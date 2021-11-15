News
WATCH: Broncos’ Melvin Gordon III fumbles on 4th down, Eagles’ Darius Slay recovers, runs back 82 yards for TD
DARIUS SLAY MADE A HOUSE CALL. 82 YARDS. #FlyEaglesFly
The Broncos have found plenty of success on fourth down this season.
Just not this Sunday.
On fourth-and-1 late in the third quarter, Melvin Gordon III tried running up the middle, but fumbled the ball. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay picked it and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown.
The score gave Philadelphia a 27-13 lead.
WATCH: Broncos’ Justin Simmons intercepts Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Needed that.@jsimms1119 got THAT.
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/NnxgZqUKwh
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 14, 2021
Justin Simmons snagged his fourth interception of the season in the third quarter Sunday, picking off Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
For the Broncos safety, it marks the third straight year in which he has at least four interceptions in a season. It’s also his 20th career pick, tying him for 10th in franchise history with Randy Gradishar, Chris Harris Jr. and Tom Jackson.
The Broncos trailed the Eagles 20-13 after the play.
PHOTOS: Denver Broncos host Philadelphia Eagles for NFL Week 10 game
RJ Sangosti
RJ Sangosti is a Visual Journalist with The Denver Post. He was named 2013 Photojournalist of the Year in the National Press Photographers Association’s award for large market newspapers. His portfolio included photos of the Aurora theater shooting, a story awarded The Denver Post the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news.
Bethel, St. John’s among local qualifiers for NCAA football playoffs
Bethel and St. John’s, the top two teams in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference this season, qualified for the NCAA Division III football playoffs, starting next Saturday.
St. John’s (10-0) will play host to Lake Forest, Ill., (10-0), and Bethel (8-2) will play at DePauw, Ind., (8-2). in the 32-team tournament. Wisconsin-La Crosse (8-2) also qualified and will be at Albion, Mich., (9-1).
Bethel’s only two losses this season have come against St. John’s. The Johnnies beat the Royals 31-25 on Sept. 25, then 29-28 in last Saturday’s MIAC championship game.
In Division II, Bemidji State (9-2) plays at Augustana, S.D., (9-2), and Minnesota Duluth (9-2) travels to Angelo State (9-2) for first-round games in the 28-team tournament.
