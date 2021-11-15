Celebrities
RHOP Reunion: Gizelle Claims Wendy Was Rude to Daughter as Candiace Accuses Ashley of ‘Colorism,’ Karen and Gizelle End Feud
We are back with our feuding Real Housewives of Potomac. Will these ladies be able to put their differences aside? Grab your cocktails and let’s get down and dirty in Potomac, shall we?
Candiace and Mia continue to fight about Valerie’s story being told on the show. She thinks that Mia used her mom’s life story as her storyline for the season. Mia insists Valerie wanted to tell her story so she could possibly inspire others so they can see there is hope following addiction. Mia gets fed up with Candiace’s lack of accountability and sentences her to a good a*s kicking. I was waiting for Candiace to say “Are you going to drag me?”
Karen tries to explain to Candiace that her comments cut to the bone. She tells her she is going to get iced out of this group over her vicious comments. Candiace believes they hold her to a higher standard. She thinks she is better at using her words than the rest of them. Mia thinks that Candiace has “rehearsed a*s reads.” Side Note: I think they are all guilty of that in their ITM’s.
Candiace gets called out on her body shaming. She thinks that since everyone does it so why is she held accountable? A viewer wants to know if Candiace has considered anger management. I was on the edge of my seat waiting for that answer, but it got glossed over.
Andy asks Wendy if she believes Candiace cuts the others to the core. Wendy defends Candiace even though she knows she is out of control but praises her since she sticks the landing. Once Candiace targets Dr. Wendy she will not be so conciliatory. Robyn tries to make Candiace understand that she takes it too far. She tells her she will get tuned out
and she better watch out since that is the kiss of death in the music industry.
Andy wants to know what transpired after their heartfelt apology on the boat. Mia attributes it to watching the season back. Andy tells Mia that she has become a disaster on social media. Mia owns that she is a train wreck on social media and is trying to be better. She claims her social media manager is responsible for the negative comments. No one, I mean no one believes that.
Askale then comes to life like a puppet
Askale then gets called out about being classist. She thinks Mia is tacky how she brags about her money and success. Andy releases Askale after this scene for a break and honestly, she could have just called in for that appearance. Wendy goes backstage to talk to Candiace since “she is her girl.” She obviously has a pact with Candiace to have each other’s back.
Andy commends Karen and Gizelle on their positive moments they had this season. Production then proceeds to treat us to all their ugly moments throughout the year.
Andy asks Karen about the fiery box comment regarding Gizelle. This came from the blog that spread the Eddie rumors. Karen is willing to issue Hampton University an apology but holds firm to the whore part. We must hear all about the death on Ray comments —again. Karen says her daughter Rayvin could not stand Gizelle over what she has said about her family.
Gizelle tells Wendy that she looked at Grace all cockeyed crazy at her driveway event. Wendy denies any such thing and the clip shows Wendy giving some side-eye but not sure who that was directed at since she came in hot to that event. Either way, Wendy immediately apologized to Grace but noted that Gizelle also owed her kids, who are of reading age, an apology as well. Karen gets called out by the viewers over her outrageous comments about Gizelle including calling her an “alcoholic” and a “drug addict.” She does regret that they got so vicious with each other.
Andy tries to get them both to say something positive to each other. Gizelle gets emotional when she remembers how Karen was around her kids. She was so happy that Karen was able to put their differences aside to show her girls some kindness. Karen gets emotional hearing Gizelle telling this story and does not want to cry.
Karen tells Gizelle she is a phenomenal mother, and she wants to move forward with her. She is willing to get up and hug her and they have a truce for the moment.
Ashley and Michael’s relationship is brought up to torment us again. We do get rewarded for having to listen to this by seeing Baby Dean and Dylan again. Andy talks about Ashley’s postpartum and how she ate placenta which helped her tremendously. He wants to know why Michael has chosen to now be a movie producer. Wendy wants to know the kind of movies in which he is interested. Andy thinks it is for porn. Yep, so do we!
