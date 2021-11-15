News
Vikings make Mike Zimmer happy after he tells players, ‘I hate to lose’
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — With the Vikings having lost two straight entering Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium, Mike Zimmer brought up the obvious to his team.
“I like to win,’’ Zimmer said. “The players know that I hate to lose. I talked to them about it this week, how much I hate it.”
The Vikings made their coach feel a lot better with a 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
“(Losing is) never going to sit well with (Zimmer),’’ said quarterback Kirk Cousins. “It gives us all a pit in our stomach. All week long, it hurts. I don’t sleep well for several days after a loss.”
There have been a lot of sleepless nights over the past two seasons for Zimmer and the Vikings. They went 7-9 in 2020, their first losing season since they were 7-9 in Zimmer’s first year of 2014.
And even though the Vikings won on Sunday, they still have a losing record at 4-5. All their losses have been by seven points or less, and have been by a combined total of 18 points.
“(Zimmer) always hates losing,’’ Kendricks said. “I think we should all hate losing if we’re competitors. … It’s just like, we’ve got to start winning games. They’ve all been close … We knew we had heart, we knew we’d fight, but it was about doing the right things at the end of (Sunday’s) game.”
Kendricks helped his coach get a much-needed win by having a team-high eight tackles, including a sack, and an interception.
“I consider myself one of the best linebackers in this league,” he said.
PLENTY OF PURPLE
Sunday’s crowd was announced to be a sellout of 70,240, but there were plenty of empty seats. Of those on hand, about half appeared to be Vikings fans.
“It’s so awesome,’’ Cousins said. “It’s such a privilege to play for this team, knowing you’re going to go on the road and you’re going to see purple and yellow in the stands. Just tremendous. Not every team gets that and we’re grateful for it.”
DOZIER OUT OF HOSPITAL
Guard Dakota Dozier was released from the hospital Sunday after being being admitted last Tuesday night due to COVID-19 related issues. Dozier, who is fully vaccinated, was placed on the Vikings COVID-19 practice squad reserve list on Nov. 5.
“He’s stable now,” Zimmer last Wednesday, when he didn’t identify Dozier by name. “But it was scary. … It was COVID pneumonia or something. He had a hard time breathing.”
BRIEFLY
After his longest punt return this season had been 15 yards, Minnesota’s Dede Westbrook had a 45-yard return in the first quarter to the Chargers 28. But Cousins lost a fumble three plays after that. … In the third quarter, the Vikings tried a fake punt with rookie Kene Nwangwu for the second week, but the play was whistled dead because they snapped the ball when it wasn’t set. They then punted. “We’re going to be aggressive,” Zimmer said. … Cornerback Bashaud Breeland started after being questionable with a groin injury. … Inactive for Minnesota were linebacker Anthony Barr, ruled out Friday with a knee injury, quarterback Kellen Mond and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
News
Gophers men top Princeton in double OT to win Asheville Championship
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Ben Johnson’s Gophers men’s basketball team sure is making a good first impression.
Minnesota improved to 3-0 in the new coach’s first season with a hard-fought, 87-80 double-overtime victory over Princeton on Sunday night to win the inaugural Asheville Championship.
The Gophers beat Western Kentucky 73-69 in the first game of the four-team tournament on Friday night.
Johnson, a former Gophers player and assistant coach, is serving his first season as head coach with a completely rebuilt roster of players. Only one player from last year’s Minnesota team returned to play for Johnson this season.
Senior guard Payton Willis had the game of his life Sunday and was named the tournament’s most valuable player. The 6-foot-4 graduate transfer finished with 29 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for his first career points/rebounds double-double. He made 11 of 18 shots from the field, and he added three steals, two assists and two blocked shots.
Willis, a role player at Minnesota two years ago who played last season for the College of Charleston before transferring back to the U to play for Johnson, was at his best in the two overtime periods, making 6 of 6 shots and scoring 16 points.
Teammate Jamison Battle produced his first double-double of the season, finishing with 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Sean Sutherlin came off the bench to play a key role for the Gophers, getting 14 points and six rebounds in 19 minutes.
Minnesota controlled most of the first half and took a 38-30 lead into halftime. Princeton kept chiseling away at the lead, though, and tied the score 59-59 at the end of regulation.
The first overtime finished with the team tied 72-72 before the Gophers took control in the second OT, outscoring the Tigers 15-8.
Minnesota made five of six field goals in each of the two overtime sessions, with Willis leading the way by making all six of his shots.
The Gophers return to action at 6 p.m. Friday at Williams Arena against Purdue Fort Wayne.
