20-point buck harvested during opening weekend of firearms season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Nearly 90,000 deer were harvested during the opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Of the 89,861 deer harvested, 54,415 were antlered bucks, 7,187 were button bucks, and 28,259 were does.
Last year, hunters checked 80,744 deer during opening weekend.
Top harvest counties for opening weekend were Franklin with 1,968 deer harvested, Texas with 1,814, and Benton with 1,654.
Tyler Smith and his two sons Cash and Caydn harvested a 9-point buck in Barry County over the weekend.
A 20-point buck was also harvested by David Hargrove in Warren County.
“Thankfully, the weather cooperated this weekend and hunters were treated to some good conditions,” MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle said. “Given the rain and gusty winds across much of the state during opening weekend last year, it isn’t surprising that we saw an increase in harvest this year.”
The November portion of firearms deer season continues through November 23. Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season resumes on November 24 through January 15, 2022. The late youth portion of firearms season runs from November 26 through November 28. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs from December 4 through December 12 followed by the alternative methods portion from December 25 through January 4, 2022.
Morgan Wallen brings ‘The Dangerous Tour’ to St. Louis in 2022
ST. LOUIS – Country music star Morgan Wallen is making a stop at the Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre on August 27, 2022 as part of “The Dangerous Tour.”
Wallen announced his tour Monday morning with tickets going on sale December 3 at 10 a.m.
Hardy will be opening for Wallen during his St. Louis stop.
Along with his announcement, Wallen took to Twitter to say that all his fans are welcome to his shows, possibly in reference to some venues requiring vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests.
Wallen made headlines in early 2021 after a video was released of the musician using a racial slur.
He apologized in a YouTube video uploaded to his official channel.
“I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership for this and I fully accept the penalties I’m facing.”
The Dangerous Tour will also make a stop in Kansas City on April 30, 2022.
LIVE: Closing arguments begin in Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Closing arguments at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial began Monday with a prosecutor questioning whether Rittenhouse was really there to help the night he showed up in Kenosha with a rifle during a protest against racial injustice.
Prosecutor Thomas Binger told the jury that Rittenhouse had no connection to the business he said he was going to protect, he ran around with an assault rifle, and he lied about being an emergency medical technician.
“Does that suggest to you that he genuinely is there to help?” Binger asked.
Rittenhouse, now 18, killed two men and wounded a third during a tumultuous night of protests in the summer of 2020 in a case that has stirred bitter debate in the U.S. over guns, vigilantism, racial injustice and law and order.
Each side was given 2 1/2 hours to make its case to the jury before deliberations were to begin.
Prosecutors have sought to portray Rittenhouse as the aggressor who created a dangerous situation that night with his semi-automatic rifle, while Rittenhouse has said he feared for his life and acted in self-defense.
Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled the few miles from his home to Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, as the city was in the throes of violent protests that erupted after a white police officer shot and wounded Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse said he went there to protect property.
Earlier Monday, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed a count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, a misdemeanor that had appeared to be among the likeliest of the charges to net a conviction for prosecutors.
The judge then launched into 36 pages of legal instructions to the jury, explaining the charges and the laws of self-defense. After that, the two sides were expected to deliver closing arguments, the final word before the jury was to begin deliberations.
Rittenhouse’s mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, listened intently in court during the jury instructions.
Supporters have hailed him as a hero who took a stand against lawlessness; foes have branded him a vigilante.
The young man from Antioch, Illinois, faces a sentence of mandatory life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him, first-degree intentional homicide.
The underage weapon charge was punishable by up to nine months in jail.
There is no dispute that Rittenhouse was 17 when he carried an AR-style semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha and used it.
But the defense argued that Wisconsin law has an exception related to the length of a weapon’s barrel. Prosecutors argued that the defense was misreading the statute. Judge Bruce Schroeder had twice sided with prosecutors earlier in declining to dismiss the charge, but he also said the law was confusingly written.
After prosecutors conceded Monday that Rittenhouse’s rifle was not short-barreled, the judge threw out the charge.
Public interest in closing arguments was evident in the morning, when more people than usual stood in a line outside Courtroom 209 to get a seat.
Bystander video captured the critical minutes when Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 28.
Rittenhouse is white, as are the three men he shot. The case has polarized Americans, raising questions about racial justice, vigilantism, the Second Amendment right to bear arms, and white privilege.
Some of the prosecution’s own witnesses — and a wealth of video — largely supported his claims of self-defense.
Perhaps in recognition of that, prosecutors asked the judge to let the jury consider several lesser charges if they acquit him on the original counts. Schroeder agreed to do so Monday.
In the case of Huber’s slaying, the judge said that if jurors find Rittenhouse is not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, then they can weigh whether he is guilty of second-degree intentional homicide. If he is not guilty of that count, then they can decide whether he is guilty of first-degree reckless homicide
In his instructions, the judge said that to decide that Rittenhouse acted lawfully in self-defense, the jury must find that he believed there was an unlawful threat to him and that the amount of force he used was reasonable and necessary.
Schroeder told the jurors that if they find that Rittenhouse acted lawfully in self-defense on the top offense, they should not consider the lesser charges. “You’re done, and you can return a not guilty verdict without considering the lesser offenses,” he said.