Ashley is feeling very sexual again. Gizelle wants to know if Ashley is all in for ladies as well like in the past. She does not deny that she would partake in that again. Gizelle wants to know why Candiace thinks it is ok to call Ashley’s postpartum body wide-bodied. A viewer wants to know if Candiace is jealous of Ashley being a mother. Candiace does not appear to be looking forward to the changes your body goes through to have a family. She might want to wait on that. Side Note: Can you imagine Dorothy being a grandmother to her children and the influence she will have on them? Chris and Candiace think they have problems now just wait.
Candiace thinks that Ashley has an advantage over her since she has light skin which makes her privileged. She thinks making a dry hair comment to her is a dig to a darker skinned woman. Wendy wants to know if Ashley thinks colorism is prevalent in this group. Ashley reminds the group that she is biracial and cannot change that fact, and that she does not see that being an issue in this group.
Ashley then calls Candiace out about calling Michael an “overseer.” Candiace thinks that Ashley needs to find another way to earn her check. She then pivots and just cannot go on anymore since she has been so hurt by a previous slight from Ashley and is looking for a “cryangle” to blot her tears. (Thanks to ClickClick for that perfect description in the comments)
Candiace is holding a grudge since Ashley wrote that statement of support for Monique. She can never trust her again since she is still friends with Monique. Andy then mentions these two warring divas were hanging out in NYC and seemed to get along simply fine though. Hmm, this is all a little contrived storyline for these two.
Andy discusses Wendy and her transformation this season. Wendy has been no Zen Wen and her usually calm exterior has been crumbling all season along with her makeup. She says that she is furious over how she was treated over her transformation. Robyn called Wendy loose, and she took it as being called a whore. Gizelle felt like they were with a new castmate. A viewer wants to know if Wendy rehearses her reads. Wendy then grabs Andy’s mic and starts pontificating that she is a wordsmith and can articulately defend herself on a moments notice. Just kidding on the mic part but don’t you think she would have loved to do that?
Andy must mention the candle wars between Karen and Wendy. We now find out that Mia also has a candle, and it has already made it to the market. Wendy very pompously announces that she now has a 5 and 7-wick candle. Take a seat Dr. Wendy it is not that impressive that you threw in a few extra wicks into your candle.
Side Note: Why did we have to find out that Robyn is constipated, and she couldn’t sh*t during the lunch break? Maybe the Pepto-Bismal pink set is having an effect on her?
Andy mentions the blogs about Eddie having an affair. Wendy is pissed that the rumor was mentioned on the show since the blog had barely any readers. Side Note: Did you all see how many times our site was profiled on this episode?
Wendy gets her chance to tell Gizelle that she is misogynistic. She acts like she did not get a makeover to keep her man. Wendy wants to know how that worked out for Gizelle when she had a tummy tuck to keep Jamal. She is on a mission to bring down her detractors, but she has made herself look foolish in the process—again.
Next week, the men join us, and the preview makes us think Nicki Minaj is coming too. Bravo is probably saving that for the final episode of the Reunion. Take care my fellow Blurbers and see you all next week!
TELL US — THOUGHTS ON THE LATEST RHOP EPISODE?
Adele Reveals Whether She Wants More Children After Divorce From Simon Konecki
Adele is known for being candid about her life, and this was no different when the mom-of-one spoke to Oprah about the possibility of having more children in the future.
And this is why we love Adele. During her very intimate sit down interview with the legendary Oprah Winfrey that aired on CBS on Sunday, November 14, the 33-year-old singer and mother of one revealed that she isn’t opposed to having more kids following her divorce from ex Simon Konecki. “I would like more children. It wouldn’t be the end of the world if I didn’t because I have Angelo, but yeah, I think so,” Adele said.
Adele got extremely candid about her life during her sit-down with Oprah. She talked about Simon, whom she shares her 9-year-old son with, and said that her ex “probably saved my life” while they were together. “He came at such a moment, whereas the stability that him and Angelo have given me, no one else would ever have been able to give me, like, especially at the time in my life,” Adele said. “I was so young and I just think I got a bit lost in all of it. He came in and was stable. The most stable person I’ve ever had in my life up until that point, even now I trust him with my life.”
