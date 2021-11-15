News
White House confident Biden’s bill will pass House this week
By HOPE YEN
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser expressed confidence Sunday that the White House’s $1.85 trillion domestic policy package will quickly pass the House this week and said approval couldn’t come at a more urgent time as prices of consumer goods spike.
“Inflation is high right now. And it is affecting consumers in their pocketbook and also in their outlook for the economy,” said Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council.
“This, more than anything, will go at the costs that Americans face,” he said, before adding that the House will consider the legislation this coming week. “It will get a vote, it will pass.”
The House has been moving toward approval of the massive Democrat-only-backed bill even as the measure faces bigger challenges in the Senate, where Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have insisted on reducing its size.
In a letter Sunday to Democratic colleagues, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., counseled “time and patience” for working through a bill of this size.
Consumer prices have soared 6.2% over the last year, the biggest 12-month jump since 1990. Deese acknowledged that prices may not fully return to a more normal 2% level until next year due to the lingering effects of COVID-19, but he said the measure will go a long way toward “lowering costs for American families.”
“We’re confident this bill, as it moves through the process, is going to be fully paid for, and not only that, it’s actually going to reduce deficits over the long term,” he said.
Biden on Monday planned to sign a related $1 trillion infrastructure bill, a bipartisan effort that was passed earlier this month after the president and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pledged action on Biden’s broader package expanding health, child, elder care and climate change by mid-November.
House progressives had threatened to hold up the infrastructure bill without a firm commitment of immediate action on the broader package.
House centrists say they will vote for the package as early as this week if an upcoming Congressional Budget Office analysis affirms White House estimates that the bill is fully paid for. The measure would be covered with changes to corporate taxes, such as a new corporate minimum tax, while raising taxes on higher-income people.
On Friday, Pelosi wrote Democratic members reaffirming her plan to push ahead soon, noting that CBO estimates released so far on pieces of the plan have been consistent with White House projections.
“We are on a path to be further fortified with numbers from the Congressional Budget Office,” she said.
Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., one of 13 House Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill, said he’s not convinced that the broader package will get House approval this week.
“I don’t think the votes are there yet,” he said. “A good number of Democrats had demanded and are going to receive a CBO report as to whether is, it really paid for? What does it do when you expand Medicare? What does that do to the solvency?”
“Somehow, I don’t think we’re going to get these answers … for Pelosi to get the votes set before the end of the week.”
The bill is expected to face changes in the Senate. With Republican opposition and an evenly split 50-50 Senate, Biden has no votes to spare.
Manchin in particular has been vocal about the risk of aggravating budget shortfalls and already has managed to bring the bill down from Biden’s original $3.5 trillion price tag. Last week, Manchin again sounded the alarm over “the threat posed by record inflation.”
Deese appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” and ABC’s “This Week” and Upton spoke on CNN.
Bashaud Breeland active for Vikings; Dakota Dozier released from hospital
INGLEWOOD, Calif. _ Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland was active for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium after having been listed as questionable with a groin injury.
Breeland was hurt in the second quarter of last Sunday’s 34-31 overtime loss at Baltimore. He is expected to start against the Chargers.
Inactive for the Vikings were linebacker Anthony Barr, quarterback Kellen Mond and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Barr was ruled out Friday with a knee injury and will miss his fifth game of the season. He sat out the first four games with the knee issue before returning to play in the next four.
Also Sunday, Vikings practice squad guard Dakota Dozier was released from the hospital after being in since last Tuesday night due to COVID-19 related issues. Dozier, who is fully vaccinated, was placed on the COVID-19 practice squad reserve list on Nov. 5.
“He’s stable now,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said last Wednesday morning, when he did not identify Dozier by name. “But it was scary. … It was COVID. I’m not a doctor, but it was COVID pneumonia or something. He had a hard time breathing.”
The Vikings have six players on COVID-19 reserve lists. Players who had been on the 53-man roster on the list and not playing Sunday are safety Harrison Smith, center Garrett Brabury, linebacker Ryan Connelly and defensive end Kenny Willekes. In addition to Dozier, tackle Timon Parris is on the practice squad list.
Denver newspaper founder’s name stripped from library over support for Sand Creek Massacre
Rocky Mountain News founder William Byers’ name was stripped from a branch of the Denver Public Library last month over his support for the 1864 Sand Creek Massacre, and the branch was renamed after a descendant of survivors of the massacre.
People gathered at the library at 675 Santa Fe Drive Saturday to celebrate its new name: John “Thunderbird Man” Emhoolah Jr. Branch Library.
Emhoolah, who died in April at the age of 91, was a tireless advocate for American Indians, according to the library. He was Kiowa and Arapaho, and was a descendant of survivors of the Sand Creek Massacre, in which the Colorado Territorial militia attacked a Cheyenne and Arapaho village and killed nearly 200 people, most of them women and children, in what is now Kiowa County.
At the time, Byers owned and ran the now-defunct Rocky Mountain News, which defended the massacre as a “Great Battle with Indians” and called for the “extermination” of Native Americans, according to research published by the Denver Public Library. The newspaper also whipped up panic among Denver’s white population about “Indian raids.”
