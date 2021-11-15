News
Vikings’ defense rides next-man-up attitude — and a whole lot of Eric Kendricks
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks set the tone on defense early on against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.
His sack on the first defensive series of the game sent a direct message to the Chargers that the Vikings may have been shorthanded on defense, but they weren’t lacking motivation.
Kendricks added an interception later in the first half that led to a touchdown, and the Vikings rallied again in the second half for a 27-20 victory at SoFi Stadium.
The win ended a two-game losing streak in which the Vikings lost by a combined seven points.
“The interception by Kendricks was big time,” Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said. “I thought that was a heck of a deal, and the sack he had early in the game was big, too, because they got out of that protection the rest of the day.”
Minnesota’s defense was missing five starters: defensive tackle Michael Pierce, linebacker Anthony Barr, defensive end Danielle Hunter, and defensive backs Harrison Smith and Patrick Peterson.
“Next man up,” Kendricks said. “Obviously, some of those guys are some real ballers, but at the same time we have some guys that are anxious for their opportunity. You never know when it’s going to come in this league. We prepare to win and these are really smart guys as well, and they’re ready for it.”
Camryn Bynum started his second straight game at strong safety, and the Southern California native came up with a key sack on third-and-4 from the San Diego 14-yard line early in the second quarter.
The Vikings took over on the next possession and marched down the field, taking the lead for good 20-17 on a 2-yard touchdown reception by tight end Tyler Conklin, his second TD of the game.
“We need people to step up for us and show their abilities in that situation,” Kendricks said. “It’s awesome that he’s been able to do well for us these past two games.”
Kendricks’ second interception of the season and fifth in the past two seasons came during a key point of the game.
The Vikings were holding a 6-3 lead after trading field goals with the Chargers.
Herbert looked for wide receiver Keenan Allen on an out route, but Kendricks turned his head at just the right time and the ball settled in his arms.
“I saw (Allen) bending, and I decided that if I kind of speed-turn it, I’ll have the opportunity to not only play the person who was coming underneath but also kind of shelter that route he was running,” Kendricks said. “So, I kind of speed-turned it, and it worked out. I saw the ball pretty late, and got out there.”
News
Broncos defense gashed for season-high 214 rushing yards in upset loss to Eagles
With his linebacker corps ravaged by injuries against one of the NFL’s top rushing attacks, Vic Fangio had a premonition about Sunday’s game against Philadelphia.
Unfortunately for the Broncos, that premonition came to fruition in the 30-13 loss to the Eagles at Empower Field. Denver yielded a season-high 214 rushing yards, including 53 yards by Jalen Hurts, the top rushing QB in the NFC.
“We had a hard time stopping them in the first half with the combination of Hurts on the gun run game and (running back Jordan) Howard,” Fangio said. “They’ve been running it good against most everybody they play, and we’ve struggled to stop the run consistently this year. I was worried about that coming into the game and that proved itself out.”
Howard had 83 yards, while fellow tailback Boston Scott had 81 as the Eagles used the ground game to established momentum and control the clock. Hurts’ 31-yard scramble at the 9:03 mark of the second quarter helped set up a five-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith, giving the Eagles a 17-7 lead.
“Hurts’ scrambling hurt us in the first half,” Fangio said. “When we rushed four we weren’t getting enough (containment).”
The Broncos played most of the game with Kenny Young and Curtis Robinson manning the inside linebacker spots after rookie Baron Browning exited in the first quarter with a back injury.
Young (acquired via trade Oct. 25 from Rams) and Robinson (an undrafted rookie who’s spent most of the season on the practice squad) are the Broncos’ latest options at the position with Justin Strnad on the COVID/Reserve list, Micah Kiser on the injured list with a groin issue, and Week 1 starters Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson sidelined for the season with pectoral injuries.
Fangio & Co. didn’t make excuses about the poor performance by fresh faces, however. And outside linebacker Malik Reed said the challenge in bottling up Hurts and the Philadelphia run game was different than what the Broncos faced in a loss to dual-threat QB Lamar Jackson in Week 4.
“It’s on all of us,” Reed said. “We had to respect the (run-pass) read and (Hurts) being able to use his legs and run… Baltimore did a lot more designed quarterback runs, and as far as Philly, they were doing more zone read plays. Baltimore had a more intricate system in how they used (Jackson), and Philly had more straight-up zone read.”
Defensive end Dre’Mont Jones said the Broncos’ run game inconsistencies Sunday were “a combination of us not executing and coaching.”
“It would be a good call (for a particular scheme), and we didn’t do it the right way, and it would be a bad call and we still couldn’t execute it,” Jones said.
One week after holding the high-powered Cowboys rushing attack to 78 yards in an upset win at AT&T Stadium, Jones said the Broncos “dropped the ball” with a chance to carry that momentum into their Week 11 bye. Safety Justin Simmons labeled the run-stopping performance “uncharacteristic,” though his coach disagreed with that.
