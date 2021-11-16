5 Benefits to Buying a World Globe Liquor Cabinet

Share Pin 0 Shares

A bar globe (a cabinet for liquor that is hidden inside a world globe) has always been a popular way to store and serve various alcoholic beverages. In fact, some of these special cabinets are hundreds of years old and of museum quality. These cabinets were actually being used back in the 16th century and perhaps even earlier. Men would gather around these lovely bar cabinets and talk of all their adventures in various places around the world. While it’s tough to find the original drink cabinets and you probably won’t want to pay the price for an authentic antique globe liquor cabinet if you found one, there are many beautiful reproductions available for purchase. Here is a look at a few of the top reasons to purchase one of these beautiful cabinets for your own home.

Reason #1 – A Beautiful Addition to Your Décor

One of the main reasons to purchase a globe liquor cabinet is because they make a beautiful addition to your decor. With beautiful wood construction and the lovely globe that they have on the top, they look elegant and beautiful within your home. You can find them in a variety of different types of wood and with different finishes as well, which makes it easy to find a globe cabinet that will fit into your style of decor. Globe drinks cabinets can also be produced with vintage replica world globes or globes with modern, current maps.

Reason #2 – The Bar Globe Rotates for Easy Serving

Another great reason to go with a lovely globe liquor cabinet is the wonderful way that the bar rotates for easy serving. Inside of the globe, there is a bar that rotates and you can store your stemware and your spirits inside. This makes it easy to pour and serve up drinks for yourself and any guests that you may have in your home at the time.

Reason #3 – Chill Your Beverages Too

You’ll also find that some globe cabinets will even chill your beverages for you. This means you can store your favorite spirits inside of the bar and they’ll be chilled and ready for serving when you are ready to serve. This makes the globes more than just a serving area, but a great place to store things as well.

Reason #4 – Easily Portable

Many of these globe mini-bars are easily portable as well. Some have furniture roller bottoms on them so you can move the globes from place to place. This means that wherever you want to serve up drinks, you can easily move this bar along with you, offering great convenience to you when you are entertaining guests.

Reason #5 – They Provide a Great Conversation Starter

A nice globe liquor cabinet will also provide a great conversation starter when you have guests in your home. Since it is such a beautiful piece, your guests are sure to admire this piece of furniture when they see it. The globe often gets people talking about their own adventures that they have gone on in the world, which is sure to get an interesting conversation going.