What Makes a Good Blueprint?
Blueprints are like what a map that is used to give directions to a final destination. If the map is not correct then it will not take you where you want to go, same for the blueprint. A bad blueprint will only create chaos for you due to poor instructions.
Looking at a blueprint for the first time can be can be very confusing and may seem a bit difficult to interpret. A good blueprint should be set in such a way that helps the one studying it an easy time to understand and figure it out. The guidelines and instructions provided should be arranged in a simple way to ensure one takes very little time to understand what is expected.
The first thing it should have is the title page that shows all the drawings that will be used to put the construction together and come up with the complete shed. Always make it a habit to study these drawings keenly so that you can know what is expected of you and how you will go about working step by step and in the right order. You will notice the drawings have symbols or abbreviations to guide you, learn what they stand for from the glossary provide in this title page.
A good blueprint is usually drawn to scale and the actual ratio should be indicated on each page so that you can work and plan out your materials with this in mind. The universal standard measurements are usually an 1/8 of an inch on paper should represent one foot of the required material.
It is also important for you to keenly look at the architectural drawings that are usually found among the first few pages. And they should be marked with a letter ‘A “then a number so that you can differentiate them from all the other drawings since they are usually classified differently to make work easier for you. The blueprint should also contain mechanical drawings, and are always marked with the letter “M” then a number. This shows how the plumbing will be like and how the pipes are expected to be fitted, and how the heating as well as the air conditioning will be done.
One cannot use and understand a blueprint without referring to the specifications manual commonly known as the spec book. This is where you will get all the information on which materials you can use and how the building should proceed. In order for one to work well with a blueprint they need to use the title page that contains the drawing plans together with the spec book as some important information is usually only found on the latter.
What Is a Dysfunctional Relationship?
Unless you’re completely out of touch with any media, written, audio or video, you have been bombarded with words like “dysfunctional relationship”, “codependency” and “toxic family system”. You may have noticed that there’s a lot of information available about these relationships, but not too much about what to do about them. This month, I thought I’d give a brief overview of the various terms and what they mean, plus a guide about the difference between these relationships and healthy ones.
Dysfunctional Relationships are relationships that do not perform their appropriate function; that is, they do not emotionally support the participants, foster communication among them, appropriately challenge them, or prepare or fortify them for life in the larger world.
Codependency means that one or both people in a relationship are making the relationship more important than they are to themselves. A classic codependent is hopelessly entangled with a partner who is out of control through alcoholism, addiction or violent behavior; but the term has been more recently used to mean anyone who feel dependent, helpless and out of control in a relationship; or unable to leave an unsatisfying or abusive one.
Toxic Family Systems are relationships (beginning with childhood families, and carried into adulthood) that are mentally, emotionally or physically harmful to some or all of the participants. Codependent relationships can also be toxic relationships, although the term “toxic” is usually used to mean the more abusive varieties.
In short, all three of these terms refer to relationships that contain unhealthy interaction, and do not effectively enhance the lives of the people involved. People in these relationships are not taking responsibility for making their own lives or the relationship work.
The degree of dysfunction, codependency or toxicity in relationships can vary. Most of us get a little dependent, and therefore dysfunctional, from time to time — especially when we’re tired, stressed, or otherwise overloaded. What makes the difference between this normal, occasional human frailty and true clinical dysfunction is our ability to recognize, confront and correct dysfunction when it happens in our relationships.
The question to keep in mind is: what is not working, and how can we make it work? Most people, when faced with a relationship problem or disagreement, reflexively begin to look for a villain; that is, they want to know who’s at fault. Responding to a problem by looking for someone to blame (even if it’s yourself) is a dysfunctional response. The functional question is not, “Whose fault is it?” but “What can we do to solve the problem?”
When you try it, you’ll see that refusing to focus on blaming anyone (yourself or your partner), and instead insisting on solving the problem, will make a huge difference in all your relationships. Families who sit down together, in a family meeting, where everyone, including small children, gets to discuss the problem from their point of view, and everyone works together to solve the problem, become functional rapidly.
Couples who can sit down together and discuss problems calmly, without blaming, criticizing and accusing, find that looking for a mutual solution to their problems increases their commitment, their intimacy and bonds them together. Nothing binds you in relationship more powerfully than the awareness that by working together, you can solve whatever problems arise.
No relationship will be perfect; and how to successfully interact your lover cannot be worked out in advance. Yes, you can learn basic communication techniques, build your self-esteem, and develop patterns for healthy, equal, balanced loving before you get together — and all of these will make your relationship, when you do find it, much more successful. But, because you are unique, and so is your partner, what works for the two of you must be developed on-the-spot. The only way I know to do this is through experience, communication and negotiation.
If you understand that your relationship, to be successful, must be healthy and satisfying for both you and your partner, you will also understand that codependently putting your partners feelings, needs and wants before your own is as harmful as compulsively putting your wants, needs and feelings before your lover’s.
