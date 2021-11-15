Celebrities
Sophie Turner Wears An Open Vest With Lingerie Heading To Taylor Swift’s ‘SNL’ Party With Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were among a large group of friends who attended ‘SNL’ to support friend Taylor Swift during her ‘All Too Well’ performance!
Sophie Turner, 25, rocked a 70s inspired look as she headed to the Saturday Night Live afterparty with husband Joe Jonas, 32. The Game of Thrones actress wore a bright yellow vest with lingerie and layered gold chain necklaces underneath. She paired the top with matching trousers for the evening out on Saturday, Nov. 13, looking straight off the runway. She held onto a black leather jacket that matched her leather cylinder shaped purse and platform pumps.
Sophie held hand with her husband Joe, who was also rocking a throwback vibe with his brown striped outfit consisting of a cropped trouser and zip-down, collared bomber. The jacket featured a darker brown sleeve to create a neutral contrast, matching his scoop neck t-shirt. The Disney alum finished his look with high top white sneakers and an orange chain necklace, along with a camo printed face mask.
The couple also attended the taping of SNL, where friend Taylor Swift, 31, performed her newly released 10-minute version of “All Too Well” about her 2009 relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, 40. In the longer version of the song, Taylor reveals more about her ill-fated three-month romance, including that Jake blamed their 10 year age difference on the break-up — despite going on to date other younger women.
Notably, Joe and Taylor also dated as teens in 2008 — which is how she met BFF Selena Gomez, 29. Several songs on Fearless are believed to be about Joe, who she later revealed broke-up with her in a 27 second phone call. “It’s all right. I’m cool…When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful. When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 27 seconds when I was 18,” she said to Ellen DeGeneres shortly after.
Years later, she called the bombshell moment one of the most “rebellious” things she’s done — but confirmed she and Joe are on good terms as adults. “[The most rebellious thing was] probably when I put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. I was 18,” Taylor said to Ellen again in 2019. “We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there,” the singer explained.
On Folkore, Taylor sings about sending an ex-boyfriend a baby gift — largely believed to be for Joe’s daughter Willa, 1. “For the boys who broke my heart / now I send their babies presents,” she crooned on “Invisible String.” Taylor has also been friendly with Sophie for some time, with the pair even appearing together as guests on The Graham Norton Show. “I like what we’re doing tonight!” Taylor said as she hugged Sophie on-set in May 2019.
Celebrities
Carole Radziwill on Why She Turned Down Doc on Erika Jayne and Jen Shah, Explains RHONY Low Ratings and Slams Cast
Carole Radziwill was approached for commentary on the Hulu documentary spotlighting Erika Jayne and her estranged husband Thomas Girardi‘s former crimes, The Housewife and the Hustler, and again for the upcoming special about Jen Shah.
Three years after walking away from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of New York City, Carole is revealing she turned down the chance to chat about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s legal scandal, discussing the low ratings of RHONY season 13, and seemingly shading Bravo for putting a spotlight on “women behaving badly.”
“They contacted me and they’re like, ‘We have some mutual colleagues.’ So I emailed back. I said, ‘I don’t know anything about Erika and her husband. I don’t know about the case… I have nothing to add to that,’” Carole revealed of her conversation about The Housewife and the Hustler on the Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast on November 8.
After being told that she was being enlisted to provide context about why Housewives were finding themselves in these sorts of situations, Carole decided not to participate.
“But [then] last week they contacted me again,” Carole continued. “They’re doing another one.”
According to Carole, the upcoming documentary about Jen will focus on the ongoing FBI investigation against the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member, who was arrested earlier this year on charges of fraud and money laundering.
“[These are] serious, serious charges and serious allegations about [criminal activity] where there’s victims, old people… I don’t want anything to do with it. And I told them, ‘No,’” Carole confirmed.
While Carole said Bravo does a lot of research and knows what their audience wants, she said the 13th season of RHONY likely saw a drop in ratings because the plot of the show took a different turn.
“[I think] they’re getting away from their core competencies. And that’s why I think you’re seeing the ratings decline,” she explained. “It’s hemorrhaging. And it’s really hard to build that back up, but I guess that’s why they canceled it and maybe they’ll have to reboot it in some other way.”
Carole went on to seemingly take aim at the network’s go-to storylines.
“Their programming is steeped in that misogynistic, sexist narrative about women behaving badly and shame and bullying… And you could see that they were rewarding the people who were really, I think, beyond the pale in their behavior. A perfect example is [Luann de Lesseps], when she got arrested for assaulting a law enforcement officer and drunk and behavior,” Carole noted.
