Taylor Swift Slow Dances With Miles Teller & Crashes His Wedding In 'I Bet You Think About Me' Video

Published

50 seconds ago

on

Taylor Swift Slow Dances With Miles Teller & Crashes His Wedding In 'I Bet You Think About Me' Video
The gifts just keep on coming from Taylor Swift! Just days after the release of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ the singer dropped a music video for one of the record’s new tracks, ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ — and it stars Miles Teller!

Taylor Swift blessed her fans with a music video for one of the “From The Vault” tracks from Red (Taylor’s Version) on Nov. 15. Three days after dropping the re-recorded version of her 2012 album, Taylor shared a 6 minute music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” which didn’t make it on the original album when it was released nearly 10 years ago. The re-recorded song features harmonies from Chris Stapleton, and the music video, which was directed by Taylor’s BFF, Blake Lively, matched the sarcastic and hell-raising vibe of the song.

Taylor Swift and Miles Teller in the ‘I bet You Think About Me’ video. (Taylor Swift/Vevo)

In the video, Miles Teller plays Taylor’s ex. He’s getting married and on his wedding day he can’t stop having flashbacks to the relationship they once shared. Taylor continuously pops up in his mind at the wedding, which features Miles’ real-life wife, Keileigh Sperry, as the bride. Taylor raises hell at the wedding, from ruining the cake to messing around with some of the guests. At one point, Miles envisions Taylor herself as his bride — an alternate universe of the life he never had. In the end, though, he’s stuck with her as a vivid memory on what’s supposed to be the biggest day of his life.

Taylor Swift performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Michael Zorn/Shutterstock)

“I Bet You Think About Me” looks back on a relationship that ended, and there’s no shortage of shade thrown at the subject. Like most of the other songs on Red, the track is suspected to be about Jake Gyllenhaal, who Taylor briefly dated in 2010. The pair’s nearly 10-year age difference made headlines at the time, and is even a more prominent aspect of the relationship with some of the references that Taylor made on some of her “From The Vault” tracks.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively after ‘SNL.’ (Rick Davis / SplashNews.com)

In addition to releasing Red (Taylor’s Version) on Nov. 12, Taylor also appeared on the Nov. 13 episode of Saturday Night Live, where she performed the 10 minute version of her song “All Too Well.” The track was originally featured on 2012’s Red, but was cut down from ten minutes to just over five. For years, fans have been begging Taylor to release the full, ten-minute version, and with Red (Taylor’s Version), she delivered.

Besides just dropping the song and performing it on SNL, though, Taylor also created a short film for the track. She directed the movie, which was released on the evening of Nov. 12. The film stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien and is the perfect, gut-wrenching visual for the fan-favorite song.

SMH: Dababy Livestreamed Cop-Calling Kerfuffle With Baby Mama DaniLeigh As She Nursed Their Newborn Baby — Toxicity Ensues For An Onslaught Of Hours

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

SMH: Dababy Livestreamed Cop-Calling Kerfuffle With Baby Mama DaniLeigh As She Nursed Their Newborn Baby — Toxicity Ensues For An Onslaught Of Hours
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

A late-night disagreement turned into an apparent cop-calling kerfuffle between rapper DaBaby, and the mother of his child, singer DaniLeigh. The drama unfolded in real-time on the Internet after DaBaby, 29, real name Jonathan Kirk, turned his Instagram live camera on 26-year-old Dani as she nursed their newborn.

The two co-parents exchanged some cruel words before the initial live cut-off. Dani then went live on her own page, capturing the moment she gathered her things to leave the apartment as two cops were seen surveilling her in the background. Dani yelled expletives about DaBaby as she packed her stuff, then they each put out written statements about the incident.

DaBaby was the first to share a statement after the exchange, telling fans:

“Based on my reputation, with multiple threats of setting up an internet scheme & a person refusing to not let me go. Me and somebody else here knew to record her. I don’t beat on and yelled at and chased around like one of them fatal love attraction type girls.”

The rapper added that he wanted to “swiftly remove himself from any of the hostile behavior put on display.”

