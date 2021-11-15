News
Review: ‘The Empathy Project’ looks for commonality amid conflict
The right words at the right time can make a big difference. Many is the tale of someone whose life took a positive turn because someone told them something they really needed to hear at a time when they were open to hearing it.
Such moments may await you at Full Circle Theater’s production of “The Empathy Project.” Or perhaps not. But it’s a play that invites you into the experiences of 14 different people and leaves it to you to decide if their stories bear some wisdom or insight for you.
“The Empathy Project” is the creation of Stephanie Lein Walseth, who interviewed what seem to be a relatively random collection of Minnesotans and asked them questions about empathy. Then she assembled pieces of their stories into a play, most of it consisting of monologues about conflicts rooted in racial, cultural or class differences. But it also offers case studies of seemingly disparate people coming to mutual understandings.
So “The Empathy Project” feels something like a documentary come to life onstage. But it’s a documentary with no action or visuals save the faces of interviewees, the presentation style not so far afield from “talking heads” TV news programs. Directed by Claribel Gross, Full Circle’s production is character-driven and lightly staged, a very honest piece of verite theater that’s firmly rooted in reality. Or at least the realities of 14 particular Minnesotans.
As for whether the play proves profound, inconsequential or somewhere in between for you will likely depend somewhat on your own capacity for empathy. Or your experience level with listening to others discuss why they hold the social or political values they do. Sometimes these characters’ stories prove rewarding, but other times they slip into boilerplate language on one side of an issue or another, particularly on the subject of the social safety net.
Performed on a scenery-free, Minnesota-shaped set on Park Square Theatre’s basement thrust stage, “The Empathy Project” is at its best when the stories are particularly interesting or the characters quite colorful. Dominique Jones achieves both as a Black Minneapolis police officer juggling his colliding identities after the murder of George Floyd. And Song Kim gives voice to the fascinating story of a Japanese-American man sent to an internment camp who eventually becomes a U.S. intelligence officer.
While the characters created by Oogie Push, Kim Vasquez and Marci Lucht prove engaging company, no actor strikes a better balance between realism and theatricality than Peter Colburn, particularly when he’s portraying rural folks defying stereotypes. The production could use more of his level of energy and his enthusiasm for varied characterizations.
Walseth is credited as “playwright/story weaver” and her weaving works best when commonality emerges from seemingly disparate experiences. Hers is an admirable quest, but, at the end of 90 intermission-less minutes, I felt that the surface had barely been scratched about what divides us and where we could possibly start healing our interpersonal divides.
Yet, again, results may vary. For some, “The Empathy Project” might tell you just what you need to hear right now.
If you go
- What: Full Circle Theater’s “The Empathy Project”
- When: Through Nov. 21
- Where: Park Square Theatre’s Boss Stage, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul
- Tickets: $16-$30, available at fullcircletheatermn.org
- Capsule: An admirable effort to find commonality amid conflict, it may resonate with you … or not.
5 takeaways from the Avalanche’s 6-2 win over San Jose
The Avalanche is now 2-0 and has outscored its opponents 13-3 in Nathan MacKinnon’s latest absence. Again without its top-line center on Saturday night, Colorado got goals from six players to defeat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 and sweep its two-game homestand at Ball Arena.
The Avs (6-5-1), who took Sunday off, dominated the Vancouver Canucks in a 7-1 triumph on Thursday.
Five takeaways from Saturday’s win:
Identity. Notwithstanding the first six minutes of the game, the Avs played to their identity. Clean and quick defensive-zone exits, limiting turnovers, and multiple same-shift offensive opportunities forged from a relentless forecheck.
The recipe for success is based on sound defensive structure and moving the puck up ice without turning it over.
Sammy G. Defenseman Sam Girard had three assists before scoring an empty-net goal for the second four-point game of his young career. Girard is now tied as the Avs’ fourth-leading scorer with nine points in 10 games.
He’s on a roll, and on Saturday he was exceptional in the absence of like-minded defenseman Bo Byram, who was scratched with an apparent head injury sustained on Thursday.
“He was absolutely incredible,” Avs center Nazem Kadri. “What a player. He was moving tonight, obviously feeling it. Helps to get on the board as a skilled player and that’s what we need moving forward and he’s definitely more than capable.”
Active defensemen. The Avs got more than half of their shots (16) from defensemen, with Girard producing a team-high five. Colorado is a tough team to beat when the defensemen are so active in the offensive zone.
Making saves. Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper stopped 28-of-30 shots, a .933 save percentage that brought him to .914 on the season. Kuemper has made 87 saves on 93 shots (.935) in his past three games.
“He’s been steady,” Kadri said of Kuemper. “That’s what we’re going to need from him. He’s a great goaltender, and that’s why we acquired him. Earlier in the season, I don’t think we were playing very good in front of him. Might have hurt his numbers a little bit but we’ve all kind of found our stride and we’re playing together and it definitely shows.”
Situational scoring. The Avs’ struggling power play was a disappointing 1-for-5, but they got a man-advantage goal from defenseman Devon Toews to tie the game, 1-1, midway through the first period. Colorado also scored shorthanded (Logan O’Connor) in addition to four even-strength goals (the latter an empty-netter).
The Avs, who got two power-play goals and a shorthanded tally on Thursday, were again dangerous in all facets.
Footnotes. The Avs will resume practice Monday when newly acquired forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel will officially join the team. Aube-Kubel, who was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, will likely replace J.T. Compher, who left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury. … Colorado begins a two-game road trip on Wednesday at Vancouver. It concludes with the club’s first-ever meeting against the expansion Seattle Kraken on Friday.
WATCH: Broncos’ Teddy Bridgewater connects with Albert Okwuegbunam for 64-yard gain against Eagles
HEY-O, ALBERT O!
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/vmAtMJ1Dnl
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 14, 2021
Albert Okwuegbunam made the biggest reception of his NFL career. By more than double.
Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater thread the needle between the Eagles’ linebackers and connected with Okwuegbunam in the second quarter, who rumbled down the field for a 64-yard gain.
His previous best was a 27-yard reception against the Patriots on Oct. 18, 2020.
The play helped set up a 21-yard field goal from Brandon McManus to tie the game at 10-all.
WATCH: Broncos’ Melvin Gordon’s 1-yard touchdown run against Eagles
Right up the middle.
Take it away, @Melvingordon25!
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/Q1dpKd6aar
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 14, 2021
Melvin Gordon III nearly made it into the end zone on first-and-goal. He wasn’t going to be denied on second down.
The Broncos running back burst through the middle for a 1-yard touchdown early in the second quarter against the Eagles.
It was Gordon’s fifth rushing touchdown of the season and seventh overall.
The score cut Denver’s deficit to 10-7.
