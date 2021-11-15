WATCH: Broncos’ Melvin Gordon III fumbles on 4th down, Eagles’ Darius Slay recovers, runs back 82 yards for TD

DARIUS SLAY MADE A HOUSE CALL. 82 YARDS. #FlyEaglesFly 📺: #PHIvsDEN on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/1Ij278UtfV — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2021

The Broncos have found plenty of success on fourth down this season.

Just not this Sunday.

On fourth-and-1 late in the third quarter, Melvin Gordon III tried running up the middle, but fumbled the ball. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay picked it and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown.

The score gave Philadelphia a 27-13 lead.