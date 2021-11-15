Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia, 4, Match In Black Bodysuits At ‘King Richard’ Premiere

Lisa Vanderpump officially became “Nanny Pinky” over the weekend.

Just three months after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and current Vanderpump Rules star’s daughter, Pandora Sabo, announced she was expecting her first child with husband Jason Sabo, Lisa took to her Instagram page, where she expressed joy over their baby boy’s arrival.

“Obsessively in love with baby Theodore,” Lisa wrote in the caption of a November 13 photo, which featured her holding the child as she shielded him from germs with a sequined mask. “Thank you Pandy and Jason for making me a Nanny Pinky!!”

Lisa also shared a second image of Theodore, describing the baby as “utter perfection.”

Meanwhile, on her own Instagram page, Pandora, who married Jason in 2011, announced the arrival of her son with a photo of his tiny hand inside of hers and his dad’s.

“Theodore. 6lb 7oz of pure delicious joy. Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy,” Pandora wrote in the caption of the image. “You are so loved little Teddy!”

She then posted another pic of the boy, along with a message to her child.

“Theodore. You are my everything, I love you so much, thank you for making me a mummy!” she wrote.

After confirming her pregnancy news in August, Pandora attended a gender reveal party with her husband, her mom, and other family members and friends, in October, during which it was revealed, by way of blue confetti, that they were expecting a boy.

Following the sharing of her pics of her grandson, Lisa was met with congratulatory messages from her Pump Rules cast mates and former RHOBH co-stars.

“So precious!!! Congrats Nanny Pinky,” Katie Maloney wrote.

“So cute!” shared James Kennedy. “Congratulations.”

Camille Grammer left not one, but two comments, one of which said “Congratulations!!!,” and a second that said, “So adorable!”

“Nanny Pinky!!! Omg too cute to handle!” Raquel Leviss gushed as Joyce Giraud posted a series of heart-eyed emoji.

Garcelle Beauvais also weighed in with four angel emoji as Heather Dubrow told Lisa, “He’s beautiful! Congrats!”

In August, while attending the 5th Annual World Dog Day in West Hollywood, California, Lisa said she was “overjoyed” about becoming a grandmother and noted that rather than “grandma,” she’d be called “Nanny Pinky.”

“[Ken Todd] and I are overjoyed and are so happy for Pandora and Jason,” she told the Daily Mail. “It’s such wonderful news and has been such a difficult secret to keep. We can’t wait for the new baby to arrive and I’m so excited to become Nanny Pinky.”

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.