Through focusing on solving issues and problems together, through honest and open communication, you can learn to achieve a balance. That is, you can work together to make sure both of you get your needs and wants met, and you can both care equally about your mutual satisfaction, health and happiness.
Any other definition of love tends to degenerate into dysfunction and codependency, and will become toxic to you and your lover. Finding out if solutions are mutually satisfactory is easy– you ask each other how it feels and whether it’s working. Beginning your relationship with this idea in mind, or renewing an existing relationship on this basis, is much easier and more pleasant than you may believe. I invite you to consciously move your focus from who’s at fault to what will fix the problem, and to increase the mutuality and communication in your relationship, and watch whatever dysfunctional interaction you have, whether mild or severe, be significantly reduced. You can do this with relationships at home, with your parents, your children, your siblings, and even with friends and co-workers.
Auto Insurance Quotes Info: A Rundown of What to Look for When Comparing Car Insurance Rates
Like it or not, car insurance is something you need if you want to legally drive, no matter which state you live in. The amount of coverage you need, however, varies from one state to the next. Check the minimum requirements in your area and then decide whether or not you need any additional coverage types, such as collision coverage, when searching for auto insurance quotes and comparing them.
The secret to getting a good deal on auto insurance is to find the balance between the coverage type(s) you want and annual premiums that won’t go over your budget. You’ll also want to compare various quotes and do research on each company, and learn about the discounts they offer to see if you qualify for any. There is a wide range of discounts offered by car insurance providers, so there is a good chance you’ll qualify for at least one.
It helps to compare coverage and rates side by side. Check and see what each policy offers. Don’t make the mistake of automatically selecting whichever one is the lowest-priced, as it might cost you more in the long run. Make sure you read everything – including the fine print. The liability limits must be looked into when checking out auto insurance quotes. They are usually expressed in numbers such as 150/400/100 to indicate $150,000 worth of coverage for bodily injury for each individual, $400,000 for bodily injury for each accident, and $100,000 to cover any property damage that you cause in an accident. These liability numbers should be as consistent as possible across the quotes you receive.
Auto Insurance Quotes Can Be Higher Than Expected
Don’t feel discouraged if you’re not seeing the low rates you are hoping to get. Once again, there might be some discounts for which you qualify. Also, it helps to know what factors determine what kinds of quotes you receive. Some of these factors include age, location, credit history, model and make of vehicle, age of vehicle, and your driving record. If you have any safety features, such as alarms, anti-theft locks, reinforced windows, etc., be sure to mention that when filling out forms for quotes, as you will be able to save extra money.
Even if you have an agent who is assisting you, you still must educate yourself as much as possible.
Perhaps the best site to start when learning about auto insurance quotes is esurance. Not only can you get a free quote from a reliable organization, you can also check out lots of esurance discounts. The site and app are very easy to use.
The Financial Considerations: How Much Money You Need to Start a Catering Business
Your financial capability will determine the kind of catering business you are able to put up and maintain in the long run. When checking out your finances for the business, you have to consider the capital and startup costs as well as the required taxes.
Startup Capital and Cost
The cost of starting a catering business depends on how large you want to start. Would you like to be home based at first as a self-operated caterer or go for contract catering even at the onset? Either way, the initial costs include the fees for licensing, insurances, and promotions. The capital needed also depends on your preferred corporate structure. Of course, if it is sole proprietorship, less or small capital is needed. On the other hand, if you will register as a corporation, then more capital investment is required.
Tax Obligation
The amount of tax payable depends on the business organization, whether sole proprietorship or corporation. Nonetheless, it is best to get a certified accountant to handle all your money flows in and out.
Financing the Operation
Today, there are a lot of ways you can finance your business operation.
First is your savings. There are people who diligently save money before actually starting so they can avoid incurring debts. If you can do this, then that would be best since in the first 5 years, you will be focused on building the business and not really about making high profits.
Second option is getting bank loans where assets will be used as collateral. If you do not own any business assets, your personal assets can suffice.
Third is microloans. These are loans provided by private individuals or group of private individuals rather than banking institutions. This is good for people having a hard time getting an approval from other lending companies.
Fourth is through factoring. This is considered to be one of the most innovative ways to finance a business these days. It is very flexible too. How it works is that you buy the debts owed to another at a discounted rate. This has been referred to by many as cash flow finance or invoice discount.
Fifth resort would be crowdfunding. By the name itself, crowdfunding is basically getting people to finance your business. You ask for their help in whatever amount they can give. They can either ask to be a stockholder or just donate for free. It just depends on the arrangement.
The final option is by searching angel investors. Otherwise called as an angel or seed investor, it is literally having someone who is capable of providing you the capital for your business. Most of the time, they invest and become a shareholder in return. But in here, you must be able to convince them that your business will eventually become a success.
So are you financially capable to start a food catering business? Which of the following would you consider to get good financing?
