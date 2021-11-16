News
2 Minnesotans sickened in nationwide E. coli outbreak linked to organic baby spinach
A nationwide foodborne outbreak traced to contaminated organic baby spinach has sickened two Minnesotans, the state’s departments of health and agriculture announced Monday.
The E. coli O157 illnesses occurred between Oct. 17 and 23 are linked to outbreaks in other states. Neither of the stricken Minnesotans, who were in their mid-20s, was hospitalized. One person lived in the Twin Cities, and the other lived in outstate Minnesota.
The cases were linked to eating Josie’s Organics organic baby spinach purchased from Hy-Vee as well as Fresh Thyme organic baby spinach purchased from Fresh Thyme. Both brands are produced by Braga Fresh.
Minnesota health authorities say consumers should not eat Josie’s Organics or Fresh Thyme organic baby spinach with a best-by date on or around Oct. 23. If they have it in their refrigerators, they should discard it.
Information on the national E. coli outbreak can be found on the website of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Ten cases have so far been confirmed in seven states. Two hospitalizations but no deaths have been reported.
Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. was playing with back pain this whole season, says Austin Rivers
Of all the injuries that have wreaked havoc on Denver’s early-season rotations, none has drawn as much concern as Michael Porter Jr.’s back, which has kept him out for the last five games.
According to Austin Rivers, one of Porter’s confidantes, the star forward had been playing through back pain the entire season.
“He’s 23 years old,” Rivers said following Monday night’s loss to Dallas. “He’s just gotta take care of himself and get himself right physically and that way mentally he can come to the court playing the way that we know he can play. He’s playing hurt this whole season. It’s hard to do that. Hopefully he comes back soon because he’s a huge part of our team.”
Porter initially tweaked his back early in the Nuggets’ win over Houston on Nov. 6th. He stayed in the game for several more minutes before exiting and never returning. Since then, he’s been getting daily treatment although updates from team officials have been vague. Through the first nine games of the season, Porter was shooting just 36% from the field and only 21% from 3-point range.
A balky back would help explain why Porter’s shooting struggles were so pronounced early this season.
“No one really knows what’s going on with that,” Rivers said. “We just know his back has had some minor setbacks.”
It was only a few months ago, on Sept. 27th, when the Nuggets agreed to a five-year, max extension with Porter despite a history of serious back injuries.
Rivers has been one of Porter’s staunchest advocates on the team. He’s preached patience to him, almost on a daily basis. Even throughout his latest setback, Rivers has remained firmly in his corner.
“He wants to play well really badly, obviously just because he loves the game, first and foremost,” Rivers said. “Forget his contract, and forget all that for one second. This dude, whether he got paid $200 million or $2 million would approach it the same way. It’s what I love about him. I have no doubt in my mind he’ll be back just considering how much he cares about his respect and how much he cares about his validation. It’s just who Mike is as a whole.”
Porter is hardly the only Nugget battling injuries so early in the season.
Will Barton missed his second consecutive game Monday night also due to back pain. His back appeared to seize up during warmups on Sunday night. Zeke Nnaji missed the loss to Dallas while dealing with a sprained ankle, and Bones Hyland rolled his left ankle during the game.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone wasn’t particularly concerned about any of those, save for Porter who he’s deemed out for the “forseeable future.”
And if that wasn’t daunting enough, Malone said point guard Monte Morris has been playing through injury concerns of his own. Morris was on the team’s injury report prior to this week’s win over Indiana with left patellar tendinopathy.
Malone said he’s been trying to rest Morris on off days and he’s been getting treatment around the clock. Still, Morris was one of the bright spots in their streak-snapping loss to the Mavericks. He finished with 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting with eight assists.
Bol sighting: The injuries, particularly to Nnaji and Porter, created an opening for little-used Bol Bol, who took advantage of his minutes Monday night. He finished the game with seven points, two rebounds and a block. His scoring led the bench unit in 11 minutes.
Frustrated by the loss in general, Malone wasn’t in the mood to expand on Bol’s positives, even though there were some.
“He should be ready,” Malone said. “Yeah, am I pleased? Of course. But you’re a professional athlete, all of our guys should be ready.”
Secretary of State Blinken visits Africa to boost U.S. response to regional crises
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration’s competition with China for influence didn’t get off to a great start in Africa.
In August, the top U.S. diplomat planned a visit, only to postpone it because of the turmoil in Afghanistan that preoccupied Washington. Now, three months later and as two significant African crises worsen, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will try again this week to signal the administration’s “America is back” message to the continent.
Despite its importance in the U.S.-China rivalry, Africa has often been overshadowed amid more pressing issues in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and even Latin America. Thus, Blinken’s trip is aimed in part at raising Washington’s profile as a player in regional and international initiatives to restore peace and promote democracy as it competes with China.
That’s been a hard sell despite massive U.S. contributions of money and vaccines to fight the coronavirus pandemic and other infectious diseases. All the while, China is pumping billions into African energy, infrastructure and other projects that Washington sees as rip-offs designed to take advantage of developing nations.
More immediately, Blinken is looking to boost thus-far unsuccessful U.S. diplomatic efforts to resolve deepening conflicts in Ethiopia and Sudan and counter growing insurgencies elsewhere. His three-nation tour — to Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal — follows months of administration attempts to ease both situations that have yet to bear fruit despite frequent lower-level interventions.
