What Is A Holistic Practitioner?
Holistic Practitioners are holistic healing professionals with a gift in one or more areas of healing. From bodyworkers to homeopaths to hypnotherapists, the term holistic practitioner has become one that is often challenging to describe or understand. Hopefully this article will provide you with some clarity on what a holistic practitioner is and how to find one that meets your individual needs.
Saying holistic practitioner is similar to saying doctor. While there are general practitioners that cross along many paths, most specialize in one or more holistic methods or areas. The main areas of specialization are body-centered therapists, energy-centered therapists, mind-centered therapists, soul and spirit-centered therapists, emotional release therapists, and coaches/counselors. All of these therapists strive to bring a greater quality of life to their clients. That may occur through inner balance, self-empowerment, physical ease, or even emotional confidence.
One thing to realize is that many holistic practitioners work in many areas. In fact, it is usually challenging to limit a practitioner to one area. For example, a hypnotherapist may also be a chakra therapist, a bodyworker could also be a spiritual counselor, etc. Also, since the mind-body-soul connection is just that, connected, wherever you begin, be it in energy work, bodywork, or even the mind, you will find that all of you is affected by the work.
Use this article as a guide to explore the realms of possibilities, rather than limiting your choices to an area.
Body-centered Therapists
Samples of body-centered therapists are bodyworkers, massage therapists, pilates and yoga therapists, rolfing professionals(often termed rolfers), acupressure therapists, myofascial release and sports massage therapists, reflexologists, thai massage therapists, watsu practitioners, feldenkrais and alexander method professionals, and movement therapists (this list is provided to offer an overview as there are at least 50 types of body-centered therapists).
While each body-centered therapist has their own way of working with clients, many use a combination of movement, the breath, and physical pressure (from massage to trigger points) to allow the body to release tension. This release of tension then allows the mind to also find a relaxing state. Sometimes the relaxation state is the goal of the sessions, other times, it is the true starting point.
Energy-centered Therapists
Samples of energy-centered therapists are integrative energy workers, reiki practitioners, healing touch practitioners, breathwork therapists, jin shin do and jin shin jytsu therapists, matrix therapists, applied kinesiologists, orgone therapists, polarity workers, cranial sacral workers, qigong and tai chi masters. Acupuncturists and homeopathy practitioners could also be deemed energy workers.
Energy workers often work with energetic ‘maps’ of the body. They look at where the energy is stuck, depleted or overtaxed in the body and work with the individual to bring a level of balance to the body’s energetic system. This balance also affects the mind and the overall body, enhancing ones state of being on many levels.
Mind-centered Therapists
Samples of mind-centered therapists are hypnotherapists, neuro-linguistic programming practitioners (NLP), integrative release therapists(IRT), regression therapists and metaphysicians.
Mind-centered therapists look at the structures of one’s belief systems and how they may be conflicting with and/or not supporting a client’s quality of life. Mind-centered therapists often find the original cause of what the stuck states are and work with the unconscious mind to reframe limiting patterns and beliefs which provide greater resources and confidence for the client to live the life they desire.
Soul and Spirit-centered Therapists
Samples of soul and spirit-centered therapists are shamans, angelic masters, psychic mediums,
intuitive guides and spiritual counselors(who would also fall into the coaching/counseling category).
Soul and spirit-centered therapists work with clients in a variety of ways. A shaman may work with a client using soul retrieval to regain a part of their soul that has been ‘lost’ due to trauma. A psychic may offer an individual information on what will happen on their current path if they don’t make changes. An intuitive may assist a client in talking with a deceased loved one. As with the other categories, there are many ways soul and spirit-centered therapists work with their clients.
Emotional Release Therapists
Samples of emotional release therapists are integrative release therapists, somato-emotional therapists, psych-k therapists and amanae therapists.
Emotional release therapists work with patterns of emotions that are stuck in the body/mind and assist a client in moving through these blocks into greater joy and emotional freedom. Many other therapies, including neuro-linguistic programming, yoga, shamanic work and energy work employ emotional release methodologies.