Among the prosecution witnesses was videographer Richie McGinniss, who testified that Rosenbaum chased Rittenhouse and lunged for his rifle right before he was shot. Ryan Balch, a military veteran in Rittenhouse’s group that night, testified that Rosenbaum had threatened to kill Rittenhouse and others if he got them alone.
Grosskreutz, for his part, acknowledged on the stand that he approached Rittenhouse with a gun of his own pointed at the young man. As for Huber, he hit Rittenhouse with a skateboard before he was gunned down.
Among the trial’s most compelling moments was Rittenhouse’s own testimony. In some six hours on the stand — most of it poised and matter-of-fact — he said he was afraid Rosenbaum would take away his gun and kill him and others. He said he never wanted to kill anyone.
“I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself,” Rittenhouse said.
After closing arguments, names were to be drawn to determine which 12 of the 18 jurors who heard testimony would deliberate, with the rest dismissed as alternates.
With a verdict near, Gov. Tony Evers said that 500 National Guard members would be prepared for duty in Kenosha if local law enforcement requested them.
AP men’s college basketball poll: Gonzaga, UCLA, Kansas top list; CSU Rams garner votes
Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas held the top three spots in The Associated Press’ first Top 25 rankings of the regular season while Michigan climbed two spots to No. 4.
The Bulldogs received 55 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel in the poll released Monday after a win over Texas. The No. 2 Bruins had six first-place votes after beating Villanova and the Jayhawks were third following a win over Michigan State.
Villanova dropped a spot to No. 5. Purdue, Duke, Texas, reigning national champion Baylor and Illinois rounded out the top 10.
Gonzaga was the runaway No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 following last season’s run to the national championship game. The Zags returned key players from that team, including preseason All-American Drew Timme, and filled in the holes in their roster with skilled freshmen and transfers.
Gonzaga (2-0) expectedly rolled over Dixie State in its opener and then had an early statement game, jumping on then-No. 5 Texas early on the way to a convincing win Saturday night. Timme was the catalyst, finishing with a career-high 37 points.
UCLA faced its own early test Friday night when it hosted then-No. 4 Villanova. The Bruins were sluggish early without forward Cody Riley due to a sprained left knee, but rallied from a 10-point deficit to win 86-77 at a raucous Pauley Pavilion.
Kansas (2-0) played Michigan State in a doubleheader with Kentucky and Duke at Madison Square Garden to open the season. The Jayhawks were sharp, winning 87-74 behind Ochai Agbaji’s career-high 29 points. Agbaji, who considered leaving Lawrence for the NBA, added 25 points in a lopsided win over Tarleton State.
“(I came back) for this. Be on this stage, be in this moment,” Agbaji said.
CONFERENCE CALL
- SEC — 6 (Nos. 13, 14, 16, 17, 21, 24)
- Big 10 — 5 (Nos. 4, 6, 10, 19, 20)
- Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 3, 8, 9)
- Pac-12 — 3 (Nos. 2, 12, 25)
- ACC — 2 (Nos. 7, 18)
- Big East — 2 (Nos. 5, 23)
- American Athletic — 2 (Nos. 11, 15)
- West Coast — 1 (No. 1)
- Atlantic 10 — 1 (No. 22)
UP AND DOWN
With only one week’s worth of games, there were no major moves up or down the first regular-season poll. Texas lost three spots, as did No. 13 Kentucky following its 79-71 loss to No. 7 Duke, which moved up two spots. No other teams still in the poll lost or gained more than two places.
IN AND OUT
Florida moved into the poll at No. 24 after beating Elon and routing Florida State. Southern California moved in at No. 25 following wins over Cal State Northridge and Temple.
Florida State plummeted out from No. 20 after a 16-point loss to Florida and a win over Penn. Virginia’s 66-58 loss to Navy knocked the Cavaliers out from No. 25.
AP college basketball poll
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Pvs.
|
|1. Gonzaga (55)
|2-0
|1,517
|1
|2. UCLA (6)
|2-0
|1,450
|2
|3. Kansas
|2-0
|1,400
|3
|4. Michigan
|2-0
|1,252
|6
|5. Villanova
|1-1
|1,232
|4
|6. Purdue
|2-0
|1,223
|7
|7. Duke
|3-0
|1,143
|9
|8. Texas
|1-1
|1,058
|5
|9. Baylor
|1-0
|1,010
|8
|10. Illinois
|2-0
|920
|11
|11. Memphis
|2-0
|886
|12
|12. Oregon
|2-0
|802
|13
|13. Kentucky
|1-1
|773
|10
|14. Alabama
|2-0
|743
|14
|15. Houston
|2-0
|655
|15
|16. Arkansas
|2-0
|646
|16
|17. Tennessee
|2-0
|575
|18
|18. North Carolina
|2-0
|506
|19
|19. Ohio State
|2-0
|438
|17
|20. Maryland
|3-0
|306
|21
|21. Auburn
|2-0
|286
|22
|22. St. Bonaventure
|2-0
|280
|23
|23. Connecticut
|2-0
|236
|24
|24. Florida
|2-0
|141
|–
|25. USC
|2-0
|63
|–
|
|Dropped out of rankings: Florida State (20), Virginia (25).
|
|Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan 18, Arizona 15, Florida State 15, Colorado State 15, Iowa 13, Syracuse 12, Xavier 12, Oklahoma State 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi State 6, St. John’s 4, LSU 3, Drake 3, Virginia 2, Furman 2, Loyola Chicago 1, Ohio 1.
