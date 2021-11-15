‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ now available for streaming on Disney Plus

OF NOTE – MANUFACTURING

Andersen Corp., a Bayport-based window and door manufacturer for residences and business, announced the promotion of Chris Galvin to president and chief operating officer, effective Jan. 1. Galvin will become the company’s 11th president in its 118-year history.

ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS

Colle McVoy, Minneapolis, announced that Laurel Osman has joined the agency in the new position of vice president director of integrated production.

CONSTRUCTION

Knutson Construction, St. Louis Park, announced the appointment of John C. Curry as president; he succeeds James Benning, who recently left to pursue a new opportunity.

DEVELOPMENT

Dominium, a Plymouth-based national apartment developer and manager, announced the hire of Michael Voss as director of communications.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bremer Bank, St. Paul, announced the opening of its St. Paul Midway branch at 427 Snelling Ave. N. … Thrivent, a Minneapolis-based diversified financial services organization, announced that Mike DeKoning has joined as senior vice president of Insurance Solutions. … Player’s Health, a Minneapolis-based insurance company covering sports organizations, announced the hire of Jennifer Urmston Lowe as head of Business Development. … Bell Bank announced the following Twin Cities-based promotions and hires: Jon Aase to senior vice president/Twin Cities commercial banking manager; Hailey Margetta and Rob Deuth as senior vice presidents/Twin Cities commercial banking team leads; Keith Crep as senior vice president/commercial banker, and Tim O’Callaghan as vice president/commercial portfolio manager.

GAMBLING

Canterbury Park, a Shakopee horse race track and card casino, announced an organizational restructuring and the following promotions: Randy J. Dehmer, senior vice president of finance; John Groen, assistant general manager and senior vice president of strategy; Mike Montross, senior vice president of innovation and growth, and Andrew Offerman, senior vice president of racing operations.

HEALTH CARE

Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, a Twin Cities-based substance use disorder treatment and recovery program for youth, has announced that Tom Truszinski will become its next CEO. Truszinski has worked as center director of the organization’s Rochester, Minn., campus for the past eight years.

HONORS

Hormel Foods, Austin, Minn., announced it has ranked No. 32 on Military Times’ Best for Vets: Employers 2021 list. This is the ninth consecutive year the company has made the list. The announcement was made in conjunction with last week’s Veterans Day holiday. … Sandra Pulles, vice president of equity and inclusion at ServeMinnesota, Minneapolis, was recognized with the Outstanding Commission Staff Award by America’s Service Commissions, the professional organization of all 52 state service commissions. ServeMinnesota is the hub for AmeriCorps programs in Minnesota. … Merchant & Gould, a Minneapolis-based intellectual property law firm, announced it was honored by the Children’s Law Center of Minnesota with the Distinguished Service Award, presented annually to a law firm or corporation for pro bono representation or services on behalf of CLC’s clients.

LAW

Maslon, Minneapolis, announced the addition of attorneys Nathan Howe and Alina Yasis to the firm’s Corporate and Securities Group and attorneys Carly Johnson and Gabriel Ramirez-Hernandez to the firm’s Litigation Group.

MARKETING

Bloomington-based marketing and communications agency Tunheim announced that Paula Wright has been promoted to vice president of Client Services. … IWCO Direct, a Chanhassen-based provider of data-driven marketing, announced Mark Pritchard as chief financial officer.

ORGANIZATIONS

The National Federation of Independent Business announced John Reynolds as its state director in Minnesota. Reynolds previously was with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce as director of energy and telecommunications policy.

REAL ESTATE

Meritex, a Minneapolis-based commercial-industrial real estate company, announced the promotions of Tom Hotovec to president, from CFO, and Mark Spotts to CFO from vice president of finance and capital markets.

SERVICES

Skyline Displays, an Edina-based provider of displays, exhibits and related services for trade shows and corporate events, announced that Anthony Floreano has been named chief executive officer.

