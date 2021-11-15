News
Suspect sought in unprovoked stabbing of 71-year-old Filipino man waiting for El Cajon trolley
Police in El Cajon, Calif. are searching for a man who allegedly slashed and stabbed an elderly Filipino man in a brutal attack while he waited for the trolley.
The incident: On Nov. 3, in the early morning hours around 5 a.m., a 71-year-old Jose Serra was victim to an apparently unprovoked attack, which left him with wounds on his face and abdomen and a nearly-severed ear, reported Fox 5.
- Security cameras captured the attack, leading to the release of the suspect’s name and photos. The alleged assailant has been identified as 24-year-old Israel Ezekiel Valdivia, who is considered armed and dangerous.
- Valdivia has previous arrests and convictions for elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery, among other charges.
- A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the victim by a friend, Todd Jones.
- According to the GoFundMe page, Serra had recently fallen on hard times after losing his job. He is currently at the hospital on a ventilator.
Todd Jones, the friend of Jose Serra, the 71yo Filipino who was attacked last week near an El Cajon trolley station joins the Filipino community in calling for an arrest of the suspect. Police have not yet determined if this near fatal knife attack was a hate crime. @TFCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/INh0zJpgbH
— Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) November 12, 2021
- “What bothers me the most is that he recently lost his job and through all the struggles he has been through, how can someone not knowing this defenseless elder do this to him,” Jones wrote.
El Cajon police say the suspect is 24 year old Israel Ezekiel Valdivia who has a long criminal history. They are now out looking for him. pic.twitter.com/SOeAqnsyKk
— Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) November 12, 2021
Senseless violence: Officials have not yet determined whether the incident meets the legal definition of a hate crime.
- Local organizers, however, have drawn attention to the pattern of hate crimes against Asian American and Pacific Islanders since 2021.
- Organizers with the Filipino Resource Center held a press conference Friday morning at the trolley station where the attack took place denouncing violence against AAPI elders.
In February of this year, another elderly Filipino person was targeted while riding the same trolley system.
Featured Image via GoFundMe
Mac Jones, Patriots bulldoze Browns 45-7 to win fourth straight
FOXBORO — This was the team that was promised.
An offensive bully. A defensive shapeshifter. And a rookie quarterback whose sharpest performances would elevate the Patriots to legitimate contention and whose down days could still allow them to eke out of win.
But there was no eking on Sunday. Only rookie-led domination.
The Pats bulldozed the Browns 45-7 and extended their remarkable midseason turnaround through youngsters Mac Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson. Jones fired a career-high three touchdown passes, going 19-of-23 for 198 yards, while Stevenson scored two touchdowns and rumbled to his first 100-yard game as a pro. The Patriots controlled play by thrashing Cleveland’s third-ranked run defense for 184 yards, a season best.
Defensively, they allowed 217 total yards, another season best. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was mercifully knocked out with an injury in the third quarter, finishing 11-of-21 for 73 yards, one touchdown and a pick.
The Pats (6-4) have knocked off two AFC playoff contenders over their four-game win streak and hoisted themselves back into the postseason race.
Play opened with Cleveland’s offense punishing the Patriots on its opening series, rushing for 53 yards as it cruised toward the goal line. But stonewalled on first-and-goal from the Pats’ 2-yard line, the Browns called three straight passes, including a fourth-down tryto tight end Austin Hooper over Adrian Phillips. The Patriots answered with a run-heavy march of their own also capped by a touchdown pass to a tight end.
Facing second-and-goal from Cleveland’s 3, Jones took the snap, then one step to his right and lofted a perfect ball to Hunter Henry in the corner for a 3-yard score.
Three plays into the next series, the Pats laid a perfect trap for Mayfield and baited him into an interception. Seeing a man-to-man defense pre-snap, Mayfield dropped back and ripped a sideline throw for David Njoku running an out route. Instead, second-year safety Kyle Dugger, patrolling in short zone, snatched the pass and raced back to the Browns’ 5-yard line.
Wasting no time, Stevenson took a pitch left on the very next snap and hit pay dirt for a 14-7 lead. Cleveland punted on its next possession, and not even a full field could keep the Patriots from finding the end zone. Jones and Co. covered 99 yards, the last 23 on a strike down the seam to Kendrick Bourne, who high-pointed Jones’ pass between two defenders for a spectacular.
Thanks to two fumbles, the Browns’ final first-half series yielded minus-13 yards and sandwiched a field goal from the Patriots. Nick Folk banged a 38-yarder for a 24-7 lead at the break.
The Pats offense finally showed signs of imperfection to start the second half, sputtering quickly over a three-and-out. But Cleveland couldn’t manage much better, moving the chains once before punting again. Big mistake.
Stevenson scored his second touchdown on the next drive, the Patriots forced back-to-back turnovers on downs and followed with two more scores: touchdown passes to Hunter Henry and Jakobi Meyers, the first of Meyers’ young career.
Here were the best and worst Patriot performances from Sunday:
Best
QB Mac Jones Remember when he hit a rookie wall? Or the league supposedly figured him out? Ha.
RB Rhamondre Stevenson The fourth-round rookie rumbled for a career high in rushing yards and scored two touchdowns despite missing every practice this week.
