Skateboard Decks – History and Construction
Shown in movies and commercials or seen on the side of roads and at skateparks, skateboarding is a relatively new sport, which has found its way into mainstream American culture. It was once difficult to find or create areas in which to skate, but now cities are full of designated skate areas in order to accommodate skateboarders. Despite the vast amount of skaters and skateboard companies at present, the origins of skateboarding and the invention of the skateboard are shrouded in mystery.
It has been argued the first skateboards arose in the 1930’s and 1940’s when children would ride soap-box carts attached to rollerskates (or planks on roller skates). Removing the box from the plank would leave a plank on wheels or what could be called a skateboard deck. However, others suggest the skateboard was an adaptation of a dismantled rollerskate-that is, the wheels were removed from a rollerskate and then added to a plank, a move that was influenced by surfers and their desire to recreate the surfing motion on land. Both possible origin theories have been argued in historical texts, magazines, and even on the big screen in documentaries as well as out on the street.
However, we do know the first retail skateboard appeared in 1958 and was marketed by Bill and Mark Richards of Dana Point, California. It was then mass-produced and remodeled in the 1960s. The blank, or deck, was often made in the shape of a surfboard out of solid wood or plastic. Some metal boards were created as well. The wheels were often made out of clay or steel and were less sturdy than today’s version of wheels.
Constructed out of 7-ply cross-laminated maple, most decks are stable and can handle daily use and hard-play. However some decks are made out of fiberglass, resin, Kevlar, bamboo, aluminum, or carbon fiber or plastic components as well in order to increase rigidity.
The average size deck is 8 inches wide. Some can be as small as 7 inches and others are up to 10.5 inches. Width depends primarily on style and preference. Street skating usually requires a deck that is 7.5″-8″, while wider decks are used for trick skating. The average length of the board is 29-33 inches long. However, longer decks are known as longboards and are quite common. They are much longer and do not have “kicktails,” but instead are aerodynamic and intended for street-skating long lengths of road or downhill.
On top of the deck, grip tape is used. It provides the skater the ability to “grip” the deck by creating friction. On one side of the grip tape is an adhesive, which attaches to the deck. On the other side is a sandpaper-like top. While the general feel and shape of a skateboard is quite common, the main difference in boards is located on the bottom of the deck. Decks can range from solid colors and patterns to graffiti-covered art. Styles can include logos, phrasing, cartoon or movie or comic book characters, to original characters and themes such as aliens, music, animals, or skulls and crossbones.
The Importance of Dog Training
Dog training is an important aspect of owning and raising a dog. However many people do not fully understand the importance of dog training. It is not meant to turn your dog into some kind of robot who follows commands accurately and mindlessly. It is also not aimed to make your puppy into a show dog that can do tricks to amuse your friends. Dog training is all about making the bond between you and your dog stronger. It is about teaching your dog the basic rules to make him a safer pet as well as a pleasant companion.
Dog training is not about subduing your dog to follow your every whim; it is about communication. Regardless of your purpose for owning a dog, whether it is for company or for protection, you should train your dog so that you will not have any behavioral problems with it in the future. Dog training will turn your frisky puppy to a more docile dog that will obey your command and stay away from trouble.
Dog training is highly recommended regardless of your lifestyle or the breed of your dog. It is also recommended to start training your dog while still a puppy. This is because older dogs are more difficult to train. Sometimes, different dog breeds may require different dog training techniques. For instance, you can’t use the same technique to train a large Great Dane and tiny Chihuahua.
Simple dog training starts with obedience training. First, your puppy must recognize his name and be responding to it every time you call it out. You can then start to train him to come to you whenever you call him. Use the verbal commands come and here when you are calling him. Then you can start introducing some other techniques such as the sit command. You should start with the simple commands first and gradually advance to more complicated commands.
The importance of dog is to you’re your dog a disciplined and docile companion who can follow simple commands and keep away from trouble such as destroying your neighbors flower patch. Also, the goal of dog training is to make your dog safer, not only to you and your family, but also to everyone in your neighborhood. This is especially important if you have a large dog that can be capable of damage or injury. A trained dog will simply not run off to chase a cat and will not be aggressive to other pets, children and adults.
Dog training is not easy. You have to possess patience and perseverance to be always consistent in your commands so that your dog will learn faster and more effectively. You should also respect your dog. Remember that you chose him and he didn’t choose you. You should treat him right in the first place, because if you don’t you will end up with an unhappy dog who will likely run away from you and be quite difficult to train.
