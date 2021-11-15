SMH: Dababy Livestreamed Cop-Calling Kerfuffle With Baby Mama DaniLeigh As She Nursed Their Newborn Baby — Toxicity Ensues For An Onslaught Of Hours

A late-night disagreement turned into an apparent cop-calling kerfuffle between rapper DaBaby, and the mother of his child, singer DaniLeigh. The drama unfolded in real-time on the Internet after DaBaby, 29, real name Jonathan Kirk, turned his Instagram live camera on 26-year-old Dani as she nursed their newborn.

The two co-parents exchanged some cruel words before the initial live cut-off. Dani then went live on her own page, capturing the moment she gathered her things to leave the apartment as two cops were seen surveilling her in the background. Dani yelled expletives about DaBaby as she packed her stuff, then they each put out written statements about the incident.

DaBaby was the first to share a statement after the exchange, telling fans:

“Based on my reputation, with multiple threats of setting up an internet scheme & a person refusing to not let me go. Me and somebody else here knew to record her. I don’t beat on and yelled at and chased around like one of them fatal love attraction type girls.”

The rapper added that he wanted to “swiftly remove himself from any of the hostile behavior put on display.”

DaniLeigh had a very different account of what happened last night. She said that the rapper was annoyed at her for having emergency contraception sent to his home.

“Since Baby want put up a “statement” with his cap a*s, I’ll put mine up … so we have been living with each other for the past three months since our baby been born. Tonight he wanna come in the room talking bout ‘I need to go’ don’t matter where I go…mind u…I have a newborn child,” she wrote. “This man is mad because I had a plan B sent to his condo.”

UPDATE **** DaBaby and DaniLeigh are seemingly still together in the same living quarters. She has since popped up on his Instagram Live today, slamming him for claiming they were never together.