Pass rush The Pats knocked Mayfield out of the game in the third quarter and finished with four sacks.
WR Kendrick Bourne In a game chock full of highlights, Bourne’s touchdown catch between two defenders might top them all. He racked up 141 yards between rushing and receiving.
Worst
None
Review: Children’s Theater Co. returns to live performances with a solid ‘Annie’ production
Optimism tank running on fumes? The Children’s Theatre Company has ample stores, and they’re giving it away in a solid production of “Annie.” It’s a production that never thrills but doesn’t disappoint.
This slimmed-down version of the beloved-and-oh-so-familiar musical clocks in under two hours, making it appropriate holiday fare for all but the squirmiest of little ones. The staging condenses the story and eliminates second-tier songs like “You Won’t Be an Orphan for Long” and “A New Deal for Christmas.”
But the essential story remains: Spunky orphan finds dog, wins billionaire’s heart and lives happily ever after.
Director Peter Rothstein – who also helmed CTC’s 2011 production of “Annie” – clearly knows his way around the material. He doesn’t try to get cutesy or preachy with the material: Though there’s discussion in the printed program about the concept of “chosen family,” a search for on-stage subtext will be a mostly fruitless one.
Which is just fine.
Lola Ronning (who alternates performances in the title role with Audrey Mojica) shows the requisite spark and spunk necessary for the role. That her singing voice is not the preternaturally brassy, belt-y instrument that’s been requisite since Andrea McArdle created the role in the late 1970s is actually kind of a relief, making her Annie pleasingly vulnerable.
If you insist on that kind of shaking-the-dust-from-the-rafters voice, however, then look no further than JoeNathan Thomas, who plays billionaire industrialist Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks. Thomas has an authoritative basso that makes James Earl Jones sound like a boy soprano. And that’s just when he’s speaking. As a singer, Thomas is sometimes guilty of overpowering his pint-sized partner, but otherwise brings a nuanced sense of world-weariness to the role.
One of the chief pleasures of the “Annie,” though, is simply seeing CTC veterans back on stage, making their craft look easy: Dean Holt takes on a half dozen roles – from an Irish beat cop to Franklin D. Roosevelt – and skimps on none of them with performances that catch the eye without stealing the scene.
Reed Sigmund and Autumn Ness reprise their 2011 roles as the shifty, zoot-suited Rooster Harrigan and his dim-bulb accomplice Lily St. Regis. Their performances (including a sight gag involving chewing gum that will make you go “ewwww,” even if you know the pair are spouses off stage) are approximately 3.75 times life size.
When the pair joins up with Emily Gunyou Halaas’ blousy Miss Hannigan for the honky-tonky “Easy Street,” they create the kind of infectious energy that reminds you that there’s nothing like live performance.
- What: “Annie”
- When: Through Jan. 9
- Where: Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis
- Tickets: $15-$83
- Information: 612-874-0400 or childrenstheatre.org
- Health check: ID, vaccination (age 12+) and mask required. In lieu of vaccination, patrons may produce proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of performance.
- Capsule: CTC returns to live performance with a solid staging of a reliable standard.
Cherry Creek mansion built for oil magnate lists for $4.3M
A local oil magnate is selling a home he custom built in Cherry Creek for $4.3 million.
The 5,980-square-foot residence at 428 Saint Paul St. listed on Oct. 25.
Bill Barrett, founder of Bill Barrett Corp. — an energy firm that has been rebranded following mergers — purchased the land with his late wife Louise in 2007 for $1.2 million, later transferring it to a trust, according to property records.
Listing agent Jeff Hendley of Compass said Barrett has not lived in the home for years, although it has been occupied. Barrett and his late wife also purchased the property next door at 444 Saint Paul St. for $4.1 million in 2006, records show, but that home is not for sale.
The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home on the market was custom built in 2009 by John J. Lewis of Clearwater LLC. It features three primary suites, an enormous second-level deck that “can easily host a group of 30 people,” heated floors throughout, and elevator access to all three levels, according to the listing.
“First of all, I think it’s on one of the best streets in Cherry Creek North,” Hendley said. “There are beautiful trees along the block, and it’s far enough away from the hustle and bustle of the city.”
Barrett founded Bill Barrett Corp. in 2002, after his previous energy company Barrett Resources was acquired by the Williams Companies. Bill Barrett Corp. went public in 2004, and Barrett stepped down as CEO in 2006, leaving his son Fred to take over.
In 2017, Bill Barrett Corp. merged with Fifth Creek Energy in a deal valued at $649 million and was renamed HighPoint Resources Corp, which subsequently merged with Denver-based Bonanza Creek Energy.
Address: 428 Saint Paul St., Denver
Listing price: $4.25 million
Stats: The two-story home includes 3,743 square feet above ground level, plus a nearly 2,000-square-foot finished basement with a large bedroom and full kitchen.
The finer things: Before it was listed, the sellers completed a $30,000 smart home upgrade, including updating its Control 4 and Lutron systems. There are vaulted ceilings and eight-foot tall doors throughout, and the William Ohs kitchen features hardwood and limestone floors.
“One of the main focuses or desires of the seller was to have a solid, quality house that kept the noise out,” Hendley said.
Seller: Barrett Family St. Paul Common Trust
Listing agent: Jeff Hendley with Compass- Denver
