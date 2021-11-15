Celebrities
Tom Brady Angrily Cuts Press Conference Short After Disappointing Game – Watch
After suffering an upset to the Washington Football Team, Tom Brady was in no mood to talk to reporters and ended his postgame conference after just fielding a few questions.
“Who wants to start? Make it quick,” said a disappointed Tom Brady on Sunday (Nov 14), after he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a 19-29 loss to the Washington Football Team. Brady, 44, and the Bucs were the favorites heading into the game, but Tom’s day ended with just 220 yards thrown, with two touchdowns – and two interceptions. Tom’s mood was evident when he fielded questions during the postgame press conference. “We never really played on our terms. We played from behind the whole game. They played a good game – they had a good plan,” he said.
Tom Brady’s postgame press conference only lasted a minute.
At the end, a reporter could be heard asking, “That’s it?” pic.twitter.com/2L9NUwuQIO
— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 14, 2021
“I mean, we have obviously — it’s just not a great day of football for us,” said Tom in response to a second question. “It doesn’t matter who you play if you have a bunch of self-inflicted errors. We’ve gotta eliminate those and see if we can go out and execute the plays that are there.” After a question about his interceptions – “We started with the ball,” said Brady, “and they came away with it” – Tom ended the press conference. At least, he tried, according to Audacy’s WEEI. Tom returned for a few more questions, but all in all, the press conference lasted just under two minutes.
As the defending Super Bowl champions, the Bucs didn’t expect Sunday’s game to go that way, especially since they were playing a team that was 2-6. It was the team’s second straight loss. “It’s very disappointing,” head coach Bruce Arians said, per ESPN. “It’s very alarming to watch the energy at every practice and show up with a lack of execution and energy that it takes to win on Sunday. We’ve got a lot of soul-searching to do.”
“Energy and passion are very fixable,” Arians said, noting that penalities have been the team’s Achilles’ heel this season. “The penalties — they’ve gotta get corrected sooner or later. The first play of the game — they’re shifting, and we jump offsides. They don’t even run a play, and we jump offsides. The stupidity has to go away if we’re gonna go anywhere.”
“It has nothing to do with ability,” Coach Arians said. “It’s about execution and being a smart football team. We’re a very dumb football team. And that’s a reflection on the coaches.” The good news is that the 6-3 Bucs are still leading the NFC South (behind the 5-4 Saints and 5-5 Carolina Panthers.) Tampa Bay takes on the 3-6 New York Giants next week on Nov. 22.
Celebrities
Lisa Rinna’s Mom Lois Rinna Dies at 93, See Amelia and Lisa’s Beautiful Tributes as RHOBH Cast Reacts
Lisa Rinna‘s mother, Lois Rinna, has passed away after suffering a stroke earlier this month.
On Monday, after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member confirmed the tragic turn of events with her fans and followers and confirmed her family had traveled to be with her, Amelia Hamlin revealed on Instagram that Lois died in the early morning hours on Monday.
“My guardian angel for the rest of time.. I love you so much my Lolo… you were and will always be much more than a grandma to me.. you were my best friend,” Amelia wrote in her November 15 post, which featured a throwback photo of Lois in her wedding dress. “My strength. My rock. My everything. Your laughter never failed to light up any room you ever walked in. Anyone who got the pleasure to meet you was so blessed.. there will never be anyone like you.”
“Thank you for being the strength our family needed. Thank you for teaching us what it means to be a strong woman… and just like that.. you’re back with Frank.. I know they’re having a party for you.. and you are dancing your way through heaven… you’ll never be gone… ‘I did it my way..’ ‘ Me too.’ 5:05 am …,” Amelia continued.
A short while after Amelia’s post was shared, Lisa shared a message of her own.
“Lois DeAndrade Rinna… June 7, 1928 – November 15 2021 5:05am… Heaven Has a New Angel,” her caption read.
After Lisa’s post was shared, Crystal Kung-Minkoff shared a quote from Hellen Keller, which read, “What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes part of us.”
“She’s resting peacefully in heaven. Love to you and your family,” Sutton Stracke noted.
“Sending so much love to you and your family. We LOVE Louis. Heaven has a new angel and you have a guardian angel,” added Kyle Richards.
One day prior to Lois’ death, Rinna shared an old video of her mother enjoying a rum and Coke while out at a restaurant.
“Let’s all raise a glass to Lois,” she captioned her post.
“Cheers nana… my best friend… my hero… my strength… we will be having plum wine & rum and coke till the rest of time for you…,” Amelia replied in a caption.
Lisa also shared more photos of Lois on her Instagram Stories.
Last week, Lisa first shared the news of her mother’s health battle on Instagram.
