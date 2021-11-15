News
Suspects in Monday car break-ins at MO Bap wanted for similar incidents
ST. LOUIS – Seven vehicles were broken into in a parking lot at Missouri Baptist Medical Center early Monday morning.
St. Louis County Police said the suspects broke into two pickup trucks in a parking lot at River City Casino at approximately 4:46 a.m. One truck had a firearm stolen from it. Both trucks had broken windows. Town and Country Police Captain Michael DeFoe said the suspects then sped on 270 south toward Missouri Baptist. There, they were spotted by security cameras.
DeFoe said a few of the cars broken into at Missouri Baptist were unlocked, but approximately three or four cars had their windows broken.
St. Louis County Police said the suspects are described as three to four men wearing masks and driving a silver SUV.
DeFoe said he believes the suspects in this incident are the same ones wanted in other recent break-ins across the St. Louis area.
Litke: Karma may still want a word with Aaron Rodgers
Seattle at Green Bay was never going to live up to the hype, and really how could it? Karma intervenes in pro wrestling all the time, sure, but rarely in the NFL and almost never in the middle of the regular season.
So those who hoped to see Aaron Rodgers laid low for misleading most everyone about his vaccination status will have to bide their time. Ditto for those who hoped he’d emerge from a 10-day quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test like some avenging superhero, proving that Joe Rogan’s hair-of-the-dog-engineered cocktails work as well as anything the Centers for Disease Control puts its stamp of approval on.
As it turned out, Rodgers was barely better than Russell Wilson — the Seahawks QB was making his own return from a hand injury — and just good enough to help the Packers post a 17-0 win Sunday.
“I’m happy, I’m just so tired,” Rodgers said. “It’s been a long, long 10 days.”
Unlike his coach and teammates, Rodgers spoke to reporters after the game via video conference instead of in person, apparently so he didn’t have to don a mask.
“I feel pretty good for the most part,” he added a moment later. “I’d say I played fairly solid.”
Rodgers completed 23 of 37 passes for 292 yards, with two touchdowns and an uncharacteristic interception in the end zone. He threw under, over or to the wrong side of receivers a handful of times and even bounced one pass off the helmet of Seattle defensive lineman Bryan Mone.
But “solid” was a fair description for a 37-year-old QB coming back from a layoff and playing in the howling winds, occasional snow and near-freezing temperatures at Lambeau Field. Lucky for him, Wilson was even rustier. If the game proved anything, it’s that the Packers’ defense is fast shaping up as a Super Bowl-worthy unit.
“I’m not going to say that we’re a defensive football team just yet,” Rodgers said, “but we’ve definitely been playing like that the last few weeks.”
That development helped pave over a rocky stretch that could have cost the Packers a lot more than the $300,000 fine leveled by the league for violating its COVID-19 protocols, but instead saw them shore up their lead in the division and take over the top spot in the NFC. How long that continues to work, however, depends largely on where Rodgers takes his crusade from here.
He’s already been fined $14,650, lost at least one endorsement, and two less-than-satisfying (not to mention unscientific) interviews Rodgers did on Pat McAfee’s show did not win him back any fans. His teammates, whether they back his stance or not, wouldn’t dare speak out. Coach Matt LaFleur knew what Rodgers meant by “immunized” when he mislead the rest of us back in August, and he’s not about to start rocking the boat now.
“You could feel the guys, they were excited to have him back,” LaFleur said. “I felt that (Saturday). I felt that (Sunday). … Anytime you get a player of that caliber back on your team, I think everybody’s pretty excited.”
Rodgers has already made clear he doesn’t intend to get vaccinated anytime soon, and under the league protocol he can’t be forced into a five-day quarantine for “close contact” with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 and won’t even be tested again until two days after the NFC championship game. After that, though, Rodgers will be subjected to daily testing, prompting a question about how he’d feel if his unvaccinated status caused him to miss the Super Bowl.
“I don’t really like playing the what-if game,” Rodgers replied. “What I do know is I have more than two months right now where my protocol is not testing every single day. So that’s kind of the only thing I’m thinking about.
“I don’t like to play the hypothetical game, Rodgers continued. “Obviously, love to be playing second weekend in February, and hopefully we’re in that position.”
There’s an easy way to take the “what-if” question out of the equation entirely. It’s called a vaccine, and it’s readily available within a short drive of the Packers’ facility or wherever you happen to be while reading this. It’s not just the smart thing, or something you do to help the team, it’s good karma, too.
St. Louis County COVID cases in CDC’s ‘high’ category, may be start of ‘winter surge’
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page says the county is seeing an uptick in COVID cases and public health experts say these continued increases represent what is likely the beginning of a winter surge in cases.
After generally declining for some time, COVID cases have taken a noticeable uptick in the past week.
Doug Moore, the chief spokesperson for St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, called the development a “concerning increase.”