The Grammy winner filed for divorce from Simon back in 2019. This year, Adele started dating sports agent Rich Paul, whom she also spoke about with Oprah. “He’s just hilarious. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart,” she explained. “It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does.” Adele also said the “timing” of this new romance couldn’t be better. “I’d be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I’m talking outside of romance as well,” the superstar said.
The CBS special not only allowed Adele to speak about her life after her divorce, but also share 10, incredibly special performances with an exclusive, star-studded crowd at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. After singing her hits like Hello and Rolling in the Deep, she busted out her first ever performances of songs off of her new album 30, including I Drink Wine and the smash first single, Easy on Me.
RHOSLC Recap: Meredith Says Jen’s Involved in Store Theft as Cast Reacts to Jen’s Arrest, Heather Shares Shady Information
It’s 9:33 am in the Beauty Lab Parking Lot. Jen left under the guise that her husband, Sharrieff, has internal bleeding. And then. The Feds show up. On this episode of The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City, Jen evades arrest and leaves the women reeling, trying to piece together why Homeland Security could possibly be searching for their friend.
Inside the bus and beyond confused from the surreal experience, Jennie, Whitney, Heather, and Lisa hop on their phones in an attempt to gather information and to cross-check the stories. Heather texts and calls Jen (against Lisa’s better judgement) and Lisa decides to call her attorneys since nothing is making sense. They all begin to worry about being guilty by association, but Jennie is as cool as a cucumber and has no problem helping herself to Jen’s left-behind bag of goodies. Savage. They decide to go forward with the trip, despite the wild interaction they just witnessed, and they begin the trek to Vail.
Meredith arrives at her Vail rental and the “premiere” home is insane. There’s even an “experience curator” that comes with the house. Sounds like money to me. While Meredith is toasting to fun in Vail, Lisa is scratching her head to why Jen was so slow to leave. They are trying to find out how Homeland Security would know where to look for Jen and they come to the very scary conclusion that someone may have ratted out Jen’s location. Jennie matter of factly thinks there may be a warrant out to look for Jen.
While on the phone with her husband, Lisa whispers in front of the other ladies, “I think Meredith might know something. I’m dead serious.” Hmmm. Whitney questions Jen’s lifestyle and how she can afford $80,000 parties for Meredith and wonders how she actually gets her money. Apparently, Jen is the Chandler Bing of the group since no one can pin down Jen’s true occupation.
When the bus takes a quick pit stop, Whitney grabs Heather alone and ponders aloud if Lisa knows something. Lisa DOES keep saying “someone tipped them off” and why DID she call all SIX of her lawyers immediately? Also, who has six lawyers? Move over Harriet the Spy…Whitney is on the case.
Lisa wondering if Jen is gonna show up to Vail makes me want to laugh out loud. Jennie questions who Jen is closest to and Jen’s assistant, Stuart, keeps coming up. Whitney, busy on her phone, lets out an audible gasp as she finds the news article breaking Jen’s arrest.
Jen AND Stu are accused of ripping off vulnerable victims in a telemarketing scam for many years. This translates to fraud and money laundering. Lisa begins fake crying about Stu, since he, too, is involved in this mess. Heather can hardly get through reading the article without having a breakdown. What a weird smile from Whitney when she tells the ladies that Jen has been arrested and is in custody. Perhaps it was an adverse reaction to Lisa’s crocodile tears? Whitney thought Jen simply had a sugar daddy to lead the life she was living, but alas, Jen was conning people out of money and could receive up to 30 years in prison.
Jen’s business was known for being high pressure, but Heather did not know she was taking advantage of the elderly or people with disabilities. Jen allegedly hit up vulnerable people and set them up with fake subscriptions.
Over at Jen’s house, a search warrant has been executed and they have begun raiding it, just as Jennie surmised on the bus with the ladies. Let me tell ya, the Ring camera footage of the raid sent chills down my spine. And watching Jen’s son led out with his hands up…it’s just so sad.
