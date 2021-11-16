Celebrities
Austin Butler Perfectly Channels Elvis In 1st Look At Upcoming Movie — Watch
Austin Butler is Elvis. Director Baz Luhrmann shared the first look at Austin playing the King of Rock & Roll in the forthcoming biopic, and it’s absolutely epic.
Big news came out on Monday (Nov. 15) for Elvis Presley fans. Film director Baz Luhrmann took to Instagram to share a teaser trailer of the upcoming Elvis biopic, and revealed its theatrical release date is June 24, 2022. The 20-second clip shows actor Austin Butler, 30, in character as the King of Rock and Roll while Elvis’ song “Suspicious Minds” played. Austin could only be seen from behind, wearing two of Elvis’ iconic outfits: the first being the black leather jacket, and the second a white suit. Baz, 59, captioned the clip, “Elvis Monday. Made a little something to let you good people know we are taking care of business on June 24, 2022. #Elvis #TCB.”
Some of Baz’s followers went wild over the first-look clip. “oh my god it’s happening. everyone stay CALM,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Hot damn, this looks really cool.” A third fan complimented Austin on his similarities to Elvis. “He’s def got the walk down!” that follower said. Elvis has been dead for over 40 years now, so it’s pretty incredible to see so many people still enthralled with the iconic superstar.
Austin was cast in the forthcoming biopic over two years ago. Baz — whose previous directing credits include Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rogue!, and The Great Gatsby — was on the hunt for months to find the perfect star to portray Elvis, and Austin officially inked the deal in July 2019. “I’ve just got to say how profoundly honored I am that Baz has invited me on this journey with him,” he told E! News at the time. “It’s truly the privilege of a lifetime. It’s gonna be an extensive exploration process.”
Elvis will also star Tom Hanks as Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge as Elvis’ wife, Priscilla Presley. Per Warner Bros., the film will “delve into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America.”
Celebrities
Outrage: Rittenhouse Prosecutor Points Rifle at Jury with Finger On Trigger
“Inexcusable”, “Jury intimidation”, were some of the reactions of gun experts and others after Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger pointed an AR-15 rifle at the jury during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on Monday.
Rittenhouse, 18, faces multiple charges for shooting three Antifa protestors, killing 2 of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha, WI after a police officer shot and wounded Jacob Blake.
Gun experts accused Binger of violating the 5 basic rules of gun safety by pointing a gun at the jury with his finger on the trigger.
Binger claims someone checked the rifle to make sure it was unloaded, but Binger never checked the rifle himself before pointing it at the jury.
The first rule of gun safety is the gun is always loaded.
Good God! Prosecutor takes the AR (an admitted exhibit), says his assistant has “ checked it to be sure it isn’t loaded.” Then, without himself opening the action to confirm unloaded, raises it and points it in the direction of the jury!
Inexcusable.
— pipermcq (@pipermcq) November 15, 2021
The jury will begin deliberating Rittenhouse’s guilt or innocence today, Nov. 16. Observers are concerned that the prosecutor’s actions during closing arguments on Monday will negatively influence the jury.
Many believe Binger was attempting to intimidate the jury since the trial didn’t go his way. Others accused the lead prosecutor of intentionally pulling a stunt to get a mistrial.
Rittenhouse, who lives part-time with his father in Kenosha, drove just over the border from his mother’s home in Antioch, Illinois the night of the protests in August 2020.
He was 17 at the time of the shootings and armed with a borrowed AR-15 assault rifle. He said he went there to help protect a car dealership from rioters.
The Judge threw out a weapons possession charge against Rittenhouse, since Wisconsin law permits youths under 18 to carry long guns for hunting purposes.
Kyle Rittenhouse getting a mistrial by having the lead prosecutor accidentally shoot the judge pic.twitter.com/zNIuMe9GUf
— zack (@zack_dogepilled) November 16, 2021
Holy crap. Yeah, as someone else said, if I were a juror, I would be beyond furious.
