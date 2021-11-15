Why You Should Look for Casino slots with 6 Reels

Share Pin 0 Shares

Slot machines are a very simple form of online casino games, but classic slots are also some of the best entertainment in the online casino world. Even simple three-reel slots can offer a lot and lead to massive wins, but if you are already getting used to the entire reel system, what should you do next?

More Winning Combinations at a Slot Machine

A bigger game space allows a slot machine to offer up more win potential since you have more than just the first reel, second reel, and third reel to work with. Six reels can double the number of matching combinations you might get, and even one of them could be a winning combination worth a lot of money.

There are two basic formats for slots: three reels and five reels. However, alternative formats that reach that sixth column are a great example of more common game types being refreshed with just a small tweak.

The slots work in roughly the same way but double the chances of everything: in theory, one Wild symbol becomes two symbols.

Online Special Features

Online casinos that carry these experiential games often have more interesting bonus features for slot players, from a bonus round and free spins to stacked symbols, cascading wins, and Wild multipliers. The biggest prizes can come from the wider range of symbols and higher chances of matching symbols somewhere on the reels.

Some games have unique bonuses, like a ‘medi bonus’ or a more fun take on free spins that turn it into a smaller but more rewarding game.

As a side note, since these multi-reel slots tend to be fairly popular, they also tend to be more secure and accessible. A demo version might be available on your favourite casinos, and the casino site will generally be safe to use in the United Kingdom ISO Code (GB State/Province), the USA equivalents, and even overseas.

Slot Machines with More Complex Gameplay

6-reel slots are a lot more complex for even the best slots players and push online slots into a new level of play. Even just two symbol positions being swapped can completely change your big wins, and that is not even mentioning progressive jackpots that can reach a huge number very quickly.

If you pay attention and get used to the fact that there are more symbols on the reels, you can stop seeing it as a traditional layout. Traditional games (especially traditional slots) change a lot when there are more positions added, but here, the games can be drastically different in many ways.

Playing Three-Reel Slots to Earn Money

If you just want to win a profit, then a good bet multiplier and some real-money bets can be perfect on even the smaller machines. High volatility and a big hit on one 6-reel slots game can feel like no other game in the online world, even on smaller internet casinos.

Games like Red Flag Fleet (a WMS Gaming Machine slot with a Chinese pirate theme) are designed by their software providers to have twists that make more than a few appearances during regular play.

When you play the multi-reel slot, you are getting something with the same chance of winning at that slot but also a more volatile level of play. Just be sure to play responsibly since casino slots with 6 reels can still be just as risky.