News
St. Louis County COVID cases in CDC’s ‘high’ category, may be start of ‘winter surge’
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page says the county is seeing an uptick in COVID cases and public health experts say these continued increases represent what is likely the beginning of a winter surge in cases.
After generally declining for some time, COVID cases have taken a noticeable uptick in the past week.
Doug Moore, the chief spokesperson for St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, called the development a “concerning increase.”
Moore said as of Friday, St. Louis County averaged 150 new COVID cases per day. That is a 13 percent increase in cases over the previous week. Moore said the latest case count puts St. Louis County back into the CDC’s “high” category for COVID transmission. That is the CDC’s most severe COVID case category, and Moore said the case count seems to be accelerating. He also said the positivity rate in St. Louis County is up for the first time in a couple of months.
Page said that the case increase in the St. Louis area appears to be across the board and not limited to any particular age group or geographic location. He also said those 5 to 14-year-olds continue to have the highest infection rate-making efforts to vaccinate those children even more important.
However, Page said the transmission among those ages 5 to 14 isn’t happening in school but outside the classroom meaning it is happening at home or in the community.
He also said the uptick is due to cases increasing among household contacts, more people gathering inside due to the weather, and a little bit due to sentiments that we are through the pandemic.
Page said the attitude that COVID is over needs to change. He said it is time to start redoubling the efforts to get vaccinated and wear masks.
54.5 percent of St. Louis County residents are now fully vaccinated with more than 61 percent having received a first dose.
He also said there is quite a disparity depending on ZIP Code. The Maplewood area has ZIP Codes with 76% of people initiating the vaccination process and then there are areas of Wellston, Pagedale, and Hanley Hills where 40% of people initiated the vaccination process.
Suggest a Correction
News
Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial
By SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL TARM and AMY FORLITI
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The judge at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial on Monday dismissed a count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, a misdemeanor that had appeared to be among the likeliest of the charges to net a conviction for prosecutors.
The judge then launched into 36 pages of legal instructions to the jury, explaining the charges and the laws of self-defense. After that, the two sides were expected to deliver closing arguments, the final word before the jury was to begin deliberations.
Rittenhouse, 18, killed two men and wounded a third in the summer of 2020 during a turbulent protest against racial injustice, in a case that has underscored bitter division in the U.S. over guns, protests and law and order. Supporters have hailed him as a hero who took a stand against lawlessness; foes have branded him a vigilante.
He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him, first-degree intentional homicide.
The underage weapon charge was punishable by up to nine months in jail.
There is no dispute that Rittenhouse was 17 when he carried an AR-style semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha and used it.
But the defense argued that Wisconsin law had an exception that could be read to clear Rittenhouse. After prosecutors conceded on Monday that Rittenhouse’s rifle was not short-barreled, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the charge.
Public interest in closing arguments was evident Monday morning, when more people than usual stood in a line outside Courtroom 209 to get a seat. The first one in line was a man in a red hat and red coat bedecked with silver glitter. Outside, someone erected a cutout of Rittenhouse, and a man stood on a corner waving an upside-down American flag.
Rittenhouse’s mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, listened intently in court during the jury instructions.
Rittenhouse traveled the few miles from his home to Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, as the city was in the throes of destructive protests that erupted after a white police officer shot and wounded Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse said he went there to protect property.
Bystander video captured the critical minutes when Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 28.
Rittenhouse is white, as are the three men he shot. The case has polarized Americans, raising questions about racial justice, vigilantism, the Second Amendment right to bear arms, and white privilege.
Rittenhouse testified that he feared for his life and acted in self-defense. Prosecutors have contended he was the aggressor that night and created a dangerous situation in the first place by showing up with a rifle.
But some of the prosecution’s own witnesses — and a wealth of video — largely supported his claims of self-defense.
Perhaps in recognition of that, prosecutors asked the judge to let the jury consider several lesser charges if they acquit him on the original counts. Schroeder agreed to do so Monday.
In his instructions to the jury, the judge said that to decide that Rittenhouse acted lawfully in self-defense, the jury must find that he believed there was an actual or imminent unlawful threat to him and that the amount of force he used was reasonable and necessary.
Among the prosecution witnesses was videographer Richie McGinniss, who testified that Rosenbaum chased Rittenhouse and lunged for his rifle right before he was shot. Ryan Balch, a military veteran in Rittenhouse’s group that night, testified that Rosenbaum had threatened to kill Rittenhouse and others if he got them alone.
Grosskreutz, for his part, acknowledged on the stand that he approached Rittenhouse with a gun of his own pointed at the young man. As for Huber, he hit Rittenhouse with a skateboard before he was gunned down.