Byers defended the massacre for decades, according to the library, which accepted public nominations for a new branch name and tallied votes from community members to pick Emhoolah from a short list of five finalists in October.
Emhoolah served in the Korean War, worked as executive director of the American Indian Center in Denver, and led Adams County Five Star Schools’ Indian Education Program, according to the library, which described him as a “dedicated community leader and advocate.” He also served on the National Native American Veterans Memorial Advisory Committee and with the American Indian Higher Education Consortium.
“We are honored to rename this branch after such an inspirational individual,” Michelle Jeske, city librarian, said in a news release. “Today is a historic moment in Denver Public Library’s history and the history of our city.”
List of inactive players for NFL games in Week 10
By The Associated Press
CAROLINA AT ARIZONA
Panthers: CB Rashaan Melvin (hand); CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (toe); DT Phil Hoskins; WR Shi Smith; S Kenny Robinson; TE Colin Thompson.
Cardinals: QB Kyler Murray (ankle); WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring); WR Andy Isabella; RB Jonathan Ward; S James Wiggins (knee); G Justin Pugh (calf); G/C Max Garcia (Achilles).
MINNESOTA AT LA CHARGERS
Vikings: QB Kellen Mond; WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette; LB Anthony Barr (knee).
Chargers: QB Easton Stick; RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps); S Nasir Adderley (ankle); S Mark Webb Jr.; FB Gabe Nabers; CB Michael Davis (hamstring); OT Trey Pipkins.
SEATTLE AT GREEN BAY
Seahawks: CB Bless Austin; LB Cody Barton; QB Jacob Eason; C Dakoda Shepley; OT Stone Forsythe; DT Robert Nkemdiche.
Packers: WR Equanimeous St. Brown; S Vernon Scott; TE Dominique Dafney; OT David Bakhtiari; DL Kingsley Keke.
PHILADELPHIA AT DENVER
Eagles: QB Reid Sinnett; DB Kary Vincent Jr.; CB Tay Gowan; OL Jack Anderson; DT Marlon Tuipulotu.
Broncos: RB Mike Boone; CB Essang Bassey; CB Mac McCain III; S Jamar Johnson; OT Bobby Massie (ankle); OT Garett Bolles (ankle); DL McTelvin Agim (knee).
TAMPA BAY AT WASHINGTON
Buccaneers: WR Antonio Brown (ankle); TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs); QB Kyle Trask; G Nick Leverett; DL Steve McLendon; S Andrew Adams.
Washington: WR Curtis Samuel (groin); CB Benjamin St-Just (concussion); WR Antonio Gandy-Golden; CB Corn Elder.
NEW ORLEANS AT TENNESSEE
Saints: RB Alvin Kamara (knee); LB Andrew Dowell; DE Jalyn Holmes; OT Terron Armstead; TE Nick Vanett; WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
Titans: CB Greg Mabin (ankle); LB David Long Jr. (hamstring); LB Rashaan Evans (ankle); OT Bobby Hart; OL Dillon Radunz; DT Teair Tart (groin).
DETROIT AT PITTSBURGH
Lions: LB Austin Bryant; LB Jessie Lemonier; WR Josh Reynolds; DE Kevin Strong; RB Jamaal Williams (thigh).
Steelers: WR Chase Claypool (toe); CB Ahkello Witherspoon; Anthony McFarland; LB Buddy Johnson; C B.J. Finney; QB Ben Roethlisberger (COVID-19).
ATLANTA AT DALLAS
Falcons: DL Jonathan Bullard (concussion); DL John Cominsky (shoulder); CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring); TE Lee Smith (back); OL Josh Andrews; DL Ta’Quon Graham.
Cowboys: LT Tyron Smith (ankle); DL Quinton Bohanna (illness); QB Will Grier; S Israel Mukuamu; WR Simi Fehoko.
JACKSONVILLE AT INDIANAPOLIS
Jaguars: WR Tryon Johnson; CB Tre Herndon; TE Jacob Hollister; DE-OLB Jordan Smith; RB Devine Ozigbo.
Colts: CB Xavier Rhodes (calf); WR Michael Strachan; RB Marlon Mack; DE Ben Banogu; OT Julie’n Davenport; OL Will Fries.
BUFFALO AT NEW YORK JETS
Bills: LB Tremaine Edmunds; CB Cam Lewis; OL Jamal Douglas; DT Brandin Bryant.
Jets: QB Zach Wilson; RB La’Mical Perine; OL Isaiah Williams; DL Jonathan Marshall; DL Tim Ward; S Elijah Riley.
CLEVELAND AT NEW ENGLAND
Browns: CB Greedy Williams (shoulder); DE Takkarist McKinley (groin); S Richard LeCounte III; LB Tony Fields II; WR Ja’Marcus Bradley; DT Sheldon Day.
Patriots: TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder); RB Damien Harris (concussion); WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion); CB Shaun Wade; DE Ronnie Perkins; G Yasir Durant; QB Jarrett Stidham.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
