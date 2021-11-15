Home Improvement
Your Bathroom Plumbing Is More Complicated Than You Think
When you have to make the rounds in your house as you clean, the one room we often try to leave toward the end is the bathroom, and this is simply because we know what types of things go on in there. The truth is that as much as we think we know (and avoid) about our bathrooms, it is our bathroom plumbing that we should be paying more attention.
Have you ever thought it might be fun and exciting to sit in on a lecture about the human body’s circulatory system? Could you see yourself taking the time to understand thermodynamics? Not really. While these may be somewhat extreme examples, your bathroom’s plumbing is really quite a complex thing. It’s for this reason alone that professional plumbers are invaluable resources for your average homeowner.
Even if you don’t know exactly how it all works, it is important for you to really grasp what goes into making your bathroom do what it does. The first thing to understand that your bathroom’s plumbing is a fairly sophisticated network of pipes and venting. Waste water and sewage gases are kept at bay while clean water are allowed back into the system. Moreover, gravity also plays a role in how well things move around in your pipes. Have you ever heard the sound of pipes making sounds as someone uses the shower? That’s you hearing the network of plumbing in action.
Perhaps the biggest misconception about plumbing that people have in general is that it is all pipes and fittings on those pipes. This, of course, is simply not the case. Much the same way your veins aren’t all that’s involved in moving blood in your body, your bathroom plumbing also consists of fixtures, supply lines, and the ability to control the movement of water by way of various valves located at the fixture or to the house as a whole. As a homeowner, you may not actually see your pipes in action, but you are always privy to seeing the fixtures in your bathroom. It’s important for you to make sure everything is working well. As part of a regular routine, take the time to check your fixtures, faucets, and supply lines just to make sure it’s all operating the right way. You’d hate to find out things aren’t OK when something really big happens with your plumbing.
Finally, it’s important to take time to understand the role of the homeowner when it comes to their bathroom plumbing. All too often, we take for granted what our bathrooms do for us until something goes wrong. Even more problematic is that we tend to also ignore the warning signs our plumbing provides for us. This is perhaps the greatest proof of its complex nature but also its saving grace. When we see water draining a little slower down a drain, we don’t think much about it. When we see it in multiple drains, we wonder what’s happening, but again, we just think that as long as the water still drains, we’re OK. You could very well be ignoring a major issue in the drainage part of your bathroom’s plumbing. Sure, it’s not quite sentient thinking, but there is something to be said about how your plumbing can give you a “head’s up” when things might go south.
Bathroom plumbing is something we’d rather not deal with. However, ignoring this complex system can have severe consequences.
Home Improvement
Remodeling Your Bathroom – What Does a 4 Inch Spread Faucet Say About Your Home?
Before I entered into the Kitchen & Bath industry I never thought about the difference between a 4″ spread faucet and an 8″ spread faucet. I grew up in a small, rural town and honestly can’t remember the type of faucet in any house I had seen, including my own. My parents built a new house in the late 70’s so I’m sure all the faucets were 4″ spread or also known as mini faucets. I really never looked or knew the difference.
Even in my 20’s, I owned my home and did a low budget renovation. I had to aleve myself of the 50’s blue from Kohler. Oddly, I don’t really know the official name of the color. I went to Home Depot and bought a new pedestal sink. It had a 4″ spread faucet hole drilling. I thought I was really ‘upgrading’. It definitely was an upgrade but if I had known in advance with a little extra money it would have made a bigger difference.
What is the big deal whether you have a 4″ and 8″ spread faucet? And for many of us… what does that mean anyway! A sink or countertop will determine the faucet spread you need. Holes are drilled to accommodate the faucet. Look at the hole drillings. If you put a measuring tape up to the holes there will be either a 4″ or 8″ spread between them. Please note that in all plumbing situations, you measure from the center of the hole and not the right or left of the hole. All plumbing measures are made from the center of the hole.
The upside with purchasing an 8 inch spread or also know as a widespread faucet is that it tends to be known as ‘higher end’. It means you took your renovation seriously. Perhaps these issues are not important to you and that’s fine. So let’s look at the more practical reasons to choose between the two faucet types.
1. It’s usually harder to clean an 8″ spread faucet because there are three separate flanges to clean. With a 4″ spread faucet there is normally a single bottom plate to clean around.
2. The quality of an 8″ spread faucet is usually better than a 4″ faucet. I should state is more than usually better. Between the function and finish the 8″ spread should usually win in the long run. Also, 4″ spread faucets are normally available in chrome only.
3. Because of the first two points, a desire to achieve better things is the reason to get an 8″ faucet. Everyone wants to improve there lives and purchase nicer things when they are affordable.
Now it is time for reality. Buy the faucet that you can afford. Have a budget. It doesn’t matter if you have 4″ or 8″ faucet. You don’t have to impress your friend, family and enemies with having the best things. If you can afford it then go for it. If not, enjoy the water that runs out of it. It’s about water. There is no need to impress anybody; just enjoy. Family and friends are far more important than the faucet you choose.
