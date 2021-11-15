Celebrities
Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia, 4, Match In Black Bodysuits At ‘King Richard’ Premiere
Serena Williams was joined by her husband and mini-me daughter at the premiere of ‘King Richard,’ which tells the story of the Williams’ sisters rise to tennis fame under the leadership of their dad.
The King Richard red carpet premiere on Nov. 14 was a family affair for Serena Williams. The tennis pro, 40, brought along her husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian to the event, which took place outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. Serena and her daughter decided to match for the occasion in black bodysuits with a pair of thigh-high boots, one of which was decked out in silver jewels. The duo’s chest was also covered in jewels, and they both wore fancy black footwear as they posed with Alexis, 38, for some cute family photos.
Speaking of Alexis, the Reddit co-founder looked dapper in a white-button down suit and matching black jacket and pants. He looked so proud to be supporting his wife of nearly four years. In the photo that can be seen below, Alexis held his daughter in his arm as he and Serena both lovingly stared at the mini fashionista. This trio really is the most adorable family of three ever!
The King Richard premiere was quite the star-studded affair. Serena’s sister Venus Williams was there, and the siblings got together for photos on the carpet. Serena and Venus are among the producers on the film, which tells the story of how their father Richard Williams coached them in tennis at a young age to become two of the greatest athletes of all time. Will Smith plays Richard, and he was in attendance for the premiere alongside his wife Jada Pinkettt Smith and their kids Willow and Jaden. Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, who play the young Venus and Serena, respectively, were also at the event.
Want to learn more about Serena and Venus’ rise to tennis fame? King Richard premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on Nov. 19.
PHOTO: Lisa Vanderpump’s Daughter Pandora Welcomes Son Theodore Sabo, See Pics as RHOBH Alum Says She’s “in Love”
Lisa Vanderpump officially became “Nanny Pinky” over the weekend.
Just three months after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and current Vanderpump Rules star’s daughter, Pandora Sabo, announced she was expecting her first child with husband Jason Sabo, Lisa took to her Instagram page, where she expressed joy over their baby boy’s arrival.
“Obsessively in love with baby Theodore,” Lisa wrote in the caption of a November 13 photo, which featured her holding the child as she shielded him from germs with a sequined mask. “Thank you Pandy and Jason for making me a Nanny Pinky!!”
Lisa also shared a second image of Theodore, describing the baby as “utter perfection.”
Meanwhile, on her own Instagram page, Pandora, who married Jason in 2011, announced the arrival of her son with a photo of his tiny hand inside of hers and his dad’s.
“Theodore. 6lb 7oz of pure delicious joy. Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy,” Pandora wrote in the caption of the image. “You are so loved little Teddy!”
She then posted another pic of the boy, along with a message to her child.
“Theodore. You are my everything, I love you so much, thank you for making me a mummy!” she wrote.
After confirming her pregnancy news in August, Pandora attended a gender reveal party with her husband, her mom, and other family members and friends, in October, during which it was revealed, by way of blue confetti, that they were expecting a boy.
Following the sharing of her pics of her grandson, Lisa was met with congratulatory messages from her Pump Rules cast mates and former RHOBH co-stars.
“So precious!!! Congrats Nanny Pinky,” Katie Maloney wrote.
“So cute!” shared James Kennedy. “Congratulations.”
Camille Grammer left not one, but two comments, one of which said “Congratulations!!!,” and a second that said, “So adorable!”
“Nanny Pinky!!! Omg too cute to handle!” Raquel Leviss gushed as Joyce Giraud posted a series of heart-eyed emoji.
Garcelle Beauvais also weighed in with four angel emoji as Heather Dubrow told Lisa, “He’s beautiful! Congrats!”
In August, while attending the 5th Annual World Dog Day in West Hollywood, California, Lisa said she was “overjoyed” about becoming a grandmother and noted that rather than “grandma,” she’d be called “Nanny Pinky.”
“[Ken Todd] and I are overjoyed and are so happy for Pandora and Jason,” she told the Daily Mail. “It’s such wonderful news and has been such a difficult secret to keep. We can’t wait for the new baby to arrive and I’m so excited to become Nanny Pinky.”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Adele Tells Oprah That THIS Was The Moment She Decided To File For Divorce, Details Rich Paul Swirlship
Adele shared intimate details about herself during CBS’ Adele One Night Only special with help from a media icon.
On Sunday, viewers watched Adele chat with Oprah about a number of topics including her divorce from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.
According to the “Easy On Me” songstress, she’s always longed for a nuclear family that included two parents and children, so when her marriage didn’t work out she was especially disappointed.
“I’ve been obsessed with the nuclear family my whole life because I never came from one,” Adele told Oprah. In all these movies and all these books, when you grow up reading them, that’s what it should be. I just, from a very young age, promised myself that when I had kids, that we’d stay together. We would be that united family. And I tried for a really, really long time.”