News
Vikings get aggressive with Kirk Cousins hitting Justin Jefferson for four 20-plus yard gains
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has taken some heat this season for not throwing downfield a lot. That wasn’t the case on Sunday.
The Vikings were as aggressive as they have been all year through the air, and it paid off in a 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Cousins completed 25 of 37 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 11.8 yards on his completions, his highest mark of the season.
“I do think that sometimes he needs to be aggressive with the football, and I thought he was today, especially in the second half,’’ said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. “He’s got to trust everybody, and if he has to hum a couple in there and they get tipped or something, so be it. That’s why we’re a team.”
Cousins completed passes to eight different receivers, with his biggest shots going to Justin Jefferson, who caught nine passes for 143 yards. The Vikings had five completions of 20 yards or more, with four going to Jefferson, the two longest ones both being 27 yards.
“I do feel we were aggressive for the most part, and I think it did give a few more opportunities to throw it down the field,’’ Cousins said.
In the previous two games, both losses, Jefferson was targeted just nine times and caught five passes for 90 yards. He did have a 50-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter of a 34-31 overtime loss at Baltimore on Nov. 7, but wasn’t used much the rest of the game, and finished with three catches for 69 yards.
With that in mind, the Vikings on Sunday made a concerted effort to get the star receiver the ball.
“He didn’t get many balls last week,” Zimmer said. “I know that he was very frustrated. So, I meet with Cousins every week and kind of tell him what we need to try to do.”
Jefferson, who had averaged 9.8 targets per game in the first six games before not getting much action on Oct. 31 against Dallas and against the Ravens, didn’t deny that he was frustrated.
“I feel like any receiver would be a little frustrated, just wanting to be a big part of the offense,’’ Jefferson said. “Wanting to make big plays. I really didn’t get that many opportunities last games. This game stressed giving me the ball, giving me the opportunity to go up and make a play.”
Jefferson’s biggest play came with the Vikings leading 27-20 and facing third-and-6 at their 29 with 3:02 left in the game. Cousins threw a pass down the right sideline to Jefferson, who made a leaping grab and flopped out bounds for a 27-yard gain. The Chargers challenged the call, saying Jefferson had bobbled the ball, but lost the ruling.
“I didn’t think they were going to overturn it,’’ Jefferson said. “I knew I caught it.”
In previous games, Cousins perhaps was too conservative on some long-yardage situations and sometimes threw short of the first-down marker. But on Sunday, he completed a 18-yard pass to Jefferson on third-and-15 in the second quarter and also in that quarter hit him for 21 yards on second-and-20.
“They didn’t double him just enough to give us the opportunities to give him the ball,’’ Cousins said of getting the ball to Jefferson. “They were pretty intentional about putting a safety over the top of where he was lining up and we had to get creative with the routes he would run, how we could still get him the football.’’
Also, the Vikings had gotten conservative at times in recent games while sitting on leads. But on Sunday they were aggressive while running out the final 4:36 of the game after the Chargers had cut the deficit to 27-20.
The drive included Jefferson’s key 27-yard grab and Adam Thielen, who caught five passes for 65 yards, making an 18-yard catch on third-and-20 at the Minnesota 46. On the next play, running back Dalvin Cook ran four yards on fourth-and-2 to ice the game.
News
9-year-old Dallas boy dies after Astroworld festival crush
HOUSTON — A 9-year-old Dallas boy has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.
Ezra Blount of Dallas died Sunday at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, family attorney Ben Crump said.
Ezra was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering serious injuries in the Nov. 5 crush of fans during a performance by the festival’s headliner, rapper Travis Scott.
He is the 10th person who attended the festival to die.
“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son,” Crump said in a news release Sunday night. “This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration.”
Treston Blount, Ezra’s father, described what happened Nov. 5 in a post on a GoFundMe page that he set up to help defray Ezra’s medical expenses. He said Ezra was sitting on his shoulders when a crowd surge crushed them. The father lost consciousness and when he came to, Ezra was missing, Blount said. A frantic search ensued until Ezra was eventually found at the hospital, severely injured.
The child incurred severe damage to his brain, kidney, and liver after being “kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death,” according to a lawsuit his family has filed against Scott and the event’s organizer, Live Nation. The Blount family is seeking at least $1 million in damages.
The others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27. Some 300 people were treated at the festival site and 13 were hospitalized.
Houston police and fire department investigators have said they are reviewing surveillance video provided by concert promoter Live Nation, as well as dozens of clips people at the show widely shared on social media. Investigators also planned to speak with Live Nation representatives, Scott and concertgoers. Scott and the event organizers are now the focus of a criminal investigation.
