News
WATCH: Eagles’ DeVonta Smith’s TD catch against Broncos’ Pat Surtain II
DEVONTA SMITH OVER SURTAIN.
Bama rookies going at it 🔥
📺: #PHIvsDEN on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/0RciJTD75I
— NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2021
Pat Surtain II and DeVonta Smith were teammates at Alabama and were picked at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively, in the 2021 NFL draft.
Smith got the better of his former Crimson Tide teammate on Sunday.
The Eagles receiver snagged a 36-yard touchdown reception in the end zone against the Broncos cornerback in the first quarter on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.
The score gave Philadelphia a 10-0 lead.
News
Bruins Notebook: Jake DeBrusk draws some praise from coach
Jake DeBrusk appeared to be trending the wrong way.
After generally making solid improvements to his all-around game this season, he backslid in the loss to Edmonton on Thursday, getting beaten on two goals, including the game-winner. He then fell down on the Devils’ first goal of the game in the second period on Saturday, cutting the B’s two-goal lead to one and making the game a little more tense than it needed to be.
But just as some citizens of the Black and Gold Twitterverse were unsheathing their knives for DeBrusk, he rebounded in the third period. He made a key defensive play to thwart a backdoor play by the Devils and, later, coach Bruce Cassidy rewarded DeBrusk by putting him on the ice in the empty net situation with the B’s up by two goals. The winger paid the coach back by essentially ending the game with an empty-net goal.
Maybe that can be the impetus for DeBrusk to become the player that he can be, one who can play 200 feet but also produce like he did in the first couple of years of his career. While Cassidy has delivered his share of tough love messages to DeBrusk over the years, the one he gave the player on Saturday was a positive one.
“(Saturday) there were times that his details were off. He was reminded. That’s our job as coaches and our leadership. But he was out there at the end because I have faith in Jake to get the job done. He needs to have more faith in himself at times and just play the right way,” said Cassidy on Sunday morning. “He’s a smart hockey player. We use him on the penalty kill. When he’s on, his details are crisp and sharp, he goes to the right place. He made a good play by putting out a fire at the back door by being the low winger getting down there, so his awareness was there, his willingness, his engagement were there. Some wall battles were good. Some of them, and I’ve said this with Jake all the time, sometimes we need a little more second effort on certain plays from him and I think he could be a really good player. And that’s kind of on him. But his details and knowledge of the game are good. I trust him in those situations. Like everyone, you want to make sure he gets the job done but I believe he knows where to go in those situations late in the game with the goalie out. He’s certainly willing to block a shot, get in a shooting lane. We’ve seen lots of that.”
DeBrusk was slated on Sunday to start on a line with center Tomas Nosek while right wing Oskar Steen, who has been Providence’s leading scoring (5-5-10 in seven games), drew into the lineup. Steen was going in for Curtis Lazar, who Cassidy said was battling through an injury and didn’t want to play him on the second half of the back-to-back.
But Cassidy said there was a little more to Steen going in than just giving Lazar a breather.
“We want to look at some younger guys. We do,” said Cassidy. “We’d like to create some competition from underneath a little bit and I think Steen can go in there. There’s a little bit of that too. Can he push someone? He’s played well in Providence. He’s been up a few times (to the point) where he has a better understanding of the league what’s expected of him. And we’ll see how it goes.”
Zboril stays in, Reilly stays out
Speaking of competition, Jakub Zboril remained in the lineup after playing a good game in Jersey, the second game his made it into the lineup this year.
Mike Reilly, whom the B’s signed to a three-year extension worth $3 million annually, was a healthy scratch for the second straight game.
“He has to work hard to get back on pucks and be clean on the breakout. He has to play more north,” said Cassidy of Reilly’s current deficiencies. “I think he’s having the tendency this year to circle back, circle back to where the forwards are so far ahead that we basically lose any attack. One of the strengths of his game last year I noticed when he got here was his neutral zone transition first pass. He got the puck up in a hurry and now we’re going. We appear faster because the puck’s moving quick. This year, he’s having the tendency to drag it back way too often. I think he has to get back on his fair share of pucks as well. He’s leaving some of that dirty work to his partner too often when it’s his turn. I think his O-zone blue line’s been OK. That was the other area we noticed last year was very good. Some of that is on us to make sure we have a good high forward. They seem to work better in tandem. This year, his execution with plays up there are not happening as much as last year. That’s the part of the offensive side that we want from him.”
