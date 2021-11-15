News
Suffolk, Middlesex prosecutors crack some of the state’s oldest crimes
If you think you noticed a lot of cold cases being solved recently, it’s not your imagination.
Renewed efforts by the Middlesex and Suffolk DA’s to solve some of the state’s most stubborn crimes have led to breakthroughs in a half-dozen decades-old cold cases in the past two years.
“What I said I was going to do was clean up my house as the DA,” said Suffolk County DA Rachael Rollins of cold case initiative by her office. “I said, ‘We are going to get all hands on deck, we are going to have every employee in my office invested in potentially doing an administrative review of older unsolved homicides.’”
Prosecutors in Suffolk and Middlesex DA’s offices have achieved major breakthroughs in six cold cases in the past two years, with each office marking major progress in 3 cases since launching renewed efforts in 2019.
Rollins reallocated resources toward PUSH, which stands for Project for Unsolved Suffolk Homicides, in early 2019, after hearing stories on the campaign trail from families who had lost a loved one in a case that had gone cold.
“Knocking on doors in certain neighborhoods, there were too many people, overwhelmingly moms, sometimes widows, telling me that their loved one was murdered, and they hadn’t heard anything from my office in five, 10, 15, sometimes 20 or more years,” she said. “It just seemed awful to have experienced a homicide, and to go through that trauma, and then not to ever hear from our office again.”
The Suffolk DA directed her staff to begin a review of over 1,300 cases on file since 1960, taking them up in batches over a few months, and then present their findings to an internal committee.
So far, the staff has reviewed over 200 cases and made indictments in three, with at least 10 others in advanced investigative stages.
“We are dealing with people that believe they got away with this. And we will never forget, we will never stop,“ Rollins said.
Staff achieved breakthroughs in three cases including Wendy Dansereau, who was killed in Boston in 1980; Jorge Medina, who was killed in Dorchester in 1995; and, most recently, Judy Chamberlain, who’s body was discovered in a Seaport basement in 1988.
Middlesex DA Marian Ryan also recently achieved a major breakthrough, announcing earlier this month that Judy Chartier’s remains and car had been found in the Concord River in Billerica after 39 years, using sonar technology.
Her office also created a Cold Case Unit in 2019. The unit has also recently had breakthroughs in the 1991 Malden case of Patricia Moreno and the 1969 Cambridge murder of Jane Britton, among others.
Ryan credited the breakthroughs to three factors: technology including advances in DNA and sonar; a change in circumstances over time, like a divorce allowing someone to come forward with new information; and fresh eyes, allowing people to look at existing information in new ways.
A big part of her unit’s work, she said, was poring over old handwritten police reports, searching for new ways to analyze the case.
“If we were looking at this today … was there some blood typing, which is what used to be the limit of what we could do, that we could expand on and we might be able to get DNA from now?” she said.
Given that the area is “one of the greatest technology hubs in the world,” she said, “we should be taking advantage of everything that is out there.”
Ryan’s office has partnered with MIT and other universities to experiment with technological advances that could crack old cases.
She acknowledged that the process is difficult, with hundreds more dead ends than conclusions.
“We’re always thinking and looking and conscious of families’ desire … to come to a conclusion,” she said. “Sometimes those efforts are not successful, but that does not mean we are not making (progress) at those efforts, because we understand how critical that is.”
Rollins credits much of the success in her office to the decision to reallocate resources away from low-level, nonviolent crimes, which took up 80% of prosecutors’ time. Many times, she said, the people charged with those crimes, which are often dismissed, are the same people who have been impacted by cold cases.
“I heard what people wanted, and they wanted their unsolved homicides solved, and I knew that that would take resources and time,” she said.
National Public Radio books editor Petra Mayer dies at 46
WASHINGTON — Petra Mayer, books editor for National Public Radio, died Saturday of what’s believed to be a pulmonary embolism, the news organization said. She was 46.
Mayer is remembered for her reporting at Comic-Con and helping put together NPR’s Book Concierge, an annual interactive guide that filters titles based on interest to recommend to readers. She was an occasional guest on “Pop Culture Happy Hour” podcast episodes, and her colleagues said she was a proud nerd who loved science fiction and comics.
NPR’s senior vice president for news, Nancy Barnes, said in an email to staff that she died suddenly at Holy Cross Hospital in Maryland.
“Petra was NPR through and through,” Barnes wrote.
Mayer joined NPR Books team in 2012 after working as an associate producer and director for “All Things Considered” on the weekends, handling the show’s books coverage.
Her biography on NPR’s website said she first joined as an engineering assistant in 1994 while attending Amherst College, but left a few years later for a news writing job at Boston’s WBUR and for a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. She returned to NPR in 2000.
