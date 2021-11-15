How to
Running Cadence, Or How Many Footsteps Per Minute?
I have been doing a bit of research on the whole running cadence concept and I have found out some interesting results.
Apparently the number of steps per minute (cadence in cycling terms) that an elite athlete will take on average doesn’t vary as much as I would expect. For any elite distance runner (over about 3000m) you can predict that they will be running at about 180 steps per minute (90 left foot and 90 right foot) regardless of how fast they are running.
It seems that even as a runner does slow miles in a warm up or fast miles in an all out 5k race, the thing that varies is not the stride rate but the stride length. If the runner is out for a cruisy jog around the block to warm up, they will hit the ground at about 90 steps for each leg each minute. But each stride will take them only perhaps 1.1m if they are running at 5 minute klm pace (8min03 mile). However when they pick it up to 4 minute klm pace (6min26 mile) and stride at 180 per minute then each step will take them approximately 1.4m. Further more when they go racing at 3 minute klms pace (4min50 mile) then their stride stretches out to about 1.85m each time a foot hits the ground.
Now that 1.85 metres is taller than me (a little over 6 foot), and this makes me wonder how on earth do we propel ourselves that far while we spring from one foot to the next (and do it over and over about 20-40,000 times in a marathon).
It seems clear that if someone is able to spring themselves from one foot to the next picking up that much distance, then the more of these steps that they can fit into each minute, the further they will travel (and thus the faster they will be flying).
There is a sensible limit to how fast you should turn over your strides. While the advantages of a fast turn over is a high potential speed, relatively low impact shock sent through the runner’s body and apparent biomechanical advantages, there are also disadvantages associated with pushing the stride rate too high. The first of these is that increasing stride rate can lead to an excessive reduction in stride length if it is found that the runner hasn’t got the time or focus to fire all the various propulsive muscles fully leading up to take-off each time. The second, and probably ultimately limiting, factor is the higher loads placed on the cardiovascular system at progressively higher stride rates. This is the same phenomenon experienced by racing cyclists. They find that although higher pedal revolutions per minute (cadence) can be more efficient at generating continuous high speeds (for most cyclists), there is a limit that varies between individuals. An excellent example is in time trials of the Tour de France. Most cyclists have traditionally geared up and pushed heavy gears (big chain rings and small cogs) slowly at maybe 70-90 revs per minute for the entire time trial (subsequently imitated by triathletes and all forms of time-trialers). However Lance Armstrong and some other members of the pro peleton began time trialling at higher and higher cadences reaching over 100 revs (closer to criterium cadence). Apparently this higher revolutions per minute suits best the rider who is limited in muscle bulk but has an excellent aerobic capacity. It is this high aerobic capacity that allowed Lance Armstrong to continually spin his pedals faster than the rest but cross the line faster than them also. So it remains that the highest cadences in cycling are reserved for those with low muscle mass (and so are inefficient “pushers”) but high aerobic capacity to keep up with the demand created by the extreme turnover rate. This, to me, sounds like the physiology of a distance runner and so it is no surprise that we too benefit from high turnover.
The last point I would like to make here is that practically all elite distance runners stride at about 180 per minute and this makes me wonder if that is the optimal rate or just a popular rate. Apparently we all tend towards this rate as we get more efficient, but is it possible that by notching it up even further we may may experience even higher speeds that are still sustainable? I haven’t found any research on this yet so if anyone else does, please let me know.
Taxes on Your Gambling Winnings – You Owe Uncle Sam a Piece No Matter How Much You Won
When you’re gambling at a casino, you may win a few bucks here and there and leave with more dollars than you brought with you. It may be as little as $20, or as much as $1,000. When cashing out you were never presented you with a form to declare your winnings to the IRS. If you think you’re home free, think again. As a U.S. citizen, you owe Uncle Sam a piece of the action regardless of the amount. Many players think that just because they were not given a tax form there’re home free. Not so.
So, what does get reported to the IRS? Larger amounts that are won at gambling establishments such as casinos, lottery retailers, horse race tracks and off-track betting parlors. They will issue a form W-2G, one copy to you and one to the IRS. Here are some details:
Machine Games
$1,200 or more won at a slot machine, video poker, video keno, video blackjack, etc. This only applies to a single jackpot payout amount. Accumulated credits are credit meter wins and do not count.
$1,200 or more won at a live bingo game will also trigger a W-2G, and $1,500 or more at a live keno game (minus your wager amounts).
The casino will not withhold any gambling taxes from awards in the $1,200 to $1,500 range provided you present a valid photo ID and social security number. If you do not provide this information, 28% will be withheld.
Live Table Games
Winnings from live table games are not reportable on a W-2G, except if there is a very large prize amount offered for a small wager, such as a dollar bet for a shot at a progressive table jackpot, where the winning odds are over 300/1 and the win is more than $600. For example, Caribbean Stud offers a huge progressive jackpot for wagering only $1, if you’re lucky enough to hit a Royal Flush.
If you win $600 or more in any other wagering game, such as horse, dog racing or sports betting, and the amount is at least 300 times your bet minus your wager amount, the establishment will gift you with a W-2G. If your winnings exceed $5,000 and the amount is more than 300 times your bet, 25% will be withheld. The same withholding percentage also applies to any cash prize of $5,000 or more in poker or other card tournaments minus the buy-in amount.