But had Zboril not played the way he did on Saturday, Reilly might have gotten back in there against the Habs.
“I’ve got to tell you, Jakub’s worked hard to be ready, and he was (Saturday),” said Cassidy. “He was ready to play. That’s a good sign from him, (being) a good pro, where in years past I’m not sure he would have done that. Hopefully that translates to (Sunday’s) game. That’s why he’s going back in. It’s not a one-and-done if he can stay ready and sharp. Then go. Go take someone’s job.”
Swayman gets back-to-back starts
Cassidy said on Saturday that Jeremy Swayman had moved ahead of Linus Ullmark in the goalie competition and, on Sunday, the coach backed up those words. In a rarity, Swayman got the nod for Sunday’s start against the Canadiens after playing the first half of the back-to-back on Saturday….
After Sunday’s game, the B’s have five straight days, another quirk in one of the oddest schedules we’ve seen. They next play on Saturday in Philadelphia.
News
Suspect sought in unprovoked stabbing of 71-year-old Filipino man waiting for El Cajon trolley
Police in El Cajon, Calif. are searching for a man who allegedly slashed and stabbed an elderly Filipino man in a brutal attack while he waited for the trolley.
The incident: On Nov. 3, in the early morning hours around 5 a.m., a 71-year-old Jose Serra was victim to an apparently unprovoked attack, which left him with wounds on his face and abdomen and a nearly-severed ear, reported Fox 5.
- Security cameras captured the attack, leading to the release of the suspect’s name and photos. The alleged assailant has been identified as 24-year-old Israel Ezekiel Valdivia, who is considered armed and dangerous.
- Valdivia has previous arrests and convictions for elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery, among other charges.
- A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the victim by a friend, Todd Jones.
- According to the GoFundMe page, Serra had recently fallen on hard times after losing his job. He is currently at the hospital on a ventilator.
Todd Jones, the friend of Jose Serra, the 71yo Filipino who was attacked last week near an El Cajon trolley station joins the Filipino community in calling for an arrest of the suspect. Police have not yet determined if this near fatal knife attack was a hate crime. @TFCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/INh0zJpgbH
— Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) November 12, 2021
- “What bothers me the most is that he recently lost his job and through all the struggles he has been through, how can someone not knowing this defenseless elder do this to him,” Jones wrote.
El Cajon police say the suspect is 24 year old Israel Ezekiel Valdivia who has a long criminal history. They are now out looking for him. pic.twitter.com/SOeAqnsyKk
— Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) November 12, 2021
Senseless violence: Officials have not yet determined whether the incident meets the legal definition of a hate crime.
- Local organizers, however, have drawn attention to the pattern of hate crimes against Asian American and Pacific Islanders since 2021.
- Organizers with the Filipino Resource Center held a press conference Friday morning at the trolley station where the attack took place denouncing violence against AAPI elders.
In February of this year, another elderly Filipino person was targeted while riding the same trolley system.
Featured Image via GoFundMe
Support our Journalism with a Contribution
Many people might not know this, but despite our large and loyal following which we are immensely grateful for, NextShark is still a small bootstrapped startup that runs on no outside funding or loans.
Everything you see today is built on the backs of warriors who have sacrificed opportunities to help give Asians all over the world a bigger voice.
However, we still face many trials and tribulations in our industry, from figuring out the most sustainable business model for independent media companies to facing the current COVID-19 pandemic decimating advertising revenues across the board.
We hope you consider making a contribution so we can continue to provide you with quality content that informs, educates and inspires the Asian community.
Even a $1 contribution goes a long way. Thank you for everyone’s support. We love you all and can’t appreciate you guys enough.
News
Mac Jones, Patriots bulldoze Browns 45-7 to win fourth straight
FOXBORO — This was the team that was promised.