“Our intensive diplomacy there is ongoing, and through the trip, we would like to demonstrate that our commitment to African partnerships and African solutions to African challenges is enduring and will continue while we continue our intensive efforts with our African partners and likemindeds to address the difficult challenges in Ethiopia and certainly Sudan,” said Ervin Massinga, a top U.S. diplomat for Africa.
Blinken begins his tour in Kenya, a key player in both neighboring Ethiopia and Sudan and currently a member of the U.N. Security Council. Kenya also has deep interests in Somalia, which it borders and which has been wracked by violence and instability for decades.
Yet months of engagement by the administration, including an August visit to Ethiopia by U.S. Agency for International Development administrator Samantha Power, several trips to Addis Ababa and Nairobi by Biden’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeff Feltman, and a current visit to Sudan by the top diplomat for Africa, have produced little progress.
Instead, conflict in Ethiopia has escalated between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the leaders in the northern Tigray region, who once dominated the government, with rebels now advancing on the capital amid increasingly dire warnings from the U.S. and others for foreigners to leave.
Those tensions, which some fear could escalate into mass inter-ethnic killings in Africa’s second-most populated country, exploded into war last year, with thousands killed, many thousands more detained and millions displaced. Blinken will underscore those concerns when he meets Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday, according to State Department spokesman Ned Price.
While holding out hope that a window of opportunity for a resolution still exists, the Biden administration has moved toward sanctions, announcing the expulsion of Ethiopia from a U.S.-Africa trade pact and hitting, at least at first, leaders and the military of neighboring Eritrea with penalties for intervening in the conflict on Ethiopia’s behalf. Sanctions against Ethiopian officials, including Abiy, a Nobel Peace laureate, are possible.
Ethiopia has condemned the sanctions and stepped up its criticism of “meddling” in its internal affairs. And in Addis Ababa, the headquarters of the African Union, and elsewhere, there is skepticism and hostility to U.S. pressure for an immediate cease-fire and talks despite America being the country’s largest aid donor.
As Feltman has shuttled between Nairobi and Addis Ababa with an eye toward easing tensions in Ethiopia, he and the administration have also been confounded by developments in Sudan, where a military coup last month toppled a civilian-led government that was making significant strides in restoring long-strained ties with the U.S.
Just last week, coup leader Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan tightened his grip on power, reappointing himself as the chairmen of a new sovereign council. The move was criticized by the U.S. and other Western governments despite saying it would appoint a civilian government in the coming days.
Burhan notably moved against civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok just hours after Feltman had left Khartoum on a mission intended to resolve escalating tensions between them. The U.S. has retaliated against the coup by suspending $700 million in direct financial assistance to Sudan. Further moves, including a slowdown or reversal of a multiyear rapprochement with the government, could also be in the works without changes.
The top U.S. diplomat for Africa, Molly Phee, is currently in Khartoum and will be joining Blinken in Nairobi to discuss her efforts in Sudan.
Mediation efforts, however, have stumbled so far, with Burhan and his supporters insisting on forming a technocratic government and pro-democracy advocates calling for a return to pre-coup power-sharing arrangements, freeing Hamdok and other officials from house arrest and negotiations on broad reform.
From Kenya, Blinken will travel to Nigeria to meet Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss West African security arrangements amid a surge in Islamist extremist violence. Also on tap for Blinken are talks on climate change, clean energy, sustainable development and the pandemic, and a speech on the Biden administration’s Africa strategy.
Blinken will wrap up the trip in Dakar, where he’ll discuss similar issues with Senegalese President Macky Sall, who will soon take over the chairmanship of the African Union.
Associated Press writers Cara Anna in Nairobi and Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.
Timberwolves fined $250,000 for illegal preseason get-together in Miami
The Timberwolves incurred a $250,000 fine from the NBA on Monday for violating league rules that stemmed from their team gathering in Miami prior to the start of training camp.
The NBA rules “prohibit teams from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions for their players outside a team’s home market.”
Players from teams certainly get together out of market ahead of the season, but the Timberwolves held a full-on gathering that included most of the players, coaches and front office members, including now former president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas. The team got together at new owner Alex Rodriguez’s Miami home and posted content from the trip to their various social media accounts.
It was all one big no-no. The league’s fine comes two months after the get-together.
At one point, there was a large photo of everyone from the organization gathered on a practice court in Miami hanging up at the team’s Mayo Clinic Square practice facility, but that was quickly taken down upon Rosas’ removal from his post in the days leading up to the official start of training camp.
NAZ REID OUT
The Timberwolves were without center Naz Reid against Phoenix on Monday. The backup center missed the game with right foot soreness.
Reid apparently injured the foot in Minnesota’s loss Saturday to the Los Angeles Clippers, but Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Reid doesn’t even remember the instance where he suffered the injury.
But Reid woke up Sunday with stiffness and pain in the foot. He and the team tried to get the foot loosened up all day Monday, but their efforts were to no avail.
Timberwolves two-way forward Nathan Knight was originally scheduled to be transferred down to the G-League team in Iowa, but that plan was quickly scratched when it became apparent Reid may not be available. The Timberwolves’ roster is short on big men, to put it lightly.
BRIEFLY
The start of Monday’s contest was delayed by five minutes because the rims weren’t level.
