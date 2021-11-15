News
Record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September
An unprecedented number of Americans quit their jobs in September, highlighting how persistent churn is undercutting employers’ efforts to fill a near-record level of vacancies.
A record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September, the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed late last week. Meanwhile, the number of available positions eased to 10.4 million.
Incentivized by record wage gains and other attractive terms offered by employers desperate for talent, Americans are leaving their jobs in droves. That’s made it even more challenging for employers to fill positions while also driving up compensation and inflation.
The quits rate, or the number of quits in the month as a percent of total employment, increased to 3% in September, also a record in data back to 2000.
Quits increased across several industries, notably in arts, entertainment and recreation as well as other services and state and local government education. The number of people who quit their jobs in the leisure and hospitality, manufacturing and health care sectors rose to record highs.
Total hires were little changed in September at 6.5 million, driven by strength in health care and social assistance. The hires rate was unchanged at 4.4%. Layoffs and discharges were little changed at 1.4 million.
A separate report showed U.S. consumer sentiment fell to a decade-low in early November, reflecting growing fears of the impact of inflation on their finances.
The number of available jobs has topped 10 million for four consecutive months. The record before the pandemic was 7.5 million. There were more job openings in September than the 7.7 million unemployed, illustrating the difficulties so many companies have had finding workers.
Quitting has risen particularly sharply in industries that are mostly made up of in-person service jobs, such as restaurants, hotels, and retail, and factories where people work in close proximity.
News
Danny V’s Sweet 16: Blackstone Valley flexes its muscles
Blackstone Valley interim head coach Anthony Landini knew his team was facing a formidable opponent in Stoneham last Friday.
He also knew he had the horses capable of accepting the challenge.
The Beavers weathered the storm and put together a textbook second-half performance to knock off the previously undefeated Spartans, 28-14, to earn a berth in this weekend’s Division 6 semifinals against Rockland.
“We knew Stoneham was really good, they were putting up 40 points a game. We watched plenty of film on them and I think there were games that they never used a punter,” Landini said with a laugh. “What we tried to do was throw a lot of different looks at them, a four-man front, three-man front and just stunted a lot so it would be harder for them to get to the second level.”
Stoneham took a 14-7 lead into the half. While Landini couldn’t get an accurate read for how the game was going, he liked the fact that his team was hanging in there against one of the bigger offensive lines around.
“Physically we were doing a good job,” said Landini, an assistant who moved into the interim role in place of Jim Archibald, who missed the season due to medical issues. “We were making adjustments and just executed better as the game went on.”
Blackstone Valley evened the score at 14 in the third quarter on a four-yard TD run by John Furno, who was immense on defense with 12 tackles and a sack. They took the lead for good in the fourth quarter when Alexander Burgos threw a 13-yard TD pass to Trey Howe, then salted it on a halfback option pass from Josh Mateo to Evan Laughlin for a 13-yard score.
“We haven’t come from behind like this before, but the fourth quarter showed how special a group of kids we have,” Landini said. “Our captains (Mateo, Furno, Howe and Trout Marnell) have been great all year.”
The win moves Blackstone Valley one game away to a Super Bowl appearance at Gillette. That’s on top getting a chance to play archrival Nipmuc at Fenway Park the day before Thanksgiving.
“It’s really pretty amazing,” Landini said. “To think we’re going to play at Fenway and we have a chance to compete for a state championship.”
GOING BOWLING: The NEPSAC bowl bids came out and seven local prep schools got the call. From the ISL, Milton Academy, BB&N, Lawrence Academy, St. George’s and Rivers will be playing next weekend. Over the Evergreen, Pingree and Dexter Southfield are returning to the bowl.
SWEET 16
1. CATHOLIC MEMORIAL (10-0): Two-pronged ground attack proved to be too much for Reading to handle.
2. CENTRAL CATHOLIC (9-1): Raiders get a chance to avenge their one loss with a trip to Gillette on the line.
3. FRANKLIN (9-0): Panthers continue to do all the things necessary to win in November.
4. ST. JOHN’S PREP (8-2): Eagles unloaded the offensive beast against Wachusett.
5. MARSHFIELD (9-1): Rams made all the big plays to hand Lincoln-Sudbury its first loss.
6. XAVERIAN (7-3): You can’t give Springfield Central that many opportunities. The Hawks did and paid the price for it.
7. MARBLEHEAD (9-0): Magicians handle Masconomet for the second time this season.
8. KING PHILIP (8-1): Not many can say they got the better of a Mike Redding-coached team twice in a season.
9. LINCOLN-SUDBURY (8-1): Warriors just couldn’t get over the hump at the end against Marshfield and saw their 15-game winning streak come to an end.
10. EVERETT (8-1): Crimson Tide took out some of their frustration on Andover last Friday night.
11. MILFORD (8-2): Another team looking to avenge a loss as Milford gets a second crack at King Philip.
12. DUXBURY (8-1): Dragons exploded in the second half to put away an upset-minded Danvers squad.
13. READING (9-1): Thanksgiving Day game with Stoneham should be one of the five best on the docket.
14. SCITUATE (9-1): Sailors were pushed against Ashland but did what they had to in order to advance.
15. FOXBORO (9-1): There isn’t much Dylan Gordon hasn’t accomplished this season.
16. METHUEN (7-3): Rangers will be heavily favored against Dracut on Thanksgiving Day.
News
Ticker: Worker bid to unionize at Amazon in NY dropped; 16 towns share $3M in grants
The National Labor Relations Board has confirmed that a group of Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York has withdrawn its petition to hold a vote to unionize.
The move comes less than two weeks before the labor board was expected to hold a hearing to determine whether there was sufficient interest to form a union at the Amazon distribution center.
NLRB spokesperson Kayla Blado declined to elaborate the reason for the pullback. But she noted workers can refile a petition.
Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in an emailed statement that “our focus remains on listening directly to our employees and continuously improving on their behalf.”
16 towns share $3M in grants
More than a dozen small towns in Massachusetts are sharing a total of $3 million in state grants to support local projects from improving wastewater treatment facilities to updating a 70-year-old fire station.
The Rural and Small Town Development Fund grants announced in Montague go to communities with fewer than 7,000 residents or a population density of less than 500 people per square mile.
Sixteen towns are getting grants ranging from $24,000 to $400,000.
Williamstown’s $400,000 grant will be used to help with the redesign of a fire station built in 1950 so it meets national standards and improves response times.
The other communities that got grants were Avon, Cummington, Eastham, Edgartown, Erving, Hopedale, Lincoln, Montague, Orange, Princeton, Tisbury, Topsfield, Truro, Westport and Whately.
News
State Patrol investigating fatal crash on I-94 in St. Paul
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 94 in St. Paul, the agency said Sunday night.
The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. near Snelling Avenue, according to a post on the State Patrol’s Twitter account.
The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash eastbound I-94 near Snelling Avenue in St. Paul. Eastbound I-94 will be closed for an extended period of time. Expect delays. Info will be posted at https://t.co/H61Hy2CkD2
— State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) November 15, 2021
The eastbound lanes of I-94 at the Snelling overpass are expected to remained closed “for an extended period of time,” the tweet said.
Eastbound traffic was being diverted onto Minnesota 280, according to a KMSP-TV report.
More information is expected to be released late Sunday night.