“I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke,” she said at the time. “I am with her now, so let’s celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions. I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know.”
Two years prior, the RHOBH cast member revealed on Twitter that her mother had suffered a stroke six years earlier.
“My mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation,” she shared.. “She is one of the lucky ones. She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful.”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo, Instagram/LisaRinna
Celebrities
In White Folks Wearing Cut-Out Clothing News: Kendall Jenner Catches Flack For Revealing Dress She Wore To Friend’s Nuptials
Kendall Jenner is catching some flack for the side-eye stirring dress that she wore at her friend Lauren Perez’s recent wedding.
The 26-year-old model attended the joyous occasion on Nov. 11 with a slew of her celebrity gal pals including fellow model Bella Hadid and Bailey Bieber. Jenner and the girls posted a few photos of their outfits to Instagram, but some fans could not help but notice how revealing the reality star’s ensemble was for the wholesome event.
According to Elle, Jenner was wearing a Mônot dress that features “diamond-shaped cut-outs across the bust, a bare midriff, and a drop-waist black skirt.” The dress retails for around $1450 according to the Kendall Jenner Closet Instagram page.
Take a look at the eye-popping piece below.
After a few pictures of Jenner’s get-up surfaced across the internet, critics took to social media to express their dismay with the star’s poor fashion choice for the wedding.
“I love Kendall,” one person wrote on Instagram. “But, is she in love with the groom or something?”
While another person on Twitter wrote, “Apparently Kendall Jenner thought this was an appropriate outfit to wear as a guest to a wedding, I would kick a b**** out if she showed up wearing that.”
Kendall’s dress did appear to be doing the most at the wedding but it looks like she wore the scandalous attire during the afterparty and not during the actual reception, according to some pics captured from the event.
Take a look at a few photos from the actual wedding ceremony below.
Do you think Kendall was trying to upstage the bride?
Celebrities
Amelia Hamlin Pays Tribute To Grandmother Lois After Her Death: ‘You Were My Best Friend’
Lisa Rinna’s mother, Lois, passed away on Nov. 15. Amelia Hamlin took to Instagram to share the news and post a touching tribute in honor of her grandmother.
Lois Rinna, the 93-year-old mother of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, has died after suffering a stroke earlier this month. Lois’s granddaughter, Amelia Hamlin, broke the news of the spunky senior’s passing, and wrote the sweetest message in honor of her grandmother. “My guardian angel for the rest of time,” she wrote, along with several photos of Lois over the years. “I love you so much my Lolo…you were and always will be much more than a grandma to me…you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything.”
Amelia gushed over Lois’s ability to laugh and “light up any room” and she admitted that there will “never be anyone like” her. “Thank you for being the strength our family needed,” she gushed. “Thank you for teaching us what it means to be a strong woman. And just like that…you’re back with Frank. I know they’re having a party for you and you were dancing your way through heaven.
Lisa and Amelia have been spending time with Lois in Oregon after the 93-year-old suffered a stroke at the beginning of November. Lois had made several appearances on RHOBH over the years, so Lisa shared the news of her declining health with fans on Nov. 11. “Let’s celebrate her and send so much love while she’s transitioning,” Lisa urged fans. “I was conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know she would want you to know.” Lois previously had a stroke in 2013.
During Amelia and Lisa’s trip to Oregon, they’ve been sharing old photos that they’ve come across at Lois’s house on social media. They also posted videos of her from happier times, showing off her bright spirit and the light she always shines. Just hours before Lois’s death, Lisa posted a video of her with the caption, “Let’s all raise a glass to Lois.” She has been getting supportive messages from fans, as well as her RHOBH co-stars, during this difficult time.
Tom Brady Angrily Cuts Press Conference Short After Disappointing Game – Watch
AP men’s college basketball poll: Gonzaga, UCLA, Kansas top list; CSU Rams garner votes
Lisa Rinna’s Mom Lois Rinna Dies at 93, See Amelia and Lisa’s Beautiful Tributes as RHOBH Cast Reacts
Editorial: Biden’s infrastructure package offers a compelling future for America and Congress
Introducing BNBMatrix, a Smart Contract with up to 17% Daily ROI
In White Folks Wearing Cut-Out Clothing News: Kendall Jenner Catches Flack For Revealing Dress She Wore To Friend’s Nuptials
Colorado redistricting: See where you landed on newly approved statehouse maps
Bulls Giving Up? Bitcoin Bid Wall Removed, What It Could Mean For BTC
Amelia Hamlin Pays Tribute To Grandmother Lois After Her Death: ‘You Were My Best Friend’
Closing arguments begin at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH3 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!