Holistic Coaches and Counselors
Samples of coaches and counselors are life coaches, empowerment coaches, spiritual and intuitive counselors, holistic psychologists, and nutritional counselors.
Coaches and counselors assist clients in designing and manifesting the life, career, business and health situations that they truly desire. A holistic coach or counselor often works with a client 1-4x per month setting goals, opening belief systems and partnering with the client to provide the support they need to move forward in their lives.
As you can see, the term holistic practitioner can be used to mean a holistic profession trained in any number of areas. Usually, a holistic practitioner will list their areas of expertise in any of their advertising to assist you in determining if they would be a fit for your unique situation.
For information on locating a holistic practitioner, please see my article on ‘Choosing a Holistic Practitioner’ or see Holistic Hometown (www.HolisticHometown.com) for holistic resources in your hometown, and beyond.
Blessings on your journey.
Homeschool History – 6 Essential Tips on How and What to Teach
Many people think that teaching History to home school students needs to consist of boring lectures and reading many pages of a textbook. Just because that is how most of us were taught, doesn’t mean that was the best way to learn about History. I, personally, have developed a true love for History from teaching and reading with my children that I never had from being in school. Here are some tips you can use when teaching your own children:
1. Use tools that can bring History alive for you and your students. Read “living books” or historical fiction. Use DVDs and interactive websites to take you to interesting historical places.
2. Help your children realize that History is more than just a bunch of facts. Everyone loves a story. Read engaging stories about people who lived in another era. When you have read enough historical fiction or biographies, the pieces of History start falling into place. Help them understand that History is a collection of stories of real people. They will be included in that story many years from now.
3. Choose an era of History to study. Don’t make it too broad or too narrow. If you find that you put too much information into one year, then extend your study of that era of History into the next year if you like.
4. Have a master timeline and fill in the people that you study. It’s fun to see how different people’s lives overlapped. They can see that one person was born just before another person died.
5. Read about different people from the same period of History. This helps your children understand how History can be biased based on one person’s opinion. The bias doesn’t have to be seen as bad or good. It is just the story of History from that person’s perspective. You could read about westward expansion from the settlers point of view and also from the Indian’s point of view.
6. Use field trips, reenactments, and craft projects to reinforce the stories you are reading or the era of History you are exploring.
Learning about History can be a fun and enjoyable experience if you use a variety of resources and have the right perspective. Choose a period of History and find out all about the stories related to that period. Then use the other resources mentioned here and watch yourself and your children develop a greater understand of History.
How Many Blog Posts Should You Publish in a Month?
You will discover that there are many tools by which you can use to promote your business when you put your service or a product online. Your primary tool, of course, is your own website where all the information and all your marketing strategies are laid bare so your target audience can patronize your services and products. Another online tool that can help you in your online promotional marketing strategy is blogging. It is short to say that blogs are the most used tool online to promote an Internet business. But what if you are new to blogging? How do you use blogging so it can result in an effective traffic for your site? This is where the perennial question about blogging comes in: how many blog posts should you publish in a month?
The real answer to the question of how many blog posts should you write and publish on your blog site is it depends. There are many angles and factors when it comes to effective blogging. Those who are experts and have experience using this online tool even differ on their approach regarding this issue. You can reach a dependable answer on this question by following your instincts. But less, you forget, it is not blogging if you only post once a year. Definitely, it is not.
So what should you consider when deciding on how many blog posts should you publish in a month? You must know that there are bloggers who post 3-4 times within a day and there are those who merely publish posts once a week. Both of these types of bloggers, unexpectedly, can do well in their business and get away with the frequency of their blog postings. You can apply this to your own online business by finding the publishing frequency that is appropriate with yours.