Broncos Report Card: All-around bad day in blowout loss to Philadelphia
Offense — F
The play-caller changes, but not the first-drive struggles. Mike Shula was in for Pat Shurmur (COVID-19); the Broncos went three and out and soon found themselves down 10-0. Overall, this game was about missed opportunities. Three plays from inside the Eagles’ 5 gains one yard (field goal). Reached the 10-yard line (blocked field goal). Drove to the 11-yard line (field goal). And after Justin Simmons’ interception, a fourth-down run that turned into an 82-yard fumble return touchdown by Philadelphia. Melvin Gordon has two lost fumbles in the last three games. And where were the receivers overall? Courtland Sutton had no catches in the first half. Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy had little impact. Another bad day for the offense.
Defense — F
What happened to the defense that put Dallas in a vice grip last week? Philadelphia rolled up 270 first-half yards in building a 20-10 lead and then grinded out 214 yards rushing (most allowed by the Broncos this year). The Eagles had plays of 10, 17, 16 and 18 yards on their opening drive (field goal). The defense had no answer for rookie receiver DeVonta Smith; his 36-yard touchdown was against tight man coverage by cornerback Pat Surtain II, but his second touchdown (five yards) was easy pickings against cornerback Kyle Fuller, who might have expected safety help on the crossing route. The only bright spot was safety Justin Simmons’ fourth interception of the year. Quarterback Jalen Hurts (16 of 23) was sacked only one time.
Special teams — F
Punter Sam Martin had net kicks of 56 (out of bounds) and 60 (plus 15 for an Eagles penalty) in the first half to help the Broncos’ field position. And Diontae Spencer had a 19-yard punt return. But the Broncos are back to making a major special teams gaffe in every game. Last week, it was the blocked punt. Sunday, it was a 22-yard field goal attempt by Brandon McManus (which would have made it 17-13 Eagles). The Eagles’ K’Von Wallace was unblocked when he split between Dre’Mont Jones and Calvin Anderson. Entering the bye week, coach Vic Fangio should tell embattled coordinator Tom McMahon to get multiple fake punt and field goal attempts ready for the season’s stretch run.
Coaching — F
Well, Broncos fans can’t blame offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur for the latest offensive debacle. Quarterbacks coach Mike Shula took over the play-calling because of Shurmur’s positive COVID-19 test on Friday, but Shula can’t keep the players from committing penalties. The play-calling should have involved the receivers more than it did. On defense, this loss takes the shine off Fangio’s semi-masterpiece against the Cowboys (Dallas was scoreless until garbage time). It appeared Fangio went with a mostly four-man pass rush, which allowed Hurts to stay in the pocket and throw confidently. If this season falls apart and Fangio is replaced, he will point to this loss.
Broncos gassers, notable Week 10 quotes following loss to Eagles and looking ahead to Week 12 versus Chargers
Game balls, quotable and a look ahead following the Broncos’ 30-13 loss to the Eagles in Week 10 to fall to 5-5 entering their Week 11 bye.
Gassers
Melvin Gordon
The Broncos running back fumbled late in the fourth quarter a couple of weeks ago to nearly squander the Broncos’ win over Washington. This Sunday, his fumble on a fourth-and-1 run on the final play of the third led to Darius Slay’s 82-yard return for a TD. Gordon appeared to have the first down before fumbling, then he collided with an Eagle and fell down trying to make the tackle on Slay downfield.
Vic Fangio
The Broncos’ third-year head coach was coming off the biggest win of his tenure with the Week 9 domination in Dallas. But Fangio, 63, was out-coached by first-year Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, 40, from the opening whistle. The Broncos didn’t have an answer for Jalen Hurts’ legs or arm, and once again, Fangio’s team lacked intensity at home. Who else does that fall on but the head coach?
Broncos special teams
Another week, another gaffe by the Broncos’ special teams. This one directly cost the Broncos points. Philadelphia blocked Brandon McManus’ 22-yard attempt on Denver’s opening possession of the second half. Eagles safety K’Von Wallace came through the right side of the line untouched, running between Dre’Mont Jones and Calvin Anderson in what was clearly a miscommunication.
Quotebook
Vic Fangio on the red-zone offense, which was 1-of-5 converting TDs: “We couldn’t make a play down there.”
QB Teddy Bridgewater on 2-3 home record: “We have to find a way to play better at home and figure out what it takes to get the energy going at home.”
DE Dre’Mont Jones on the letdown loss: “We missed an opportunity completely. We dropped the ball, straight up… To come out and get our (butt) kicked 30-13, it hurts a little bit.”
RB Melvin Gordon on the feeling in the locker room: “We’re not going to say ‘to hell with the season.’ We’re going to get back on that saddle and we’re going to ride.”
Up Next
Sunday, Nov. 28 vs. Chargers, 2:05 p.m. (Week 12)
Record: 5-4
Week 10 result: Lost 27-20 vs Vikings
Coach: Brandon Staley (1st year)
About the Chargers: Los Angeles started 4-1 but has gone 1-3 since, and its offense sputtered while the secondary looked vulnerable in the loss to Minnesota. Justin Herbert is one of the best young QBs in the game but has also thrown seven interceptions. Austin Ekeler (Eaton High School/Western State) is the Chargers’ leading rusher while wideout Keenan Allen will provide a challenge for the Broncos secondary.