“I was just so disappointed for my son. I was so disappointed for myself, and I thought I was gonna be the one that stopped doing those bloody patterns all the time,” she added.
The 33-year-old also expressed when she realized that she wanted a divorce, and said the revelation came when she was spending time with her girlfriends.
“We were all answering these questions in this very bougie magazine, and it was something like, ‘What’s something that no one would ever know about you?’ And I just said it in front of three of my friends, I was like, ‘I’m really not happy. I’m not living, I’m just plodding along,’” she said.
“And I remember a lyric that I wrote that I put on a song on 25, which is ‘I want to live and not just survive.’ I definitely felt like that. And it was when I admitted to my own friends who thought I was really happy that actually I’m really unhappy, and they were all aghast. I felt like it was sort of from there that I was like, what am I doing it for?” she said.
Adele and Simon began dating in 2011 and welcomed their son, Angelo, in October 2012. Six years later, the two got married in 2018 but announced their separation the following year.
Now, of course, Adele has moved on to her sports agent sweetie Rich Paul and she couldn’t be happier.
The two first sparked relationship rumors in July and went public with their sweet swirlship in September.
“He’s just hilarious,” Adele told Oprah about the Klutch Sports Group founder that she met at a birthday party. “Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does. He’s making it easy on me,” she added playing into the name of her single.
“[It’s] the first time I’ve loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else,” said Adele. “Yeah, by arriving and turning up. Maybe I’m getting a different version of him as well. It’s just timing.”
In addition to chatting with Oprah, the 15-time Grammy award-winner returned to the stage for the first time in over four years.
During the concert at Los Angeles’ picturesque Griffith Observatory…
Adele also helped a man named Quentin propose to his longtime love Ashley.
Quentin brought Ashley onstage while wearing a blindfold and noise-canceling headphones before dropping to one knee.
“I want to thank you for being so patient with me. I am extremely proud of you,” said Quentin. “And, I mean, every day you blow my mind. There’s absolutely nothing that you cannot do. And I just know that you’re going to be an amazing mother to our kids one day.”
After Quentin asked Ashley to marry him in “real life”, Adele appeared onstage and gave Ashley an even bigger shock.
“Hi, Quentin. You all right? Go sit front row. Go sit down and enjoy the show,” said the songstress before performing “Make You Feel My Love. “Thank God she said yes, ’cause I didn’t know who I was going to have to sing this song to next, you or him. Oh, my God, look at her she’s so in shock,” she added while Ashley and Quentin sat beside Lizzo and Melissa McCarthy.
Watch the sweet moment for yourself below.
Did YOU watch Adele’s CBS special?
What was your favorite part?
Will Smith Gets Support From Jada Pinkett & Kids At ‘King Richard’ Premiere — Family Photos
Make way for the ‘royal family.’ While celebrating the premiere of his new movie, Will Smith hit the red carpet alongside his ‘queen’ Jada Pinkett Smith and their kids, Willow and Jaden!
The entire kingdom was in the house on Sunday when Will Smith attended a screening of King Richard at the 2021 AFI Fest Closing Night at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre. Will, 53, attended the Nov. 14 event alongside his queen Jada Pinkett Smith and their two children, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith. Will looked regal in a blue suit, while Jada, 50, was stunning in an off-white dress accented with a long, flowing cape. It was an elegant display of fashion that matched well with her husband’s three-piece outfit.
Willow, 21, and Jaden, 23, opted for edgier looks for the evening. The “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” singer matched her brother as both she and Jaden wore black outfits embellished with bright, eye-catching scientific prints. Jaden’s suit bore the Black power fist on the knee, while Willow’s outfit – a hybrid poncho-cape number – sported a hood that she wore up on the red carpet. Both Willow and Jaden picked comfortable shoes for the night, with her going for a pair of combat boots while Jaden wore a pair of white sneakers.
King Richard sees Will take on the role of Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams. “Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) from the streets of Compton to the global stage,” according to Deadline. Serena, 40, was on hand for the Sunday premiere, walking the red carpet with her own “royal family”: husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4-year-old daughter, Olympia. Olympia was the spitting image of her tennis icon mother, wearing a black outfit studded with jewels.
The King Richard premiere comes days after Will published his intimate and open memoir, Will. In the tell-all, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star detailed the moment he decided to “retire from trying to make [Jada] happy.” Will recognized that their marriage was “strangling both of us” and that getting married in their twenties resulted in “the brutal death of our romantic fantasies, the burning away of the idealistic illusion of the perfect marriage and the perfect family.” The two realized that “no one can make a person happy” and that they were to take responsibility for their own happiness. Will clarified in an interview that this “happiness” doesn’t necessarily connotate sex.
“People are trying to put something on it: ‘Will and Jada — what [are] they doing with other people?’” said Will. “Will and Jada are on a spiritual journey to cleanse the poisonous, unloving parts of our hearts. And we’re doing it together in this lifetime, no matter what.”