Say, if you have a technology and gadgets blog, you can probably blog 3-4 times a day. This usually entails a lot of writers working behind your blog site. The reason behind the frequency in this kind of blog is the inherent nature in technology-based blogging. There is the factor of fast-paced development and news going on regarding technology. Moreover, the demand for constant information on this subject is overwhelming. If you have a different topic or business, then apply your frequency of blogging in conjunction with the nature of your business.
In spite of the many factors that play behind how much you should blog in a month and the different advices you may get from experts in the field, the bottom line is that the more you blog the more traffic you get for your site. This is something that cannot be denied. The more blog posting you have done for your online business makes search engine index these posts. This inevitably will generate traffic for you. A typical modest blogging activity of 15 posts in a month will generate an estimated 50% increase in traffic if blogging is increased by 45 blog postings. So that basically answer your question on how frequent should you publish in your blog per month.
How Much Meat Should You Eat a Day?
The proper intake of meat, according to USDA is about 2-3 ounce per serving, which look like a deck of card. If anyone has a stake, how many people eat meat as size of deck of card? – Almost none. Most stakes served in restaurants is about 2 to 4 times bigger then that.
One of the biggest reason why people eat meat is because of protein. From the time of birth to about a year old is the fastest growing occurring during life time. So it may be assume that naturally mother’s milk have a lot of protein. In truth, mother’s milk has about 6% protein. Far less then what people had assumed. Most vegetables and fruits have more protein then that.
Even for body builder who thinks lots of protein is needed to build your muscle, protein intake should be thought again. The all time body builder champion Arnold Schwarzenegger said, “Most people think they need 50-70% of protein intake to their total calorie intake in order to body build. However, that is not true. According to my formula, 1g of protein per 1 kg(1000g) body weight is enough.”
Since 1 kg is about 2.2 pounds (2.2046226218 pound to be exact), If one weighs 150 pounds, 150/2.2 = 68.18kg. So one needs 68.18gram of protein. How much is that? 1 ounce is about 28.3 grams. So 68.18/28.3 = 2.4 ounces. One needs about 2.4 ounces of protein a day. USDA’s recommended amount of meat intake is about 2-3 ounces per serving, which look like a deck of card.
However, plants already have that amount of protein, if you eat too much meat, which is most Americans are, you are going to make your blood acidic due to too much protein intake, which cause the calcium loss in the bone.
People usually think that human ought to eat meat because we have been always and consider themselves as omnivores. That is not true. Meat has not been major part of human diet they invented equipment to kill animals. That is not that long. Even though tens of thousands of years may be long time, it is but a short moment in the time table of evolutionarily scale.
If you look at human’s diet from evolutionary scale, human are primate. All primate’s diet are 95-99% raw fruits and vegetables, except human. When food is presented to children who have not yet developed addiction to food, their natural choice is fruit, even though a gourmet dish prepared by top chief is right next to it. All primates are naturally fond of fruits including human.
Of all primates, none eat meat like human do. Gorillas are 100% vegetarians. Orangutans eat small amount of insects, Bonobos eat meat, but less then 1%. Chimpanzees eat less then 5% of meat in their total diet. Despite of this, all of these primates’ canines are sharper and longer then human.
While most humans are “behavioral” omnivores, when body anatomy is examined, human are certified herbivores. Herbivores and humans have to chew their food extensively with side to side mouth movement before they swallow. Carnivores and omnivores swallow their food whole without much chewing. Omnivores such as pig, when they eat fruit such as banana, they swallow the whole thing including the skin, whereas primates always peel fruits when they eat – so as human.
Among primates, you don’t see diabetes, arthritis, cancer, high blood pressure. You only see that in human society. Interestingly enough, you see the same disease when you feed animal diet to herbivores. Incidentally, clinical study shows that when herbivore animals switch to human diet they get disease which modern human get, such as diabetes, cancer, high blood pressure, heart disease, arthritis, and so on.
USDA’s meat recommendation is about 2-3 ounce per serving. I would say proper meat intake should not exceed 5% of human diet.
