News

WATCH: Broncos’ Melvin Gordon III fumbles on 4th down, Eagles’ Darius Slay recovers, runs back 82 yards for TD

Published

34 seconds ago

on

WATCH: Broncos’ Melvin Gordon III fumbles on 4th down, Eagles’ Darius Slay recovers, runs back 82 yards for TD
News

WATCH: Broncos’ Justin Simmons intercepts Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

WATCH: Broncos’ Justin Simmons intercepts Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
News

PHOTOS: Denver Broncos host Philadelphia Eagles for NFL Week 10 game

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

PHOTOS: Denver Broncos host Philadelphia Eagles for NFL Week 10 game
RJ Sangosti

| Photographer

RJ Sangosti is a Visual Journalist with The Denver Post. He was named 2013 Photojournalist of the Year in the National Press Photographers Association’s award for large market newspapers. His portfolio included photos of the Aurora theater shooting, a story awarded The Denver Post the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news.

News

Bethel, St. John’s among local qualifiers for NCAA football playoffs

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

High school football: Wall’s two long TDs lead Rosemount past Lakeville North
Bethel and St. John’s, the top two teams in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference this season, qualified for the NCAA Division III football playoffs, starting next Saturday.

St. John’s (10-0) will play host to Lake Forest, Ill., (10-0), and Bethel (8-2) will play at DePauw, Ind., (8-2). in the 32-team tournament. Wisconsin-La Crosse (8-2) also qualified and will be at Albion, Mich., (9-1).

Bethel’s only two losses this season have come against St. John’s. The Johnnies beat the Royals 31-25 on Sept. 25, then 29-28 in last Saturday’s MIAC championship game.

In Division II, Bemidji State (9-2) plays at Augustana, S.D., (9-2), and Minnesota Duluth (9-2) travels to Angelo State (9-2) for first-round games in the 28-team tournament.

