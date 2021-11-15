‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ now available for streaming on Disney Plus

Many people might not know this, but despite our large and loyal following which we are immensely grateful for, NextShark is still a small bootstrapped startup that runs on no outside funding or loans.
Simu Liu took to Instagram yesterday to share positive comments he has received from Chinese “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” fans in a show of common ground being found above government and political rhetoric.
What they’re saying: The glowing reviews, which he reportedly received on Weibo, praised his performance in the Marvel blockbuster and expressed regret over its lack of Chinese release.
“Hello, brother Liu. I couldn’t help but feel excited after watching your movie yesterday. ‘Shang-Chi’ is really a very excellent work, but I feel very sorry that such an excellent work cannot be released in China,” one fan wrote. “Unfortunately, our world is sometimes full of prejudice and misunderstanding. If it can be shown in the cinema in the future, I must go to support it. I hope that one day, all prejudices and discrimination can disappear in the world. I support you.”
Another wrote, “There is nothing demeaning… in the whole film, but too many people are subjectively positioned into not watching it. It’s a pity that we couldn’t watch it in the cinema. The content is really wonderful and the many dialogues in Mandarin are also friendly.”
One distraught fan said the supposed ban made them feel like they were living in North Korea: “What a pity. American friends are surprised that it won’t be shown in China! This is essentially a Chinese film! I almost thought I was living in North Korea!”
“This film could definitely be released in the mainland two years ago and the box office would not be low,” another fan speculated. “Now I feel that it is a victim of the relationship between the two countries.”
A desperate fan confessed to watching a stolen version of the film but promised to get a Disney Plus subscription. “I really couldn’t help it … Your performance really surprised me! And the whole film felt very different from other Marvel movies,” they wrote. “There are too many Chinese elements, and the pronunciation of all Chinese dialogue is very standard! It’s a pity not to see your first superhero [role] on the big screen.”
Why this matters: Released in theaters across the U.S. and other countries in September, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” received massive support as Marvel’s first Asian-led superhero movie. However, the Destin Daniel Cretton film has never been released in China, allegedly due to Liu’s old comments deemed critical of the Chinese government, as well as a controversy over the lead character’s comic book history.
In his Instagram Stories, Liu shared that his Weibo account is filled with more messages of love and support from Chinese fans. The Chinese Canadian actor apparently blamed the public’s lack of awareness of such comments on the media, which he said is focused on “sensationalist geopolitics.”
“The media only wants to report on sensationalist geopolitics,” Liu wrote. “Take away the government and the policies and rhetoric, and you’ll find that we’re not so dissimilar from each other.”
This is not the first time Liu — who was born in the Chinese city of Harbin — spoke about the overwhelming support he has received from fans in China. Days after the film’s American release, he also shared similar positive comments from Weibo and criticized the media for “polarizing us and turning us against each other.”
“I have seen the kindness and the empathy that all people possess,” Liu wrote at the time. “I know that we have fans from all over the world who cannot wait to watch our movie and make history with us!”
“Shang-Chi” grossed over $400 million worldwide in October. Whether the film gets a Chinese release is yet to be seen.
FOXBORO — The Patriots received a major boost to their backfield Sunday.
Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson is officially active, despite missing all three practices this week while in concussion protocol. Stevenson’s return helps offset the loss of Damien Harris, who was ruled out Saturday. Harris is also dealing with a concussion.
The Pats also returned offensive tackle Trent Brown. The 6-foot-8, 380-pounder hasn’t played since the team’s opener on Sept. 12, when he suffered a calf injury.
The Browns are down starting running back Nick Chubb (COVID-19 protocol) and defensive end Takkarist McKinley.
Andersen Corp., a Bayport-based window and door manufacturer for residences and business, announced the promotion of Chris Galvin to president and chief operating officer, effective Jan. 1. Galvin will become the company’s 11th president in its 118-year history.
ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS
Colle McVoy, Minneapolis, announced that Laurel Osman has joined the agency in the new position of vice president director of integrated production.
CONSTRUCTION
Knutson Construction, St. Louis Park, announced the appointment of John C. Curry as president; he succeeds James Benning, who recently left to pursue a new opportunity.
DEVELOPMENT
Dominium, a Plymouth-based national apartment developer and manager, announced the hire of Michael Voss as director of communications.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Bremer Bank, St. Paul, announced the opening of its St. Paul Midway branch at 427 Snelling Ave. N. … Thrivent, a Minneapolis-based diversified financial services organization, announced that Mike DeKoning has joined as senior vice president of Insurance Solutions. … Player’s Health, a Minneapolis-based insurance company covering sports organizations, announced the hire of Jennifer Urmston Lowe as head of Business Development. … Bell Bank announced the following Twin Cities-based promotions and hires: Jon Aase to senior vice president/Twin Cities commercial banking manager; Hailey Margetta and Rob Deuth as senior vice presidents/Twin Cities commercial banking team leads; Keith Crep as senior vice president/commercial banker, and Tim O’Callaghan as vice president/commercial portfolio manager.
GAMBLING
Canterbury Park, a Shakopee horse race track and card casino, announced an organizational restructuring and the following promotions: Randy J. Dehmer, senior vice president of finance; John Groen, assistant general manager and senior vice president of strategy; Mike Montross, senior vice president of innovation and growth, and Andrew Offerman, senior vice president of racing operations.
HEALTH CARE
Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, a Twin Cities-based substance use disorder treatment and recovery program for youth, has announced that Tom Truszinski will become its next CEO. Truszinski has worked as center director of the organization’s Rochester, Minn., campus for the past eight years.
HONORS
Hormel Foods, Austin, Minn., announced it has ranked No. 32 on Military Times’ Best for Vets: Employers 2021 list. This is the ninth consecutive year the company has made the list. The announcement was made in conjunction with last week’s Veterans Day holiday. … Sandra Pulles, vice president of equity and inclusion at ServeMinnesota, Minneapolis, was recognized with the Outstanding Commission Staff Award by America’s Service Commissions, the professional organization of all 52 state service commissions. ServeMinnesota is the hub for AmeriCorps programs in Minnesota. … Merchant & Gould, a Minneapolis-based intellectual property law firm, announced it was honored by the Children’s Law Center of Minnesota with the Distinguished Service Award, presented annually to a law firm or corporation for pro bono representation or services on behalf of CLC’s clients.
LAW
Maslon, Minneapolis, announced the addition of attorneys Nathan Howe and Alina Yasis to the firm’s Corporate and Securities Group and attorneys Carly Johnson and Gabriel Ramirez-Hernandez to the firm’s Litigation Group.
MARKETING
Bloomington-based marketing and communications agency Tunheim announced that Paula Wright has been promoted to vice president of Client Services. … IWCO Direct, a Chanhassen-based provider of data-driven marketing, announced Mark Pritchard as chief financial officer.
ORGANIZATIONS
The National Federation of Independent Business announced John Reynolds as its state director in Minnesota. Reynolds previously was with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce as director of energy and telecommunications policy.
REAL ESTATE
Meritex, a Minneapolis-based commercial-industrial real estate company, announced the promotions of Tom Hotovec to president, from CFO, and Mark Spotts to CFO from vice president of finance and capital markets.
SERVICES
Skyline Displays, an Edina-based provider of displays, exhibits and related services for trade shows and corporate events, announced that Anthony Floreano has been named chief executive officer.