Moore said as of Friday, St. Louis County averaged 150 new COVID cases per day. That is a 13 percent increase in cases over the previous week. Moore said the latest case count puts St. Louis County back into the CDC’s “high” category for COVID transmission. That is the CDC’s most severe COVID case category, and Moore said the case count seems to be accelerating. He also said the positivity rate in St. Louis County is up for the first time in a couple of months.
Page said that the case increase in the St. Louis area appears to be across the board and not limited to any particular age group or geographic location. He also said those 5 to 14-year-olds continue to have the highest infection rate-making efforts to vaccinate those children even more important.
However, Page said the transmission among those ages 5 to 14 isn’t happening in school but outside the classroom meaning it is happening at home or in the community.
He also said the uptick is due to cases increasing among household contacts, more people gathering inside due to the weather, and a little bit due to sentiments that we are through the pandemic.
Page said the attitude that COVID is over needs to change. He said it is time to start redoubling the efforts to get vaccinated and wear masks.
54.5 percent of St. Louis County residents are now fully vaccinated with more than 61 percent having received a first dose.
He also said there is quite a disparity depending on ZIP Code. The Maplewood area has ZIP Codes with 76% of people initiating the vaccination process and then there are areas of Wellston, Pagedale, and Hanley Hills where 40% of people initiated the vaccination process.
Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial
By SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL TARM and AMY FORLITI
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The judge at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial on Monday dismissed a count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, a misdemeanor that had appeared to be among the likeliest of the charges to net a conviction for prosecutors.
The judge then launched into 36 pages of legal instructions to the jury, explaining the charges and the laws of self-defense. After that, the two sides were expected to deliver closing arguments, the final word before the jury was to begin deliberations.
Rittenhouse, 18, killed two men and wounded a third in the summer of 2020 during a turbulent protest against racial injustice, in a case that has underscored bitter division in the U.S. over guns, protests and law and order. Supporters have hailed him as a hero who took a stand against lawlessness; foes have branded him a vigilante.
He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him, first-degree intentional homicide.
The underage weapon charge was punishable by up to nine months in jail.
There is no dispute that Rittenhouse was 17 when he carried an AR-style semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha and used it.
But the defense argued that Wisconsin law had an exception that could be read to clear Rittenhouse. After prosecutors conceded on Monday that Rittenhouse’s rifle was not short-barreled, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the charge.
Public interest in closing arguments was evident Monday morning, when more people than usual stood in a line outside Courtroom 209 to get a seat. The first one in line was a man in a red hat and red coat bedecked with silver glitter. Outside, someone erected a cutout of Rittenhouse, and a man stood on a corner waving an upside-down American flag.
Rittenhouse’s mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, listened intently in court during the jury instructions.
Rittenhouse traveled the few miles from his home to Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, as the city was in the throes of destructive protests that erupted after a white police officer shot and wounded Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse said he went there to protect property.
Bystander video captured the critical minutes when Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 28.
Rittenhouse is white, as are the three men he shot. The case has polarized Americans, raising questions about racial justice, vigilantism, the Second Amendment right to bear arms, and white privilege.
Rittenhouse testified that he feared for his life and acted in self-defense. Prosecutors have contended he was the aggressor that night and created a dangerous situation in the first place by showing up with a rifle.
But some of the prosecution’s own witnesses — and a wealth of video — largely supported his claims of self-defense.
Perhaps in recognition of that, prosecutors asked the judge to let the jury consider several lesser charges if they acquit him on the original counts. Schroeder agreed to do so Monday.
In his instructions to the jury, the judge said that to decide that Rittenhouse acted lawfully in self-defense, the jury must find that he believed there was an actual or imminent unlawful threat to him and that the amount of force he used was reasonable and necessary.
Among the prosecution witnesses was videographer Richie McGinniss, who testified that Rosenbaum chased Rittenhouse and lunged for his rifle right before he was shot. Ryan Balch, a military veteran in Rittenhouse’s group that night, testified that Rosenbaum had threatened to kill Rittenhouse and others if he got them alone.
Grosskreutz, for his part, acknowledged on the stand that he approached Rittenhouse with a gun of his own pointed at the young man. As for Huber, he hit Rittenhouse with a skateboard before he was gunned down.
Among the trial’s most compelling moments was Rittenhouse’s own testimony. In some six hours on the stand — most of it poised and matter-of-fact — he said he was afraid Rosenbaum would take away his gun and shoot him and others. He said he never wanted to kill anyone.
“I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself,” Rittenhouse said.
After closing arguments, names were to be drawn to determine which 12 of the 18 jurors who heard testimony will deliberate, with the rest dismissed as alternates.
With a verdict near, Gov. Tony Evers said that 500 National Guard members would be prepared for duty in Kenosha if local law enforcement requested them.
___
This story has been updated to correct Gaige Grosskreutz’s age to 28.
___
Bauer reported from Madison and Forliti reported from Minneapolis.
___
Find AP’s full coverage of the Rittenhouse trial: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse
