deserved and he’s going to get more. From here, hopefully we just keep stacking them up and there will be a bunch.”
Meyers, undrafted in 2019, has been a focal point of the Patriots’ offense the last two seasons, and emerged as their top receiver a year ago. He had two touchdowns prior to Sunday, but both were passing scores last year.
Meyers admitted that he had a mix of emotions after the touchdown because Troy Hill, whose tackle he broke on the play, had to be wheeled off the field on a stretcher after suffering a scary neck injury. Meyers and the Patriots stopped their celebration and wished him a speedy recovery afterward, and early reports indicate Hill has feeling in his extremities, a good sign.
The moment was still special for Meyers, of course, made even more meaningful by how his teammates reacted.
“Honestly, the fact that everybody celebrated with me means more than the touchdown,” Meyers said. “I feel like it says a lot about your teammates and what they think of you, and just the fact that they were all there. I know they’ve been waiting on that, they’ve been real patient. …
“Just the fact that everybody celebrated with me and it finally happened, that’s a moment I’ll probably hold on to forever.”
His teammates hope they don’t have to be as patient for the next one.
“He’s been working so hard,” Bourne said. “He works hard every day and he deserves it. I told him he might go on a touchdown streak now.”
News
Fauci says he won’t step down until COVID is in ‘rearview mirror’
He’s not going anywhere.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert who’s provided reassurance to many Americans during the pandemic, says he won’t quit until the country gets past COVID-19.
“I’m the head of an institute that actually played the major role in the development of the vaccines that have saved now millions of lives from COVID-19,” he told CBS’ “Face the Nation” in an interview that aired Sunday. “I’m the director of the institute that has now been very important in the basic research in leading to the drugs that will now have an important impact in the treatment of COVID-19. That’s what I do.
“So, I’m going to keep doing that until this COVID-19 outbreak is in the rearview mirror, regardless of what anybody says about me, or wants to lie and create crazy fabrications because of political motivations,” concluded Fauci, the chief White House medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The comments came as Fauci is approaching his 81st birthday.
Asked whether passing the baton to someone else could lessen the divisiveness around the government’s pandemic response, he answered in the negative.
“I didn’t create political divisiveness,” Fauci said. “And that’s the thing we’re dealing with. We’re dealing with the uncomfortable but real element of political divisiveness at a time when we are in the middle of a war against a virus.”
Throughout the pandemic, Fauci has led efforts to get Americans to wear masks, practice social distancing and, for nearly a year now, get vaccinated.
In the process, he became a lightning rod for right-wing criticism of public safety measures. More than half of respondents to a small Hill-HarrisX poll recently said he should step down.
Fauci on Sunday lamented former President Donald Trump’s handling of the outbreak, in which Trump repeatedly played down the seriousness of the threat and resisted safety steps.
“When you have leadership … denying that something is as serious as it is, then you have a real problem. So, in that respect, it could have gone differently,” he said.
In the past week, Pfizer and BioNTech asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to allow boosters of their COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older. Results from a new study found that a booster dose resulted in a relative vaccine efficacy of 95% when compared with people who did not receive a booster.