Winnings on state lottery games such as lotto, numbers, scratch-offs, etc. can be collected at your local retailer up to $600. Any more and you’ll have to visit the main lottery office in your community, where a W-2G also awaits you. This information is from the New York lottery. Other states may have different rules.
Winnings on Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) contests at this time are considered games of skill. DFS sites will issue a 1099-MISC, not a W-2G for winnings of $600 or more.
Video Lottery Terminals (VLT)
$600 or more in winnings from any class II âVideo Lottery Terminal game will also invite a W-2G. This includes any winnings on machines at jurisdictions that are operated by a state lottery. For example, New York State has nine race tracks with VLT’s that are pseudo slot and video poker machines.
Deductions
The good news in all of this is that gambling losses are tax deductible but only up to the amount of your winnings, and only if you itemize deductions on your tax return.
The IRS wants to make sure that you indeed lost what you claim you lost, so a record of all your losses is required. Win- loss statements are available from most major casinos at the end of the year, provided you used your player’s club card when playing machines. Save those losing scratch-off tickets, Lotto, Powerball, and Mega-Millions tickets, daily numbers, Quick Draw, OTB, etc.
For losses on Daily Fantasy Sports contests, the IRS position at this time is unclear. Because of the skill factor, your winnings are in the hobby category. Therefore, any losses would not be deductible, although this situation could change at any time.
You don’t have to record the tickets on your tax statement, but they may be necessary if you are audited. All the IRS wants to know is the type of wager, the amount of the bet and the date of the transaction.
Always play it safe and check with your tax preparer for your personal needs.
What’s the Best Day of the Week to Play the Lottery
Most big lotteries draw twice a week. If you’re like most people, you probably buy a ticket for each draw. But did you ever stop to think that it might be better to play the lottery on a certain day? Did you ever think that it might be worth your while to play on just one specific day and not the other? So, what is the best day of the week to play the lottery? Read on to find out the answer.
Let’s say that a lottery draws twice a week, on every Wednesday and every Saturday. I’ll tell you right now that it is better to play it on the Wednesday rather than the Saturday. Why? Are your odds of winning better on the Wednesday? No, that’s not it. The reason is that more people play the lottery on the weekend rather than on a weekday. What does this mean? It means that if you happen to win the jackpot on a Saturday, you are more likely to have to split the jackpot with other winners. That means less prize money for you.
So, it is always better to play the lottery mid-week than on the weekend. If you play on every draw, a good strategy for you, all other things being equal, would be to take the money that you would spend for the two draws and use it to play double the amount of tickets mid-week and zero tickets on the weekend. It won’t increase your odds, but it is more likely to get you a bigger prize if you do happen to win the jackpot.
What Is An Emergency Kit?
On paper, an emergency kit is a self-contained bag that has all the necessary supplies you need to survive. In reality, it’s one of your last line of defenses against the spread of disease, hunger, cold, thirst & fear. The basic explanation of an emergency kit may be good enough for people to start preparing. However, in our experience, people genuinely embrace preparing when an emergency hits close to home. It could be as simple as a power outage or as extreme as a tornado. The fact is, you realize that you’re not prepared, and it scares you.
To help you answer the question “what is an emergency kit?” we’ve set up two scenarios using a similar impact event. Scenario one depicts a typical family’s response to an emergency. Scenario two shows us what a family can do if they start preparing for disasters.
Scenario One – Unprepared Family
You hear a loud noise, then all power goes out. It’s dark. You can’t find the flashlight, when you do, you realize it needs batteries. Now you can’t find the extra batteries. You open the fridge door to get food, only to realize the food is spoiled. The tap water stopped working, and your kids are crying because they’re hungry. You need to know what’s going on, so you turn on your phone, only to realize it’s not working. All the networks are down. You don’t have a radio, because who has a radio these days. It’s getting dark, and the heat stopped working. It’s cold, so you wrap your family in whatever blankets you can find. You start to smell something weird in the air.
Scenario Two – Prepared Family
You hear a loud noise, then all power goes out. It’s dark, so you get your emergency kit from the closet. You take out the emergency candle and light it using matches found inside. It brightens up the whole room. You take out your emergency flashlight and hand it off to your kid. You ask him to look for the deck of cards inside the emergency kit so you can set up a game of “go fish.” In the meantime, you take out the emergency radio and listen for any updates. You’ve learned that a terrorist bombing took place and poisonous gas is spreading quickly throughout the city. The police have ordered everyone to shelter-in-place.
You take your family to a room with no windows, and use duct tape to seal off all the cracks in the doors all without scaring your kids or losing your turn at “go-fish.” Your kids start complaining about being hungry. So you take out emergency freeze-dried food from your emergency kit and provide a delicious gourmet meal for your family. All it took was water from your emergency water pouches. You do a quick inventory of your supplies and realize you have enough food and water to sustain yourself for three days.
An emergency kit allows your family to better cope with many types of emergency scenarios, from power outages to spoiled food and generating heat. An emergency kit is there to help when you need it most.