Among the trial’s most compelling moments was Rittenhouse’s own testimony. In some six hours on the stand — most of it poised and matter-of-fact — he said he was afraid Rosenbaum would take away his gun and shoot him and others. He said he never wanted to kill anyone.
“I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself,” Rittenhouse said.
After closing arguments, names were to be drawn to determine which 12 of the 18 jurors who heard testimony will deliberate, with the rest dismissed as alternates.
With a verdict near, Gov. Tony Evers said that 500 National Guard members would be prepared for duty in Kenosha if local law enforcement requested them.
___
This story has been updated to correct Gaige Grosskreutz’s age to 28.
___
Bauer reported from Madison and Forliti reported from Minneapolis.
___
Find AP’s full coverage of the Rittenhouse trial: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse
News
Family escapes Monday morning fire at Carondelet home
ST. LOUIS – A family is now safe after escaping a house fire early Monday morning.
The fire started just after 12:30 a.m. on South Broadway near Bates Avenue.
A witness told FOX 2 they found out about the fire when they saw smoke coming through the vent.
All five people living in the home got out safely. It is unknown at this time how the fire started.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Suggest a Correction
News
For the beauty lover, five Colorado brands to gift this holiday season
Most of the fun of gift-giving comes from seeking out or just finding presents that really speak to their recipient. And I find that scents are a cunning way to do it. Just light a candle, take a bath or spritz something before leaving the house, and you’re probably reminded of certain moods, people, places.
As gifts, scents can be tricky, since they’re so personal. Still, I love taking a chance and giving something with a fragrance — who doesn’t love bergamot? — and better still if the products are made locally (which plenty are). Here are five Colorado-based companies that sell lovely, fragrant holiday gifts that you can order online or pick up locally.
1. Zents‘ spa-like scents almost force you to relax for a moment. Ten fragrances — anjou, earth, fig, fresh, mandarin, oolong, ore, petal, sun and water — fill soaps, shampoos, creams and more body products. My favorites are the triple-milled bar soaps ($16) in mandarin and anjou, and the soapstone repairing balms ($53) in earth and sun. zents.com
2. Margot Elena‘s bestselling perfume brands like Lollia and Tokyo Milk are on boutique shelves across the country, but they’re also created right here in Colorado. To start, the bottles are all beautiful to display, and then the scents are intoxicating with an edge (see Bulletproof, Excess, Honey & The Moon). You can find all sorts of beauty and home products on the site, but start with the perfumes ($12-$48). margotelena.com
3. Osmia, based in Carbondale, was founded by a former emergency room doctor. Her soaps, oils and treatments are all made with skin conditions and overall health in mind — treating issues like acne, eczema and rosacea, but also just maturing skin, sensitive skin and combination skin types. Try the black clay facial soap ($24), the adzuki nourishing mask ($50) and the water body oil ($64). osmiaorganics.com
4. Rosy Rings makes chunky pillar candles filled with dried flowers, citrus and leaves. These botanical blends act as both decor (think refined cottage core) and home fragrance in one. And the scents are just as pretty and flowery, with names like apricot rose, iris moon and Roman lavender. Each of the bigger statement candles will set you back $58-$76, but they burn for at least 120 hours. rosyrings.com
5. Formulary 55 makes bar soaps, face masks, body scrubs and more, all packed in black-and-white printed card stock that make each product feel like its own little present to unwrap. I like that the bath line doesn’t feel gendered (though there is a separate men’s line). Scents include ocean & oakmoss, aloe leaf & mint, and agave & teakwood. My current favorite is the honeycomb & neroli bar soap ($6-$12). formulary55.com
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
St. Louis County COVID cases in CDC’s ‘high’ category, may be start of ‘winter surge’
’Downton Abbey 2’: Maggie Smith’s ‘Mysterious Past’ Revealed In New Sequel ‘A New Era’
Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial
Matching Energies: The Smith And Williams Crews Show Off Champion Styles At ‘King Richard’ Premiere
Family escapes Monday morning fire at Carondelet home
Natalia Bryant, 18, Is Gorgeous In Pink Gown For Baby2Baby Gala With Mom Vanessa & Little Sisters
For the beauty lover, five Colorado brands to gift this holiday season
Kathy Hilton Talks RHOBH Future After Missing Cast Events Amid Alleged Salary Demands, Plus Paris Carnival Pics
Padma Lakshmi’s Thanksgiving turkey recipe: Slow roasted and richly sauced
9-Year-Old Ezra Blount Passes Away From Injuries Sustained During Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH3 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!