Lisa decides to call Meredith and fill her in on the news. Lisa explains that Jen is not on the bus because a full SWAT team came to arrest Jen for fraud. Meredith is stone cold and states point bank that she is not surprised by this. Meredith suspected for a while that too many things didn’t add up with Jen and Meredith believes that she actually kinda knew who Jen was, but no one wanted to listen to her. Meredith’s reaction is a bit…weird. Tell me who tipped off the Feds without telling me who tipped off the Feds, amiright?
Watching the bus crew try and figure out Jen’s charges is hilarious, especially when Heather refers to Ozark to explain how money laundering works. When start-ups get mentioned as a great way to launder and evade taxes, Whitney jumps all over it. “It makes sense. That’s why she always starts companies!” Lisa calls Whitney Nancy Drew and is getting a bit annoyed with her trying to solve the mystery. But it is curious that Lisa is trying VERY hard to point fingers in every direction, isn’t it? Man, everyone is a suspect now.
Mary is the first to arrive at Meredith’s Vail rental and she finds Meredith in a bubble bath. I can’t even deal with Meredith breaking down Jen’s arrest to Mary while she was in the tub. It is a whole vibe. Meredith tells Mary all that she knows and Mary, for once, is left speechless. Mary states that she never really suspected Jen, but once again, Meredith states that she was not surprised by this news. Meredith tells Mary that Jen is accused of fraud and money laundering and mentions that this must’ve been an ongoing investigation UNLESS an insider gave them the information. HINT HINT. Meredith further tells Mary, “I have been traumatized and terrorized” by Jen Shah for almost two years, and she knows, for almost certain, that Jen is not innocent.
As the bus approaches Vail, Jennie states that Mary is not her mom, but will go into the trip open-minded even after their last altercation at snow tubing. Jennie realizes that her issues with Mary are very small compared to what is happening with Jen. When they finally make it to the home, Heather barrels in screaming “it’s the Feds,” but alas, it’s too soon for that. Meredith is still in the longest bath in the history of history. Meredith, that water has to be cold by now…AND, isn’t it interesting that she isn’t even one iota interested in finding out the breaking news for Jen?
Seems like all the minutia and fighting the women were having amongst the group has become overshadowed by Jen’s legal woes. On a lighter note, why is Robert Sr. saved in Mary’s phone as “Dad?” #dead.
Over some bites, Meredith leans in and asks, “So what does everybody think?” Most of the ladies say they were shocked and they state how surreal the moment was when they got surrounded at Beauty Lab. According to Whitney’s sources, Jen was arrested on the side of the road and was found from a ping off her phone, insinuating that she was on the run. Mary states that she feels somewhat betrayed by Jen and doesn’t like that she showed no remorse for scamming old people.
Then Meredith brings up an incident that happened back in late September. Jen and her crew came to Meredith’s store and evidently, one of Jen’s employees took a green clutch from Meredith’s store. Even more upsetting to Meredith was that Jen still kept the employee on her team, despite that red flag. Meredith further shares more odd things about Jen like how she is red-flagged in the system of Louis Vuitton because she pays in cash. Meredith tells the ladies when all the puzzle pieces get put together, nothing is consistent about Jen.
Heather shares that one night, she put Jen into an Uber, only to find out that mid-ride, Jen got out at an intersection for some odd reason. Lisa jumps in and wonders aloud if Jen was alone, and she lets on that she knows something juicy about Jen. She looks like a deer in headlights, leaving us to wonder, what does Lisa know?!
TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF THE EXPLOSIVE EPISODE?
SZA Pauses Concert To Address Astroworld Tragedy & Ensure Fainting Fan Is Okay
In a second video, the singer can be seen getting flustered when nobody working in the venue promptly attends to the person who’d fallen unconscious, and of course, the crowd is fully behind her throughout the whole process.
SZA isn’t the only artist who has made sure her fans are doing well over the past week, with artist putting forth extra effort to not repeat what happened at Astroworld. Videos of Teyana Taylor show her paying similar attention to the crowd, making sure all attendees are having fun as intended.
Hopefully, this extra attention continues to be paid to patrons for years to come so we can avoid another tragedy like last weekend.
