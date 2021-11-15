TA: Ethereum Regains Strength, Indicators Suggest Fresh Run To $4,850

Ethereum started a fresh increase from the $4,500 zone against the US Dollar. ETH could extend upsides towards $4,850 unless it fails to stay above the 100 hourly SMA.

Ethereum started a fresh increase above the $4,600 and $4,700 levels.

The price is now trading above $4,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $4,630 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair could extend gains above the $4,800 resistance zone in the near term.

Ethereum Price Eyes More Upsides

Ethereum formed a decent support base above the $4,500 level. As a result, ETH price started a fresh increase above the $4,600 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $4,630 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair climbed above the $4,700 level, but it is now facing resistance near the $4,725 level.

Ether is now consolidating gains and trading near $4,700. It is also well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $4,520 swing low to $4,725 high. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $4,725 level.

The next major resistance is near the $4,750 level. A break above the $4,750 level may possibly spark a fresh rally. The next key resistance is near the $4,850 level. Any more gains could lead the price towards the $5,000 level in the near term.

Dips Supported in ETH?

If ethereum fails to climb above the $4,725 and $4,750 resistance levels, it could extend its downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $4,675 level.

The first major support is near the $4,650 level and the 100 hourly SMA. The next major support is near the $4,620 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $4,520 swing low to $4,725 high. Any more downsides could lead the price towards the $4,550 support. The next major support for the bulls is near the $4,500 level.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now well above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $4,550

Major Resistance Level – $4,850