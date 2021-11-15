Ticker: Worker bid to unionize at Amazon in NY dropped; 16 towns share $3M in grants

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — With the Vikings having lost two straight entering Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium, Mike Zimmer brought up the obvious to his team.

“I like to win,’’ Zimmer said. “The players know that I hate to lose. I talked to them about it this week, how much I hate it.”

The Vikings made their coach feel a lot better with a 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

“(Losing is) never going to sit well with (Zimmer),’’ said quarterback Kirk Cousins. “It gives us all a pit in our stomach. All week long, it hurts. I don’t sleep well for several days after a loss.”

There have been a lot of sleepless nights over the past two seasons for Zimmer and the Vikings. They went 7-9 in 2020, their first losing season since they were 7-9 in Zimmer’s first year of 2014.

And even though the Vikings won on Sunday, they still have a losing record at 4-5. All their losses have been by seven points or less, and have been by a combined total of 18 points.

“(Zimmer) always hates losing,’’ Kendricks said. “I think we should all hate losing if we’re competitors. … It’s just like, we’ve got to start winning games. They’ve all been close … We knew we had heart, we knew we’d fight, but it was about doing the right things at the end of (Sunday’s) game.”

Kendricks helped his coach get a much-needed win by having a team-high eight tackles, including a sack, and an interception.

“I consider myself one of the best linebackers in this league,” he said.

PLENTY OF PURPLE

Sunday’s crowd was announced to be a sellout of 70,240, but there were plenty of empty seats. Of those on hand, about half appeared to be Vikings fans.

“It’s so awesome,’’ Cousins said. “It’s such a privilege to play for this team, knowing you’re going to go on the road and you’re going to see purple and yellow in the stands. Just tremendous. Not every team gets that and we’re grateful for it.”

DOZIER OUT OF HOSPITAL

Guard Dakota Dozier was released from the hospital Sunday after being being admitted last Tuesday night due to COVID-19 related issues. Dozier, who is fully vaccinated, was placed on the Vikings COVID-19 practice squad reserve list on Nov. 5.

“He’s stable now,” Zimmer last Wednesday, when he didn’t identify Dozier by name. “But it was scary. … It was COVID pneumonia or something. He had a hard time breathing.”

BRIEFLY

After his longest punt return this season had been 15 yards, Minnesota’s Dede Westbrook had a 45-yard return in the first quarter to the Chargers 28. But Cousins lost a fumble three plays after that. … In the third quarter, the Vikings tried a fake punt with rookie Kene Nwangwu for the second week, but the play was whistled dead because they snapped the ball when it wasn’t set. They then punted. “We’re going to be aggressive,” Zimmer said. … Cornerback Bashaud Breeland started after being questionable with a groin injury. … Inactive for Minnesota were linebacker Anthony Barr, ruled out Friday with a knee injury, quarterback Kellen Mond and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.