Home Improvement
Reasons Why You Should Re Grout As Opposed to Re Tile Your Bathroom
Before you decide to go about tearing the tiles off your bathroom wall, you might want to think about merely re-grouting the present tiles to take your washroom back to perfect condition!
Everybody knows precisely what we are referring to – once the grout in between the bathroom tiles begins to turn dark and smell. It might be ugly, be pungent and even cause significant water ingress resulting in considerable damage and even resulting in you being a lot poorer. During the eight years I have been a tiler, mouldy grout and weak silicone may be the primary root cause of major leakages and water damages to apartments directly below.
Once the grout inside your shower area or around your bath becomes mouldy and dark coloured, fractures will develop and start letting water through to the plasterboard behind, which can subsequently soak it up like a sponge creating even more damage, and this could start costing you a great deal more of your hard earned cash. This may go undetected for a long time should you not be aware of tell-tale signals and odours, by which time it’s too far gone and the downstairs ceiling has collapsed! I’ve come across it so frequently and I think the majority of people A – will not understand just how much damage may result and B – will not appreciate just how straightforward it is to repair. These are the two reasons why I’m going to demonstrate the correct way to address the problem. It cannot just help you save money but totally transform your mucky, stinky bathroom back to the way it was all those years back.
I think many people squander a pile of cash on completely re-tiling the areas involved. However re-grouting is often a economical D.I.Y. solution to overcome the issue making your bathroom easier on the eyes and nose. There are various reasons why re-grouting can be a popular alternative to re-tiling, including price, time frames, and also the time frame the shower will be out of use whilst works are being carried out.
The re-grouting procedure is straightforward, takes a couple of hours, makes it 100 % leak-proof and helps make your bathroom appear completely new again, all for less than £100. Sounds good? Well in this post we’ll be looking at precisely how to undertake this project as well as the advantages it offers along with the reason why employing a qualified professional might in fact help you save money in the long term.
Tools Required
All can be purchased through your nearby DIY shop
- grout float
- waterproof anti mould grout for showers and wet rooms
- mixing tub
- mixing knife or mixing attachment to drill
- Bosch 180e multi cutter with grout cutter attachment
- tiling sponge
- anti mould silicone (if sealant looks black and mouldy)
- grout spray sealant from the good tile store
- gloves
- dust mask
- goggles
- silicone (anti mould)
- silicone gun
- masking tape
Re-Grouting the tiling work
Get rid of the old and add some new!
Before starting work you need to wear your dust mask, gloves and goggles. Safe practice at work is important!
1. To get started you need to begin by fixing your grout removal blade to a ‘bosch’ or ‘dremel’ multi-cutter and gradually slice up every one of the damaged grout lines slicing away the grout up until you can easily see the initial colour once again, or if you decide you can actually eliminate all of affected grout back to the plasterboard according to seriousness of problem.
2. Wash down all of the dust coming from the cutting ensuring you get the sponge directly into the grout lines eliminating all the dust and dirt since the grout won’t hold fast if left.
3. Mix up the grout adhering to manufacturers recommendations. Utilizing your mixing knife scoop some grout onto the end or edge of the grout float and begin working in diagonal sweeps pressing the grout directly into the lines covering each line several times to make certain it has loaded the entire depth of line. Not filling up the entire depth may result in cracking not to mention water ingress.
4. Leave for 10-15 minutes according to manufacturers’ recommendations, after that wipe down with rough side of the grout sponge alternatively you can run a finger down the lines making it very smooth.
5. Leave it to dry out for 24 hours, just before completing using a transparent spray sealant which will make it 100% water resistant for many years.
Renewing your silicone sealant around bath or shower
1. Get rid of all old silicone by using a Stanley blade to eliminate the main lines after that a single blade to clean out the remainder. In my opinion I have discovered this for being the most effective way to clear out old silicone.
2. Work with Masking tape to cover the top and bottom of where the fresh lines are likely to go.
3. First cut-off the top of the silicone tube, affix nozzle, determine the thickness the bead has to be and slice a 45 degree angle on the nozzle.
4. Secure the gun with a 45 degree angle whilst gradually pressing the trigger and edge down the lines stopping the gun at any time when needed. This alone is very challenging however the masking tape prevents the bead from going all over the place.
5. Take away the masking tape and lick your finger. Ensuring it’s completely wet, work your finger slowly and gradually down silicone line, stopping and re-licking should any silicone begins sticking to your finger. This will leave a nice sleek water-tight seal.