An offensive bully. A defensive shapeshifter. And a rookie quarterback whose sharpest performances would elevate the Patriots to legitimate contention and whose down days could still allow them to eke out of win.
But there was no eking on Sunday. Only rookie-led domination.
The Pats bulldozed the Browns 45-7 and extended their remarkable midseason turnaround through youngsters Mac Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson. Jones fired a career-high three touchdown passes, going 19-of-23 for 198 yards, while Stevenson scored two touchdowns and rumbled to his first 100-yard game as a pro. The Patriots controlled play by thrashing Cleveland’s third-ranked run defense for 184 yards, a season best.
Defensively, they allowed 217 total yards, another season best. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was mercifully knocked out with an injury in the third quarter, finishing 11-of-21 for 73 yards, one touchdown and a pick.
The Pats (6-4) have knocked off two AFC playoff contenders over their four-game win streak and hoisted themselves back into the postseason race.
Play opened with Cleveland’s offense punishing the Patriots on its opening series, rushing for 53 yards as it cruised toward the goal line. But stonewalled on first-and-goal from the Pats’ 2-yard line, the Browns called three straight passes, including a fourth-down tryto tight end Austin Hooper over Adrian Phillips. The Patriots answered with a run-heavy march of their own also capped by a touchdown pass to a tight end.
Facing second-and-goal from Cleveland’s 3, Jones took the snap, then one step to his right and lofted a perfect ball to Hunter Henry in the corner for a 3-yard score.
Three plays into the next series, the Pats laid a perfect trap for Mayfield and baited him into an interception. Seeing a man-to-man defense pre-snap, Mayfield dropped back and ripped a sideline throw for David Njoku running an out route. Instead, second-year safety Kyle Dugger, patrolling in short zone, snatched the pass and raced back to the Browns’ 5-yard line.
Wasting no time, Stevenson took a pitch left on the very next snap and hit pay dirt for a 14-7 lead. Cleveland punted on its next possession, and not even a full field could keep the Patriots from finding the end zone. Jones and Co. covered 99 yards, the last 23 on a strike down the seam to Kendrick Bourne, who high-pointed Jones’ pass between two defenders for a spectacular.
Thanks to two fumbles, the Browns’ final first-half series yielded minus-13 yards and sandwiched a field goal from the Patriots. Nick Folk banged a 38-yarder for a 24-7 lead at the break.
The Pats offense finally showed signs of imperfection to start the second half, sputtering quickly over a three-and-out. But Cleveland couldn’t manage much better, moving the chains once before punting again. Big mistake.
Stevenson scored his second touchdown on the next drive, the Patriots forced back-to-back turnovers on downs and followed with two more scores: touchdown passes to Hunter Henry and Jakobi Meyers, the first of Meyers’ young career.
Here were the best and worst Patriot performances from Sunday:
Best
QB Mac Jones Remember when he hit a rookie wall? Or the league supposedly figured him out? Ha.
RB Rhamondre Stevenson The fourth-round rookie rumbled for a career high in rushing yards and scored two touchdowns despite missing every practice this week.
Pass rush The Pats knocked Mayfield out of the game in the third quarter and finished with four sacks.
WR Kendrick Bourne In a game chock full of highlights, Bourne’s touchdown catch between two defenders might top them all. He racked up 141 yards between rushing and receiving.
Worst
None
WATCH: Eagles’ DeVonta Smith’s TD catch against Broncos’ Pat Surtain II
Bruins Notebook: Jake DeBrusk draws some praise from coach
Suspect sought in unprovoked stabbing of 71-year-old Filipino man waiting for El Cajon trolley
Mac Jones, Patriots bulldoze Browns 45-7 to win fourth straight
Review: Children’s Theater Co. returns to live performances with a solid ‘Annie’ production
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price All-set for a Bullish Momentum!
Kourtney Kardashian Posts Birthday Tribute For ‘Baby’ Travis Barker After Steamy Celebratory Kiss
Cherry Creek mansion built for oil magnate lists for $4.3M
Lisa Barlow Talks Having “PTSD” After Feds Arrested Jen Shah Amid Filming on RHOSLC
White House confident Biden’s bill will pass House this week
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper