HEALTH
Suitable Foods for Keeping the Female Breasts Healthy
Nowadays, more and more women have to suffer from various kinds of breast diseases, such as hyperplasia of mammary glands and breast cancer. In fact, nearly one third of all the breast diseases are closely connected with the unhealthy diet. The unhealthy diet is the source of various diseases. A kind of balanced and reasonable diet can not only prevent breast diseases, but also treat some breast diseases to some degree for women. In our daily life, many kinds of foods can help women keep the breasts healthy, such as beans and kelp.
Soybean is rather beneficial to the health condition of the female breasts. Bean products contain abundant isoflavone which can decrease the level of estrogen inside the female body and reduce the symptoms of breast complaints. It is beneficial for women to eat bean products two times a day to keep their breasts healthy. The ordinary bean products in everyday life include soy-bean milk and bean curd.
Edible fungi mainly include white fungus, mushroom, beard mushroom, tuckahoe and so on. As a kind of natural regulator of biological responses, edible fungi can strengthen the human immunity and prevent cancer for the human body. According to the medical research, edible fungi can effectively help women keep the breasts healthy.
Kelp can help women beautify the skin and lose weight. In addition, it can also help women treat hyperplasia of mammary glands to some degree. Kelp contains a large amount of iodine which can adjust the imbalance of internal secretion and decrease the risk of getting hyperplasia of mammary glands.
Nut and seed foods can also keep the female breasts healthy. Generally speaking, nut and seed foods mainly include soybean and peanut which contain lecithin and almond and sesame which contain abundant protein. A large number of anti-oxidants contained in nut and seed foods can effectively help women prevent cancer. In addition, nut and seed foods can increase the absorption amount of vitamin E for the human body. Vitamin E can make the tissues of the breasts more elastic.
Except the foods mentioned above, other foods like fish, marine products, vegetables, fruits and dairy products also play an important role in keeping the female breasts healthy. For example, fish and marine products contain abundant essential trace elements needed by the human body which can protect the female breasts. The abundant calcium contained in dairy products can also protect the breasts for women.
HEALTH
4D Scans Ultrasound – Another Technology Breakthrough
Pregnancy is one of the happiest moments in a woman’s life. Not only you realized that you are carrying a life within yourself, you also note that you will become part of this life for a lifetime. The excitement and bliss of expectant mother are feelings that cannot be measured. These can be satisfied only at the sight of the baby in womb. Decades ago, you can only see the unborn child in the form of static image or photo. Now, you do not need to wait for the baby to be born or get stuck in a photo. Technology made bonding between the mother and the child strengthened further through 4d scans ultrasound.
4d scans ultrasound is almost the same like that of the three-dimensional scanning or 3d scans. The only difference is that the imaging is made consecutively that such successive action produces a four-dimensional movement or images.
To understand further, ultrasound is a screening or method at which high frequency sound waves are transmitted into the body. This produces echoes and such echoes reflected are studied and analyzed to make or create an image of the internal organs scanned. The procedure is commonly used in obstetrics also known as pregnancy ultrasound.
Among the uses of 4d scanning are fetal viability and dating scan, nuchal scan for Down syndrome and other chromosomal abnormalities, determining fetal gender and possible abnormality, cervical assessment and fetal and mother well-being reassurance.
Ultrasound has been used in obstetrics for more than 35 years and the introduction of 4d scans ultrasound greatly helped in extensive and intensive study of pregnancy and obstetrics. However, while it is proven useful to doctors to easily spot anomalies, 4 scans is used as an aid and not for diagnostics purposes.
While medicine and technology has to approve yet the medical contribution of 4d scans ultrasound, it is undeniable that this technology has made pregnancy and maternity an exciting and joyful. As the couple will be able to see the baby do things that they never knew about while it is inside the womb, the love and passion of family is further enhanced and strengthened.
HEALTH
Feng Shui Strategies For Domestic Bliss
We are well into the year of the Earth Dog, and hopefully had the opportunity to observe how things are going by now. Have we made progress? Is our nest egg growing? Are we healthy and physically fit? Are we focused and mindful in our daily activities?
According to various forecasters, the year is supposed to be calm and peaceful, however, it is not about venturing out and conquering new terrain; it is rather about our home base, about improving our station, about finishing and completing pending projects. Staying focused in our personal sphere and minding our own business will help us avoid confrontations. We should also seek to protect our property and shield our values.
If we superimpose the bagua, feng shui’s symbolic map of life issues, onto the footprint of our space, we can determine where we might need to make adjustments, activate a certain area or add extra energy. That can be done in a number of different ways depending on the school of thought or feng shui philosophy that we happen to embrace.
In Pyramid feng shui we like to substantiate our feng shui assessments with the latest from scientific research. Intuitive schools of feng shui base their readings on empirical knowledge and observations, and Lillian Too together with other Compass School practitioners recommend feng shui cures in accordance with compass readings and directions. All schools rely on symbols and talismans as visual and tactile reminders of the epithet “where attention goes, energy flows.”
The themes that seem to be dominant during this year of the Earth Dog are:
• Gossip, Slander, Back Stabbing, Quarrels, Theft and Burglary
• Health Issues, Allergy Attacks, Accidents
• Slow or Lack of Wealth Creation, i.e. Prosperity
The strong Earth is a grounding element which requires discipline, a down-to-earth attitude and pragmatism. Lillian Too suggests that we walk away from confrontations and refrain from being impulsive. We should burglar proof our homes and protect our possessions. North and East are trouble zones according to Lillian Too, and these areas should best be kept calm and clean. For those who prefer, symbolic protectors can be installed in those sectors.