“I feel like in New York, they were just like all like petty criminals, right?” she added. “Lots of DUIs, lots of assaults… But in other cities… there’s real problem with alleged criminal activity. And Bravo benefits from that.”
When Carole was then asked about which of her former castmates she believes is the least self-aware, Carole said she believes production has a lot to do with it.
“It’s all production. The women serve it up, but it’s ground through the prism of Bravo production and what they do to make the show,” Carole explained. “There’s just a level of delusion and Bravo is really great at exploiting it. They’re really good at exploiting emotional issues, mental illness, alcoholism, all that, you know, addictions for entertainment value, because it does, when they grind it through the Bravo machine, it comes out kind of funny.”
Celebrities
Dream Kardashian Snuggles Up To Aunt Khloe At Her 5th Birthday Party — See Cute Photo
Dream Kardashian looked so grown up as she smiled wide for the camera with her stunning aunt Khloe!
Khloe Kardashian, 37, loves her Dreamy! The Good American founder shared the cutest photo with niece Dream Kardashian from her 5th birthday party to Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 13. The pair snuggled up in front of the pink balloon display at her lavish bash, hosted by Dream’s dad Rob Kardashian, 34. “Dreamy Dream is 5 living in a Barbie World,” Khloe wrote in her caption.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a slideshow of moments from the birthday party, including one of her daughter True, 3, who wore a pink dress with puffed sleeves and trendy Christian Dior sneakers. In another, doting dad Rob held his daughter on his shoulders before Dream popped into a Barbie box for the ultimate photo opp that showed off her pink shorts and Barbie branded tank.
Khloe even hopped into one with her before doing a solo in her Fendi X SKIMS catsuit from sister Kim Kardashian‘s latest collection. In another sweet photo, Kim’s daughter Chicago, 3, smiled in the Barbie box while hanging with cousins and built-in-BFFs True and Dream. Chi looked so sweet in a long tulle gown in a red-pink shade, clearly dressed for the festivities!
Rob also took to Instagram to post a sweet message for his adorable daughter. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my Best Friend!!” Rob began, captioning the cutest snaps of Dream over the years. Dream, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna, looked so much like her handsome dad as she smiled in the first photo. In another, she appeared to be watching a Barbie movie on her iPad (she’s obviously a fan, hence the theme of the party), and could be seen sticking her tongue out in another.
“Today you are 5!!!! This is wild! You make me laugh every day and I am so Thankful to have you in my Life!! Time to turn up for your Barbie party woohoo I LOVE YOUUUUUUUU,” the Arthur George CEO also said.x
Celebrities
WAPunzel: Cardi B Shares Flowing Natural Hair Update, Fact-Checks Trolls About Length-Checks
What’s the secret, sis?
Cardi B is a trendsetting icon in everything from clothes and shoes to makeup and nails, but now her natural hair is what everybody’s talking about. She recently Tweeted an update about her hair growth journey and posted a picture of her hair that’s waist-length and thicker than half a dozen bundles!
“So I’ve been so consistent with my hair mask routine and drinking alkaline water, and look how much my hair has grown! I was so scared of my hair falling out after my son’s birth because I’d been growing it for years now, so I made sure to keep up with it and I actually gain hair.”
The “Rumors“ rapper is an open book when it comes to her hair and with results like that, we’re taking notes! Last spring, she proudly posted her wash-day routine on Instagram stories. A few months after that, Cardi posted an Instagram story of her creating the homemade hair mask she credits with maintaining healthy hair for herself and Kulture.
The results speak for themselves!
Cardi also noted that her epic collection of wigs “helps with hair growth ALOT!”
There were skeptics about Cardi’s success, claiming her mixed Dominican heritage contributed more to her hair journey than the consistency, healthy lifestyle, and hair mask. Cardi followed up her length-check with a fact-check on Instagram.
“Why everytime I post my natural hair I hear ‘you’re MIXED you’re supposed to have long hair’? That’s not true and very misleading,” Cardi captioned a series of pictures showing her natural hair since childhood.
Cardi went on to speak to the complicated history of Black hair that has made it difficult for people with tight kinks and curls to properly care for their hair.
“I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have “BAD HAIR” there’s no such thing as bad hair . and “good” hair don’t mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD.”
The Instagram series ended with a video of Cardi flicking and flipping her luscious locks, simply saying, “It’s a lot of hair!”
She also posted throwback pictures to Twitter to set the record straight.
“ItS gEnEtICS! No it’s proper hair maintenance.I have a hair texture that requires lots of love and maintenance. This pictures show my hair from childhood,high school & adult hood and since I started takin care of my hair the right way it has grown TREMENDOUSLY!”
Plenty of Cardi’s fans already swear by her tips and DIY deep conditioning recipe. Have you tried it?