DaniLeigh had a very different account of what happened last night. She said that the rapper was annoyed at her for having emergency contraception sent to his home.

“Since Baby want put up a “statement” with his cap a*s, I’ll put mine up … so we have been living with each other for the past three months since our baby been born. Tonight he wanna come in the room talking bout ‘I need to go’ don’t matter where I go…mind u…I have a newborn child,” she wrote.

“This man is mad because I had a plan B sent to his condo.”

UPDATE **** DaBaby and DaniLeigh are seemingly still together in the same living quarters. She has since popped up on his Instagram Live today, slamming him for claiming they were never together.

Wow! Are YOU shocked by this DaniLeigh Vs. DaBaby drama?

Jashyah Moore's mother charged with child endangerment, physical abuse

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
NYPD

The mother of a New Jersey runaway has been arrested and charged with child abuse, endangerment and negligence.

14-year-old Jashyah Moore went missing after visiting an East Orange deli in October. Her family assumed she had been taken against her will.

The family took to Facebook to spread the word about her disappearance. The news media picked up the story and Jashyah was soon trending on Twitter.com.

$20,000 in reward money was raised, and some activists even blocked traffic in East Orange to get the word out.

Her mother Jamie A. Moore refused to consider that Jashyah had run away from home.

The intense media coverage on Jashyah’s case worked and Jashyah was found safe on a New York City street on Thursday. When police approached her, she denied being Jashyah.

After the NYPD interviewed Jashyah, Jamie Moore was arrested and charged with child endangerment. A teenage daughter and 3-year-old son were removed from her East Orange, NJ home.

Moore, 39, faces two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, officials said in a statement.

While on the run, Jashyah cut off her braids extensions and changed her name to hide her identity. She had spent part of her time in a Brooklyn shelter and living on the streets. The FBI were among the law enforcement agencies searching for her.

“The young lady appears to have run away,” Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said. “Obviously, she was an extremely resilient and resourceful young lady. And she decided that she wanted be someplace other than where she was.”

Stephens had previously said CPS did not have an active file on Moore and her children.

Jashyah’s father, an East Orange cop, had been arrested for assault previously. Jashyah was due to testify against him in court when she went missing.
 

Posted in Crime

Tags: arrest, child abuse, crime news, Jashyah Moore, runaways, video

Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia, 4, Match In Black Bodysuits At 'King Richard' Premiere

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

Serena Williams
Serena Williams was joined by her husband and mini-me daughter at the premiere of ‘King Richard,’ which tells the story of the Williams’ sisters rise to tennis fame under the leadership of their dad.

The King Richard red carpet premiere on Nov. 14 was a family affair for Serena Williams. The tennis pro, 40, brought along her husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian to the event, which took place outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. Serena and her daughter decided to match for the occasion in black bodysuits with a pair of thigh-high boots, one of which was decked out in silver jewels. The duo’s chest was also covered in jewels, and they both wore fancy black footwear as they posed with Alexis, 38, for some cute family photos.

Serena Williams with her husband and daughter at the ‘King Richard’ premiere on Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Speaking of Alexis, the Reddit co-founder looked dapper in a white-button down suit and matching black jacket and pants. He looked so proud to be supporting his wife of nearly four years. In the photo that can be seen below, Alexis held his daughter in his arm as he and Serena both lovingly stared at the mini fashionista. This trio really is the most adorable family of three ever!

Serena Williams
Serena Williams with her husband and daughter at the ‘King Richard’ premiere on Nov. 14, 2021 (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The King Richard premiere was quite the star-studded affair. Serena’s sister Venus Williams was there, and the siblings got together for photos on the carpet. Serena and Venus are among the producers on the film, which tells the story of how their father Richard Williams coached them in tennis at a young age to become two of the greatest athletes of all time. Will Smith plays Richard, and he was in attendance for the premiere alongside his wife Jada Pinkettt Smith and their kids Willow and Jaden. Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, who play the young Venus and Serena, respectively, were also at the event.

Want to learn more about Serena and Venus’ rise to tennis fame? King Richard premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on Nov. 19.

