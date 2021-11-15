News
Review: Children’s Theater Co. returns to live performances with a solid ‘Annie’ production
Optimism tank running on fumes? The Children’s Theatre Company has ample stores, and they’re giving it away in a solid production of “Annie.” It’s a production that never thrills but doesn’t disappoint.
This slimmed-down version of the beloved-and-oh-so-familiar musical clocks in under two hours, making it appropriate holiday fare for all but the squirmiest of little ones. The staging condenses the story and eliminates second-tier songs like “You Won’t Be an Orphan for Long” and “A New Deal for Christmas.”
But the essential story remains: Spunky orphan finds dog, wins billionaire’s heart and lives happily ever after.
Director Peter Rothstein – who also helmed CTC’s 2011 production of “Annie” – clearly knows his way around the material. He doesn’t try to get cutesy or preachy with the material: Though there’s discussion in the printed program about the concept of “chosen family,” a search for on-stage subtext will be a mostly fruitless one.
Which is just fine.
Lola Ronning (who alternates performances in the title role with Audrey Mojica) shows the requisite spark and spunk necessary for the role. That her singing voice is not the preternaturally brassy, belt-y instrument that’s been requisite since Andrea McArdle created the role in the late 1970s is actually kind of a relief, making her Annie pleasingly vulnerable.
If you insist on that kind of shaking-the-dust-from-the-rafters voice, however, then look no further than JoeNathan Thomas, who plays billionaire industrialist Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks. Thomas has an authoritative basso that makes James Earl Jones sound like a boy soprano. And that’s just when he’s speaking. As a singer, Thomas is sometimes guilty of overpowering his pint-sized partner, but otherwise brings a nuanced sense of world-weariness to the role.
One of the chief pleasures of the “Annie,” though, is simply seeing CTC veterans back on stage, making their craft look easy: Dean Holt takes on a half dozen roles – from an Irish beat cop to Franklin D. Roosevelt – and skimps on none of them with performances that catch the eye without stealing the scene.
Reed Sigmund and Autumn Ness reprise their 2011 roles as the shifty, zoot-suited Rooster Harrigan and his dim-bulb accomplice Lily St. Regis. Their performances (including a sight gag involving chewing gum that will make you go “ewwww,” even if you know the pair are spouses off stage) are approximately 3.75 times life size.
When the pair joins up with Emily Gunyou Halaas’ blousy Miss Hannigan for the honky-tonky “Easy Street,” they create the kind of infectious energy that reminds you that there’s nothing like live performance.
- What: “Annie”
- When: Through Jan. 9
- Where: Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis
- Tickets: $15-$83
- Information: 612-874-0400 or childrenstheatre.org
- Health check: ID, vaccination (age 12+) and mask required. In lieu of vaccination, patrons may produce proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of performance.
- Capsule: CTC returns to live performance with a solid staging of a reliable standard.
News
Cherry Creek mansion built for oil magnate lists for $4.3M
A local oil magnate is selling a home he custom built in Cherry Creek for $4.3 million.
The 5,980-square-foot residence at 428 Saint Paul St. listed on Oct. 25.
Bill Barrett, founder of Bill Barrett Corp. — an energy firm that has been rebranded following mergers — purchased the land with his late wife Louise in 2007 for $1.2 million, later transferring it to a trust, according to property records.
Listing agent Jeff Hendley of Compass said Barrett has not lived in the home for years, although it has been occupied. Barrett and his late wife also purchased the property next door at 444 Saint Paul St. for $4.1 million in 2006, records show, but that home is not for sale.
The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home on the market was custom built in 2009 by John J. Lewis of Clearwater LLC. It features three primary suites, an enormous second-level deck that “can easily host a group of 30 people,” heated floors throughout, and elevator access to all three levels, according to the listing.
“First of all, I think it’s on one of the best streets in Cherry Creek North,” Hendley said. “There are beautiful trees along the block, and it’s far enough away from the hustle and bustle of the city.”
Barrett founded Bill Barrett Corp. in 2002, after his previous energy company Barrett Resources was acquired by the Williams Companies. Bill Barrett Corp. went public in 2004, and Barrett stepped down as CEO in 2006, leaving his son Fred to take over.
In 2017, Bill Barrett Corp. merged with Fifth Creek Energy in a deal valued at $649 million and was renamed HighPoint Resources Corp, which subsequently merged with Denver-based Bonanza Creek Energy.
Address: 428 Saint Paul St., Denver
Listing price: $4.25 million
Stats: The two-story home includes 3,743 square feet above ground level, plus a nearly 2,000-square-foot finished basement with a large bedroom and full kitchen.
