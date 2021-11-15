Tom Brady Angrily Cuts Press Conference Short After Disappointing Game – Watch

Lisa Rinna‘s mother, Lois Rinna, has passed away after suffering a stroke earlier this month.

On Monday, after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member confirmed the tragic turn of events with her fans and followers and confirmed her family had traveled to be with her, Amelia Hamlin revealed on Instagram that Lois died in the early morning hours on Monday.

“My guardian angel for the rest of time.. I love you so much my Lolo… you were and will always be much more than a grandma to me.. you were my best friend,” Amelia wrote in her November 15 post, which featured a throwback photo of Lois in her wedding dress. “My strength. My rock. My everything. Your laughter never failed to light up any room you ever walked in. Anyone who got the pleasure to meet you was so blessed.. there will never be anyone like you.”

“Thank you for being the strength our family needed. Thank you for teaching us what it means to be a strong woman… and just like that.. you’re back with Frank.. I know they’re having a party for you.. and you are dancing your way through heaven… you’ll never be gone… ‘I did it my way..’ ‘ Me too.’ 5:05 am …,” Amelia continued.

A short while after Amelia’s post was shared, Lisa shared a message of her own.

“Lois DeAndrade Rinna… June 7, 1928 – November 15 2021 5:05am… Heaven Has a New Angel,” her caption read.

After Lisa’s post was shared, Crystal Kung-Minkoff shared a quote from Hellen Keller, which read, “What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes part of us.”

“She’s resting peacefully in heaven. Love to you and your family,” Sutton Stracke noted.

“Sending so much love to you and your family. We LOVE Louis. Heaven has a new angel and you have a guardian angel,” added Kyle Richards.

One day prior to Lois’ death, Rinna shared an old video of her mother enjoying a rum and Coke while out at a restaurant.

“Let’s all raise a glass to Lois,” she captioned her post.

“Cheers nana… my best friend… my hero… my strength… we will be having plum wine & rum and coke till the rest of time for you…,” Amelia replied in a caption.

Lisa also shared more photos of Lois on her Instagram Stories.

Last week, Lisa first shared the news of her mother’s health battle on Instagram.

“I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke,” she said at the time. “I am with her now, so let’s celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions. I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know.”

Two years prior, the RHOBH cast member revealed on Twitter that her mother had suffered a stroke six years earlier.

“My mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation,” she shared.. “She is one of the lucky ones. She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production.

Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo, Instagram/LisaRinna