Why to get a professional plumber or tiler
Many reasons exist why you ought to find a professional to handle the task. To begin with, the expense because they will certainly already have all of the tools necessary to do the job, which can help you save over £100 easily. Second, purely the fact they have in all probability carried out the very same job 100s of times and will usually guarantee the work they do, offering you the reassurance that no downstairs neighbour will likely be rapping at your doorstep yelling about their ceiling leaking water. The professional’s expertise furthermore will leave the job with a top quality finish. Convenience is another main reason. Employing a plumber or tiler enables you to take it easy as there are no necessity for you to add yet another demanding task to an already hectic schedule, since the plumber or tiler will provide you with a precise deadline to when the job will likely be finished. Though working with grout appears moderately straightforward, it is usually difficult knowing the best time to wipe down the grout once placing it, perhaps leaving behind undesirable grout on the face of the tiles indefinitely.
Now you know the fundamentals to re-grouting, you might want to check out your very own bathroom and figure out if you believe you have the self-belief to tackle the task. Or, have assurance that it could be finished for a reasonable price by calling a professional plumber or tiler.
Home Improvement
The Evolution of Kitchen Home Appliances in an Age-Free Environment
The “new” retirement would wisely be referred to as “unretirement,” a decades-long, active, involved extension of life. Home will be headquarters during this exciting stage of life, and the kitchen will be command central. From untraditional housing styles to universal design, the kitchen will be the first true age-free space.
Kitchen-Centric Housing
Retirement age is dropping steadily and even people in their twenties and thirties eagerly contemplate their move into the phase of life that used to mean the end of all that mattered. Not so in the 21st century; unretirement can bring new freedoms, lucrative ventures, broader horizons, personal fulfillment and global connections – and all this as you sit at the kitchen table enjoying a morning coffee. Kitchens will continue to come in all shapes, sizes and price ranges. They will always be loved as much for their flaws as their charm and convenience. Housing styles and development patterns that isolate residents and create urban sprawl will be replaced by designs and plans that are both environmentally sound and people friendly. One trend will shift couples and single homeowners towards compact, green new homes and away from energy- hungry monster houses. These scaled-down residences will not just be smaller, they’ll be smarter. For instance, some homeowners may concentrate food production in the kitchen through hydroponic or soilless gardening in glassed-in extensions that double as dining rooms. Kitchen-centric, multi-unit housing will become more common with home-like variations that include:
- cluster homes constructed around central courtyards that function as common outdoor eating areas and kitchen gardens,
- co-housing communities which integrate separate family units with communal recreation and eating areas to strengthen community connections, and
- mingle-style high-rise units with private bed-sitting rooms radiating off central kitchens and living areas to offer affordable, elegant lifestyles.
Our First Age-Free Environments
Too often thoughts of the future focus on how technology will change our lives, ignoring an important fact: we’re going to change, too. Every aspect of life will be touched as the demographic revolution represented by almost 10 million Baby Boomers moves through life. Kitchens will be our first age-free spaces as they transform into multi-purpose, multigeneration work and entertainment spaces where safety and functionality are paramount for all sizes, shapes and abilities of users. Children and grandchildren, parents and grandparents, the able-bodied and those with disabilities must all be comfortable socializing, cooking and eating in these activity centres. Age-Free environments have flexibility designed in. Universal Design, an emerging concept that will soon become commonplace, stresses the elimination of all barriers to functionality and enjoyment for everyone. These Age-Free features range from wide hallways, levered door handles and adjustable-height counters to visually-cued ergonomic design applied to everything from control knobs to furniture. All of which furnish a kitchen that allows the joy of cooking to be the focal point.
Voice-activated appliances with robotic features for repetitive tasks like cleaning and equipment maintenance will be among future innovations that save time, effort and money. Comfort will be ensured by advances in computer-chip embedded products and materials like chameleon wall surfaces which change colour on demand to match mood and weather, and heated floors that recognize the walker and automatically adjust room temperature to suit that person’s preprogrammed preferences.
Room for Improvement
Home owners and tenants will continue to strive for a personal balance of affordability and luxury in their homes. Not every family or community will have access to the same levels of technology and sophistication of design–there will still be room for improvement. Here are a few improvements that may be available to you:
- Food shopping will shift from a time-consuming physical task to an automatic electronic undertaking.
Home appliances that continuously monitor freshness and inventory levels will automatically place orders with grocery warehouses and food distributors to ensure you never run out of anything.
- Bulk ordering and cooperative arrangements for purchasing food and other goods will cut costs and support essential local infrastructures within subdivisions, condominium complexes and neighbourhoods.
- Systems and equipment will have back up capacity to protect food during power brown outs and failures. Some kitchens may be designed to double as a self-contained safe living environment in times of natural disaster, pandemic or interruption of municipal services.
- Your refrigerator, through its wireless connection to the health monitor you’ll wear, may keep track of calories, salt or other health issues for you and make suggestions or issue warnings when you open the door. Particularly outside urban areas, online medical services will reinforce the connection between nutrition and wellness using the kitchen as the health hub. No aspect of home and housing will see as many changes as the multi-purpose kitchen over the coming decades. Since the origins of the word “kitchen” relate only to cooking, these evolving spaces may eventually even earn themselves a new name.