— Brandon Fisher (BoulderFish) (@boulderfish) November 15, 2021
He Must have taken the Alec Baldwin gun safety course
— Tammy Jones (@TamaraJo95627) November 15, 2021
Alec Baldwin school of gun discipline.
— yes, THAT Darkcola (@darkcola2) November 15, 2021
Stole this but I think it works for this situation pic.twitter.com/MowviLaKrd
— Steel Dr. (@SteelDr66) November 15, 2021
Celebrities
Olivia Wilde Excitedly Dances With Her Kids Otis, 7, & Daisy, 5, At Harry Styles Concert
Harry Styles had some very special guests in the audience at his San Diego show on Nov. 15 — his girlfriend, Olivia Wildes, children! A fan caught the youngsters going wild while dancing with their mom at the show.
Olivia Wilde isn’t just a regular mom, she’s a cool mom, and she proved it by taking her kids, Otis Sudeikis, 7, and Daisy Sudeikis, 5, to her boyfriend, Harry Styles‘, concert in San Diego on Nov. 15. Olivia is a regular fixture at the show’s on Harry’s Love on Tour, but this time, she had her little ones by her side as she stood in her usual spot at the back of the floor area in the arena. A fan video posted to Twitter, which you can see here, shows Otis and Daisy running around in circles while dancing to Harry onstage. Olivia gets in on the fun, too, as she twirls around with her children and claps for her man.
Also in attendance at the San Diego show was Harry’s mother, Anne, who fans also saw in the crowd. It’s not very often that Anne is able to get out and see her son on the road, so this was a big moment for her, as well as the fans, who were thrilled about the reunion. Harry’s tour kicked off on Sept. 4 in Las Vegas and will wrap up at the end of the month in Long Island, New York.
Harry and Olivia’s relationship has been going strong for about a year now. The two met while working on the film Don’t Worry, Darling, which Harry stars in and Olivia directs. They filmed the movie in 2020 in the months following Olivia’s separation from her longtime fiance, Jason Sudeikis, who she shares Otis and Daisy with. Olivia and Jason had been together since 2011 and were engaged since 2013 before their split.
It’s been no secret that Harry and Olivia are an item, but the two have made a point not to publicize their relationship. In fact, Harry just told Dazed magazine in an interview published on Nov. 15, “I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life.” The photographic evidence doesn’t lie, though, and Olivia being a fixture at Harry’s concerts definitely speaks to where these two stand!
Celebrities
Forever Fine: Halle Berry Stuns At AFI Fest Screening For Cranium-Cracking Crowd-Pleaser “Bruised”
Halle Beryyy
All eyes were on ageless stunner Halle Berry at the 2021 AFI Fest screening event for her upcoming Netflix Drama “Bruised” featuring a buzzy performance from the Oscar-winner (in her directorial debut) and the first-ever all-female Hip-Hop soundtrack.
Peep the cranium-cracking trailer below:
Special guests at the star-studded affair included Stephan James, Kathryn Hahn, Harvey Keitel, Erica Banks, Baby Tate, Lela Loren, Mixed Martial artist Valentina Shevchenko, and many more.
Berry, who stunned effortlessly alongside her boo Van Hunt, stopped for interviews and signed autographs while mingling with the cast and Hollyweird bigwigs.
“Bruised” follows mixed martial arts fighter Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon.
But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.) — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep. BRUISED marks the directorial debut of Academy Award winner Halle Berry and also stars Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson in a triumphant story of a fighter who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out.
“It used to be when you were 40 your career was done, and I mean really done,” she said in an interview with EW.
“Or you had to wait until you were old enough to play a grandma, and then you could have another bite at the apple, right? I mean, I couldn’t think that I’d be playing an MMA fighter at 54 years old. Yet I did, so it’s got to be changing. I’m proof of that.”
“Bruised” opens in select theaters on November 17th 2021 and premieres on Netflix on November 24th 2021.