The finer things: Before it was listed, the sellers completed a $30,000 smart home upgrade, including updating its Control 4 and Lutron systems. There are vaulted ceilings and eight-foot tall doors throughout, and the William Ohs kitchen features hardwood and limestone floors.
“One of the main focuses or desires of the seller was to have a solid, quality house that kept the noise out,” Hendley said.
Seller: Barrett Family St. Paul Common Trust
Listing agent: Jeff Hendley with Compass- Denver
News
White House confident Biden’s bill will pass House this week
By HOPE YEN
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser expressed confidence Sunday that the White House’s $1.85 trillion domestic policy package will quickly pass the House this week and said approval couldn’t come at a more urgent time as prices of consumer goods spike.
“Inflation is high right now. And it is affecting consumers in their pocketbook and also in their outlook for the economy,” said Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council.
“This, more than anything, will go at the costs that Americans face,” he said, before adding that the House will consider the legislation this coming week. “It will get a vote, it will pass.”
The House has been moving toward approval of the massive Democrat-only-backed bill even as the measure faces bigger challenges in the Senate, where Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have insisted on reducing its size.
In a letter Sunday to Democratic colleagues, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., counseled “time and patience” for working through a bill of this size.
Consumer prices have soared 6.2% over the last year, the biggest 12-month jump since 1990. Deese acknowledged that prices may not fully return to a more normal 2% level until next year due to the lingering effects of COVID-19, but he said the measure will go a long way toward “lowering costs for American families.”
“We’re confident this bill, as it moves through the process, is going to be fully paid for, and not only that, it’s actually going to reduce deficits over the long term,” he said.
Biden on Monday planned to sign a related $1 trillion infrastructure bill, a bipartisan effort that was passed earlier this month after the president and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pledged action on Biden’s broader package expanding health, child, elder care and climate change by mid-November.
House progressives had threatened to hold up the infrastructure bill without a firm commitment of immediate action on the broader package.
House centrists say they will vote for the package as early as this week if an upcoming Congressional Budget Office analysis affirms White House estimates that the bill is fully paid for. The measure would be covered with changes to corporate taxes, such as a new corporate minimum tax, while raising taxes on higher-income people.
On Friday, Pelosi wrote Democratic members reaffirming her plan to push ahead soon, noting that CBO estimates released so far on pieces of the plan have been consistent with White House projections.
“We are on a path to be further fortified with numbers from the Congressional Budget Office,” she said.
Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., one of 13 House Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill, said he’s not convinced that the broader package will get House approval this week.
“I don’t think the votes are there yet,” he said. “A good number of Democrats had demanded and are going to receive a CBO report as to whether is, it really paid for? What does it do when you expand Medicare? What does that do to the solvency?”
“Somehow, I don’t think we’re going to get these answers … for Pelosi to get the votes set before the end of the week.”
The bill is expected to face changes in the Senate. With Republican opposition and an evenly split 50-50 Senate, Biden has no votes to spare.
Manchin in particular has been vocal about the risk of aggravating budget shortfalls and already has managed to bring the bill down from Biden’s original $3.5 trillion price tag. Last week, Manchin again sounded the alarm over “the threat posed by record inflation.”
Deese appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” and ABC’s “This Week” and Upton spoke on CNN.
News
Bashaud Breeland active for Vikings; Dakota Dozier released from hospital
INGLEWOOD, Calif. _ Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland was active for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium after having been listed as questionable with a groin injury.
Breeland was hurt in the second quarter of last Sunday’s 34-31 overtime loss at Baltimore. He is expected to start against the Chargers.
Inactive for the Vikings were linebacker Anthony Barr, quarterback Kellen Mond and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Barr was ruled out Friday with a knee injury and will miss his fifth game of the season. He sat out the first four games with the knee issue before returning to play in the next four.
Also Sunday, Vikings practice squad guard Dakota Dozier was released from the hospital after being in since last Tuesday night due to COVID-19 related issues. Dozier, who is fully vaccinated, was placed on the COVID-19 practice squad reserve list on Nov. 5.
“He’s stable now,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said last Wednesday morning, when he did not identify Dozier by name. “But it was scary. … It was COVID. I’m not a doctor, but it was COVID pneumonia or something. He had a hard time breathing.”
The Vikings have six players on COVID-19 reserve lists. Players who had been on the 53-man roster on the list and not playing Sunday are safety Harrison Smith, center Garrett Brabury, linebacker Ryan Connelly and defensive end Kenny Willekes. In addition to Dozier, tackle Timon Parris is on the practice squad list.