The Eagles had seven runs of at least 10 yards, and prior to Sunday, the Broncos had given up at least 140 yards on the ground in two losses (147 in Week 5 in Pittsburgh, 182 in Week 7 in Cleveland).
“We just haven’t been consistent enough (this year) against the run,” Fangio said. “We lost Browning early in the game, so that doesn’t help, and the threat of (Hurts) pulling it and keeping it (on the run-pass option), which he did a few times, that affects you too.”
News
List: Cold cases solved by Suffolk, Middlesex cold case units
Since 2019, both Suffolk and Middlesex Counties have had dedicated cold case units working some of the state’s most stubborn, and decades-old, cold cases. Here’s a list of the ones they’ve cracked:
Suffolk County
- Jorge Medina: The 20-year-old was a bouncer at a Dorchester party in 1995 when he was allegedly shot and killed by William Sanchez of the Dominican Republic, whom Medina had kicked out of the party minutes earlier. He was arraigned in November 2019.
- Wendy Dansereau: She was 19 in March 1980 when she was raped and killed in a South End hotel room. Suffolk used DNA evidence and police reports to charge Steven Fike with the rape and homicide in December 2019. Fike is currently serving a sentence in Alabama for a 1982 rape and murder.
- Judy Chamberlain: The 21-year-old was sexually assaulted and murdered in 1988 in the basement of the former Fargo building in Boston. DNA, as well as new evidence that allegedly placed Richard Vega in the building at the time, led to his charge with her murder in October 2021. Vega is civilly committed in the state from a 1987 attack on an elderly Revere woman.
Middlesex County
- Jane Britton: She was 23 and a Harvard graduate student when she was sexually assaulted and killed in her Cambridge apartment in 1969. Middlesex used DNA evidence to charge “career criminal” Michael Sumpter with her death in November 2018. Since his 2001 death, DNA has linked him to five sexual assaults, three of which ended in murder.
- Patricia Moreno: Moreno, 17, was living in Malden with her foster family when she was shot in the head and killed. Rodney Daniels, her foster mother’s daughter’s boyfriend, was arrested in September 2021 for her death after a neighbor who was re-interviewed described seeing him that night.
- Judy Chartier: Chartier was 17 when she disappeared after a Billerica party in 1982. Earlier this month, civilian experts used sonar technology to locate her remains, car and other personal items deep in the Concord River in Billerica. The DA’s office is now working to determine her cause of death.
News
Broncos Briefs: More special teams issues as field goal is blocked in loss to Philadelphia
Remember when the Broncos’ special teams appeared to be turning a type of consistent corner?
Scratch that. They’re back to being a liability.
In last week’s win over Dallas, the Broncos had a punt blocked (although they recovered) and missed one field goal and point-after attempt apiece.
In Sunday’s 30-13 loss to Philadelphia, Brandon McManus had his 22-yard field goal attempt blocked.
“I don’t think we were solid in our technique between the tight end and the wing on that side,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio.
On the play, the Eagles’ K’Von Wallace lined up as the second defender on the left side. At the snap, Broncos end man Dre’Mont Jones kicked out to block Zech McPhearson. The Broncos’ Calvin Anderson, lined up inside of Jones, blocked Shaun Bradley.
Wallace had a clear path and didn’t even need to leave his feet to record the block, which kept the Eagles’ lead at 17-10.
Browning exits early. Broncos inside linebacker Baron Browning, who missed only two snaps and made 15 tackles in two games since becoming a starter, exited in the first quarter with a back injury.
Browning was added to the injury report on Thursday, when he did not practice.
“He had an issue during the week and came back to practice well on Friday and in Saturday’s walk-through, he was fine,” Fangio said. “After pregame, he said he didn’t know if he could go. He gave it a try and didn’t last long.”
Rookie Curtis Robinson, a game-day practice squad call up, replaced Browning alongside Kenny Young, who had to take over the defensive communication duties. Justin Strnad was unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19 during the week.
Virus distractions. The Broncos were without three players (Strnad, quarterback Drew Lock and cornerback Michael Ojemudia) and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur due to positive coronavirus tests, forcing them to return to some of their 2020 protocols.
“It’s a distraction, there’s no two ways about that,” Fangio said. “We went nine weeks of basically being back to normal and then all of a sudden, we were into last year’s mode. But that’s what this league is — it’s full of distractions and you have to overcome them.”
Guard Netane Muti and tight end Noah Fant were active after missing two and one games, respectively, after positive tests.
Fangio said the Broncos will meet virtually on Monday as a precaution.
Briefly. Safety Kareem Jackson (left shoulder) was injured making a first-half tackle, but returned to the game. … Practice squad offensive linemen Quinn Bailey and Drew Himmelman were active for the first time this year. … The Eagles have won eight of their last 12 games against the Broncos.