If you are truly determined to train your dog personally, you can find a lot of resource material on dog training in many books, manuals, pamphlets and others. It may be helpful to get some information about dog training even before you get a puppy. Sometimes pet shops will offer dog obedience training either for free or for a fee. Just make sure that it is attuned to the requirements of your dogs breed. You can also hire a professional dog trainer to assist you in training your beloved pet.
5 Easy Tips to Eliminate Your Stuff
As a Professional Organizer, I am often asked, “Have your every seen anyone with this much stuff?” The answer is yes and much of it is not being used by my clients. The questions become how much should I have, how much is too much, and what should I keep? There is no simple answer as everyone is different and their reasons are different.
Many of my clients have boxes stored in the basement or closets stuffed full and wonder what to do. Here are 5 easy tips to eliminate your stuff.
When I am working with my clients, I often talk to them about passing the items along to someone else who can enjoy them as much as they have and giving that item another life. If it is stuffed away in a box, you are clearly not using it. My first tip is donating to a family that can use it will give you a much better feeling then leaving it in that box.
My next tip is if it something you have from a deceased relative, are you honoring them by leaving it in the corner of the basement? The answer is no and you should turn it into something to honor them or take a picture and tell the story of that relative.
Tip 3 is if you had to move due to a job change, would you really want to move all those boxes and pay for them to be moved? Due to recent events, many are moving to find work.
The next tip is that if you are keeping the item for someone, have you asked them if they want it? I find that many of my clients keep things thinking their children will want them in the future but that is just not the case. Every generation is different and much of the current generation is not interested in items from grandmother or dishes that cannot be washed in the dishwasher. Ask and accept their answer.
The final tip is do not save everything for a special occasion. Start using them now and enjoy them because that special occasion might be too far away. So many items I see are only used once a year. They were made to enjoy and those who gave them to you would be happy if they were being used and not stored in an old box and forgotten.
Snowboarding for Beginners – Tips on Learning How to Snowboard
Snowboarding is a popular winter sport, which has been part of the Winter Olympics since 1998. Every year many people try to ride snowboards but not all are successful. After all, it isn’t really that easy for everyone to ride a board strapped to their feet while coming down a mountain covered with snow!
Techniques for Riding Snowboards
Freestyle
The most popular style of snowboarding is freestyle because of its thrill. In this style, the snowboarder performs tricks using a variety of natural and man-made objects, such as rails, rocks, and even trees. In Freestyle the snowboarder usually wears soft boots specifically designed for this style of boarding.
Free riding
Free riding is also quite popular among snowboarders as it combines a variety of elements and disciplines. In this style, the snowboarder treks through whatever natural terrain happens to be available. This style of snowboarding might incorporate trees, slopes, powder and anything else that a mountain might offer. This style of snowboarding requires a stiffer boot and binding.
Races
Several types of competitive races exist for the experienced snowboard riders who like speed. In this style, riders race through various race courses, either head-to-head against other snowboarders or against the clock. The Winter Olympics is a great place to see snowboard races.
Snowboard Gear
Snowboard
This is obviously the most essential piece of equipment in this sport. There are different makes and models of snowboards, each designed for the type of snowboarding and terrain it is being used on. There are also different snowboards for women and men.
Jackets & Pants
Outerwear for snowboarders can consist of a separate jacket and pants or a one-piece snowsuit or a jacket over a snowsuit. Whatever you choose needs to keep you warm and dry and be comfortable.
Gloves
Snowboard gloves are made to keep the boarder’s hands warm and dry. They are tough, specifically made to live up to the punishment of the environment.
Goggles
Snowboarders also need to wear good goggles for this sport. They protect the rider’s eyes and part of their face from the ice, snow and wind.
Helmets
Helmets are critical for boarders to protect their heads from injury. Whether flying down the mountain on a board, or doing tricks on obstacles, head injuries are common and can be fatal.
Stomp Pads & Leashes
Stomp pads are placed between the bindings to better grip the boarder’s boots. They are used to provide better control for one-footed tricks.
Snowboard leashes are used to attach the board to the rider so the board doesn’t get away.
Boots & Bindings
Boots keep the rider’s feet warm and dry and, in combination with the bindings, help the rider to control the board. Types of boots vary based on the style of snowboarding.
Now you have an idea of what snowboarding is, what styles of snowboarding you can choose from and what you need to get started. Have fun!