Health is our most precious asset, and health is always associated with the center sector of the bagua. The number 9 is the lucky number of the year; it is the number of completion, the ultimate number which resides this year in the center, also called the tao or grand ultimate. Thus treating the center with great respect is of the utmost importance. Make sure it is clean and free of clutter. Keep the center well-lit, perhaps increase wattage or add lights. A plant or flowers in the center will add growth and energy.
According to the magic square, the lucky number 8 is in the prosperity sector, so why should it be so difficult to create wealth? According to Lillian Too, metal is the missing element in this year’s charts. Therefore, metal should be augmented with feng shui adjustments. Wearing gold jewelry is an option; metal wind chimes replicate the sounds of coins; and last but not least Lillian Too suggests painting some rocks with gold and piling them up to create a mountain of gold to be placed in front of your home.
Our house is the mirror that reflects what we’ve achieved or what we are lacking. If we turn it into our vision board, we can strategize what we want to activate and where more energy is needed. Last but not least, we could increase our luck and protection for all sectors by practicing the Golden Rule.
HEALTH
The Affordable Alternative to Traditional Individual Health Insurance
As a way to begin let’s define what I mean by traditional health insurance. The traditional health insurance policy is composed of:
The deductible – This is the amount that you have to pay for a medical event before your health insurance will start to pay. In today’s world that deductible is often $3000 or more.
The coinsurance – After the deductible is met most policies require that the insured pay a percentage of all medical costs up to a maximum. Usually the insured pays anywhere from 20% to as much as 50% of every dollar billed.
The copays – In an attempt to make routine health care accessible many policies include a copay for doctor visits and prescriptions in lieu of having to meet a deductible. An example of this is the $10 office visit copay.
Maximum Out-Of-Pocket Costs – This is the most that an insured can expect to pay regardless of how large the medical bills are. As a general rule the maximum out-of-pocket costs for an individual are limited to around $7000. This can be a very misleading number because it assumes that all of your providers are in your network. If they are out of network your costs can be significantly higher.
And finally the “Network” – Virtually every traditional individual health insurance policy is tied to a network of providers. The narrower the healthcare network, the lower the premium. There is too much wrong with “networks” for this article. Suffice it to say that “networks” are the enemy of the healthcare consumer (you).
The Problem Facing Working Americans
The problem is simple: health insurance premiums are too high for most working Americans in the absence of a subsidy and when combined with extremely high deductible and out of pocket costs, healthcare becomes unaffordable. Let’s look at a couple of examples right here in North Carolina.
A non-smoking couple ages 62 and 63 find that their lowest premium option with BCBS of NC is $1999 a month for a $13,300 family deductible with no copays. A plan with a $7000 deductible and $25 office visit copays would cost $2682 per month.
Assuming the least expensive plan the annual cost would be $23,988 annually. And if either person had a medical event such as cancer, the actual cost for healthcare would be $37,288. You have to ask: “Why even have health insurance?”
A non-smoking 30 year old couple found that the least expensive plan would cost $787.84 a month for a $13,300 family deductible with no copays. The least expensive plan that included copays was $1056.88 but had a $7000 deductible and the most restrictive network. Assuming the least expensive plan, should either member of this young couple have a medical event their total annual cost (deductible + premium) would be $16,454.08. That is a devastating amount of money for a young couple.
The simple solution to this problem is a Fixed Benefit Health Insurance. Unlike a major medical policy where the policy pays for all eligible expenses after the deductible and out-of-pocket maximum, a Fixed Benefit Health Insurance Policy states exactly how much will be paid for each specified service. Examples of specified services might include: daily benefit for in-hospital stay of 24 hours, specific dollar benefits for specified surgeries, a specific benefit for doctor visits and other specified charges. A great Fixed Benefit Health Insurance Policy will have very robust benefits, a wide range of specified covered charges, a very comprehensive surgical schedule and more. The most important service that Fixed Benefit Health Insurance Policy can include is medical bill negotiation, a service that can significantly reduce out-of-pocket expenses.
What is really great about this type of policy is that empowers the insured to be a better consumer. Knowing how much your policy will pay you for a specified medical service allows you to better shop and negotiate the price. But the really great thing about this policy is the affordable premium.
The couple ages 62 and 63 are an actual client of mine who had been uninsured for 5 years as a result of the high premiums. I was able to put them into a robust Fixed Benefit Health Insurance Policy with a $5,000,000 lifetime benefit for $683 a month. That is an annual savings of $15,792. As I explained to my client the Fixed Benefit Health Insurance Policy will do a great job of covering 70% to 80% of everything that can happen. If they actually saved the $15,792 difference in premium they would have incredible access to healthcare with very little out of their own pocket.
Back in 2014 I was diagnosed with colon cancer and had a partial removal of large intestine (CP44205). Back then I was covered on a traditional major medical policy. My total out-of-pocket costs were more than $7000. Had I had the Fixed Benefit Plan that I sell today not only would my costs have been zero but I would have received a check from the insurance company for $4619. Not every medical event would have resulted in a check and many might have resulted in out-of-pocket costs of several thousand dollars, but in general the savings would have more than offset those costs.
So, before you choose to go without any health insurance I strongly suggest that you take a hard look at a Fixed Benefit Health Insurance Policy.
Suitable Foods for Keeping the Female Breasts Healthy
What Makes the Chinese Series Stand Out From the Rest?
Five Tips For What to Wear at Golf Courses
Your Bathroom Plumbing Is More Complicated Than You Think
Candy Cane Lane welcoming thousands to see the holiday lights in south St. Louis
Top Gainer of the Day – WAX (WAXP)
4D Scans Ultrasound – Another Technology Breakthrough
Acrylic Painting and Prints For Sale
Remodeling Your Bathroom – What Does a 4 Inch Spread Faucet Say About Your Home?
Colorado closer to meeting emission-reduction goals with 2021 legislation, but still not there
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
HEALTH3 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret